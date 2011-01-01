|
Manzanita, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Stunning Sunsets at Manzanita
10/28/2012
(Manzanita, Oregon) – Between Cannon Beach and the Nehalem Bay sits the somewhat secretive village of Manzanita, tucked away a bit from the hordes that can flood the other towns along the north Oregon coast.
But there's so much more than meets the eye here - especially photographically. The area never ceases to stun during its sunsets.
From near Neahkahnie Mountain, looking west, with Cube Rock down below.
Another stunning moment from Neahkahnie.
Looking down on Manzanita from above.
Stunning sunset nearby, at Cape Falcon and Falcon Cove Road.
Another breakthaking moment at Cape Falcon.
