Oregon Coast News Archive 2013 - 2016

Published 01/01/21 at 7:05 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Oregon Coast's Manzanita is Open for Biz with Wild Scenery Changes, Sights Many are asking how to help the town, and the answer is Come to Manzanita

Gobs of Cool Creatures, Odd Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches Now A brief walk along any Oregon coast beach can yield bundles of wonders, especially after storms

Oregon Coast Wildlife Right Now; Possible Northern Lights Glow wildlife are in abundance near the beaches and there's a chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis

Yachats Celtic Music Festival Brings Dance, Whiskey, Mystery to Oregon Coast As Well 16th annual Yachats Celtic Music Festival will bring a hefty dose of ancient and effervescent U.K culture to the Oregon coast, coming November 11 to 13

Oregon Coast Mushroom Battle Soon; Pelican Wins Big Beer Award A massive culinary battle using mushrooms as weapons will be happening soon in Lincoln City, while Pacific City's Pelican Brewing recently won a major award

Trick or Treating and a Central Oregon Coast Ghost Fest One at the Oregon Coast Aquarium and the other at the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center

What Created Ten Tornado Warnings for the Oregon, Washington Coast Last Week? According to the National Weather Service the answer is quite complex

Lincoln City's Glass Floats Event Reboots This Weekend After Oregon Coast Storms The hugely popular festival of floats gets started this weekend, beginning October 22

What Will Disappear from Oregon Coast After the Weekend Here's some of summer's remarkable beach sights that were around just a week ago

Oregon Coast is Clear - Saturday's Winds a Dud But today's storm never lived up to the predicted 60 mph gusts and resultant damage

Two Tornadoes on Oregon Coast; Manzanita Severely Damaged, Video One briefly in Oceanside that did no damage but another in Manzanita that ravaged the town.

Oregon Coast Highest Wind Gusts, Power Outages, Road Closures Harsher than many, yet par for the course for the heavier categories the area

UPDATES: Oregon Coast Storm Now Brings High Wind, Surf Warnings for Thurs; Seas at 34 Ft A series of storms are pushing in, set to kick in harder over the weekend

First Storms of Season May Bring 30-ft Waves to Oregon Coast Some gnarly waves will be battering the beaches of the Oregon coast later this week

Three Small Quakes Off Oregon Coast Sunday, No Alerts A trio of small earthquakes hit off the Oregon coast on Sunday, each roughly between 260 to 220 miles west of Coos Bay

Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales A variety of cutting-edge machines are used by Newport's Hatfield

Near Record Season for Oregon Coast Whale Sightings Continues Some are calling it a record season for whale watching; Humpbacks near Astoria

Glass Floats Returns to Oregon Coast This Month with Extra Big Drop What is undoubtedly the Oregon coast's most anticipated seasonal kickoff happens in the Lincoln City area

Dog Show at Cannon Beach Returns to N. Oregon Coast, Oct 15 Cannon Beach hosts its 19th Annual Dog Show on the Beach, literally on the beach in front of the Surfsand Resort

N. Oregon Coast Gargantuan Iron Chef Event, Mushroom Hikes Mushrooms and a major foodie event are on the menu along the north Oregon coast throughout October and November

Curious History of Oceanside Part 2: WW II, Lighthouse on Oregon Coast World War II in the area, how the place was featured in books, beginning of the lighthouse

Atmospheric Historical Tour Brings You to Oregon Coast Graveyard There's a new – and maybe even spooky – way to watch Oregon coast history come to life

Odd Oceanside History, N. Oregon Coast, Part 1: Roosevelt to Start Trek Unusual constructions, high hopes, a president

Two Diverse Brews To-Do's on Oregon Coast: of Science, of Chowder Lincoln City's Chowder and Brewfest on October 8, Pacific City hosts a Science Pub on October 24

Roughing It and Loving It: the Wilds of N. Oregon Coast's Nehalem Bay a stretch of north Oregon coast so large it includes three towns.

Trippy Blue Yonder: Psychedelic Kites Dominate Skies at Central Oregon Coast Festival October 1 and 2 marks the return of the Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival

Best Beaches of the Oregon Coast at Nighttime: Safest, Most Impressive Finding a dark beach with no light interference on a clear eve will make for something wondrous

State Police Need Tips in Vandalism of Oregon Coast Landmark OSP is still deep in the investigation into the vandalism atop Cape Kiwanda

Dead Oregon Coast Whale May Have Its Home on Beach Near Manzanita It seems to have found a permanent home at Short Sands Beach in Oswald West State Park

Cajoling Gypsy Jazz, Django-Style, Comes to Central Oregon Coast One exotic form of music this next week: a hefty dose of gypsy jazz, a la Django Reinhardt.

Oregon Coast Hwy Latest - and Should One Beach Change Its Name? Two major developments this week for the Newport area of the central Oregon coast

Update: Bloated, Stinky Whale Strands on N. Oregon Coast - Then Disappears The bloated corpse of a full grown Humpback whale washed ashore at Falcon Cove Beach Saturday

State of the Oregon Coast Conference, Citizen Science Events Fascinating events centered around the politics, management and science of the Oregon coast

Winter Predictions for Oregon Coast: the Blob, Normal Temps, and Wild Cards Weather pundits are calling for a very average winter, meaning not good for skiers and not that great for stormwatchers

A Tricky Moon for Beaches and Equinox Celebrations near Oregon Coast Harvest Moon will make a big impression, there are two star parties this Saturday, and the autumnal equinox occurs next week

Oregon Coast's Tillamook County Sees Unique Events in Coming Weeks In the Tillamook County towns of Manzanita, Pacific City, Garibaldi and even Netarts

How Star Trek Helped Oregon Cost Science News - and Made Me a Better Beach Bum It helped make me much better equipped to do the job of running an online publication about the Oregon coast.

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Six Amazing Aspects of Cape Perpetua Wild bears, a frightening, fiery beginning and some fascinating history

A Tiny Uncrowded Oregon Coast Wonder: Awe-Inspiring Arch Cape there is one spot that mostly guarantees solitude and serenity from the crowds and craziness

Oregon Coast Beaches Need a Cleaning: Join SOLVE on Sept. 24 Time to hit the beaches of the Oregon coast and rivers of the rest of the state as that day features the annual SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup

Good Times for Whale and Wildlife Watchers on Oregon Coast Now is still a great time to sight of whales and some truly wild lifeforms along the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Vandalism Caught on Video Did Break Laws, May Be Prosecuted Authorities said they have broken state parks laws and police want to find them

Odd Oregon Coast News: Beloved Landmark Gone, Fireball in Sky Two extraordinary events of the natural world of two completely different kinds

Three Oregon Coast Views That Cause Constant Jaw Dropping Phenomenal finds near Oceanside, Manzanita and Depoe Bay

Labor Weekend Holiday Travel Advice for Oregon Coast: Lodging, Gas, Traffic, Weather Labor Day means big things for the Oregon coast: big traffic, big lodging prices, big crowds – but also big fun

Water Warning for Oregon Coast's Nye Beach; Traffic Closures Hwy 20 One popular beach on the central Oregon coast is now under a water warning

Band Mixes Celtic and Appalachian at Intriguing Oregon Coast Concert Lincoln City Cultural Center brings an evening of traditional Irish, Appalachian, Scottish and Breton music

Get Ready for Second Summer on Oregon Coast: Warmest Through October Many still don't know this, but September and early October see the beaches at their finest

Bevy of Beachy Events: Labor Day Weekend Highlights on Oregon Coast There's a lot to do and see out on the beaches – but even more than meets the eye

N. Oregon Coast Group Releases Stunning Promo Videos of Tillamook County Visit Tillamook Coast (VTC) with Sea Legs Media of Salem, Oregon produced seven, story-based videos

Red Flag Warning for Oregon Coast, Heat Advisory in Coast Range Oregon coast is getting a red flag warning through Thursday night, while the coast range is under a heat advisory

North Coast Outdoor Events in September Include Inaugural CoastWalk Oregon September is full of engaging outdoor events on the north Oregon coast, especially in the Seaside area

Total Solar Eclipse in One Year Gives Oregon Coast Extra Time Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state

One Year Until Solar Eclipse That Will Put Oregon's Coast on the Map Depoe Bay and Lincoln Beach will have the most time in darkness in the state

The Crazy, Hazy Tale of a Spectacular Oregon Coast Real Estate Failure Jump Off Joe is a wacky and twisting, turning bit of history on the Oregon coast

Full Sturgeon Moon Tonight for Oregon Coast - Still Some Meteors Meanwhile, there are still some shooting stars above from the Perseids to look for

Warnings for Oregon Coast: Hot Weather Advisory, Fire Dangers Major hot weather advisories and warnings are going up not just for beach towns

Seven Wild Facts About the Oregon Coast You Didn't Know Sand that sings, beaches that glow at night, a hidden ghost town, something crazy the sunset might do – and some wild and wacky history

Take an Oregon Coast Survey - New Seafood Industry Segment Possible Tell researchers what the Oregon coast means to you in an online survey – and there could be a new segment to the seafood industry

Two Astounding Rarities in the Depoe Bay Area of Central Oregon Coast Things you can't see anywhere else.

Oregon Coast Health Advisories Lifted for Both Rockaway, Seal Rock OHA sent out warnings to stay out of the ocean waters at Seal Rock yesterday and Rockaway Beach the previous day

Bacteria Advisory Issued for Seal Rock Ocean Waters on Central Oregon Coast A second water quality warning was issued for the Oregon coast this week, with the latest for Seal Rock State Park Beach

Oregon Coast Officials Issue Bacteria Warning for Rockaway Beach A health advisory for one very popular part of the north Oregon coast this time of year: Rockaway Beach

The Hidden Hazard of Oregon Coast Summer Breakers: Unseen Holes That Drop You These can suddenly drop a foot or two, or much more – even up to ten or 15 feet.

Where the Galaxy Comes to Life Above the Oregon Coast The complete lack of light interference in many areas make the galaxy explode above you

Oregon Coast Scientist: Quakes More Frequent in Pacific NW Waters New evidence is pointing to more frequent earthquakes along the Cascadia Subduction Zone than previously thought

Historic Ship Propeller Joins Central Oregon Coast Museum's Landscape A solid steel,14-foot diameter, 7-ton propeller has found its home at Newport's Pacific Maritime Heritage Center

Surreal and Strange Nudibranch the Pokemon of Oregon Coast Tide Pools - But Real One of the coolest critters to be on the lookout for is the nudibranch

Two Sizzling, Dazzling Sights on Oregon Coast Hiding in Front of You Two Oregon coast beaches offer some truly unique but incredibly divergent means of relaxation and repose

Deliriously Delicious Surrealism Emerges After Dark on Oregon Coast Some of the most startling and stunning aspects of this place come out after dark

The Big Dipper vs. Oregon Coast Waves: Nocturnal Beauty Contest Other times, it's just plain fun to play amateur astronomer and chase stars, meteor showers and the Aurora Borealis

More Meteors for Oregon, the Coast? This Year's Perseids May Be Larger Maybe more than double the usual number of shooting stars

Celebrations: 50th Anniversary of Oregon Coast Beach Bill and Public Beaches The mammoth Oregon Beach Bill will be celebrated all next year.

Kids Day at N. Oregon Coast's Famed Haystack Rock (Cannon Beach) August 20 will be a good time to head to the north Oregon coast if you want to know more about Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock.

Treats, Tide Pools and Trippy Lifeforms at Oregon Coast Nature Events Oregon's conservation group CoastWatch is hosting a series of fun, interesting and sometimes yummy events

ODFW Reports Great Whale Sightings, Crabbing on Oregon Coast Crabbing is quite good in most spots and your chances of spotting whales are great

Three Oregon Coast Hotspots Crammed with Intricate Fun Here are three such examples of stunning sights and sites that will fill a whole day or more by themselves

Tsunami Walk, Tide Pools and Food at Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast Event A potluck on August 20 also features a film about tsunami preparedness and what this shoreline could expect

Taft's Sand Castle Contest Livens up Central Oregon Coast in August The 13th is the day that boasts the Taft Beach Sandcastle Contest along the sandy shores of Lincoln City.

Updated: Two Youths Rescued from Seaside's Surf, N. Oregon Coast; One Dead Two teenage males were rescued from the surf on the north Oregon coast Thursday '

Wild 'n Wacky on Oregon Coast: Freaky Facts, Fossils, Rumors Fossil finds, bizarre plants, broken records to a curious if not laughable claim about a battle off these beaches

Updated: Oregon Coast Beach Bacteria Warning, Highway Delays One beach in the Lincoln City area how has restrictions on contact with the water, and some traffic issues will start soon on Highway 6

Updated: Forests, Bunkers and Bears, Oh My: Three Oregon Coast Hiking Hotspots Or, hit the promontories and forest lands behind the beaches for some truly exhilarating exchanges with nature

Workshop Prepares for Stunning Solar Eclipse on Central Oregon Coast in 2017 A group called Multiverse hosts an educational workshop on the total solar eclipse in Lincoln City

Just What is Cape Kiwanda on Oregon's Coast? And Why It's Falling Apart Yet have you ever wondered what it is? The answer is intriguing, and how and why it's slowly disappearing

What Really Happened with the Crashed B-17 Bomber on N. Oregon Coast One of the more spectacular bits of Oregon World War II history lays shrouded in the mists (and the dense trees) of Cape Lookout

Summer Tide Pools on Oregon Coast Are Different, and There's a Mystery -In a lot of ways, it is indeed tide pool season on the Oregon coast – but a different kind

Engage with Moths at North Oregon Coast Celebrations, Even at Night Take a wild moth odyssey on the north Oregon coast as part of National Moth Week

Oregon Coast History Museums Raise Part of Ship, Examine Privacy Issues Two history museums on the Oregon coast are wrestling with these right now, with one putting on a special event in July

Fishing Restrictions for Oregon Coast's Deep Waters Start Friday Fishing outside the 20-fathom line will be closed in order to protect yelloweye rockfish

Oregon Coast Closures Coming: Razor Clamming, Highway 20 Overnight Razor clamming will close this Friday, and some highway closures will soon begin east of Newport

Wealth of Wild Surprises, Shockers with N. Oregon Coast's Beach Discovery Program Have some rollicking beach fun time and get your eyes widened in wonder all at once

Event Takes Close Look at N. Oregon Coast Archaeological Site The recent archaeological work at a Chinook Indian village near the mouth of the Columbia River

Central Oregon Coast Program Helps You Buy the Freshest Seafood Shop on the Dock returns to the central Oregon coast town of Newport this summer

Unusual for July, N. Oregon Coast Ocean Burp Brings Numerous Critters Gobs of interesting stuff washed up onshore on the north Oregon coast yesterday, in what is commonly called an ocean burp.

N. Oregon Coast Canoe Trips, Guided Walks, Surfing Camps It all begins in the middle of July and runs throughout the summer

Three Oregon Coast Spots with Seasonal Secrets Summer and winter especially create some polar opposite situations

Best Seats in the House: Four Incredible Oregon Coast Benches Oregon coast views so stunning you have to take them in sitting down

Three Stunning Sides to the Oregon Coast You May Not Know Three sections of popular Oregon coast destinations with something a little different hiding just below the surface

How Much of the N. Oregon Coast Did Not Exist 100 Years Ago? It's Amazing You'll Be Amazed 0 Literally miles and miles of it did not exist a little over 100 years ago, until humans starting building jetties

Take a Close Look: What's Wrong with This Oregon Coast Wave? So what causes this? It's a quirky example of the science of summer

Latest Brewpub on N. Oregon Coast is Open: Cannon Beach's Public Coast Brewing The second of two new microbreweries on the north Oregon coast has opened up

Four Diverse Oregon Coast Hangouts: from Gnarly to Nice, Mild to Wild These hangouts allow you a chance to stop and goof around the beach or to dart away from the squalls

Four Amazing Creature Facts on Oregon Coast: Even the Paranormal There's a lot we don't know about in the deep, and sometimes some of that washes up onshore

Oh, the Lowly Sand Flea: They Should be Exalted on the Oregon Coast When it comes to the Oregon coast, you've got it all wrong about the sand flea.

Short Beach on N. Oregon Coast Has Tales to Tell: Historical Oceanside Fun Facts World War II history, a road still closed, local legends

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: So Much Depoe Bay, So Little Time You really need two or more days to properly explore the sites and sights of Depoe Bay and the surrounding four to five miles.

Secret Garden Tour and More Photo Hiking Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Secret Garden Tour of Otter Rock and more hiking / photography clinics happening in Lincoln City

Oregon Coast Citizen Science Day and Talk on Tsunami Debris The weekend of June 24 and 25 will be a special weekend on the central Oregon coast that's entirely devoted to the Otter Rock Marine Reserve

Oregon Coast Sunsets: the Crazy, Mind-Bending Science; Longest Day of Year There are some things you can't see anywhere but an ocean environment like here

Three-Day Workshop Shows What's Behind the Workings of the Oregon Coast This year’s CoastWatch Shoreline Science Workshop will be held July 8-10 at the Depoe Bay Community Hall

Rare Moon Coincidence on Summer Solstice Coming to Portland, Oregon, the Coast - June 20 brings the summer solstice to the northern hemisphere, along with a full moon happening that night.

UPDATED: Summer Solstice Includes a Moon Rarity for Portland, Oregon, the Coast - It's not only the longest day of the year, but it's the official start of summer

Complete Oregon Coast Fourth of July, Independence Day, 2016 Every 4hth of July celebration on the upper half of the coast

Oregon Coast Scientists' Remarkable Discoveries on Sea Stars, Underwater Vents A stunning set of finds from scientists lately regarding undersea hydrothermal vents and sea stars

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Set for Action-packed Summer Much is astir on this shoreline with a massive array of events to look forward to.

Three Central Oregon Coast Nature Sites Are Bigger Than They Look Delights are discovered in beach spots that are bigger than they look

Oregon Coast Lodging News: Latest in Pacific City, Newport, Depoe Bay Spring usually means a hefty helping of changes and additions to the vacation rentals, hotels and motels in the region

Right Now on Oregon Coast: Weird Crabs, Bird Walks, Whales A nice variety of birding events, bird drama at Oceanside, whale watching, and some funky lil' crabs

World Oceans Day Events on Oregon Coast June 8, Throughout Month Tomorrow (June 8) brings World Oceans Day to the Oregon coast, which is celebrated in three different ways

Big Music Fests on Central Oregon Coast: Classical in Yachats, Judy Collins One massive feast of classical happens in the tiny town of Yachats, while the slightly bigger burgh of Newport welcomes 70s pop legend Judy Collins

Weekend of Rare Oregon Coast Science: Novaya Zemlya Effect, Glowing Sand A very unusual weather effect, glowing sand and probably the Green Flash at Sunset

N. Oregon Coast Guided Hikes a Mind-Bending Bit of Science One happens in Manzanita, and the other in the Warrenton area

Unique Festivals of Fun in N. Oregon Coast's Astoria Include Vikings, Bowie Two major events are headed for Astoria: the Scandinavia Midsummer Festival and the Astoria Music Festival.

