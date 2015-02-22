Clean Up the N. Oregon Coast's Bay and Estuary on March 7

Published 02/22/2015

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Every two years, residents from the Manzanita/Nehalem Bay area of the north Oregon coast bundle together and attack the bay and its estuary to clean up litter and debris. Given that sparse schedule, this one really counts for this small army of volunteers.

They could always use more, however. Which is why yet another small army of groups have come together with SOLVE this year for the Nehalem Bay and Estuary Clean Up on March 7. It's put on by community partners Lower Nehalem Community Trust, Lower Nehalem Watershed Council, Nehalem Bay State Park, North Coast Land Conservancy, and CARTM.



Locals say this is badly needed. A clean bay and estuary are not only good for salmon and wildlife, but also a healthy estuarine habitat does our region proud. You'll pick up assorted debris in every imaginable shape, size, and color, and you’ll also learn about our region’s ecology and the potential threats posed by marine debris.

Orientation begins at 7:30 a.m. at Wheeler’s Waterfront Park on Highway 101 in downtown Wheeler. Bring drinking water and your own snack or sack lunch. This is a rain or shine event. Wear waterproof boots, work gloves, and layers as needed. After the event volunteers are invited to the Tsunami Grill, 380 Marine Drive, Wheeler, at 3:30 p.m. for live music, a chili and cornbread feast, root beer floats, and socializing. You might want to bring a dry change of clothes for the party.

An exciting new addition this year is the family friendly clean up site in Nehalem Bay State Park led by park ranger, Shelley Parker. This will include fun-filled family activities and hands-on education. Also, science educator Peter Walczak will lead a youth crew cleaning up marine debris at the state park jetty. Youth and family volunteers can join the 7:30 a.m. orientation in Wheeler, or go directly to the boat ramp in Nehalem Bay State Park at 8:30 a.m., where there will be an orientation.

In 2013 alone, nearly 100 volunteers collected and sorted marine debris that included 15 yards of trash, 2 yards of rigid plastic, 1 yard of mixed plastic, 96 gallons of glass, 64 gallons of thin film, 64 gallons of metal, 12 hazardous material items, 16 tires, four large barrels, 758 shotgun shells, 27 lost balls, one canoe, seven flip flops, one Port of Nehalem buoy, and a two-person tent. They even hauled an abandoned refrigerator from the area.

“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many businesses and individuals,” said spokesman Dale Cramer Burr. “We thank Tsunami Bar & Grill, The Roost, Barista Bay Bakery, Handy Creek Bakery, musicians Jon Broderick and Jay Speakman, IGA Manzanita Fresh Foods, Mother Nature’s Natural Foods, Manzanita Market Grocery & Deli, and Tillamook Creamery Association.”

To make a donation or become a volunteer leader, contact Lower Nehalem Watershed Council coordinator, Alix Lee at lnwc@nehalemtel.net. More about Manzanita below and at the Manzanita, Nehalem Bay Virtual Tour, Map.

