Dune Inn, Manzanita. Just blocks from the beach, this charmer geared towards pets and families comes w/ complimentary
fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and broadband wi-fi. There are also plenty of books, awesome garden.
Immaculate rooms - sense of fun and quirkiness as well. Small
pet fee. www.sanduneinn.com.
428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita. 503-368-5163. READ
|Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. Expansive ocean views. For families, couples or large groups. Some pet friendly. All rooms immaculate: TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones. Wi-fi. Oceanfronts all have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and a private deck. Some oceanfront units come w/out kitchens. Lavish rooms, yet some still perfect for those on a budget. Has an elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite w/ two bedrooms. Some rooms connect to create two-room and three-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com
|Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Cozy bungalows to large homes with vaulted ceilings – beach funk to cutting edge. Huge array of amenities, such as vintage appliances, woodstove, DSL, wraparound deck, fireplace, soaker tub or wet bar and more – depending on home. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.
| Wheeler
on the Bay Lodge and Marina. Front door
access to kayaking, fishing on your own private dock. Each unit
uniquely decorated. Affordable family-oriented rooms to luxurious,
cozy rooms for romantic getaways. All come with fireplace, microwave,
fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker
(coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites w/ hot
tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580
Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. Website here
|Meredith Lodging in Manzanita. More than 70 homes on the beachfront of
Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie. Large, modern
homes or classic beach cottages w/ character may have hardwood
floors, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights
or lots of windows. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens
and other features. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night
free. Office in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2955 or 1-800-224-7660. Web Site Here
|San Dune Pub. A historical, even slight maritime vibe; a classy staple among locals and tourists alike. Homemade salad dressings, sauces, and desserts. Appetizers in $3 - $9 rangelike hummus. Burgers in varied incarnations like chili, bacon, cheese, teriyaki, BBQ, chipotle, veggie or chicken; lots of seafood possibilities. Wraps and ciabatta sandwiches around $8. Ten minutes from surfing paradise of Short Sands; legendary live music hotspot. 17 beers, large wine selection, full bar. 127 Laneda Ave., Manzanita (25 mins from Tillamook, 45 mins from Oceanside, Oregon). 503-368-5080. www.sandunepub.com
|Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Only one block from 6 mile Manzanita Beach, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear, with modern conveniences. Smoke-free with some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Each room is individually decorated and includes; Serta pillow-top queen mattresses, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, coffee maker., LCD TV & DVD player. Hi-speed wireless & lots of movies. Cozy atmosphere and private hidden garden. Family owned since 1946. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001, www.spindrift-inn.com.
|Ocean Inn. Ten beautifully appointed units against the beach. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, mix of wood and brick. Four apartments are one-bedroom, full kitchen units. Four have full kitchens, ocean views. Two units are suites: one w/ ocean view, one handicap equipped. Some pet friendly. Each unit TV/VCR, microwave, futon couches. Other amenities may include oceanside decks, wood stoves, Jacuzzi baths, dishwasher and a garage or carport. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.
|The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes on the beach, all oceanfront, ocean view. Some pet friendly; great for large groups. Each w/ modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill, fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. You may find: grassy yard for kids, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.
|Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Extremely varied styles: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique. You may find large decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, barbecues, crab cookers, fire pit or home w/ boat moorage or a sauna. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com
|The Inn at Manzanita. Lush grounds and gardens, and just 150 feet from beach. Unique themed rooms w/ breakfast tables, wet-bars (w/ fridge), and some partial ocean views. Romantic getaway: champagne, huge soaker tub, private fireplace. All rooms include: two-person jetted spa, terry robes, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player, hair dryer. Some have kitchens, living room areas, some child friendly. Penthouse w/ outdoor dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com
|Oregon
Beach Vacations. Literally
over 200 homes available as vacation rentals – all quite
distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them
in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe
Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin,
Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Manzanita and Rockaway Beach.
Offices in Lincoln City and Cannon Beach. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
|Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay. Unique set of vacation rentals: extremely eco-friendly but with tiny homes (each 385 sq ft). Set in a secluded woodsy area near Tillamook Bay, Disc Golf course, fire pit and even dog bath. Complimentary breakfast each morning. Pet friendly. Each home individually decorated, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural light. Flat screen TV, DVD player, private wi-fi, private deck w barbecue, outdoor seating7860 Warren Street. Bay City, Oregon. (503) 805-5526. shelterednook.com
|Zen Garden Bed and Breakfast. Soothing experience overlooking Manzanita, two deluxe units, Zen garden. Outdoor soaking tub for two. Free wi-fi. Hiroshige suite: queen bed, spacious living room, big screen TV. Breakfast served in living room. The Zen Room also has queen bed, tub w/ shower, large flat screen TV. Breakfast served in bistro, which overlooks dunes. Menu changes daily and uses fresh, local organic eggs and produce. 8910 Glenesslin Lane. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6697. http://zengardenbedandbreakfast.com
Manzanita Map
Mileage between Manzanita and Rockaway Beach: 12 miles
Mileage between Manzanita and Short Sands Beach: 5 miles n. of town
Oswald West State Park Map
Mileage between Manzanita and Oswald West: 5 miles n. of town
Wheeler Map
Rockaway Beach Map
Mileage, distance between Rockaway and Garibaldi: 5.1 miles (10-min drive)
Mileage, distance between Rockaway and Barview: 3.1 miles