Nature Volunteering on N. Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach's Unique Opportunities Two organizations in the north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach help people learn about science

Heatwave in 90's for Portland, Some for Oregon Coast; Low Tides All this cools some for the week, but hot, probably record-breaking temps are coming for the region again over the weekend

New on Oregon Coast: Free Camping, Brew Pub, Summer Hours Free Camping Day this weekend, a brewpub in Cannon Beach and summer hours at regional attractions all around

Cars and Culture on Oregon Coast: Music and Car Show Festivals Abound Later this month brings a major music festival, and then a series of car shows hits the town

Central Oregon Coast Features Surfing Day for Youth, Outdoor Market Otter Rock n Roll Youth Surf and Beach Cleanup Challenge is coming up while the little town of Toledo gets busy with some events in June

Three Things You Should Never Do on the Oregon Coast There are some rules that don't get talked about much, or some that need reinforcing

Central Oregon Coast Town Practices Emergency with Tsunami Walk Join the City of Yachats Friday, June 10 at 12:45 pm, to practice its community Tsunami Walk

UPDATED: Mars a Bright Red Spot Above Portland, Oregon, the Coast Mars is a bright red star in the skies over inland Oregon and the coast right now, with Mars in opposition and at its closest to us until May 30

Newport Marathon Brings in Thousands to Central Oregon Coast June 4 is when thousands smother the streets of Newport for Oregon's largest-yet-unknown sports event: the 17th annual Newport Marathon and Half Marathon

Travel Tips, Advice for Memorial Weekend They Don't Tell You on the Oregon Coast Several travel tips not often mentioned are important for an even better time and less frustration

Oregon Coast Summer Science Workshop in July; Science Diversity Seminar Soon the big summer science workshop that covers a wide range of beach-oriented subjects

Top Ten Oregon Coast Must-see's for Memorial Weekend If you're heading to the Oregon coast for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, and you could see only one thing

June Kite Fest Gets Groovy in Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Summer Kite Festival on June 25 – 26, featuring the sights and sounds of the decade

Remarkable Oregon Coast Curiosity Coming Soon: the Water Jelly An odd little jellyfish called the water jelly (also known as the crystal jelly)

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Has New Rides, Arts Events Two new outdoor-based recreation operations have begun in the region, offering exhilarating rides

Rockaway Beach, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour: Southern Beaches, Shand Ave., Nocturnal Movement A rather hidden beach access at the southern tip; night video

Stonefield Beach: Views, Crazed Storm Damage, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour Stonefield Beach can have some distinctly different vibes and moods, depending on the weather and conditions. Between Yachats and Florence

Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species On Tuesday, May 17, Hatfield researcher John Chapman gives a talk with background information on this phenomenon

Seaside Museum Open House, Ocean Science Talk on N. Oregon Coast An open house and dedication ceremony and a presentation that lets you – literally – go deep inside the ocean

Preview: N. Oregon Coast Events Include Pirates, Reggae, Kites, Dogs Live music, a reggae festival, bike to the coast, festivals that include kites, dogs, pirates and more.

Oregon Coast Holiday Weekend: Kite Fest and Mysterious Shipwreck Rockaway Beach hosts its massive kite festival and a history lecture in Seaside features some intriguing finds

N. Oregon Coast Events: June in Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach Here is a sampling of what you'll find in May and June in these north Oregon coast towns

Raucous Bike Race Draws 100's on Central Oregon Coast Newport hosts the 2016 Coast Hills Classic Mountain Bike Race on May 14

International Migratory Bird Day Celebrated on Central Oregon Coast On Saturday, May 14, much of one central Oregon coast town will be reveling in the celebrations of International Migratory Bird Day

Central Oregon Coast Clamming Event, Guided Bird Hike- An in-depth presentation on clamming and a guided hike to find birds

Casting Call This Weekend in Oregon Coast Town; Crabbing, Clamming Workshops This weekend begins a casting call for video productions, and when summer comes you can really dig in to some delicious outdoor activities

Tall Ships Dock on Central Oregon Coast in May They are the tall ships Lady Washington and Hawaiian Chieftain, and these authentic examples of floating history are currently in Coos Bay and will soon be in Newport

Remnants of Halley's Comet Over Oregon, the Coast This Month Oregon, Portland and the coastline will see the spectacle known as the Eta Aquarids

New Music Fest for Oregon Coast; More Canine Fun Fest One is a new music festival near Newport, while another in Pacific City gives new meaning to the dog days of summer

N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Workshops, Ocean Talk Razor clamming workshops and a talk on marine reserves are on the menu for the north Oregon coast in the coming weeks

Mother's Day Highlights on Oregon Coast Include Trains, Food, Glass Floats Food, antiques, tours and even an audition for the Survivor TV show are just some of the possibilities

The Creatures of Spring on Oregon Coast: Birds, Baby Whales, More A lot happening with migrating birds, whales and their newborn, and maybe more purple jellyfish

Four Frightening Stories of Fire, Volcanoes from Oregon Coast -The really wild stuff happened millions of years ago and comprises much of the coastal landscape today

Oregon Coast in the 70's; Valley, Portland in the 80's Over Weekend More way above average temperatures are coming to inland Oregon, the coast and to the Portland area this weekend

Ten Intriguing Things You Didn't Know About Lincoln City, Oregon Coast A hidden bay, secret parks, stunning geology and historical attractions are just a part of this little journey of discovery

Adorable Seal Pups Again on Oregon Coast - But Officials Have Warnings Trying to help them could actually kill them, warn officials

Oregon Coast's Glass Floats Get Ready for Farewell - for Now The final 2015-2016 Finders Keepers float drop is coming up, to be be held on Memorial Day, May 30.

Oregon Coast Lodging News: Yachats' Silver Surf Gets Major Reboot Not only remodels and redo's but adding a host of fun aspects for guests

The Staggering Beauty of an 'Ocean Burp' on Oregon Coast Gobs of stuff from the ocean washed up, creating a large patchwork of dark areas and little treasures

Oregon Coast This Weekend: Wine-Crab Fest, Free National Park, Documentary Eye-opening documentary screening in Newport on ocean noise, Astoria's Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival and free admission to Oregon coast's only national park.

N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach to Get Yet Another Microbrewery, Eatery Latest on the list: the former Lumberyard Rotisserie and Grill will become Public Coast Brewing sometime this summer.

Three Major Festivals You've Never Heard of on Oregon Coast: Music, Wacky History Three one of a kind festivals really kick out the jams on two very distant parts of the Oregon coast this month

Clamming, Crabbing and Poetry Collide at Central Oregon Coast Venue A major poet and not only lectures on crabbing and clamming but field trips as well.

Oregon Coast Near 80 This Week; Portland Close to 90 Portland approaches the 90's this week and even the coast will stretch into the 70's and maybe 80's

April Planets, Meteor Shower; Star Parties in Oregon Coast Range, Gorge Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, the Lyrids, Mercury

Oregon Coast Earth Day Celebrations: Glass Floats, Bird Walk, Films, Hike Celebrations big and small, often outdoors, take place in Cannon Beach, Newport, Lincoln City and the Manzanita area

Storm Waves on Oregon Coast Tomorrow then Sunny Weekend Then, given the run of good weather and lower, calmer tides, you'll have perfect conditions to look for the beach treasures.

Big Plant Sale Event Returns to N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita April 30 brings the 2016 annual plant sale to the cozy hamlet of Manzanita and Alder Creek Farm

Rare Dolphin Stranding Near Oregon Coast: Seen Once in Two Decades The five-foot-long dolphin was found stranded in Seaview, Washington

Seaside, Oregon Coast Revelations: Ten Fun Facts You Did Not Know Ancient ruin-like structures, odd objects, serious secrets about the beach, wild elements of nature, surprising science and some unique history

Central Oregon Coast Wild Mood Swings on Video Some of the most spectacular involved video, where you could catch the general feel of a scene

N. Oregon Coast Earth Day Hike to Devil's Cauldron, Short Sands Experience one of the more breathtaking spots on the entire Oregon coast with a guided hike around Short Sands Beach and Devil's Cauldron

Central Oregon Coast Fish Taco Fest a Culinary Face-Off A fiesta awaits those heading to the central Oregon coast this month, as April 30 brings the 8th Annual Fish Taco Cook-Off

Portland, Oregon Coast at Sunny, Record Temps This Week The Oregon coast will get close to breaking April records with highs up to the mid 70's

Marine Science Day This Weekend at Central Oregon Coast's Hatfield Hatfield Marine Science Center opens its doors to a behind-the-scenes look at its inner workings this Saturday, April 9

Forgotten Oregon Coast History: Natatoriums of Seaside, Cannon Beach From about 1910 until the 30's, these were the meeting places and hotspots for fun along much of the coastline

Birding and Blues Fest on N. Oregon Coast Takes Flight April 29 Pacific City Birding and Blues Festival on April 29 through May 1.

Lineup Set for N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest, to be held on Saturday, June 11.

Music and Awesomeness This Month at Central Oregon Coast's Cultural Center Gobs of goodies are in store - musically - with a bevy of awesome events at the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

N. Oregon Coast Literary Event Brings in Famed Authors A hefty helping of best selling and award winning authors will gather in Cannon Beach on April 8-10

Three Amazing Oregon Coast Spots Locals Don't Want You to Know Some of the best of these beaches lurk almost in plain sight, but for one reason or another they're not heavily traveled

Quite the Run of Sun and Fun Through Weekend for Oregon Coast, Portland: in the 70's Portland will be in the 70's for the next few days and the Oregon coast will reach those numbers at times as well

Oregon Coast Lodging News: Harbor Lights Inn now Depoe Bay Inn One of the central Oregon coast's favorite little BnB hidden secrets has made a few big changes, and more are coming

Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Finds the Odd, Spooky and Amusing 5,000 volunteers pulling some 90,000 pounds of litter and marine debris from Oregon coast beaches

Oregon Coast Bird Event Involves the Whole Planet; Seaside Nature Event A bird counting event that now includes anyone around the world and a look at the boggy areas of Gearhart.

Oregon Coast Whales' Surprise Numbers Through Spring, Summer, w/ Babies What you don't know about whales in April and May, and even summer, will surprise you.

Central Oregon Coast in April: Whale Documentary, New Park Lincoln City acquires a new park an important film about humankind's effects on whales shows in Newport

Still Time for Central Oregon Coast Glass Float Drop of 300 There are still four more days left of glass float inundation and hunting in Lincoln City

Oregon Coast Spring Break Top Ten: the Good, the Rad and the Unbelievable Unusually photogenic clouds, things that glow, wild nature, kids attractions and even the wackier bar scene for grownups

N. Oregon Coast Music This Month: Famed Jazz, Old Time Blues Plenty of music in the Manzanita and Cannon Beach area this month

New License Rules for Central Oregon Coast Vacation Rental Lodgings Examined The central Oregon coast towns of Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats and Depoe Bay are looking to clamp down on unruly renters

Central Oregon Coast Town Reverberates with Edith Piaf Tribute The sultry, charismatic sound of Siri Vik and her popular tribute to Edith Piaf, “La Vie En Rouge.”

Upside Down Forest Hits Oregon Coast Beaches; Whales, Tide Pools Whales, lots of whales, tide pool discoveries and lots of interesting critters washing up on the beaches

Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City: Weekend Photo Hike; Kite Fest Theme learn how to take stunning pictures this weekend with some photo workshops – and the city's kite festival has decided upon a theme

Wacky Science of Three North Oregon Coast Spring Break Hotspots There's something remarkable lurking beneath their more touristy surfaces

Spring and Spring Break Preview on Central Oregon Coast: Newport, Depoe Bay This part of the central Oregon coast simply comes alive during spring break

An Oregon Coast Wonder You Don't Know: Depoe Bay's North Point Dazzling and dizzying are the delights of one amazing central Oregon coast that's a bit of a secret

Vernal Equinox, First Day of Spring Saturday: What it Means for Oregon, the Coast Spring is not only in the air, it officially arrives this Saturday, March 19

Five Years After Tsunami: Eyes on Oregon Coast Still Needed It is time again to visit the sands and look for objects of interest to scientists

Portland, Oregon Coast Get a Gift from Weatherman: Sunny Later in Week The NWS has quite the gift for Oregon and the coast later this week: sunny skies and spring-like temps

UPDATE: High Winds and Warnings Sunday on Oregon Coast, Seas 30 ft The NWS is predicting waves as high as 30 feet and gusts up to 70

The Other Mystery Creature Washing Up on Oregon Coast: Gooseneck Barnacles Those weird little purple velella velella creatures aren't the only oddity being found on Oregon's beaches right now

Has Oregon Coast Dodged the Bullet on Invasive Species? So far, over 200 species of sea creatures have been discovered

Oregon Coast Storm Aftermath: Peak Gusts, Fatality, Video, Pics Downed trees, gusts as high as 92 mph, power problems, and tragically, even one death

Oregon Coast Raucous Roundup: Highest Gusts, Video, Photos Winds howled as high as 90 mph, power went out, trees blocked major roadways

Oregon Coast Storm Warnings Expand: Flood, High Surf, Hurricane Winds Offshore - higher wind gusts this afternoon, up to 85 mph, while high surf advisories and coastal flood advisories are in effect

Big Near-Spring Storm on Oregon Coast: Gusts 75, Waves 25 High wind warning from 1 p.m. Wednesday through 2 a.m. that morning, and some big, gnarly waves will be battering the beaches

Central Oregon Coast's Nye Beach Murder Fest This Weekend March brings the Nye Beach Murder Mystery to Newport, where over 100 gather to participate in this unique, interactive festival

Scientists Find New Ghost-like Creature Deep in Pacific A seriously striking creature was discovered by NOAA scientists, apparently a new, undocumented species of octpod

Weird Little Purple Critter Returns to Oregon Coast, by the Millions Velella velella have showed up again, definitely earlier than usual, and now in enormous numbers.

Oregon Coast Officials Hold Meeting About Cape Kiwanda Deaths Despite fencing and prominent signage about the dangers, seven people have died there by ignoring those signs

Asteroid Flyby, Planets, Minus Tides: Look Up, Down on Oregon Coast An asteroid with a possibly spooky future makes a close run, some bright planets make a show, and a few nice minus tides

Haunting History of Native Shell Middens on Oregon Coast: Ghosts in the Roads Sometimes, ancient history of the Oregon coast is staring right at you along Highway 101, in surprising ways

Oregon Coast Storm Packs High Winds, Huge Waves Friday, Weekend The entire Oregon coast is under a high wind watch for Friday afternoon, and some massive waves are coming in

New Internet Hoax About Impending Oregon Coast Quake Goes Viral how to arm yourself against getting fooled by such hoax sites, and the damage these could do to real warnings that may be issued.

Oregon Coast Scientists' Discovery: Mariana Trench is Noisy They eavesdropped on the famed Mariana Trench, discovering a cacophony of noises down seven miles

Three Stunning Oregon Coast Places of Action-Packed Promise Cannon Beach's Indian Beach, Cape Foulweather near Depoe Bay and monster vantage points near Florence

UPDATE: Oregon Coast High Wind Warning Extended to Midnight Tonight The north and central Oregon coast are under a high wind warning right now, in effect through Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Beauty of Oregon Coast Connected to When Beaches Were Roads As you zip along the Oregon coast scenic highway, you're looking at the old coastal highway

Unique N. Oregon Coast Events 200 Years in the Making Involve Lewis n' Clark A fun run in the name of the Corps of Discovery and a look at Dismal Nitch

Herring, Whale Sightings Up Along Oregon Coast An abundance of herring is not only good for fishing, but whale sightings are starting to spike

Photos of Oregon Coast Ghost Forest Stumps: Where Else to Find Them You'll find them near Cannon Beach, Pacific City, Oceanside, Seal Rock, Yachats and a lot in the Newport area

Sonic Boom Rattles N. Oregon Coast Residents Turned out to be just what many thought: a sonic boom from military aircraft doing exercises in the region

Central Oregon Coast Production of Death by Fatal Murder Begins in March Lincoln City's Theatre West will soon start performances of Death by Fatal Murder, March 3 to 26

Event Explores 6,000 Years of Oregon Coast Trail Oregon author Bonnie Henderson will show up on the north coast on Thursday, March 17

UPDATED: Oregon's Sharing Coast the Conference in Coos Bay in March The public is invited to share in the wealth of information about coastal science and natural history that the conference provides

Scientists Declare Blob Off Oregon Coast Dead, Wettest Winter Ever It's been a weird year for weather in Portland and along the Oregon coast, and the beaches have seem plenty of strange sights

Oregon's Tillamook Coast Spring Preview Full of Big Events Tillamook County is getting ready to fire up the fun in the springtime with a dizzying array of large-scale events

Singing the Winter Blues at Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast Concert The north Oregon coast town of Cannon Beach will be getting the winter blues on February 27

Discover Oregon Coast Sea Stars with Lincoln City Field Trips Led by a local marine ecologist, these clinics are a fun and educational way to learn about rocky tide pools on the Oregon coast

Mystery Solved on Oregon Coast Filament, Fiber-like Finds

Mystery Solved on Oregon Coast Filament, Fiber-like Finds CoastWatch members had been finding them for the last month or so, and were getting increasingly stumped

SOLVE's Oregon Coast Cleanup Calls for Volunteers On Saturday, March 26, scour beaches for wayward litter and debris washed in from winter storms

Three Startling Bits of Oregon Coast History Hiding Just Out of View A hidden shipwreck, a lost ghost town and a paranormal rock

Top Ten Insider's Tips for Winter Fun at N. Oregon Coast's Tillamook Coast the top 10 favorite winter season activities, gathered from locals.

N. Oregon Coast Event Brings Explorer Clark, His Adventures to Life It happens on February 25 at the Seaside Brewing Company as part of its History and Hops sessions

Central Oregon Coast Prepares for Thousands at Seafood Wine Fest The 2016 Newport Seafood & Wine Festival rolls town February 25 through February 28

UPDATED: Oregon Coast Showing Its Underbelly: Ghost Forests, Prehistoric Bedrock Agates, craggy bedrock more than 22 million years old and 4,000-year-old ghost forests.

An Oregon Coast Secret is Out: Depoe Bay Has Tiny New Park There's a new and delightful little viewpoint and park on the central Oregon coast – and it's a secret

Central Oregon Coast Fossil Fest a (Wooly) Mammoth Good Time It's the 15th Annual Fossil Fest at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on Saturday, February 13

Oregon Coast Headed for Warm Temps Close to 70, Sunny NWS is predicting sunny, dry and in the low 60's, but some are predicting temps closer to 70

Science Pub and Birding Adventures on Oregon Coast Birds in Newport and a Science Pub in Pacific City

High Wind Watch on Oregon Coast Gives Way to Sunny, Warm Wait another 24 hours, however, and you're looking at a run of warm, even balmy weather

Five Things You Don't Know About an Oregon Coast Valentine's Day But there are some interesting tidbits about the region no one tells you about

High Surf Advisory for Oregon Coast Promises Dramatic Show Strong winds off the coast will cause surf to build with the highest waves of 17 to 19 feet expected Wednesday night

Oregon Coast's Newport Seafood Wine Fest Launches Mobile App The app is free and available for download now on the App Store and Google Play Store

Whale Washes Up; Dolphin Finds on N. Oregon Coast Slightly Concerning - Updated, Video Five creatures washing up on the beaches of the Oregon coast all at once isn't exactly commonplace, but it's not regarded as highly unusual or alarming

A Very Alien Oregon Coast Resident: the Basket Star One stunning creature lurking off the waters of the Oregon coast you'll never see: the Basket star. Science

N. Oregon Coast's Rockaway Beach Has a Geologic, Land-Altering Surprise That pair of sea stacks is creating a structure we can't see, and bending the beach around it

Stretch Your Inner Guru on Oregon Coast: Cannon Beach Yoga Festival Yoga practitioners of all levels will gather for a weekend of yoga, meditation workshops and even Bollywood dance

Hubble's Stunning New Images, Finds: Oregon Coast Astronomy Desk New images from NASA's Hubble and other satellite equipment have made for startling new finds and views in deep space in the last month

Oregon Coast High Surf Advisory, Sizable Waves All Week High surf is on the itinerary for the beaches, some bouts of nasty rain and a dose of high winds.

New Octopus and Science/Beer Events on Central Oregon Coast Two big science events are coming in association with Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center – one that includes beer

Central Oregon Coast Celebrates Scotland with Robert Burns Supper A bit of Scotland and one of its most famous literary figures come alive on Jan 30. Newport events

Surprising Science and Facts of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast

Fun Facts, Startling Science of Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast One of Oregon's most famous tourism attractions is full of fascinating facts you don't know

Oregon Coast Scientists Worry About Some Gray Whale Populations They say one segment of the gray whale population in the Pacific Ocean is not doing well.

N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Has History of Startling Geological Changes The north Oregon coast family fun centerpiece used to look much different

Sunset Finally Past 5 PM in Oregon, Portland, Coast: Bizarre Sunset Science -The little known secret: sunset is an illusion and there is about seven more minutes of daylight on the coast

Awesome Astronomy: Five Planets Align for Oregon, the Coast This Month A unique alignment of five planets will grace the skies above inland Oregon and the coast from now until February 20

Five Curious Features of the Oregon Coast You Don't Know Oregon coast hosts some slightly mind-bending features hiding in plain sight

N. Oregon Coast Museum Looks at Humans Two Million Years Ago Dr. Cameron M. Smith will make a presentation on human migration going back to distant ancestors of humans

Two Oregon Coast Areas of Insane Romance The entire Oregon coast is one big parade of gooey, lovey-dovey sights and sounds, but two spots may be of particular interest.

Humongous Waves Headed for Oregon Coast, Surf Advisory Hefty breakers more than 20 feet will be knocking things around

Six Magical Nights on Central Oregon Coast Include Glass Floats Spring break becomes especially enchanting during the Festival of Illusions

Big Brewfest and History on N. Oregon Coast - Then More Beer Fort George Brewery on Feb 13 and Seaside Brewing on Jan 28

Bizarre Oregon Coast History: Crazed Chaos of the Shipwreck New Carissa It became another version of Oregon's exploding whale debacle

10 Reasons New Star Trek Series Should Film on Oregon Coast Here's the top ten reasons the new Star Trek needs to check the region out.

Scientists: 2015 Officially Warmest on Record for Oregon, the Coast This year beat the previous warmest on record - 49.9 degrees, set in 1934. 2015 clocked in at 50.4 degrees.

'Krack' Crab in Support of Oregon Coast History Devour some delicious Oregon coast crab in Newport and help preserve local history on Janurary 17

Hot on Oregon Coast: Clamming, Crabbing, Whales, Agates Good news for crabbing and clamming , while whales, birds and agates are the sizzling hot attractions

Deep and Gritty History Come Alive at N. Oregon Coast Events One is on Oregon slavery and the other about Warrenton history

Oregon Coast Officials: Still Plenty of Whales This Month Whale Watch Week may be over, but the peak migration of Gray whales is not

Agates on Oregon Coast Crazy Good; Erosion Changes Beaches Other remarkable changes as well, including shifting streams around, filling beaches with debris, remodeling dunes

Surprising Creatures of N. Oregon Coast's Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach Take a close look at the amazing birds of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock, with a talk given on January 13

Birding Events on Oregon Coast; New Ocean Fishing Rules Two recent developments will be of interest to the naturalist and the sports fishermen

Oregon Coast Town Mixes Antique Week with 300 Glass Floats Antique Week, an eleven-day antique store sale extravaganza, February 5th through the 15th

Aurora Alert for Portland, Oregon Through NY Eve; Coast Has Better Chance 50 percent chance the Aurora will reach Portland, inland Oregon and the coast.

Storm-Ravaged Parts of N. Oregon Coast Not Only Open But Surging Back Tillamook County roads are freed and the area is full of post-storm treasures.

New Years Delights on Oregon Coast Include Sun, Agates, Shows Bars, day hikes, low sand levels, polar plunges and great weather

100 Special Glass Treasures for New Years on Central Oregon Coast The next Special Glass Drop is Jan 1 through 3, with 100 extra glass art pieces

Central Oregon Coast's Otter Loop Cajoles with Chaos and Calm You could call them the Clandestine Cliffs of Lincoln County

Biggest Oregon Coast Stories of 2015: Storms, Whales, Purple Stuff Red skies, purple creatures and waves, floods, ugly creatures, wild weather

A Delicious Mardi Gras for Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City 8th Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off at the Culinary Center in Lincoln City on Saturday, January 30

Really Big Surf and Skies for Oregon Coast This Week Stormy waves, agates, a Christmas full moon and beach treasures

High Wind Warnings for Portland, Oregon Coast, Valley Gusts up to 65 mph for Portland and mabye 80 mph for beaches

New Oregon Coast Mysteries, Discoveries at Hug Point Go Back Millions of Years Some are 100 years old, others perhaps a few centuries, while on shocker goes back 15 million years.

Another Round of Oregon Coast King Tides for Christmas It’s your third and final chance in 2015 to catch (and capture) of glimpse of what the effects of rising sea levels will look like on the Oregon coast

Oregon, Coastal Astronomy: Xmas Moon, Meteors, Holiday Asteroid Flyby An asteroid zooms close and a full moon on Christmas; Geminids right now

Update: More Heavy Rain, Flood Threat for Oregon Coast - But Where? Another “atmospheric river” event is swooping in late Wednesday night, causing a flood watch for all of Tillamook, Clatsop and Lincoln counties.

Storm Lashes Second Warm Water Turtle Onto Oregon Coast Beach Yet another Olive Ridley sea turtle was recovered from an Oregon coast beach the second in less than a week

Help Science w Central Oregon Coast Bird Count Volunteer Event January 2 is the day of the Christmas Bird Count, where volunteers are needed to help count birds

Oregon Coast Road, Beach Closures as of Sunday Much of the northern coastline is still a mess after slides, washed out roads, flood damage and extreme dangers because of high surf

End in Sight for Oregon Coast Flooding; More Warnings for Saturday A meteorologist with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland, said things are starting look up.

35-Ft Waves for Oregon Coast, More Flooding; Wild Storm Video More flooding and massive breakers; video of extreme storm conditions

Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln City Holds Glowing Beach Parade The inaugural Solstice Lighted Parade on December 21, an illuminated parade on the beach with lanterns, flashlights, glow sticks

Visitors to Oregon Coast Delighted by Sea Lion Behavior Called Rafting The dark bodies of some sort of sea creatures were bundled together in a behavior called rafting

Another Round of High Winds, Floods for Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland Oregon coast is the subject of another high wind warning and flood warning, and inland towns such as Portland are under a flood advisory

Inland Oregon, Portland, Coastal Storms: Flooding, High Winds, Surf Issues Yet another round of storms will battering Oregon, this time with wind warnings and flood watches for Portland and the entire state, while the coast will also get hit with enormous breakers

Two Extraordinary Oregon Coast Details That May Blow Your Mind One sits in the middle of Depoe Bay, and another lurks in a stretch of central Oregon coast already well known for its wild, clandestine sides.

Gnarly Waves, High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast Again Peak gusts up to 70 mph on headlands and beaches are possible, gigantic waves will be smacking the shore

Central Oregon Coast Teeming with Whale Possibilities There are nearly 40 different volunteer staffed locations where you can spot gray whales on the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast, Portland Astronomy: Comet Now Visible in Morning Sky Comet Catalina is now in the morning skies above Oregon, the Portland area and of course the coastline

Update: High Wind Warning and Mammoth Waves, Tides for Oregon Coast 65 mph winds, six-foot tides and 20-foot seas. And cool creatures washing up

Startling Stuff from Deep Sea at Live Oregon Coast Event December 12, the Hatfield in Newport will host a realtime Skype session with the researchers of the R/V Falkor

Three Oregon Coast Insiders Tips: New Sides to Old Beaches Perhaps there's something new you have yet to find about a place you often go to

Oregon Coast Right Now: Surreal Frozen Sand, Whale Sightings Whales, a trippy phenomenon in the sand to look out for, and one big attraction has started its food drive.

Oregon Grammy Nominee Returns to Central Coast w/ Holiday Themes Eugene-based jazz singer and Grammy nominee Halie Loren returns to one of the areas of the state that latched onto her first

5 Craziest Natural Events on Oregon Coast of the Last Decade Five of the biggest curveballs of the last decade that these beaches have dished out.

Oregon Coast Thanksgiving Wonders: Whales, Big Tides, Cheap Gas, Critters Big tides, possibly abundant whales, bundles of birds, elk and low gas prices make a trip to the beaches a no-brainer

Mix of Chill, Snow and Sun for Portland, Oregon Coast over Holiday Week -Freezing temps, some snow and yet lots of sun is in the works for the holiday week for northwest Oregon, the coast and the Portland area

Central Oregon Coast Hikes, Cougars and Kite Fest Theme Contest Lincoln City may get you a free glass float, while Cape Perpetua, near Yachats, is getting you back to nature

World of Haystack Rock Lectures Begin on N. Oregon Coast The famed lecture series from the Haystack Rock Awareness program of the north Oregon coast has already kicked off

The Mysterious Shapes Found at Oregon Coast's Fogarty Beach Something really weird and astounding lurks beneath the sands of Fogarty Beach, near Depoe Bay

Central Oregon Coast Holidays Include Lighthouse, Thousands of Lights preview of what awaits in Newport this December, as the town explodes with celebrations

N. Oregon Coast Holiday Preview: Cannon Beach Rocks the Season opt for a respite from the crowds with a small town holiday experience it calls Haystack Holidays

Live Reindeer, Santa at Festive Central Oregon Coast Tree Lighting Tree Lighting Party and Santa Sale, a weatherproof family celebration set for Friday and Saturday, November 27 and 28

Yachats Winter Celebration a Central Oregon Coast Juggernaut of Cheer December is filled with cheer and light in the little central Oregon coast town

A Howlin' Oregon Coast: High Wind, High Surf Warnings 22-foot waves and gusts up to 60 mph or more for the north coast

Thanksgiving Wknd Brings Over 100 Glass Floats to Oregon Coast Burn off the turkey dinner this Thanksgiving with a special drop over 100 glass art pieces in Lincoln City

Cape Kiwanda's Clandestine Next Door Neighbors, N. Oregon Coast Just north and south of Pacific City, and at the northern, hidden end of Cape Kiwanda, things get really interesting.

Two Oregon Coast Spots That Ooze Mesmerizing History One features remnants of all kinds of wars, while another was known as the “Honeymoon Capitol of the World.”

Oregon Coast Travel Exploits Part 3: of Mists and Mysteries Part three of this wacky and intricate Oregon coast travelogue picks up after a few days of stuffing my face

Best Lodgings for Storm Watching on Oregon Coast

Why This N. Oregon Coast Spot Has So Many Sand Dollars, Brown Waves, Clams One chunk of the north Oregon coast is known for three very unique situations

Gnarly Waves for Oregon Coast, Heavy Rains, Flooding for Portland, Inland Experts say this will be a great weekend for storm watching, and then hitting the beaches on Sunday to find curiosities

Major Battle Brewing for Best Chowder on Oregon Coast The 11th Annual Chowder Cook-Off returns to the Lincoln City Outlets on November 14 and 15

Wacky Places the Oregon Coast Has Shown Up on TV, Movies Mentioned by not filmed in The Fog, Stargate SG1, LOST, X Files, more

Oregon Coast Exploits Amidst Mists and Mysteries, Travelogue Part 2 Part two of this amusing travelogue of experiences and exploits in '07 picks up after a couple of days in the Newport area

Oregon Coast Biz Decor Contest; National Mag Seeks Best of While one is for the Newport area, another may let you help decide things like best destination, best restaurant, etc, in a national publication.

Birding Events; Public Input on New Oregon Coast State Park - Two fun nature events on the central Oregon coast and a new state park coming to the north coast.

Oregon Coast Travelogue: Mists, Mysteries, Culinary Adventures, Part 1

Oregon Coast Fishing Alerts, Finds Now Offered by Text

Oregon Coast Beach Discoveries Include Rare Fish, Jellies, Uglies A host of interesting beasties and objects that storms had brought up onshore

Fishing Updates and Mystery Books in Manzanita, N. Oregon Coast

Good Chance of Aurora Lights for Oregon, Coast, Portland Scientists say a massive geomagnetic storm from the sun is on its way and chances are good to see the Aurora Borealis/Northern Lights

Get Ready for Fun Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches as Winter Approaches There's plenty of reason to look not just out to sea but to fix your eyes downward as well.

Oregon Coast Holiday Wreath-making Workshops Think Locally This December, free workshops along the Oregon coast allow you to take home a new skill along with a beautiful, fragrant wreath

Oregon Coast Science: 'Skull' Comet Misses Earth on Halloween, Holiday Astronomy A dead comet that looks like a skull that narrowly misses Earth, and some interesting astronomy in conjunction with Halloween.

Event Looks at What is the State of Oregon Coast? What's happening along Oregon's beaches, from environmental issues to interesting natural phenomenon this past year

Big Wet Change for Oregon, Coastline, Portland This Weekend -NWS in Portland said one to three inches of rain will hit the Oregon coast while somewhat lesser amounts will also put a dampener on Halloween

Rare Planet Trio, Supermoon Tonight for Oregon, Portland, Oregon Coast Another Supermoon happens tonight, and a rare planetary alignment is taking place tomorrow

Practically Paranormal: My Personal Oregon Coast X Files - it was only natural that my work as an editor would result in me collecting paranormal tales about these beaches.

N. Oregon Coast Trivia and Treasure Hunt is of Historical Proportions Back by popular demand, the Cannon Beach third annual trivia contest event returns to the north Oregon coast on Saturday, November 7

Halloween Highlights of the Oregon Coast You're in for a treat, as numerous along the Oregon coast serve up fun for the adults and kiddies

Just N. of Florence Crammed Full of Oregon Coast Wonders Never a dull moment on this part of the central Oregon coast, which is also where the southern half of the coastline begin

Five Funky Facts About Oregon Coast Shipwrecks You Didn't Know - That which crashed on these shores has some tales to tell

NASA Will Examine Oregon Coast, Pacific Ocean More Closely from Space This El Nino is predicted to be the strongest since that of 1997-98, which caused all sorts of meteorological anomalies around the world

King Tides Project on Oregon Coast Needs Your Help Mark your calendar, make sure your camera is in working order, and prepare to visit the coast during 2015’s “King Tide” episodes

Cannon Beach's Stormy Weather Arts Festival Livens Up N. Oregon Coast Cannon Beach hosts the 28th Annual Cannon Beach Stormy Weather Arts Festival on November 6 – 8

Unique Objects Seen in Oregon Coast Skies This Week What science says about a sun dog and other odd lights in the sky

Scientists: Methane Bubbles May Increase Along Washington, Oregon Coasts The researchers found some 168 plumes observed off the Pacific Northwest coastlines within the past decade

Mushroom Fest Takes Over Central Oregon Coast's Yachats Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the 16th Annual Yachats Village Mushroom Festival.

Supermoon, Super Cool Planets Above Oregon Coast, Portland Mercury, Mars and Venus are putting on quite the dance in the morning skies, while another Supermoon comes this way late in the month

Small Heatwave for Portland, Western Oregon, Coastline Highs in the 60's or 70's and lots of sun, with some atmospheric fog thrown in. This is what's in store for Portland, western Oregon and the Oregon coast

Storm Surges Create Fun Finds Along Oregon Coast Beaches This weekend's wild waves and ample winds caused the ocean to cough up a bundle of things

Oregon Coast's Famed Astoria Column Reopens The Astoria Column is open once again as of Saturday, set to receive its usual average of 400,000 some visitors every year.

Three Scintillating Sides of Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast This pleasant place has a multitude of things to do, see, taste and experience

Officials Issue High Wave Warnings for Oregon Coast This Weekend Huge waves and some big winds are coming to the Oregon coast this Columbus Day holiday weekend,

Small Quake Off Oregon Coast, Depoe Bay; No Tsunami Alert A small earthquake shook the ocean floor about 5:29 p.m. this evening, clocking in at a magnitude 3.9.

Three Central Oregon Coast Beaches Near Yachats Full of Finds, Surprises Along one 20-mile stretch of central Oregon coast, don't be surprised if you're surprised – a lot

A Look at Oregon Coast Marine Debris, King Tides A discussion about marine debris along the Oregon coast and a call for help about documenting king tides.

Central Oregon Coast Birds and Wildlife Events -One is a presentation in Newport on some wildlife we don't see around these parts, and the other is a field trip to look for birds in the Lincoln City area.

Unknown But Astounding on Oregon Coast: Tiny Arch Cape if you're paying attention you'll encounter the lovely little beach interlude known as Arch Cape

Glass Floats Galore Return to Central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City It's another colorful season of their revered event, Finders Keepers

Bright Planets, Meteor Shower in October for Oregon, Coast, Portland Venus, Jupiter, Mars and the Orionid meteor showers in October

Electronica Fest a First for Oregon Coast Six artists and seven hours of live looping at the center starting at 5 pm on Sunday, October 18

Parties with Food, Science, Nature and Music on N. OregonCoast The annual Harvest Festival happens on October 3, and a talk about Oregon's forests is on October 8

Oregon Coast in WWII: Lincoln City's Submarine Lookout One historic home in Lincoln City sat perched on the cliffs of the Nelscott district during World War II and kept an eye on the seas

Oregon Coast This Weekend: Red Eclipse, Bright Planets, Whales It's one heck of a show in the skies and on the ocean waters this weekend

Huge Number of Whale Sightings on Oregon Coast Now; Rarities Too Whales are in abundance all up and down the Oregon coast, and showing up in some unexpected places.

Oregon Coast Presentations on El Nino, Birds, Marine Debris, the Blob October 1 and 2 present some unique learning opportunities on two parts of the Oregon coast

Scientists: Erosion, Winter Storms Could Worsen Around World, Oregon Coast El Nino and La Nina events may worsen storms and their erosional effects on more continents than just North America

Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Stays Shut Down Indefinitely Normally, razor clamming reopens on October 1 in Clatsop County beaches

Semi-Hidden Sides of Two Oregon Coast Hotspots Busy and abuzz are the two words you can often apply to the north Oregon coast hotspots of Cannon Beach and Seaside. The pair are known as resort towns for a reason

Humpback Whales Linger Close on N. Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach Some new sightings of them cavorting quite close to Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock and Needles.

SOLVE Cleanup: Few Oddities, Cleanest Oregon Coast in Years Over 5,000 dedicated volunteers came out, collecting an estimated 55,000 pounds of trash

Latest Astronomy Finds from Hubble: Early Stars, Beast Galaxy A host of new discoveries is helping us to understand more about the early years after the Big Bang and a new 'beast' of a galaxy.

Eugene Winery Expands to Central Oregon Coast Eugene's Noble Estate Vineyard and Winery is opening up a new tasting room this weekend in Newport

N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Marvels of Manzanita Area are Many A towering mountain smothered in mystery, miles and miles of immaculate sand and a really long spit

Alternate Reality of Oregon Coast Beaches After Dark You'd be surprised what you can see in the dark of an Oregon coast beach

Seven Wowing Wonders of Oregon Coast's Oceanside There is so much more than meets the eye of this puny place, and in fact you could not explore all of it in one day

Colossal Kite Festival on Central Oregon Coast a Star-Spangled Affair The 37th Annual Lincoln City Fall Kite Festival is coming up on October 10 and 11, from 10am to 4pm.

Eclipse, Reddish Super Moon Above Portland, Oregon, the Coast A Super Moon (which also brings a super red and orange moon), a lunar eclipse, and the autumnal equinox

Oregon Coast Storm Unearths An Interesting Critter Weird little critters called burrowing sea cucumbers (Leptosynapta clarki) were suddenly found in abundance along the north Oregon coast

Free Kayak Tours of N. Oregon Coast's Netarts Bay Look for two free kayak boat tours of Netarts Bay on Saturday, September 19

Shark May Pose Problem to Surfers on N. Oregon Coast The general public is in no danger while wading in the breakers, but surfers are cautioned

What You Don't Know About Oregon Coast Weather: Second Summer September and early October are actually the warmest time of the year on the Oregon coast, according to scientists and local officials

Marvels of Mushrooms at Central Oregon Coast Cook-Off, Oct. 3 That day, prepare your palate for the 7th Annual Wild Mushroom Cook-Off, held at Lincoln City's Culinary Center

SOLVE's Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Coming September 19 SOLVE is looking more volunteers for this event, looking to clean up Oregon's waterways and take care of its parks, neighborhoods, and natural areas

Stuck for the Holiday Weekend? Where to Day Trip on Oregon Coast With the Oregon coast on your mind, you can have your holiday cake and eat it too. At least for the day

Oregon Coast Travel Advice, Warnings for Labor Day Holiday Weekend This holiday weekend has its own set of rules

A Wee Bit of Celtic a Powerful Thing on Central Oregon Coast The powerful Celtic-folk duo Men of Worth returns to the central Oregon coast's Lincoln City Cultural Center stage this month

Storm Set Records for Oregon, Coast; Hottest Summer Ever Mother Nature throws in a wind storm that clearly broke records in Portland and likely the majority of the Oregon coast for August.

Dreamlike Oregon Coast: Surreal Fusions of Sea, Sky and Sand One of the pleasures of this coastline is looking down and for a fleeting moment it feels as if you may actually just walk into the sky.

Oregon Coast Photo Contest Includes Prizes and Free Classes A new photo contest put on by two Oregon groups will allow you to do just that, as well as take some free classes in photo technique

Oregon Coast Mystery of Puzzling Purple Waves Solved It is a jellyfish-like creature called a salp. But there may be a surprise twist as to why there are so many.

Portland, Oregon Coast to Get Drenched; High Wind Watch Much needed rains are about to drench northwest Oregon, including the coast and valley towns like Portland, Salem and Eugene

Purple Waves Puzzle Oregon Coast Scientists, Officials Puzzling purple waves have been hitting the Oregon coast here and there for the last month, and no one seems to know what it is

Humpback Whales Seen Darting Between Boats on N. Oregon Coast Boaters, residents and visitors to Astoria have gotten quite the thrill this last week with rather thrilling sightings of Humpback whales

Central Oregon Coast End-of-Summer Swing Time This popular Oregon coast ensemble will be playing a Big Band Saturday night concert in Lincoln City on Saturday, August 29

Wildfire Smoke Chokes Oregon Coast; Possible Aurora Borealis for Portland All that wildfire smoke has smothered Portland, Salem at the Gorge so badly this weekend even made it to the Oregon coast; northern lights possible

Four Finds of Frenetic Fun on Oregon Coast Where the kid-friendly attractions are abuzz next to beachy havens of calm

The Wild, Weird Phenomenon of Talking Barnacles on Oregon Coast One wacky little surprise that possibly awaits you on the Oregon coast is the wild sound of “talking barnacles.”

Oregon Fire Bans Now Include Coast Beach Fires, Campgrounds Oregon's problem with extreme fire dangers hit home today with fire restrictions that reach all the way to fires on the beaches

Updated: Golfing and Dinner on N. Oregon Coast in September September 2 again brings the Hot Rod Classic Charity Golf Tournament and Auction Dinner to the north Oregon coast town of Gearhart,

Wacky Oregon Coast Obstacle Event Features Pirates and Mud Newport's Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race on August 22, held at the Newport Municipal Airport.

Deceptively Sleepy Yachats on Oregon Coast Actually Abuzz Yachats is more dreamy than sleepy, featuring dramatic views in endless abundance.

Three Remarkable Tiny Destinations of the Oregon Coast You could say, with no lack of accuracy, that the delights are in the details along the Oregon coast.

Magical Charm of Two Oregon Coast Beach Burghs Often, the best parts of Oregon coast civility hide in plain sight. And it doesn't always take the beach to blow you away.

Perseid Meteor Showers This Week for Oregon, Portland, Coast A real, true stellar show is in store for Oregon this week as the peak of the Perseid meteor showers happens from now until Friday

Mussel Harvesting Back for Most of Oregon Coast; Health Advisory The majority of the Oregon coast is once again open to harvesting mussels, but a health advisory was issued yesterday for the ocean waters at a popular spot just south of Newport

A New Craze for Oregon Coast: Stand Up Paddling Makes a Splash Basically, you are standing on a giant surfboard and propelling yourself with a paddle through SUP Manzanita

Oregon Coast Funky Factoids: Slowest, Fastest, Lifespans, Sandiest These beaches host a massive array of fun and funky facts that will dazzle and delight

N. Oregon Coast History is Alive with Cannon Beach Tour Join the Tour that Sunset Magazine calls the “best autumn event” in Cannon Beach and support Cannon Beach’s only history museum.

A Beachy Buffet: Surprising Edibles from Oregon Coast Tide Pools There are lots of edible objects from the bays, waters and rocky tide pools of the coast

Eight Amazing Finds Along 120 Miles of Oregon Coast Along the way, the wonders are numerous. It's literally a huge array of memorable moments.

Central Oregon Coast's Wooden Boat Show a Festival of Watery Fun Toledo brings to life its 11th annual Wooden Boat Show on the third weekend of August.

Updated: Scientists Study Why Some Whales Don't Leave Oregon Coast There are some 200 so-called resident whales who linger here (out of the 20,000 in migration)

History Museum Hosts Walk on Famed Oregon Coast Point Tillamook County Historical Society is hosting a walk through Kilchis Point on August 11th at 11 a.m.

Oregon Coast State Park Fire Update; NASA Sees Coast Fires from Space A beach grass fire is torching Fort Stevens State Park; NASA satellite looks at south coast fires

Central Oregon Coast Forested Trails Get New, Artsy Additions The Agnes Creek Open Space near Lincoln City and its forested trails will soon get three new ornate viewing benches

N. Oregon Coast Wetland Preserve Gets a Little Bigger Lower Nehalem Community Trust recently added just over five acres of high priority wetlands to its now 24-acre Sitka Wetlands along the northern edge of the Nehalem Bay

Old School Classic Cars Take Over Central Oregon Coast Lincoln City Cultural Center is hosting its second annual Old School Classic Car Show. August 22 is the date

Oregon Coast's Hatfield Celebrates 50 Years of Cutting Edge Research, Cool Octopus Hatfield Marine Science Center is the real powerhouse of oceanic research and landmark discoveries for the region.

Holistic Health and Psychic Fair on Central Oregon Coast This Weekend 19th Annual Pathways to Transformation Holistic Health, Psychic and Crafts Fair is coming to Yachats on August 1 and 2

Wondrous and Esoteric Moon Moments Above Oregon Coast Some of it is science. Some of it is just pure scenery.

Updated: It Really is a Blue Moon for Oregon, Portland, Coast The moon was already full on July 2, and this month we get a double dose as it happens again on July 31

The Scary Lava Flows of Oregon Coast: Sizzling Northwest History If you're looking for a really scary disaster movie, like the recent San Andreas movie or even the creepy quake scares, then look no further than the Oregon coast

Tour Oregon Coast Oyster Hatcheries, Forests and Agriculture Look at the oysters you so love, as well as learn about how forest and agricultural practices interlink

Oregon Scientists: Reaction to Coastal Quake Scare a Tad Much The article caught fire on the internet and created a viral monster, but cooler heads should prevail

Five Goofiest Legends of the Oregon Coast Get ready for an amusing ride through Oregon history: Cannon Beach, Newport, Seal Rock, Lincoln City

Next Oregon Coast Science Workshop in Depoe Bay Held August 1 through August 3, it provides three full days of instruction about Oregon’s coastal ecosystems

Updated: Oregon Astronomy: Coast Range Star Party, Meteors, Planets Shooting stars, the rings of Saturn, more planetary fun and a lunar viewing party

Learn How to Buy Seafood Straight from Oregon Coast Boats A guided tour of the docks at Newport and its fishing boats, where you can purchase or learn about purchasing seafood directly

Oregon Coast History: Storm That Nearly Destroyed a Lighthouse According to the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum, the storm of October 21, 1934 that nearly broke Terrible Tilly

Time Travel to Lewis n Clark on N. Oregon Coast with Interactive Event- August 15 brings some of Lewis and Clark to life on the beach at Seaside, with the Saltmakers Return event.

Updated: Heatwave for Portland to Bring 80's to Oregon Coast A brief but sizable heatwave is about to hit the Portland area, with highs in the 90's; warm on the beaches

Central Oregon Coast Fish Predators Meet the Arts Two ways to immerse yourself in the culture of the Oregon coast and nature are happening in Newport soon

Oregon Coast's Hatfield Marine Science Center to Expand The new building will conduct research on marine-related issues, from rising sea levels and ocean acidification to sustainable fisheries and economic stability

Updated: 8 Insane Finds at Yachats, Central Oregon Coast No One Tells You About It's a section of Oregon coast full of wild finds, slightly hidden, but often jaw-dropping

Shorebird Festival Returns to Southern Oregon Coast in September Tens of thousands of shorebirds migrate along the Oregon coast in the fall, using beaches and estuaries as stopover habitat

Updated: Central Oregon Coast's Amazing Race Also a Big Puzzle July 25 is the date for a cool and quirky sporting event on the central Oregon coast, as Newport hosts its fifth annual Amazing Race

Updated: Two Sides of an Oregon Coast Bay: Mountains and Sands of Manzanita, Rockaway Flanking the sprawling Nehalem Bay sit two impressive wonders of the Oregon coast: Manzanita and Rockaway Beach

Updated: Newport, Oregon Coast Complete Guide: Every Beach Access, Attraction Newport Oregon Coast complete guide to all beaches, attractions; lighthouses, jetties, Nye Beach, Bayfront

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: Oceanside's Mysteries and Histories Oceanside, on the north Oregon coast, almost at the very northern tip of the Three Capes Tour, has so much more than meets the eye

Central Oregon Coast Town Gets Whimsical with Sandcastle Fest Every Oregon coast town needs its sandcastle festival, and August 8 will do just that for Lincoln City

Scintillating Sands of Oregon Coast: Waldport to Yachats Just before the central Oregon coast turns from sandy stretches to basalt ledges and high, soaring cliffs

Updated: Officials: Now is Great Time for Oregon Coast Fishing, Crabbing Yet another reason to head to the Oregon coast is ocean salmon fishing and crabbing

Odd Little Jellyfish Hitting Oregon Coast Indeed, Aequorea victoria are all over the Oregon coast right now.

Yachats Music Festival Fills Oregon Coast with Classical This Weekend A host of classical musicians and singers will descend on the central Oregon coast with the 36th Yachats Music Festival

Oregon Coast Science: How Tides Work, How They Push Moon Away The answer goes deeper than you'd imagine and farther out into space, too

Aurora Lights and Blue Moon for Inland Oregon, Portland, Coast; Video Two blue moons this month and the distinct possibility of northern lights visible this far south

Scientists Need Public Help To Study Oregon Coast's 'The Blob,' Climate Scientists from Corvallis are looking for some help from the public to study what's known as “the blob” off the U.S. West Coast

Updated: N. Oregon Coast Adventures Offered: Trails, Canoes, Survival Camp From Seaside up to Warrenton, two groups are offering guided canoe and hiking trips, and camps for youth that involve nature and survival

Updated: Unique Convergence of Venus, Jupiter for Oregon, Coastline Our distant planetary neighbors, Jupiter and Venus, will be practically hand-in-hand in the west

You'll Never Believe What the Oregon Coast Did Last Night Green flash at sunset, some impressive colors, a sudden fog bank, tidal surprises and glowing sand

Officials: Stop 'Fawn-Napping' from Oregon's Inland, Coastal Forests Do not pick up fawns, or elk calves, baby seals, cougar or bobcat kittens, bear cubs, fledgling birds, or other young wildlife

Conditions Cancel Mega Flag Kite on Oregon Coast; Rest of Festival Continues conditions have caused the cancellation of one big kiting event on the Oregon coast today, but the rest of Kite Festival in Lincoln City continues

Excessive Heat and Fire Watch for Oregon, Portland, Coast Range NWS has issued an excessive heat watch for Portland, the I-5 corridor, southern Washington and the Oregon coast range

Updated: New Octopus at N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Aquarium It's currently on display in the Seaside Aquarium, along with three other much larger octopuses.

Northern Lights, Other Stellar Surprises Above Portland, Oregon, Coast Planets, northern lights and late sunsets, oh my. This is what's in store for Portland, inland Oregon and the coast.

N. Oregon Coast Pirate Festival Sets Sail This Weekend This week, Friday through Sunday brings large bands of pirates to the north Oregon coast, to plunder and pillage by cutting a swath of fun

Hideous Heatwave Coming for Oregon; Coast in 70's Midweek By Sunday, the inland region is looking at around 100, perhaps as long as ten days afterwards

Free Classical Quartet Concerts Fill the Air on Central Oregon Coast Hit the cool beaches of the central coast and turn up the heat on culture, with a series of classical string quartet concerts

Entertainment and Arts Abounds on N. Oregon Coast in Manzanita The Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita has a lot going on to entertain locals and visitors alike through the end of the month

Oregon Coast Father's Day Weekend: Events, Adventures Events abound around the beach towns, and some awesome activities await the whole family, whatever the ages.

Oregon Coast's Weird Singing Sands: Cannon Beach and Elsewhere, Video Includes video: The weird, wacky phenomenon of 'singing sands' is a very rare find indeed around the world, but especially along the Oregon coast

Two Oregon Coast Towns Pack Wallop for the Fourth A huge array of events are happening in both Lincoln City and Newport

Bad News for Oregon Coast Razor Clamming: Likely Not Open in Summer ODFW has announced clamming will remain closed due to high domoic acid levels in razor clams

Dig Deeper Into Oregon Coast with Summer Science Workshops CoastWatch is offering three-day plunges into coastal science, led by ecologist Stewart Schultz

Four Oregon Coast Spots You Won't Believe Exist Places with surreal grandeur and wild, dramatic beauty that is completely new to the eyes. Travel tips

Planets' Remarkable Dance Above Portland, Oregon Coast Range; Star Parties The skies above Oregon, Portland and even the coast will soon be filled with a fascinating conjunction of two planets

Pelican Brewers Expands to N Oregon Coast, Cannon Beach Oregon's famed Pelican Brewery out of Pacific City is getting ready to expand to Cannon Beach

Secret Garden of Oregon Coast; Otter Rock 'n Roll Surfing A secret garden tour of the central Oregon coast and a famed surfing contest for youth are on tap for late June

Updated: Doggy Fest and Bird Trips on Oregon Coast June presents the wildly popular Mutt Masters Dog Show and Olympics in Lincoln City and two birding events in Newport.

Attn Coast Shutterbugs: Oregon Holds Photo Contest ODFW wants to showcase your fishing, hunting, crabbing, clamming and wildlife viewing photos

New Tech Deployed Off Oregon Coast to Study Climate, Dead Zones The cutting edge piece technology will study climate change, dead zones, earthquakes and many more aspects of the ocean.

Ultimate Guide to Oregon Coast Fourth of July, Independence Day Food, fireworks, music, entertainment, games, parades and even events for dogs

Pioneering Geologist from 1870's Celebrated on Oregon Coast Famed geologist Thomas Condon, a resident of the Columbia Gorge who taught about rocks and fossils in Nye Beach

Like Oregon Coast Seabirds? There's an App for That Now, you can get all you need to know about Oregon coast birds in an app; celebration in Newport, June 21

Scientists Worry About Tsunami Preparedness Along Oregon, Washington Coasts A study says many coastal areas along the Pacific Northwest are still insufficiently prepared for the big tsunami

Updated: Heatwave Warnings, Portland in the 90's, Oregon Coast in 70's Some serious summer is on the way, with a nasty heatwave for Portland and some tropical conditions for the often chilly Oregon coast

Updated: Recent Global Climate Discoveries Made by Oregon Coast Scientists Oregon-based scientists with connections to the Hatfield Marine Science Center recently published research revealing more about the global climate

Catch Your Own Crab or Clam Dinner on Central Oregon Coast with Clinics The free Crabbing and Clamming Clinics have returned to the central Oregon coast town

7 Small Quakes off Oregon Coast; Tsunami Survival Tips Five shallow earthquakes caused a bit of shake, rattle and roll beneath the waves off the Oregon coast in the last 24 hours

Pacific Trombone Quartet to Dazzle Central Oregon Coast This Weekend On Saturday, June 6, the center brings the Pacific Trombone Quartet to town, with a varied and unusual program

What is That Translucent Thing on Oregon Coast Beaches? Surprising Science Some see-through surprises may delight you, in the form of two wacky kinds of almost-jellyfish

Crazed Oregon Coast Travelogue Part 2: Funky Finds, Weird Rocks Part two if a rather wacky travelogue from back in April of 2007, chronicling the wild adventures and fascinating sightsbb

Remnants of WWII on Oregon Coast You Can Visit Ever wondered what remnants of World War 2 still exist along the Oregon coast? What artifacts you could look at?

Crazed Oregon Coast Travelogue: Week of Whales, Wonders, Part 1 Beaches, culinary delights, the cleanup, cute dogs, whales, weird rocks and kooky pranks

Updated: Somewhat Rare Dolphin Stranding near Oregon Coast

Infrequent Find Near Oregon Coast: Dolphin Stranding What they found was a deceased Pacific White-Sided Dolphin, a slightly rare find as these don't show up often along the Oregon or Washington coasts.

Updated: Oregon Coast Sea Stacks: Basalt Guardians for Millions of Years Looming, intimidating, beautiful and ancient: they are the sea stacks, and they have another side

Updated: Oregon, Coast, Portland Astronomy: Space Station, Planets Venus, a decent helping of Mercury, an incredible pairing of Venus and Jupiter and the ISS

Monster Kite Festival on Central Oregon Coast Gets Even Bigger See the "Mega Flag," a soaring American flag that is also the largest kite in the world, on the beach in Lincoln City on Friday, June 26

A Safer Oregon Coast: Big Yellow Signs Assist Responders The entire 360-mile length of Oregon's beaches has bright yellow signs that will assist first responders in case of an emergency.

All of Oregon Coast Closed to Razor Clamming, Some Mussel Shutdowns All of Oregon's 364 miles of coastline were closed to recreational harvesting of razor clams

Oregon Astronomy: Startling Hubble Finds Include Odd Star Some millions and millions of light years away from the Oregon coast, scientists are seeing some new amazing things in the universe

Four Awesome Oregon Coast Areas to Hide from Crowded Madness But how to hide from the hordes on the Oregon coast during such times?

Oregon, Coastal Travel Advice: Gas Prices Up for Holiday Weekend The good news: they are still the lowest for the Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2010

One of the Largest Races in Oregon Happens May 30, Central Coast 16th annual Newport Marathon and Half Marathon, happening May 30 in Newport

Updated: Orcas, Their Babies on Oregon Coast, Caught on Video - More Killer Whales caught on camera, this time in the rover at Florence

Odd Oregon Coast History: Lincoln City's Citizen Sea Lion The big barking beast brought thousands to the tiny Oregon coast hamlet

Memorial Weekend Highlights, Oregon Coast Travel Tricks, Advice Beware of certain traffic issues, speed traps, lodging prices, how to dress for vacation success – and even a roundup of event highlights

Museum Gets Deep into Oregon Coast WWII History with Lecture Series More fascinating insights to World War II life on the Oregon coast is coming to Cannon Beach

Incredible Close Encounter with Orcas on Central Oregon Coast An incredible Oraca experience that was not only documented in deep detail, but this little pod had two babies with them

Three Bizarre Oregon Coast Encounters: Sea Lion, Squid, Slamming Whale A whale landed on a boat, a sea lion scared people on a dark beach, a large squid vs. a boat

UPDATE: Above Pacific Northwest, Oregon, the Coast: Planets, Possible Northern Lights Look to the skies in May in the Pacific Northwest, especially later tonight

Oregon Coast Otherworldly Auto Tour: Cannon Beach to Manzanita About 15 miles and about a dozen bends of winding startlers along stunning cliffs that enter a lush, forest canopy

Oregon Coast Aquarium Looks to Future, Honors Past On May 7, the staff, board and supporters of the nonprofit paused to recognize the Aquarium’s own stewards

Just Two More Weeks of Glass Float Drops on Central Oregon Coast Finders Keepers glass float ball drops are coming to an end on Memorial Day weekend

Take in Literature and a Theater Show on N. Oregon Coast This month is a good one for the fine arts on the north Oregon coast. Look for a stellar theater production in Cannon Beach and a reading by a famous author in Manzanita.

Oregon Coast Photo Contest and Classes Show your love of Cape Falcon by Manzanita and other marine reserves and maybe win some prizes

Seismic 'Time Bombs' Around Earth Predicted by Oregon Coast Scientist A geologist from the Oregon coast has made some landmark discoveries and predictions about earthquakes around the world

Obama Portland Visit Will Impact Highways to Oregon Coast These will spill out into traffic heading to and from the Oregon coast at least a little on Thursday and Friday

Meteor Showers A Maybe for Oregon; New, Most Distant Galaxy Found Look for the Eta Aquarid meteor shower right about now[ astronomers have discovered a galaxy almost as old as the universe

Central Oregon Coast Bird Opps Include Field Trip, Bird Count Are there not enough coastal birds in your life? Three events in Newport and Yachats will fill that need in May

Fab Auto Tours of Central Oregon Coast: Scenery That Drives You Wild

West Coast Science News: Galactic Distance Record Set, Oregon Meteors

Two Central Oregon Coast Drives of Intense Beauty, Soaring Sights - Two such amazing tours sit side by side between Yachats and Florence, provide inspirational views and stunning sights left and right.

Major Kite Fest Sets June Dates on Central Oregon Coast June 27 and 28 the 31st Annual Summer Kite Festival descends upon the D-River Wayside in Lincoln City

Summer Brings Wild, Rugged and Hybrid Sports to Oregon Coast From hiking to hybrid water sports of a rather unusual nature, to the usual surfing

Update: Famed Tall Ships Dock at Oregon Coast Towns; Tours, Rides The tall ships are back on the Oregon coast, slowly making their rounds from Coos Bay, to Newport and then to Astoria

Oregon Coast Celebrates International Migratory Bird Day This Week On Saturday, May 9, Lincoln County will celebrate “Restore Habitat, Restore Birds” as part of International Migratory Bird Day.

N. Oregon Coast Swings with Sounds of Parisian Gypsy Jazz A hefty dose of jazz comes to the north Oregon coast on May 23 with the Portland group Stumptown Swing taking over the Pine Grove Community House with a special concert.

Central Oregon Coast Talks and Trips for Fossils, Crabs, Clams, Agates A group of experts and speakers that cover a range of subjects, from local history, science to even field trips

Manzanita Talk Covers Geology of N. Oregon Coast Rivers On May 14, you can get a fascinating glimpse into the geologic interactions between the shoreline and north Oregon coast rivers

New Undersea Volcano Eruptions Possible Off Oregon Coast Scientists picked up a swarm of quakes where thousands of tiny events shook the Axial Seamount

Will Oregon, Portland or the Coast See Crashing Russian Rocket? Russian officials have officially given up on regaining control of the Progress 59 supply rocket that failed to dock at the ISS

Oregon Coast Aquarium Puts on Fun Run, Native Plants Awareness

Oregon Coast World War 2 Exhibit Opens Soon in Cannon Beach Cannon Beach History Center & Museum will open their latest exhibit, WWII on the Oregon Coast on May 22 and 23

More Masses of Purple Sails on Oregon Coast: Sign of Something Else Rare, Too More than meets the eye here, a health warning and something valuable could be found

Oregon Coast Town Celebrates Travel, Tourism Industry with Contest The most inspirational post or tweet will be picked at the end of the week and win a hand-made glass float.

Review: Arcadia Bay, Sci-Fi Filmed on Oregon Coast Released Today An intriqguing indie Sci-Fi flick that was filmed on the Oregon coast is getting released today on Vimeo, a 30-minute short called Arcadia Bay

Birding and Blues Takes Over Pacific City This Weekend on N. Oregon Coast Famed and massive Birding and Blues Festival returns to Pacific City this coming weekend of May 1 to 3

Freshwater Mussel Talk in Newport, Central Oregon Coast The little known world freshwater mussels will be opened up on the central Oregon coast on May 7, as ODFW expert Shelly Miller gives a talk in Newport

Seafood and Cinco de Mayo on Central Oregon Coast May 2 is the day for the massive 7th Annual Fish Taco Cook Off in town, held at the Culinary Center

Oregon Coast's Deadly and Ancient Beauty: Monuments of Fiery Destruction All that really rugged beauty you find on the Oregon coast had its genesis in something frighteningly fiery and cataclysmic, millions and millions of years ago.

Lyrid Meteor Showers Now for West Coast, Oregon They are also known for creating rather unusual surges that can bring as many as 100 shooting stars a minute

Two Unique Oregon Coast Concerts This Week in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach Two intriguing concerts will be in two different sectors of the Oregon coast this week

Powerful Duo Performs This Week in Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast Gayle Ritt and Mike Soto return for an encore performance on Friday, April 24

Red Skies in Oregon, the Coast, Come from Russian Wildfires Sunday's intensely red sunset around Oregon – and especially the coast – was the result of wildfires thousands of miles away

Survivor Auditions Held on Central Oregon Coast in May Lincoln City's Chinook Winds Casino Resort and KOIN 6 News are hosting an open Casting Call for Survivor on Sunday, May 17

N. Oregon Coast Readies for 30th Annual Goonies Day Shindig The town where much of it was filmed, Astoria, is celebrating the 30 years with its annual Goonies Day on June 4 through 7

Oregon Coast, Japanese Scientists Need Help Finding Transponders in Tsunami Research The transponders are orange and yellow and are about the size of a 2-liter bottle.

Season of Seal Babies Again on Oregon Coast: Cause for Warnings While cute and cuddly beyond belief, you absolutely have to let these little ones alone.

Oregon Coast Scientists Join with Russians in Whale Migration Discovery The study, which included members of the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport, has raised questions about the North Pacific Gray whale's status as an endangered species.

Killer Whales Play and Pose for Pictures Off Central Oregon Coast These kinds of whales are smaller and more shark-like in appearance, hang out in smaller groups, and they come here chasing baby whales and seals and sea lions.

Updated: Spectacular Oregon Coast Orca Visitation Caught on Camera The annual spring visitations by Killer Whales has arrived with some amazing moments

Tsunami Boat Has Oregon Coast Officials on Lookout for Invasive Algae Two kinds of algae, or kelp, were discovered aboard that craft, and both were dropping spores

Twin Oregon Coast Secret Attractions 4,000 Years in the Making They are stumps from trees roughly 4,000 years old, part of a ghost forest that was mysteriously torn apart in the 90s

Purple Jellies Piling Up on Oregon Coast in Huge Numbers The inundation has continued unabated and the little creatures are literally covering all of the Oregon coast.

Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Announces Plans for the Oregon Coast Icon The 51st annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest is happening June 20 of this year

Portland's OMSI Breaks Ground on Oregon Coast Facility Sunday This Sunday is the groundbreaking ceremony for OMSI’s Coastal Discovery Center (CDC) at Camp Gray in Newport

Officials Tracking Suspected Tsunami Debris Boat off Oregon Coast The object will soon be retrieved, and already has contained some still-living sea life

Killer Whales All Over Oregon Coast, Grays Aplenty Orcas are spotted in various spots while gray whale sightings are up

Central Oregon Coast River Cleanup Needs Your Help The Siletz Watershed Council invites river users and the public to help clean-up the Siletz River on Saturday April 11

Literary Event Takes Over Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast, This Weekend A major literary event on the north Oregon coast, as best selling and award winning authors gather in Cannon Beach from April 10-12 for the annual Get Lit at the Beach.

Dozens of Useful Oregon Coast Travel Tools You Didn't Know - a list of places to find just about everything you need for a trip on the upper half of Oregon's shoreline

Oregon Coast Scientist Gives Talk on Alarming Ocean Temperatures and the 'Blob' This month's Speaker Series in Manzanita brings a NOAA scientist on April 9

Weather Improves for Lunar Eclipse Above Portland, Oregon Coast Conditions are opening up a little bit for the Portland area and the Oregon coast, with forecasts calling for partly cloudy

Oregon Coast's Hatfield Science Center Turns 50, Celebrates in April Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport puts its many layers of research on full display on April 11 w/ Marine Science Day; 50th anniversary of the facility

Proof of Alien Life on Oregon Coast, Portland Appears, Then Disappears A massive Tyrannosaurus Rex simply appeared near Front Street in Portland Wednesday afternoon at about the same time a flying saucer craft hovered over Seaside, Manzanita, Arch Cape

Total Lunar Eclipse for Portland, Oregon, the Coast - Brings Religious Holiday Portland, the Oregon coast and much of the rest of the state will get to see it: a total eclipse of the moon on April 4, in the wee hours

Purple Jellyfish and Purple Predators Strand on Oregon Coast

Updated: Purple Creatures Land on Oregon Coast, with Their Predators Hordes of purple jellyfish have been cast up onto the sands along with snails that like to eat them out at sea

Oregon Coast Cleanup Oddities Include Vampire Blood, Mattress, Dock 5,000 volunteers flooded the beaches and yanked some 63,000 pounds of trash off the sands

Weird Travel News: Oregon Coast Beaches That Make Odd Noises, Video One of the more mysterious delights of the Oregon coast is an unknown little wonder called “magic rocks” on some beaches

Time to Play Oregon: Manic Street Preachers, Grimes, Charlelie Couture Let's see if we can't get them to do at least a secret gig on the Oregon coast.

Astronomy Events in Oregon Coast Range, Gorge; More Starry Wonders Coming The end of spring break happens with a cosmic bang of sorts – in the Oregon Coast Rang

Unique, Powerful Pleasures of Cape Kiwanda, on the North Oregon Coast The wonders never cease on top of these golden, weather-sculpted cliffs - the centerpiece to a tiny town that just seems to have exploded in 20 years.

Lots of Sun for Oregon Coast, Portland This Holiday Weekend Record highs are in store for Portland and the beach towns will get especially inviting for the big overlap

Haystack Program Celebrates 30 Years with Exhibit on N. Oregon Coast Cannon Beach History Center and Museum hosts an exhibition that explores local tide pools through the eyes of HRAP’s volunteers

Science Experts: Search Oregon Coast Beaches Now, After Storm, For Odd Finds Weather now makes for finds like sea life, odd objects, weird rocks eve Japanese glass floats

High Wind Warning for Central Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley A high wind warning for the central Oregon coast, mid-Willamette Valley towns

Three Amazing Oregon Coast Hideouts for Spring Break Three beachy spots along the Oregon coast provide plenty of pleasures while hiding out from the rest of the vacationing world

Author Talks About 'Next Tsunami on Oregon Coast' Oregon author Bonnie Henderson arrives on the north Oregon coast in April to give a talk at the Cannon Beach History Center

The Best of Oregon Coast Spring Break Lodgings, Openings Still looking for an idea on where to stay on the Oregon coast for spring break?

Vernal Equinox Astronomy: Spring Science Above Oregon Coast, Portland Spring arrives tomorrow, both in the realm of astronomy and the very real world sense of soaking wet weather on the Oregon coast.

Ten Mind-Blowing Spring Break Stretches of Oregon Coast Up for some adventure this spring vacation? Even the smallest area can yield a hundred delights

Oregon Coast Learning: Eat Your Yard or Become a Naturalist Two unique learning opportunities for just that are now presented by different groups on Oregon's shoreline

Will Oregon, the Coast, Portland See Northern Lights Again? It's difficult to predict how long the northern lights effects will last, or if they will re-occur.

N. Oregon Coast Spring Happenings in Seaside, Astoria, Cannon Beach There's more to the north Oregon coast than just spring break. Astoria, Cannon Beach and Seaside boast a host of happenings

Better Chance of Northern Lights, Green Glow Above Oregon Coast Than Portland It has been a wild and very Irish-themed aurora borealis

Odd Above Oregon, Coast, Portland: Green Aura Still Possible A spectacular green (and red) aurora borealis over Oregon, just in time for St. Patty's Day

Oregon Travel: 5 Coastal Beach Burghs of Cajoling Charm These five amazing beach burghs of the Oregon coast, some of which are just smaller neighborhoods of larger, better-known cities

Extreme Oregon Coast Cuteness: When Adorable Baby Seals Attack Talk about a dream job. Not only are you working on the Oregon coast but you get to hang around little cuties like these

Five Oregon Coast Beach Burghs With Engaging Charm Sometimes, the best of the beach trip comes in smaller packages

Newport's Spring Break is Whale-Sized Oregon Coast Fun Miles of pristine beaches, hiking trails, campgrounds, a bay full of crabbing, special Newport events that not only feature Whale Watch Week but augment it

Portland, Inland Oregon, Coast Get Some Nasty, Wet Weather A major deluge is coming for western Oregon, from the mountains to the valley, to the coast

Big Glass Float Drop to Celebrate 50 Years of Oregon Coast Town Lincoln City is celebrating its 50th birthday in style during the month of March with 50 solid gold colored floats

Rugged Relaxation on Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Hikes, Kayaks and Hybrids Prime season for more rugged means of relaxation, with hiking, kayaking, and of course surfing

Look Back at Oregon Coast Tsunami Scare Four Years Ago Today A look back in remembrance of that day and the big tsunami scares on these beaches reveals a dense and dramatic turn of events

Latest Travel, Science News from Oregon Coast: Seals, Wonders, Sky Objects A quick roundup of the latest Oregon coast travel and science news includes lots about seals, astronomy, geology, wild travel sights, crabbing

One of Oregon Coast's 7 Wonders: Bevy of Beachy Surprises Behind Oceanside Radar Loop Rd.yields a bevy of beachy wonders and often seriously unknown delights

Oregon Coast Cleanup to Draw Thousands to Beaches The SOLVE Spring Beach Cleanup happens then, bringing out thousands to scour the Oregon coast of debris and litter

N. Oregon Coast Museum Filled with Sounds of Irish Stompers Portland’s unique Irish group Stomptowners hits the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum for a concert on Friday, March 27

Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup Needs Volunteers at End of March Saturday, March 28 is the day thousands of Oregonians mobilize across the state, from inland rivers to Oregon coast beaches

Learn About Oregon Coast Marine Reserves at Manzanita Event What does it mean, that there is a marine reserve just offshore between Manzanita and Falcon Cove?

Oregon Coast Officials on Plentiful Crabs, Wildlife, Birds Some kinds of crabs are aplenty, and seal and birds are sure to delight.

Oregon Coast, Portland Astronomy Now: Planets Visible, Glinting Sky Objects Highlights above Oregon, the coast and the Portland area right now. What were those shooting star-like objects?

Oregon, Coast, Portland Weather: More of the Stunningly Sunny Another week and weekend of glorious sun for the Oregon coast, Portland and other parts of the inland

Seven Bizarre Basalt Wonders of the Oregon Coast What is truly wondrous, if you look more carefully, are the bizarre basalts of the Oregon coast.

7 Oregon Coast Wonders of Bizarre Basalt All that freaky and funky geology is particularly driven home by some of the truly astounding formations

Conference in Newport Focuses on Citizen Science of Oregon Coast This year’s Sharing the Coast Conference offers a wealth of information about Oregon coast science and natural history

New Asian 'Tsunami Fish' Causes a Stir with Oregon Coast Scientists The Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport will be the next home for yet another tsunami fish found

Minor Traffic Delays on N. Oregon Coast; Part of 3 Cape Still Closed Two roadwork projects on the north Oregon coast will be causing some delays while part of the Three Capes Loop is still closed

Trivia Contest Returns to North Oregon Coast Back by popular demand is the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s trivia contest event on March 14

Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route

Magic Festival Lights Up Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break One part of the central Oregon coast will get truly magical during spring break, with the fourth annual Festival of Illusions-

Full Schedule Released for N. Oregon Coast Wine and Culinary Event The Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival is right around the corner, happening March 12-15

Oregon Coast Scientists Look to Robots That Think Like Fish One recent development from the central Oregon coast is giving rise to semi-autonomous machines under the ocean

Fiery Irish Ensemble Hits Oregon Coast in March With March comes a season of the Celtic, and the luck of the Irish rubs off on Lincoln City on March 7

Clean Up the N. Oregon Coast's Bay and Estuary on March 7 Every two years, residents from the Manzanita/Nehalem Bay area of the north Oregon coast bundle together and attack the bay and its estuary to clean up litter and debris

Weird Weather for Portland, Oregon Coast: Strong Winds but Sunny Some rather odd weather is coming to the Portland area and to the Oregon coast, with fairly windy to heavy windy conditions and yet plenty of sun.

Quake Scare on N. Oregon Coast, Southern Washington, Likely a Sonic Boom About 1:09 p.m. on Wednesday, something shook a wide range of the north Oregon coast and southern Washington shoreline

N. Oregon Coast History Museum Sizzles with Live Music On Friday, February 27, end out the month and the week with singer/songwriter John Baumann and his band Satori Bob

Jambalaya Fest This Weekend on Central Oregon Coast Lincoln City presents the 7th Annual Jambalaya Cook-Off at the Culinary Center this weekend: February 21

Stunningly Sunny Oregon Coast Weather to Continue, Getting Warmer Weather along the beaches has been beyond stellar for the last few days, and the next week looks to be mostly the same.

Four Oregon Coast Places of Wild, Hypnotizing Drama They host especially crazed and chaotic crashing waves, the kind of oceanic fireworks that belie the laws of gravity

Cannon Beach Yoga Festival Soon to Take Over N. Oregon Coast For three days it's the 5th annual Cannon Beach Yoga Festival, taking place March 6 to 8

Photo Hiking Workshops Begin on Central Oregon Coast Capturing those great hiking moments will be a snap after attending a Photo Hike Workshop in Lincoln City

Valentine's Weekend a Sunny Dazzler on Oregon Coast Not only is it a three-day holiday weekend, but it's Valentine's Day on Saturday and mostly sunny

The Romantic Delights of Jazz on the Oregon Coast Lincoln Pops Orchestra will be playing Big Band dance music from 7-10 pm on Saturday, February 14

Fossil Fest Returns to Central Oregon Coast It takes place at Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center on Saturday, February 21

Help Needed for Final Surge of Oregon Coast King Tides Project There is still a chance for anyone with a camera and a curiosity about the future of the Oregon coast to participate

N. Oregon Coast Looks at Dinosaurs, Helicopters and Ancient Shipwrecks At the very northernmost edge of the Oregon coast, the town of Astoria has some very ancient history to show off

N. Oregon Coast Great Backyard Bird Count a Varied Event Valentine's weekend is for the birds at the former home of the Lewis and Clark Expedition, February 13 to 16

Valentine's Day Event Features Falling in Love with Nature on Oregon Coast Valentine's Day also means falling love with a deeper look into the Oregon coast, as two events that day at the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center

Wild Winds, Waves and Rain for Oregon Coast This Week Gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, torrential rains are likely at one point, and some massive ocean waves

5 Oregon Coast Beaches With Treasures Thousands of Years Old Ghost Forests, so named for their slightly spooky appearance but also for the fact they predate white settlers by perhaps more than 4,000 years

Video: Wild Watery Geyser of Cook's Chasm, Oregon Coast The spouting horn at Cook's Chasm is right at the Lane County and Lincoln County line, a few miles south of Yachats

Talk Gives Deeper Look Into N. Oregon Coast's First People The world of the north coast's first people is the subject of a talk on February 18 in Seaside

Five Planets Make a Show for Oregon, Portland, Coast Plenty of planets are on tap: Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and even Comet Lovejoy

Romance of the Rails on Oregon Coast is Subject of Talk The history of local trains is the feature of a lecture at the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum on February 12

Seven Insanely Romantic Oregon Coast Spots You're Not Aware Of To get ahead of the game of love, you may seriously consider a sojourn to the shoreline

Two Facts About Oregon Coast Winter Weather That Will Surprise You Did you know that February can be downright balmy on the beach? Did you know the tideline can be as much as ten degrees warmer than its nearby coastal town?

Jazz at Otter Crest Returns to Central Oregon Coast Jazz at Otter Crest returns on February 15, a day-long event at the Lodge at Otter Crest, just north of Newport

Record Warm Temps Likely for Oregon Coast, Inland This Weekend Sunny and warm temps are predicted to hit over the weekend and stay through much of the week

Five Oregon Coast Beaches You Don't Know About If you're looking for something a bit different on your next Oregon coast visit - or especially some place that's not so crowded - there are answers for you

Oregon Coast Romance, Valentine's Day 2015 - Romantic Spots on the Oregon Coast

Oregon Coast This Weekend: Newport Events Include Video Preview A bevy of chocolates, a sneak peak at a tourism promotional video and a celebration of all things Scottish

Your Central Oregon Coast Dinner Could be Murder This Sunday Radioactive! Cold War Murder Runs Hot! is a murder mystery dinner held on January 25 in Lincoln City

Oregon Coast, Oceanside Virtual Tour: Unusual Tide Condtions, Free Access

N. Oregon Coast Program Looks at the Politics of Nature How Oregon and the Oregon coast deals with its natural resources will be the subject of discussion at a special presentation in Tillamook

Central Oregon Coast's Antique Week Features Huge Event Roster From February 7 through 16, Lincoln City hosts its Antique Week with the theme Cheers to 50 Years

Heavy Rains for Oregon, Coast, Portland - Flooding Possible As much as four inches of rain to the Oregon coast and over two inches for Portland

Cape Perpetua's Winter Walks and Talks on Central Oregon Coast Just about every weekend in January features a new guest speaker and a special guided walk as part of its Winter Series

More Help Needed for Oregon Coast King Tides Project If you can get to the Oregon coast with a camera January 19-21, you can play a role in this year’s King Tide project

Comet Viewing Party in Oregon Coast Range, Near Portland OMSI will host a viewing party for Comet Lovejoy on January 17, at Stub Stewart State Park near Vernonia, in the Oregon coast range

Burns Supper Brings Wee Bit of Scotland to Oregon Coast Newport's Celtic Heritage Alliance (CHA) brings the Robert Burns Supper to town with a feast made for kings

Crab Krack Fest on Central Oregon Coast a Helping of History, Cuisine Get ready for a colossal crab fest on the central Oregon coast as Newport holds its seventh annual Crab Krack on Sunday, January 18

Historical Video: Aftermath of Oregon Coast's 2007 Storm On December 2 and 3 of that year, hurricane force winds of over 100 miles per hour and major flooding battered the Oregon coast, leaving scars that still exist to this day

Second Sea Turtle Rescued by Crew from Oregon Coast Yet another sea turtle was found and rescued by the Seaside Aquarium – once again on the southern Washington coast

Comet Lovejoy Begins Brightest Phase for Portland, Oregon Coast The first two weeks of January will be the best viewing opportunities to see Comet Lovejoy as it approaches the earth and sun

South America and Birds at Central Oregon Coast Events A trip to South America's 'Cone' by way of the central Oregon coast and a fun-tastic birding trip are on the agenda in Newport this month

Ancient People of Oregon Coast Center of Rockaway Beach Event A special lecture shows up on January 18 with a bit of time travel to the distant past of these beaches

N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita a Hotbed of Unique Events in January The wintry month of January is no rain-soaked slouch in the tiny north Oregon coast town of Manzanita

Video: Stunning Sights Just S. of Yachats, Central Oregon Coast From Yachats down to Florence sits about 20 miles worth of jaw-dropping hidden spots

A Green New Year's Comet for Oregon, the Coast? Yes Indeed It's quite possible a fuzzy green comet named Comet Lovejoy will become visible to the naked eye over the next few days

Bundles of Wildlife to be Seen on North, Central Oregon Coast Look for egrets, scoters, eagles, sea lions, harbor seals, a good fishing spot and so many birds. Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Florence, Newport, Pacific City

Portland, Inland Oregon and Coast: Mix of Wind, Snow, Freeze Snow in some areas, a run of freezing temps and some heavy winds around the NW part of the state

N. Oregon Coast History Events: Lewis 'n Clark, Tsunami Boat History is literally in your face right now on the north Oregon coast.

New Years Day Special Hikes Include Oregon Coast Ring in 2015 in a scenic way with the First Day Hikes at various Oregon state parks, including several on the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Whale Watch Kicks Off Saturday Oregon State Parks puts on the Whale Watch Week, where volunteers are posted at dozens of whale watching sites to help you spot the great beasts

Oregon Coast Crew Assists Live Turtle Found in Washington The Olive Ridley turtle suffered from hypothermia but appeared to be in good condition.

Central Oregon Coast Hotspot Celebrates 50 Years with Antique Week It's the big 50 for Lincoln City this year, and the central Oregon coast town will be pulling out the stops for Antique Week

Surf and Flood Warnings for Oregon Coast, Even Portland Heavy rains over the weekend and big swells are causing not just a high surf advisory but a flood watch

New Year's Eve on Oregon Coast, 2014: Funky to Fine Fine dining and a civilized celebration or something a bit on the wilder side where the whiskey flows freely

Winter Solstice Science: How It's Different on Oregon Coast Sunset will be doing some interesting things on Sunday with the shortest day of the year and the official beginning of winter

Oregon and the Coast: Heavy Rains, Flooding Possible Over Weekend Some heavy winds may be hitting the Oregon coast today – on Thursday – but the big story is sizable flooding and gobs of rain this weekend

Central Oregon Coast's Newport Seafood Wine Fest Tickets Now On Sale Newport's Seafood and Wine Festival is in its 38th year now, with the 2015 date coming up: February 19 – 22

Solstice Celebration and Dance in Two Towns on Central Oregon Coast The town of Newport and the sprawling burgh of Lincoln City both hold different events in honor of the big seasonal shift

Jellyfish Talk This Week in Newport, Central Oregon Coast They are the subject of a talk given by Dr. Richard Brodeur on December 18 at the PUD in Newport

Chance of Geminid Meteor Sightings Above Oregon Coast, Portland Tonight If you miss them tonight, however, they will be around until December 18.

Oregon Coast King Tides Project Asks for Photographic Help More of the King Tides Project on the Oregon coast is coming up, and organizers are again asking for your help

Gusts to 90 mph for Oregon Coast; 60 for Portland, Valley Gusts as high as 90 mph are possible on the beaches, but even Portland could get slapped around with gusts around 60 mph

Washington, California, Oregon Coasts to Get Another Wave of Tsunami Debris Scientists say more tsunami debris from the Japanese earthquake of 2011 is likely to hit the shorelines of the western U.S. and Canada soon

Updates on 90 mph Gusts for Oregon Coast; 60 for Portland, Valley Heavy rainfall amounts are in store for Portland, inland Oregon and the coast, but high wind warnings and surf advisories are also now in place

Wind Watch and Heavy Rains for Oregon Coast This Week The high wind watch is in effect through Tuesday evening, with the NWS saying sustained winds of 40 mph and peak gusts around 60 are possible

Disney Production and Music in Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast There is almost always something going on at Cannon Beach's Coaster Theatre – just another legendary piece of a legendary town

Odd Astronomy: Curious Colors of the Galaxy as Seen from Oregon Coast Ever wondered if the Milky Way Galaxy looked different in other places around the Earth?

Massive Holiday Celebrations in Tiny Yachats, Central Oregon Coast It is crammed full of holiday celebrations this month, including the local lighthouse, known collectively as the Yachats Winter Celebration

Gas Prices Continue Drop in Oregon, the Coast: Soon Below $3 42 states around the U.S. Currently have average gas prices below $3 a gallon – but Oregon and the coast are not a part of that. Yet.

Central Oregon Coast Lighted Boat Parade This Weekend Newport's scenic Yaquina Bay is the backdrop for the 21st annual Lighted Boat Parade

Video: Dramatic Coast Guard Rescue Off Central Oregon Coast A busy week for the U.S. Coast Guard from the Oregon coast and Washington coast, with two rescues

Latest Reports on Oregon Coast Whales, Clams, Birds ODFW just released a note about the various opportunities for wildlife watching, which includes bundles about birds, whales and clams

Humor Dominates Lincoln City Concert, Central Oregon Coast funny folk singer John Craigie performing there at 7 pm on Saturday, December 6. Lincoln City events

Thanksgiving Travel Weather for Oregon, the Coast, Portland Mostly mild but wet for the weekend; Saturday will be the cold one for almost everywhere in Oregon

Central Oregon Coast Holidays at Museums, Lighthouses There are major holidays events surrounding Newport's lighthouses and another at the history museum

N. Oregon Coast Celebrates Holiday Shopping in a Unique Way This Weekend Shopping for the holidays just got a little more inviting on the north Oregon coast: Cannon Beach events, Seaside events

Contest Held to Select Theme for Central Oregon Coast Kite Fest Progressively working through the alphabet, this year, a new theme must be determined using the letter V

Seagulls Found on Oregon Coast Shot with Darts Someone is hurting seagulls on the central Oregon coast and there are apparently no leads

Hefty Storm Conditions for Oregon Coast on Friday The high wind watch – expected to become a warning later – is in effect from Friday morning through Friday evening

Oregon Coast Officials Call for Volunteers at Whale Migration Oregon tourism officials still need more volunteers to help out during the famed and massive Whale Watch Weeks

Festival of Trees Sets N. Oregon Coast Aglitter Tickets are now on sale for the eleventh Annual Festival of Trees Gala Reception, December 12, at the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

Recent Finds on Oregon Coast Beaches: a Sundry, Varied Bunch Volunteer organization CoastWatch has dozens of eyes on these sands at any given time

Leonid Meteor Shower Over Oregon, Portland, the Coast Sunday Night Inland Oregon, Portland and the Oregon coast look to be lucky this week for the Leonid meteor showers

Oregon Coast OMSI Facility to Include Large Science Camp Already the science hotspot is working on a marine sciences camp that would serve 5,000 over the course of a year

Holiday Wreath-making on Oregon Coast Via Wildlife Officials Learn how to make holiday wreaths near the beaches, including two sessions near Pacific City and another in Lincoln City

Will it Snow in Portland, Gorge or Oregon Coast? Portland will be tricky Thursday, but ice, wind and blizzard conditions for the Gorge and parts of the coast range

Oregon Inland, Portland Freezes While Coast Remains Warmer More wind and freezing temps are in store for the Portland and inland valley areas, there's a possibility of snow or freezing rain east of Portland, while the Oregon coast will stay in the 40's and 50's.

Quirky Cabaret Fun on Central Oregon Coast with 'You Speak English, Don't You' A bit of Czech-American fusion music and humor November 15 at the Lincoln City Cultural Center

Wild Oregon Weather: Snow Possible, Russian Storm Effects on Coast Snow could come to Portland, Coast Range, the Gorge; how waves could be effected by the big one

Video: Oregon Coast Storm, Sneaker Wave Attack, Spooky Tunnel Experience a wild Oregon coast storm, see a sneaker wave chase someone, explore that mesmerizing tunnel at Oceanside

Oregon Coast Marine Tech Summit Declared a Success Over 100 leaders in the world of marine science and technology gathered on the central Oregon coast last month

Events Dig Deeper Into Oregon Coast Science, History - Plus a Tour How to survive extreme cold, what happens lots when of anchovies hit the beaches and a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hatfield Marine Science Center

Big Storm for Portland, Oregon Coast - Then Warm, Sunny Stretch Just in time for the weekend, the Oregon coast and other inland parts of the state, such as Portland, are in for a run of sunny, even warm weather

Oregon Coast Arts Festival Kicks Up a Storm in Cannon Beach One of the Oregon coast's largest art and music festivals takes over Cannon Beach this weekend with the Stormy Weather Arts Festival

Oregon Coast Scientists: Sharks May Be Killing Endangered Sea Lions A new study out of Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center and Oregon State University in Corvallis finds that one species of shark may gobbling up and endangered species of sea lion

Astoria Column, Top of Coxcomb Hill, N. Oregon Coast

Presentation Shows Beauty and Beast of Oregon Coast Geology OSU Geosciences Professor Bob Lillie will give a presentation on earthquakes and tsunamis of the Oregon coast on November 15 at the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center

Authors and Book Signings on N. Oregon Coast Seaside's Beach Books has a couple of big nibbles for the book worm with two regional authors

Fab Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast Yet another winter and spring of engaging science and recreation lecutures begins this coming month in Cannon Beach

Oregon Coast Ocean Marine Reserves Have New Coalition A new partnership focuses on sharing information, promoting science and cooperative research in Oregon coast's marine reserves and protected areas

Oregon Coast History Connection to World War 2 Spotlighted A local son returns to the Oregon coast from the battlefields of World War 2 on November 8

Peak Wind Gusts for Portland, Oregon; 90 mph on Coast Most central and north Oregon coast towns saw peak gusts up around 60 mph, but a few got as high as in the 70's and and two spots reached over 90 mph

Coast, Valley, Inland Oregon and Portland to Get Drenched by Storm It's not good news for the eclipse today or for commuters, but storm watching will be awesome.

Pioneer Surfers of the Oregon Coast on Exhibit An engaging and nostalgic exhibit on Oregon Coast surfing, surfer culture, and the pioneers who made it happen in Newport this month

First Storm Warning of the Year for Oregon Coast The NWS in Portland has issued a high wind warning from Tuesday through Wednesday, with the north and central coast areas kicking it up to gusts in the 60's

Scavenger Hunt on N. Oregon Coast Includes History and Trivia Cannon Beach History Musuem holds a very family-friendly Scavenger Hunt and Trivia Contest on November 8 and 9

Hatchery Holds Festival Near Central Oregon Coast One hatchery close to the central Oregon coast hosts an open house on November 1

Oregon Coast Frequently Asked Questions

Oregon Coast Right Now: Translucent Critters and Battered Birds A curious trifecta of odd science is happening on the Oregon coast right now, mostly thanks to all the heavy wave the region had earlier this week

Solar Eclipse Funky Facts. Odd Oregon Coast Sunset Science This partial eclipse of the sun and what the sun generally does on the coast at the end of the day is just full of fascinating factoids

Partial Solar Eclipse Coming to North America, Oregon, the Coast A monumentis moment in the sky is coming on October 23 with a solar eclipse

World Class Celtic Group Performs N. Oregon Coast Some world-class Celtic music is coming to the north Oregon coast at the end of the month, with the trio The Press Gang performing in Manzanita

Silver Point, near Cannon Beach, Oregon Coast: Complete Guide There are two halves to Silver Point, just south of Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast.

Central Oregon Coast Town Taken Over by Yachats Mushroom Fest- the central Oregon coast town of Yachats goes wild for the wild mushrooms in the area, with the Yachats Village Mushroom Festival

Big Waves Mean Oregon Coast Drama, but Some Warnings Big, gnarly waves will be centerpiece on the Oregon coast this weekend along with plenty of dangers

Passion and Humor Typify Duo Performing on Central Oregon Coast Idaho-based Blaze and Kelly show up in Lincoln City on October 18

Time Lapse: Lunar Eclipse Above Oregon a Rousing Success By all accounts, this morning's lunar eclipse and blood moon was a rousing success all throughout the state: from inland to the Oregon coast

Glass Float Ball Drops Begin Again on Central Oregon Coast One more weekend of the art glass drops on the central Oregon coast and then it's the biggie: the famed and favorite Finders Keepers glass ball drops hit the beaches of Lincoln City.

N. Oregon Coast Calendar: Seaside, Cannon Beach, Astoria Events Fall does not mean slowing down in the towns of Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach, where food festivals, history lectures, mushroom walks and live music and theater make the month sizzle

N. Oregon Coast Town's Writer Series, Workshop and Flick Night Numerous means of fun and entertainment are popping up at the Hoffman Center, including the Manzanita Writer Series, a nifty flick or two and a workshop on journaling

Mushroom Hike and Sessions Provide Fun with the Fungi of N. Oregon Coast Events centering around the fungi are popping up all over, including the Manzanita/Nehalem Bay area

Central Oregon Coast Event Features Whales, Tide Pool Walk, Disease-Spotting A double dose of marine science, surprises and glimpses of nature up close, as October 7 brings two events to the Cape Perpetua Visitors Center

Pelicans and Whales Causing Stir Right Now on Oregon Coast There is much to see on the Oregon coast right now, with whales still plentiful and pelican sightings up around the northern beaches

Razor Clamming Opens Back Up on N. Oregon Coast Clatsop beaches (from Seaside to Warrenton) have been closed to razor clamming since mid-summer, but this week the fun opens back up

How a Shipwreck Became an Oregon Coast BnB Near Pacific City, a tiny little bed and breakfast called Sandlake Country Inn is actually built from parts of a shipwreck

Video: Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay Exploarations, Central Oregon Coast Just north of Depoe Bay sits another bay named after the boiler of a shipwreck. Explore it in video, hear and almost feel the waves

Oregon Coast and River Cleanup Snags nearly 5,000 Volunteers SOLVE said over 52,200 pounds of trash and debris were collected from over 110 project sites including beaches, rivers, neighborhoods, parks, and school grounds around the state

Solar and Lunar Eclipses for North America, Oregon, the Coast Not one but eclipses will be in the skies in October, visible all over North America - including Oregon, Portland and the coast

Oregon Scientists Need Help from West Coast Fishermen, Beachcombers to Find Transponders Instruments from Japan called transponders were released into the Pacific Ocean just after the 2011 tsunami, and researchers from the Oregon coast and in Japan are looking for them

Big Oregon Coast Weekend: Beer Fest, Cleanup, Glass Drops A massive beer fest tickles the taste buds in Astoria, special glass art pieces will be set around Lincoln City, and all over it's the SOLVE Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup on Saturday

Windy Fall Storm for Portland, Inland Oregon, Coast NWS said an early fall storm is about to hit much of Oregon with considerable rain and wind

Oregon Coast Event Examines Marine Science and the Blue Economy NW Marine Technology Summit looks at new, emerging marine technologies on October 20 to 22, especially those in the realms of science. Newport events

Oregon, Washington Climate is Warming Say Scientists A study conducted by Oregon scientists has found that the average temperature of the Pacific Northwest has warmed by 1.3 degrees since the early 20th century

Gettin' Your Chowder On at Big Central Oregon Coast Cook-Off 10th Annual Chowder Cook-Off is returning to Tanger Outlets in Lincoln City on November 8 and 9

Mushroom Walks Paired with Home and Culinary Tour on N. Oregon Coast Two distinctly yummy happenings of food and fun take place on the north Oregon coast in October

N. Oregon Coast Celtic Concert in October a Fiery One Manzanita plays host to Portland band Molly's Revenge on October 12 – a Celtic band of enormous grace and power

Central Oregon Coast's Boiler Bay Has Two, Maybe More Parts Boiler State Park, near Depoe Bay, is an interesting and maybe even slightly confusing spot along the central Oregon coast

Cook's Chasm Handicap Accessible Trail, Spouting Horns Between Yachats and Florence, a variety of exciting but accessible sights

Historical Families of N. Oregon Coast Featured at Museum Cannon Beach History and Museum’s most recent exhibit features the Museum’s first ever photograph exhibit. The Families of Cannon Beach

Encounter the Spiritual on Oregon Coast with Labyrinth Walk, Universal Peace Dances The next one comes up this week on September 22, featuring not just the sandy contemplation of the labyrinth circle, but also the beginning of the Universal Dances of Peace

Fall Labyrinth Walk on Oregon Coast, Lincoln City The labyrinth walks on the central Oregon coast will be held at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on September 22

What They Don't Tell You About Oregon Coast This Time of Year Right now is the warmest and most pleasant time of year on the coast, called the Second Summer

Central Oregon Coast's South Beach Recent Additions, Planned Expansions Some impressive changes have already been made to South Beach and some big expansions are on the way

Aurora Lights for Northern U.S., Oregon, the Coast A set of major solar flares earlier this week will likely result in some startling sights above the skies

Killer Kite Festival in October on Central Oregon Coast The central Oregon coast is gearing up for another kite display of gargantuan proportions, with the 36th Annual Fall Kite Festival on October 4 and 5

Odd Oregon Weather: High East Winds for Portland, Coast Range, Gorge NWS issued a special weather statement about some pretty heavy winds hitting Oregon, east Portland and the Oregon coast range

Conference Looks at 'State of the Oregon Coast' The State of the Coast conference October 25 in Florence – a gathering of everybody from scientists, students and industry officials to citizens

Authors and the Arts on N. Oregon Coast, Manzanita The Hoffman Center in Manzanita continues its integral and interesting contributions to north Oregon coast culture in September and October

N. Oregon Coast's Astoria Swells with Massive Beer Fest Pacific Northwest Brew Cup beer festival hits the north Oregon coast, September 25 – 27, taking place on the Astoria Waterfront

N. Oregon Coast Muttzanita Fest a Real Dog's Day The north Oregon coast town of Manzanita goes crazy for the canines with its popular Muttzanita festival, September 13

Heatwave and Fire Dangers for Portland, Oregon, Even Coast The NWS saidone more period of hot weather over southwest Washington and northwestern Oregon on Friday and Saturday

Another Super Moon for Oregon, Portland, Coast - Also Eclipse Another super moon is headed for the skies above Portland, the Oregon coast and the rest of the state; lunar eclipse next month

Wild Mushroom Cook-Off Takes Over Central Oregon Coast in October October 11 Lincoln City once again hosts the 6th Annual Wild Mushroom Cook-Off

Smithsonian and Cannon Beach History Center Team Up on N. Oregon Coast - A history museum on the north Oregon coast will join forces with Smithsonian Magazine for the tenth annual Museum Day Live on September 27

What Movies Were Filmed on Oregon Coast? A Massive List Goonies, Twilight, The Road, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Ring, Short Circuit, Free Willy, Bates Motel and many more

Recent Oregon Coast Science Findings: Ice Age Landscape, Whales OSU and its satellite facility in Newport have made some remarkable finds regarding whales and how the west coast looked during the Ice Age

Keys to Finding Last Minute Holiday Lodging on Oregon Coast Travel advice for finding a place to stay over the Labor Day weekend

Poet Stafford Celebrated on N. Oregon Coast Celebrate the centennial of William Stafford’s birth by doing some creative writing in a workshop offered by the Tillamook County Pioneer Museum

AAA Holiday Travel Predictions, Oregon Vacation Tips Travel to and from the Oregon coast will be a little thicker with people during this year's Labor Day weekend, as well as for those heading to inland destinations

AAA Holiday Travel Predictions; Oregon and Coast Visitor Tips The number of people traveling during the Labor Day Weekend holiday is expected to jump quite a bit this year, according to the Oregon office of AAA

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Really Riveting at Depoe Bay The tiny town on the central Oregon coast and the surrounding few miles are full of a massive array of delights

N. Oregon Coast Festivals Full of Food, Oysters, Music Two big events are coming up, including tours of oyster-producing places and a large festival of musical and food fun

Central Oregon Coast Garden Named One of Top 60 in NW Lincoln City's Connie Hansen Garden was recently hailed as among the best in the Pacific Northwest

Oregon Coast Officials: Good News for Clams, Crabbing ODFW just released a series of shellfish, clamming and crabbing reports, and the news is generally good all the way around

Video: Glowing Creatures Caught on Oregon Coast; More Purple Critters A rare and stunning video of bioluminescent creatures on the north coast and more velella velella hitting the beaches

Clan of the Cave Bear Author Visits Oregon Coast Lincoln City Cultural Center will welcome a famed Oregon author on September14 with Jean Auel, responsible for the Clan of the Cave Bear series

Special, Whimsical Glass Art Drops Coming to Central Oregon Coast A special glass art drop series begins in September – the warmest time of year on the Oregon coast

Five Reasons Doctor Who Should Film on the Oregon Coast So much of this area looks like some place everyone's favorite time traveler would end up at one point or another

Oregon Coast and River Cleanup Date Announced: 30th Anniversary September 27 is the date for what is now known as the SOLVE Beach and Riverside Cleanup, celebrating 30 years

Fogarty Beach: a Stunning Oregon Coast Spot of Subtleties Fogarty Beach State Park, sitting a couple miles north of Depoe Bay, is crammed full of wonders

Popular N. Oregon Coast Cottage Tour in September It's the 11th annual Cannon Beach Cottage Tour, happening September 12 to 14, put on by the Cannon Beach History Center and Museum

N. Oregon Coast Canoe Adventure, More Nature Walks More guided outdoor fun happens along the north Oregon coast in August with canoeing and hikes

Really Curious on Coast of Oregon: Eating the Beach, Glowing Sand Funky Science Fun: Did you know you can eat some things right off the beach? Did you know the sand sometimes glows at night?

Oregon Coast Aquarium Hatches Adorable New Critters A pair of seabirds at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport became happy parents this week when two baby chicks popped out of their eggs

Guide to Oregon Coast Attractions, Spas: Comprehensive List An impressive array of attractions and spas exist along the shores of the Oregon coast

Supermoon and Meteors Headed for Oregon, the Coast The early part of next week brings a double whammy of stunning sights in the night skies, with another Super Moon and the Perseid meteor showers

Business Workshop on Oregon Coast is Intensive but Relaxing A new kind of business seminar for entrepreneurs comes to the north Oregon coast town of Seaside, one with a decidedly different way of helping

State of Oregon Officials Ask: Should Smoking Be Banned on Coastal Beaches? OPRD is now accepting public comment on whether or smoking should be banned on Oregon beaches.

Oregon Coast Apocalypse? Dying Fish, Brown Ocean, Purple Critters It's a combination of westerly winds and a lot of phytoplankton flooding the environment and influencing things. In fact, it's a sign of a really healthy ocean

Oregon Coast Lighthouses Offer Special Tours The central Oregon coast town of Newport has not just one lighthouse but two, and both will be whooping it up in August with two special tours

Central Oregon Coast Lighthouses Celebrate in August The central Oregon coast town with two lighthouses will be spotlighting them in August with two rare and fun opportunities to get to know them better.

Pirates and Mud at Center of Wild Central Oregon Coast Event Pirates will be the center of a riotous new annual event in Newport with the Buccaneer Rampage Mud Obstacle Race on August 23

Oregon Scientists Offer Warnings About World's Oceans, Seafloor The growing extraction of resources is beginning to put the oceans and seafloor on the cusp of peril

1000's of Dead Fish on N. Oregon Coast Also Means Science Surprises They're making a smelly mess, but it means great bird watching, surprising science and maybe glowing beaches

Downright Evil Heatwave for Oregon Means Coast Only Escape Another long, extended run of hot weather is set for the coming week in Oregon, with temps in and around 90 in most of the state

High-Energy Band Urban Monroes Returns to Central Oregon Coast That talent will be on display on the central Oregon coast on Saturday, August 2, as the Lincoln City Cultural Center auditorium plays host

Final Session of Oregon Coast Science Workshop Coming Up Slightly inland from Manzanita on the north Oregon coast, the town of Nehalem will soon host the last of CoastWatch's Summer Shoreline Science Workshops, happening on August 1 through 3

Corps of Discovery Reenactment on N. Oregon Coast in August The reenactment of Lewis & Clark's time in Seaside happens August 15 to 17

Central Oregon Coast Sandcastle Festival a Big Part of Small Town- August 9, tiny Taft will swell with the ranks of sandcastle builders of all ages and skill levels with the 2014 Taft Beach Sandcastle Contest

Women's Surf Camp and Retreat on N. Oregon Coast July 26 to 30 brings the Northwest Women's Surfcamps Surfing and Lifestyle Immersion Retreat to both Seaside and Cannon Beach

Oregon Astronomy Expert: Zero Sun Spots a Mystery On July 17th, for the first time in nearly 3 years, the sunspot number dropped to zero

Aerial Revelations of Oceanside, N. Oregon Coast One of Oregon's most astounding spots is one of its tiniest: Oceanside, along the Three Capes Loop

Road Work on Oregon Coast, Highway 26 A bridge repair project starts soon just south of Lincoln City, and a part of the main route between Portland and the north Oregon coast will be undergoing some work

N. Oregon Coast Film Night, Arts for Kids in Manzanita Over the coming weeks, look for the famed Manzanita Film Series and an arts camp of sorts for kids

Central Oregon Coast Travel Ideas: Cloistered Beaches Between Yachats and Florence If you're looking for a fantastic and unforgettable Oregon coast experience, and one that allows you to get away from the wild crowds of busier beaches

What Kind of Whales are Found on Oregon Coast: Details, Photos Complete guide to what whales you'll find along these shores: Grays, Orcas, Minkes, Humpbacks, more

Clamming Closes on Part of N. Oregon Coast That 18 miles of beach usually reopens to clamming in September or early October. Meanwhile, all clamming from Cannon Beach southward (most of Oregon's 362 miles of coast) is still open

Super Full Moon, Planets Tonight for Oregon, the Coast: More on the Way Clear skies in Portland and somewhat cloudy skies on the Oregon coast will allow viewing of yet another spectacular Super Full Moon tonight

Oregon Coast in 70's While Portland May Reach 100 This Week A dismal and muggy heatwave is headed for inland Oregon, including Portland, Willamette Valley, central Oregon and more

Oregon Coast Officials: Quiet Sea Lions and Eagle Drama They're touting the 'quiet sea lions' and spilling the beans on some wild interaction between birds right now

Time Travel Back to Lewis n Clark Each Day on N. Oregon Coast There's much ado about Lewis and Clark and the outdoors on the north Oregon coast throughout the rest of the summer, as historical site Fort Clatsop hosts Summer Ranger Programs on a daily basis

Purple Critters Mysteriously Return to Oregon Coast After Absence The Purple Sails are back, cast up on the beaches of the Oregon coast in various areas, rarely seen in ten years

Oregon Holds Photo Contest; Refuge Walk on Coast Two agencies are providing some new ways to dig deeper and appreciate the natural amenities of Oregon and the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Travel Tips, Advice - the Ultimate Guide

Four Depoe Bay Spots You Don't Know, Central Oregon Coast - looking for something a little different in Depoe Bay? There's so much more than meets the eye

N. Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Netarts, Happy Camp Surprises The entire beach area around Netarts hosts diminutive bits of the unexpected. Oceanside, Tillamook

Best Beaches of Oceanside, Pacific City, N. Oregon Coast What are the best beaches of the Three Capes Loop? Oceanside, Neskowin, Netarts, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar

Fourth of July Lodging Openings, Availability on Oregon Coast Oregon Coast Beach Connection has an extensive list of those that will often have openings still – but they are going fast

N. Oregon Coast Guided Hikes Feature Engaging Nature The North Coast Land Conservancy hosts a variety of walks that will get you to a whole new level of beachy and forested fun

Spectacular Live Squid Encounter on Oregon Coast One little boat and one really big squid encountered each other Saturday on the central Oregon coast

Yachats, Florence Events Calendar, Central Oregon Coast The little towns of Yachats and Florence are big on stuff to do, with a sizable roster of interesting events for the summer.

Newport, Oregon Coast Whoops it Up on Fourth with Variety This central Oregon coast hotspot is surrounded closely by big hills and small mountains, which causes the thunder and boom of the fireworks to bounce off them in an impressive echo.

Central Oregon Coast Camps Drop Some Serious Science Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport is offering up a host of science summer camps for kids and adults in July, guaranteed to tickle the intellect

Oregon Coast Big Attraction Now: Puffins, Eagles, Nesting Seabirds ODFW is telling the public that puffins are a big attraction this time of year, as are seabirds like murres – and the bald eagles who are chasing them

Guided Hikes and Canoe Adventures on N. Oregon Coast Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District is offering a series of outdoor adventures coming up this summer. Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Wheeler.

Oregon Coast Clamming: Good News, but Some Warnings For those looking forward to a bit of razor clamming on the Oregon coast, Oregon wildlife officials say the getting' has been good along the beaches

Oregon Officials: Leave Baby Seals, Deer Alone in Forests, Coast Baby seals have been showing up regularly on the Oregon coast, and in deep forested areas you may run across young deer fawn

Central Oregon Coast Tour: Virtual Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Seal Rock, Waldport, Yachats, Florence and in Between

Lincoln City Events Calendar Preview, Central Oregon Coast What's happening in Lincoln City, on the central Oregon coast, you ask? Food, art, outdoors, music and more.

An Historical and Jazzy Fourth on Central Oregon Coast Newport's Lincoln County Historical Society knows how to whoop it up on the Fourth of July. It's literally a triple dose of patriotic, historical and musical fun at the Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center

Another Ocean Beneath the Oregon Coast? Maybe. Sort of. The discovey means there is almost literally another ocean down there, with a water mass perhaps three times larger than all the oceans on the surface

Portland, Oregon Astronomer Explains Low Summer Moon, Weird Colors Those catching amazing sunsets on the Oregon coast and around the state this time of year may notice something unusual about the Moon as well.

Oregon Coast Father's Day Fun Antique rain rides, a pet festival, clamming workshops and more. What else could a dad ask for on Father's Day?

Viewpoints, Tidal Surprises of Depoe Bay's Boiler Bay, Central Oregon Coast Don't blink or you'll miss this delicious spot for exploration, which is also haunted by the boiler from a long ago wrecked ship.

Oregon Coast Fourth of July Preview This Year, Travel Tips Included in this year's roundup of Independence Day happenings are some visitor tips to help you avoid the crowds and other mishaps

Indie Sci-Fi Film Shoots in Portland, Oregon Coast Later This Summer The name of the 30-minute short is 'Arcadia Bay, a mix of psychological thriller and sci-fi

N. Oregon Coast Hike Event a Time Travel, Science Adventure Hear and experience Oregon coast pre-history on the Clastop Plains Geology Walk at Lewis & Clark National Historical Park’s Yeon Property near Sunset Beach on June 21

Oregon Coast History: World War II Remnants You Can Visit While the Oregon coast really enjoyed a special sense of being sheltered from the dangers, the war did hit home here in some remarkable ways it did not anywhere else in America

New Oregon Coast Exhibit is of Seldom Seen Oddities These strange, unfamiliar, and seldom seen objects are now on exhibit at the Lincoln County Historical Society’s Burrows House Museum, in Newport

Mystic, Enchanted Take on Summer Solstice at Oregon Coast Celebration The Yachats Midsummer Masquerade on June 21 celebrates with fairies and an enchanted realm

Birds and Clams Spotlighted in Central Oregon Coast Events The Newport group presents two more events in June about nature along the Oregon coast, including a discussion of clams and a field trip for birds.

Space Station and Parade of Planets for Portland, Oregon, the Coast Portland, northwest Oregon and the coast are about to get a fascinating stellar show beginning tonight with the ISS and a lot of planets

Oregon Coast Train Ride Returns to Mountain Run Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad will once more begin steam engine excursions to the Salmonberry River tracks, roughly 20 miles inland from the beaches

Oregon Coast Sightings: Sea Lions, Birds, Whales, Amphibians A lot is happening with birds, sea lions and amphibians in the forests and near the beaches and bays

Tide Pool Discovery Events Continue on Central Oregon Coast More tide pool amazement is on the agenda on the central Oregon coast, as Tidepool Discovery Days at Newport's Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area continues in June

Youth Surf Competition: Time to Otter Rock 'n' Roll on Oregon Coast This year will be the 6th Annual Otter Rock 'n' Roll Surf Contest and Beach Cleanup Challenge

Oregon Coast Lighthouse Keeper Talks About His Experiences Life aboard the Tillamook Rock Lighthouse comes to life in June as one of the men who spent considerable time there gives a talk about old “Terrible Tilly” on Saturday, June 14

Two Babies at N. Oregon Coast's Seaside Aquarium Another bundle of joy for the Seaside Aquarium happened over the weekend, with the birth of yet another baby seal; but not a good ending for the fawn

North Oregon Coast's Secret Garden Tour in June The 11th Annual Secret Garden Tour takes place on Sunday, June 22 in the town of Neskowin, just south of Pacific City

Gray Whales, Orcas Still Spotted Aplenty on Oregon Coast Not just the holiday weekend but the last two weeks have been full of whale sightings all over the Oregon coast

Plans Made for Major Kite Fest at Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast 30th Annual Lincoln City Summer Kite Festival happens June 28-29. For two spectacular days on the beach, witness performances by some of the best professional kite fliers

Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach Rentals

Massive Cannon Beach Sand Castle Contest Soon on Oregon Coast Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest happens on Saturday, June 21, celebrating its 50th anniversary as a northwest favorite

Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Memorial Day Weekend, Travel Advice Good weather and lots of events are making this holiday weekend a big one for Oregon coast lodgings and the general tourism biz

Cape Lookout State Park Beaches: Wild, Wondrous Skies, Trees Oregon Coast Cape Lookout, Three Capes Loop Virtual Tour

Central Oregon Coast Offers Self-Guided History Tour of Lincoln City This engaging bit of time-traveling fun features 14 stops that bring to light Lincoln City's awe-inspiring past and its people

Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris Questions: What are the Red Bulbs? Among the many ocean debris finds of late along the Oregon coast are red bulbs, hardy and hardened enough to make the trek across the sea

Wild and Crazy Oregon Coast Weather Moments in Video, Pictures This is what happens with one of the more dynamic environments in the world, where weird can just be the norm: weird rainbows, strange clouds, water spout, flying foam

Fort Stevens Civil War Reenactment Explodes on N. Oregon Coast It's called the Fort Stevens: Historical Reenactment, and it takes place at Fort Stevens on the North Oregon coast on May 31 and June 1.

New Meteor Shower Possible for Earth - including Oregon, Coast, Portland Earth will be passing through a large cloud of debris from comet 209P/LINEAR on May 23 and 24

Downtown Wine Walk This Weekend on N. Oregon Coast The north Oregon coast resort hotspot of Seaside swells with wine lovers this weekend, as the Seaside Wine Walk envelopes the town

Oregon Coast Rush of Tsunami Debris: Call for Volunteers A sudden flood of tsunami debris and other objects along the Oregon coast has officials scrambling to clean up the beaches

Oregon Heatwave Update: Coast in 70's, Portland Maybe 90 Weather reports show some uncomfortable temperatures coming for Portland and other valley areas, while the most of the coast will allow some respite

Logging History and Music at N. Oregon Coast Attraction Cannon Beach History Center and Museum presents a talk on Oregon's logging industry and its history in the area as well as a concert at the end of the month

Central Oregon Coast Kayak, Canoe Tours Light Up Lincoln City's Summer U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service invites you to explore Siletz Bay National Wildlife Refuge by kayak over the summer, as well as by canoe

Mother's Day Gets Sunny and Warm on Oregon Coast, Portland Another day of rough and wacky weather for Portland, northwest Oregon and the coast, and then Sunday brings some stunning weather for Mother's Day.

Final Two Glass Float Drops on Central Oregon Coast, Lincoln City Get your glass floats while you can – and this weekend will be among the last you can find those artisan glass balls on Lincoln City beaches

Meteor Showers Peaking Over Oregon, Portland, Coast Next Couple Mornings OMSI astronomer Jim Todd said the Eta Aquarid meteor shower is peaking right about now, with the forecast for the greatest number of meteors lighting up the predawn skies

Sea Star Disease Hits Central Oregon Coast Divers from the Oregon Coast Aquarium made a disturbing find in Yaquina Bay last week: the dreaded sea star wasting syndrome that has plagued California in recent years has shown up on this coastline.

Mother's Day on Oregon Coast: Huge Lodging List to Spoil Mom With Looking for places to stay there and pamper your mom? Here's the ultimate guide to Mother's Day lodgings.

Possibility of Thunder and Water Spout on N. Oregon Coast Tonight Another is on the way and could bring thunderstorms and a water spout/funnel cloud to the north coast late tonight

What Radiation Levels in Oregon Coast Tuna Really Means A year of eating tuna with these traces is about the same dose of radiation you get exposed to from sleeping next to another human for 40 nights

Help Oregon Coast Conservation by Buying at Online Auction The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition’s second annual online auction is now accepting bids through May 11

Jazz and Tide Pool Discoveries in May on Central Oregon Coast Newport's Yaquina Head will be hosting Tidepool Discovery events all month, and the scenic Inn at Otter Crest betweeen Newport and Depoe Bay kicks off a season of jazz

Oregon Coast Scientists Use DNA to Look Into Whale Decimation Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport used DNA from the bones of whales that once littered South Georgia Island

Heatwave Coming: 80's for Portland, Oregon Coast in 70's Weather forecasts for Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook, Portland, Lincoln City, Newport, Depoe Bay and Yachats.

You Can Adopt a Whale on the Oregon Coast, Thanks to Scientist The program helps fund whale research and educational talks, while giving you some fun keepsakes

Central Oregon Coast Concert Fuses Folk with Retro Rock Christian Sedelmyer and Dave Goldenberg join legendary folk rock outfit Stray Birds for a concert at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 14

Huge Birding Fest Covers Most of Central Oregon Coast From Cape Perpetua by Yachats, beaches near Waldport and much of Newport – bird walks and family-friendly activities will be hosted

Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals, to the sights you'll see by simply walking or driving a few minutes away

Oregon Scientists Use Krypton to Study Antarctic Ice, Clues in Ice Age Questions A team of scientists – many from Oregon and connected to the Oregon coast – have made a discovery that uses radiometric krypton to successfully date ice from the Antarctic which will then allow more insight into the various ice ages of the Earth.

Oregon Coast Goonies' Latest: Sequel Likely Written by Spielberg Rumors of a sequel to the cult favorite “Goonies” seem to have taken yet another step onto even firmer ground

Lincoln City Lectures Cover Oregon Coast Science, Agates, Crabbing and Beer Lincoln City's Driftwood Public Library will again be hosting its annual lecture series called Coastal Encounters

Fascinating New Babies Now at Seaside Aquarium, N. Oregon Coast Mystery eggs have hatched and the fish finally ID'd after months, and there are new baby moon jellies

Cape Kiwanda Video: secret ocean canyon in a rare state

Oregon Coast Under High Surf Advisory Spectacular Sights in Store The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland issued the warning late Friday, saying seas will get up to around 20 feet high

Beatles, Teddy Roosevelt on N. Oregon Coast Look for an with Teddy Roosevelt on Thursday, May 22 in Tillamook, while The Beatles will visit Manzanita in a unique way on May 3

Where Are You Going to Next on the Oregon Coast

American Travel Photo Essay: Crazed Colors of Depoe Bay, Oregon Coast Depoe Bay has interesting interactions happening between sea and sky with the way it is lit.

Oregon Coast Whales Updates: Carcass Buried, Killer Whale Sightings The big whale in Seaside that had caused such a media circus is buried, while Orcas are being spotted on the central Oregon coast.

Oregon Coast, Lincoln City Earth Day Full of Info and Fun It seems more than slightly appropriate to celebrate Earth Day on the dynamic environment of the Oregon coast, and Lincoln City has one of the bigger festivities on April 19

Giant Gooey, Smelly Whale Washes up on N. Oregon Coast A big, smelly whale is making a splash on the north Oregon coast, as tons of visitors to Seaside are getting treated to a mass of hideously decaying flesh

Oregon Eclipse Timelapse: Video of Blood Moon Many parts of inland Oregon got a front row seat to the infamous Blood Moon – Lunar Eclipse

Coastal Photo Essay: Interstellar, Lunar Sights Above Oregon Beaches From the Aurora Borealis, other lunar phenomena to a rare satellite captured, this is just a tiny sampling of distinctive stuff

Oregon and Coast in the 70's, Good Lunar Eclipse Viewing A lot more sun for Portland, the valley and the Oregon coast, with not only the highest temps of the year in the wings but great viewing of a lunar eclipse on Monday

Spring Meteorology Outlook for West Coast: California, Oregon, Washington, SW Experts at the NWS are predicting largely drier-than usual conditions for spring along much of the western United States, with droughts continuing in many areas

Oregon Gas Prices Among Highest in Nation Oregon is now the tenth highest in the nation for gas prices. AAA quoted the average earlier this week at $3.69.

Sunny, Warm Weekend Weather for Coast, NW Oregon, Portland - in the 70's Warm and sunny is the weekend prediction for the Oregon coast (and even Portland) from the National Weather Service

Oregon Coast Killer Whale Season Kicks Off Early It happens every April, with a varying number of Orcas showing up on the central Oregon coast

Vote for Your Favorite Oregon Coast Lodging - Or Favorite Lodging Photo Here

Nature Field Trip, More, On Central Oregon Coast This Month Yaquina Birders & Naturalists group of Newport hosts another set of lectures and nature field trips

N. Oregon Coast Earth Week Event Includes Talk on Foraging The Cannon Beach History Center and Museum will again be a big part of the town's Annual Twelve Days of Earth Day event

This Week's Oregon Coast Weather Changes to a Bit More Gray - weather changes for week of April 7

Central Oregon Coast Talk Begins Pleas for Help Monitoring Starfish Disease April 8 the Hatfield in Newport will be hosting a presentation about the disease. Public asked for help now.

Oregon Coast in the Movies: Cult Film Goonies May Get a Sequel Rumors about a sequel to the cult film Goonies - filmed on the north Oregon coast - seem to have new power.

Watch Video of 180 Miles of Oregon Coast, then pick your favorite lodging area

Really Odd U.S. Tourism: Rare Oregon Finds That Will Blow You Away Where can you find extremely rare and mind-blowing sights like the green flash at sunset, sand that glows or spouting horns where the ocean fires upwards in a tight stream?

Central Oregon Coast Hosts Marine Science Day on April 12 Saturday, April 12 is the date for the annual OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center’s Marine Science Day in Newport

Beach Travel Tips: Inspired and Distinctive Places to Stay on Oregon Coast for Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Depoe Bay

Sunny, in 60's and 70's Coming for Portland, Oregon Coast Highs in the mid-70's for the Portland area, and serious sun for the Oregon coast with highs around 60

Oregon Coast Gets Really Big Minus Tides This Month Great news for clammers and lovers of tide pools as the Oregon coast is in the middle of the first of three really nice low tide events happening this month

Startling Oregon Coast Astronomy: Sunset an Illusion, Says Cosmos' Tyson When it comes to sunrise on an ocean, and conversely sunset as well, we're only seeing a projection of the sun. It's not technically in that spot – not yet.

Can I Drive on Oregon Coast Beaches? Rules, Regulations for Cars, Vehicles If you must, there is one small place on the central Oregon coast and two sizable stretches on the north Oregon coast where vehicles are allowed on beaches

Battery Russell, Staircases and Entrance of the N. Oregon Coast Fortress

Shipwreck Skeletal Remains: Peter Iredale

Sunset Beach, between Warrenton and Gearhart, N. Oregon Coast

Gleneden Beach in Winter

Catch Your Dinner on Central Oregon Coast with Crabbing Clinics Starting April and going through September, the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau is offering free crabbing and clamming clinics led by local expert Bill Lackner

Oregon Novelist, Film Writer, Rock Star Appears on N. Coast Oregon novelist, film writer and Portland rock star Willy Vlautin shows up on the north Oregon coast in April, reading from his latest novel at the Cloud & Leaf Bookstore in Manzanita

Comedy Show Benefits Oregon Coast Lighthouses The Friends of Yaquina Lighthouses group again hosts Laughs for Lighthouses this year, this time on April 5

Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Netarts is Bigger Than You Think Up on the north Oregon coast, tucked away along the rather secretive and intricate Three Capes Loop, sits a tiny town called Netarts

Oregon Weather Gets Windy and Wet for Portland, Coast, Valley Large amounts of wind and rain are headed for the Oregon coast and Portland and valley areas, but the Cascades will get big snow

Fishermen Needed by State Officials for Oregon Coast Fish Study Officials are looking for help from fishermen to catch and release ocean bottom fish along the Oregon coast - part of a research project that looks at how fish populations differ

Oregon Coast Crew Responds to Dead Whale on Washington Beach A 27-foot Gray Whale washed up onshore on a southern Washington beach this week, and crews from the Seaside Aquarium on the north Oregon coast and the Cascadia Research group responded to the scene

Odd Oily Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - But It's a Good Thing It looks like an oil spill, or some other environmental disaster, but it's actually the sign of a very healthy ocean

Oregon Coast Spring Break Kicks Off with Stunning, Sunny Weather Sunny and blue is the forecast for this weekend on the Oregon coast, starting almost immediately

100's of Glass Floats on Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break The end of the month will bring the biggest ever glass float drop to the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City with over 500 of the coveted little treasures

18,000 Whales Wander Past Oregon Coast Whale Watch Week is around the corner, where trained volunteers will be at 24 "Whale Watching Spoken Here" sites along the coast from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Oregon Wildlife Officials: Tips on Birds, Sea Lions on the Coast Plenty of wildlife is viewable around the Oregon coast right about now, including birds, elk and sea lions

When Oregon Coast Creatures Resemble the Vast, Interstellar Depths of the Universe It's almost as if there's massive fractal design to the cosmos, on some sort of galactic scale, where what is called self-similarity goes inward and outward in the grand scheme of things.

Oregon Study Finds Majority of U.S. Coast Officials Worry About Climate A majority of elected officials and resource professionals in nine coastal states believe their regions are affected by climate change

Central Oregon Coast Town Literally Gets Magical This Month Bundles of events are taking place around Lincoln City this month during the spring break weeks, and one of the centerpieces is a magic fest, plus whales, glass floats, more

Central Oregon Coast Programs Feature Birding, Impact of Ocean Turbines One is a lecture on seabirds and how marine energy sources may impact them and another is a field trip to go check out the real thing.

Now Showing at Oregon Coast Museums: Ghost Town, Scary Lighthouse, Shipwrecks Museums on the north and central Oregon coast are featuring tidbits about the abundance of regional shipwrecks, a coastal ghost town you probably knew nothing about, and a legendary lighthouse

When is the Next Glass Float Balls Drop in Lincoln City? Glass Float Drops Updates

Spring Break Lodging on the Oregon Coast: the Best of Where to Stay Vacation advice for Yachats, Newport, Lincoln City, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Oceanside, Pacific City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Depoe Bay. Lodging deals

What Are the 7 Wonders of the Oregon Coast? Phenomenal finds at Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Florence and Yachats

Readers' Favorite Oregon Coast Memories: Lincoln City, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay Oregon Coast Beach Connection is asking readers and fans at its FB page, and they are responding with some lovely tales.

High Wind Watch for Oregon Coast This Weekend The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland has issued a high wind watch for the north and central Oregon coast for this weekend, bringing with it the possibilities of wind gusts up to 65 mph

Strange Oregon Coast Places to Live: Marine Creatures Make Rope a Home Some creatures at the Seaside Aquarium are living on a rope, quite literally. Tunicates, zoanthids, tubeworms and mussels sometimes show up

N. Oregon Coast Presentation Features Underwater Volcanoes Those wild, weird and wonderful undersea volcanoes will show up in Cannon Beach on Thursday, March 13. Not in person, of course, but via a talk given by Dr. Bill Chadwick of the Hatfield

Oregon Weather Alerts: Heavy Rains for Portland, Valley; Winds on Coast A wind warning for the coast is joined by predictions of up to six inches of rain for some inland areas. Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Pacific City, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, Newport, Florence and Yachats

Pirate Drake's Ties to Oregon Coast, Mystery Shipwreck Explored This Weekend Did Sir Francis Drake actually drop anchor off the central Oregon coast and not California? And is that mysterious shipwreck just north of Lincoln City connected to him?

Oregon Winter Weather Records Broken, Some a Mystery to Scientists Regional scientists find it easy to figure out the big snow, wind and ice events, but they're left with a sizable mystery about the dry stretches

Northern Lights a No-Show for Oregon, Coast, Despite Large CME Thursday night could be seeing some excellent northern light action in Oregon and on the coast – if the weather permits

Oregon Coast Fun Facts: When is the Beach Warmer Than the Town? Believe it or not, there are times when being on the sands, right next to the ocean, is warmer than a few hundred feet away

Oregon Coast Science Roundup: New Planets, Kooky Octopus, Meteorites A major astronomy discovery, a place to find meteorites on the Oregon coast and an octopus that may make you laugh.

Five Funky Facts About Oregon Coast Spring Break You Didn't Know Mother Nature has some rather hidden delights waiting in spring and spring break in the realms of weather, storms, beach finds, and how you photograph this area

Latest in Oregon Coast Curious Science: Whales from Space, Dolphin, Skeleton, Pirate Ship, Weather Extremes - take a look at the weather extremes in recent weeks: from major snow storms, major wind storms to conditions so dry there were extremely rare fires on the coast.

Iconic Irish Singer Performs in Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast A wee bit of the best of Ireland shows up on on the central Oregon coast on March 3 as the Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts Irish music hero Danny O'Flaherty

Newport Chamber, Visitors Center, Oregon Coast

Savor Cannon Beach Fest a Feast of Wine and Culinary Feats on Oregon Coast Four days of extravagant wining and dining with Savor Cannon Beach festival, happening March 6 to 9

Live Dolphin Washes Up on North Oregon Coast Crews from the Seaside Aquarium responded to a report of a live dolphin washed ashore on Wednesday in Gearhart

Oregon Coast Mystery Involves Giant Skeleton, Pirate Ship near Lincoln City A tale of murder, sex, local native legends, a skeleton of an eight-foot giant, possibly a pirate ship, a search for treasure

Oregon Coast Officials: Latest on Finding Birds and Amphibians Birds have been doing some interesting things lately because of storms and now is a good time to go looking for some amphibians in coastal forests

Massive Seafood Wine Fest On Course for Central Oregon Coast This Weekend Those tents are coming right back up, say organizers, and the Newport Seafood and Wine Festival will open as scheduled on Thursday, February 20 at 5 p.m,

More High Winds Tuesday for Oregon Coast, Portland More high winds for not just the Oregon coast but the Portland area again, as well as Willamette Valley towns such as Eugene, Corvallis and Salem

Oregon Coast Science: Counting Whales from Space Via Satellite Could Be Useful Here The applications of this could assist scientists on the Oregon coast as well as the rest of the world

Big Waves and Wind for Oregon Coast, Maybe 75 mph More massive winds are about to hit the Oregon coast tonight and tomorrow, with the National Weather Service (NWS) issuing a high wind warning in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday.

Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, Oregon Coast, News, Updates, Transportation

Portland, Western Oregon, Coast Under Flood Watch; More Wind Storms Meanwhile, as the storm warning for the Oregon coast winds down another storm watch for the area has been issued by the National Weather Service

New Way of Counting Whales from Space May Help Oregon Coast Scientists The group works out of Cambridge, England and Antarctica, using a method that involved various aspects of satellites orbiting the Earth

Terrifying History of N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse Spotlighted in Cannon Beach The Terrible Tilly exhibit spotlights one of Oregon's more mysterious landmarks

Oregon Coast Scientists Find Link Between Magnetic Field and Fish Groups of scientists connected with OSU in Corvallis and parts of the central Oregon coast released the findings

Oregon Coast High Wind Watch Coming As Portland and the valley slowly thaw out, the Oregon coast will be under a high wind watch from Tuesday through Wednesday morning

Ultimate Romantic Lodging Guide for Oregon Coast Where to take your true love on Valentine's Day? Why the Oregon coast, of course

Oregon Coast, Portland: Snow, Ice, Rain Updates The latest ice, storm and snow updates for Portland, the Oregon coast range and the Oregon coast

Ten Days of Huge Antique Fest Begins on Central Oregon Coast The big mother-of-all antique festivals has started as Lincoln City hosts the massive 2014 Antique Week from February 7 to 17

Latest Weather: Portland Snow, Oregon Coast Freezing Rain A series of winter storm watches have been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS), talking about as much as five inches of snow in the Portland area and freezing rain along the Oregon coast

Frozen Oregon Coast? Surprises Could Lurk on Beaches This Week - But since the days will be clear, you should find some incredible sunset colors along the beaches the serious surprise of sand that will be, well, a bit different.

Extreme Freezing Weather, Snow Update: Portland, Oregon Coast, Willamette Valley NWS issued a special weather statement about the possibilities of snow over the next few days in Portland, northwest Oregon and the coast

Oregon Coast Beach Connection Announces Over 4500 Pages of Information

Big Freeze in Weather This Week for Oregon, Portland, the Coast A return to very wintry conditions is coming to western Oregon, including the Oregon coast and Portland, bringing with it temps down to the 30's and maybe even snow

SOLVE Announces Date for Oregon Coast Spring Beach Cleanup March 22 is now the official date for the next SOLVE Beach Cleanup along the Oregon coast.

Central Oregon Coast Birding Events in Newport, Depoe Bay In February the Yaquina Birders and Naturalists host a field trip around Depoe Bay and a lecture on birds in Newport

Jambalaya Cook-Off Fun This Weekend in Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast This wild and delicious Lincoln City event will be held Saturday, February 1

Central Oregon Coast Science Talk Looks at Ocean Acidification The Hatfield Marine Science Center moves inland a tad this week with the “Science on Tap” series, a lecture by OSU's Dr. Annaliese Hettinger

Latest in Oregon Coast Lodging, Weddings: Fun Finds in Depoe, Seaside, Pacific City Look for a whole new and stunning way to elope in the Three Capes area and some new developments in Seaside and Depoe Bay

Oregon and Coastal Astronomy: New Surprise Supernova Nearest in Decades Amateur stargazers around Oregon and even the coast can do a little jig over it as well as a new supernova is visible in these skies

Unheard of Winter Weather: Fire Warning for Oregon Coast Range, Two Wildfires conditions are so dry on this winter day there is a red flag warning for the Oregon coast range mountain passes and much of the area west of Portland

More Fab Weekend Weather on Oregon Coast Glorious, sunny weather has been the mainstay along the Oregon coast this last week, and it appears as if another few days of it are in the works

Waves That Glow on Oregon Coast: Time Lapse Video It's called Central Oregon Coast TimeLapse – Yachats, Depoe Bay, Newport, and it shows off a variety of esoteric and colorful moments caught in motion

State Officials Say Still Plenty of Whales Seen on Oregon Coast In fact, you can count on a good number of whale sightings through the next week, until about the first of February

Central Oregon Coast Yachats Favorite, Crab Feed This Weekend Yachats Lions Club Annual Crab Feed, happening on Saturday, January 25 in the small central Oregon coast village

North Oregon Coast Travel Tips: Historical Curiosities From Astoria's abundance of whimsical wonders and attractions, to old lighthouses, passages through time of one sort or another, and ragged, rusting remnants in towns like Seaside, Cannon Beach and Garibaldi.

Strange Creatures Found on North Oregon Coast: Sea Angels, Peanut Worms Seaside Aquarium has been getting some interesting reports of what they at times termed “strange creatures” on the north Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Sightseeing Tips: Three Incredible Spots You Don't Know Three examples lay in the areas around Cannon Beach, Yachats and Cape Kiwanda/Pacific City.

N. Oregon Coast News: Lodging, Historical Theater, Aquarium New features at Seaside Aquarium, a motel that has changed hands and a major landmark theater gets historical recognition

What Lurks Beneath Oregon Coast Sands and Dunes May Surprise Keep a look out for more than just agates, as 2000-year-old objects may showing, surreal shapes of something called “iron towers” - and there's a new way to look at the dunes of the north Oregon coast

Sunny Heatwave Coming to Oregon Coast - Up Around 60 Sunny to mostly sunny days are coming for the Oregon coast, including temps near 60 degrees in some spots

N. Oregon Coast Event Honors Local Radio Personality An Astoria-based man of numerous talents will honored on February 1 at Astoria's Barbey Maritime Center. Astoria events

Robert Burns and Birds on Central Oregon Coast in January Modern day Celts are holding a supper in honor of a famous Scottish poet; two birding Newport events.

Central Oregon Coast News: Yachats Hosts Huge Agate Festival January 18 and 19 brings a bevy of bobbles from the sand, rock hounds and a nice dose of local geology

High Wind, Surf Warnings Issued for Oregon Coast The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Portland is calling it the strongest storm of the winter so far

Central Oregon Coast Crab Fest of Historical Proportions The sixth annual Annual Crab Krack hits Newport again on Sunday, January 19

Oregon, Portland, Coast Weather Alerts: Stormy Seas, High Winds, Snow Big waves, heavy rains and high winds are coming to the Oregon coast; snowy mountains, windy Portland

Manzanita Freaky Facts, Weird Science on N. Oregon Coast Scary geology wild history, ancient shipwrecks, treasure hunting what famous person died there, to the strange glow of local waters

Biggest Oregon Coast News Stories, Developments of the Year Tsunami debris, wild weather, astronomy, meteors, whale research, somber ocean science, a weird fish, and more

Central Oregon Coast Taken Over by Sharks Next Week It's Shark Day at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on January 11

Central Oregon Coast Fossil and Agate Trip Features Famed Familiar Face It's called the Agate & Fossil Hunting Field Trip and it starts at 1 pm at Lincoln City's D River Wayside

Oregon Coast Question Answered: Best Beaches of Depoe Bay Depoe Bay itself is all rocky cliffs and no sandy beaches – but there are sandy wonders nearby and those cliffs are likely way more interesting than many soft stretches

Biggest, Most Popular Oregon Coast Photos of the Year According to reactions on the Oregon Coast Beach Connection Facebook page, these are what appear to be the most popular.

New Year's Eve Lodging Openings, Availability on Oregon Coast New Year's Eve is definitely getting filled up this week, as it coincides with some great weather and Whale Watch Week.

Oregon Coast King Tides Project Needs More Eyes, Assistance Here's a way to enjoy the beaches of the Oregon coast, snap some amazing ocean photos, and help the progress of science all at the same time















Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - Where to eat - Map - Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours

Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Manzanita, Wheeler - Where to eat - Manzanita, Wheeler Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Rockaway Beach - Where to eat - Rockaway Beach Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Tillamook Bay - Where to eat - Tillamook Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Three Capes - Where to eat - Three Capes Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Oceanside - Where to eat - Oceanside Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Pacific City - Where to eat - Pacific City Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Depoe Bay - Where to eat - Depoe Bay Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Waldport - Where to eat - Waldport, Seal Rock Maps and Virtual Tours

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted