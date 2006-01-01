Cannon Beach, Oregon Lodgings - Hotels, Motels, Vacation Rentals

Beachcomber Vacation Homes. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. There is a wood-burning fireplace to be found, covered porch, a large deck, spiral staircase, top quality appliances and many more. One is in a forest looking out on the ocean. One home is two levels, one of which has a luxury apartment. Another is a whimsical A-frame close to downtown. Some homes sleep as many as eight. Close walk or drive to many of Cannon Beach's fine restaurants, shops, and the unpopulated beaches nearby. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Beachcomber Website here.
Cannon
Beach Vacation Rentals. About 60 vacation homes to choose from:
ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach
or in Arch Cape. Many of them pet friendly. There are massive, grandiose homes with historic character;
brand new, smaller cozy cottages, and even condos near the beach. All
are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. Depending
on the rental, you may find such delights as a clawfoot tub, oceanfront
townhouse, gas log fireplace, lawns, garden areas, hot tubs, a deck, multiple
bedrooms, a solarium with an intense beach view, and maybe even an electric
organ. Some homes are in a condo complex with a swimming pool, where you
may find fireplaces, decks, a sleeping alcove, woodstove and some large
suites. Most come fully equipped with kitchens,
TV/VCR, DVD, stereos, dishwashers, dryers, etc. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach,
Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com (Oceanfront vacation rentals, cottages, homes, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, fireplace, outdoor tubs)
Schooner’s Cove Inn. You can literally walk out your door and onto the beach. All oceanfront rooms and suites have newly remodeled kitchens, and bathrooms. Take in the ocean air from your own deck, or relax on a beachfront lawn complete with picnic tables and barbecues, where you can dine next to the beach. There’s an oceanfront spa on the premises as well. Rooms have gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, DVD players with DVD rentals, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee and it has laundry facilities for guests. Handicapped access, and AAA diamond rating. Depending on the room, you may find a separate bedroom with a queen bed, living area and hide-a-bed; rooms with a king bed; some rooms host larger groups or families with a bedroom and a semi-private sleeping area. Some units cater to couples and romantic moments at the beach while others host families or multiple guests. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com (Hotel oceanfront, upscale, luxury, balcony/deck, spa)
Tolovana Inn. With breathtaking views of Haystack Rock to the north and the pristine beaches of the Oregon coast just steps away, Tolovana Inn is one of Cannon Beach’s favorite hotels. Spacious oceanfront and ocean view suites, which are complete with a well-equipped kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wireless connectivity, are a perfect setting for adults and families alike. The warmth and comfort of each guest room is ideal for those stormy winter days and coming in after a beach bonfire in front of Tolovana watching the sun slip over the ocean's edge. Guests love the sparkling clarity of Tolovana Inn’s saltwater indoor pool. It uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process, eliminating burning eyes and caustic odor. You’ll want to try our fitness center, relax in the Jacuzzi spa and saunas or truly pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn’s on-site masseuse. Tolovana Inn offers pet-friendly units and is a member of the “Green” Hotel Association. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com (Hotel oceanfront, upscale, luxury, balcony/deck, fireplace, Jacuzzi, indoor pool)
The Wayside Inn. An ocean view hotel located at the South end of Cannon Beach across from Tolovana Park. Enjoy a charming hotel with easy access to miles of sandy beach, and Haystack Rock. Guest’s will enjoy ocean view rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens), flat screen TVs, complimentary Wi-fi, and decks. After a day at the beach you can take a swim in the heated indoor pool, or soak in the spa (pool and spa are under renovation, reopening Fall 2011). The inn has many dog friendly rooms, and each dog receives a special dog basket to use during their stay. The Wayside Inn has an ideal location at the quiet end of Cannon Beach only a mile from downtown. There are wonderful restaurants, and a great coffee shop/bakery within walking distance of the inn. All rooms are non-smoking. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com
BeachcombersNW.com. Find vacation rentals on the Oregon and Washington coasts, including Cannon
Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, etc. All sorts of homes and getaways:
for romantic retreats, families, pet friendly, large
groups, oceanfront and ocean view, and hot tubs. The most comprehensive
website and search engine for vacation rentals, including rental locator
map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign
up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results,
and much more. BeachcombersNW.com
Oregon
Beach Vacations. Now with an office in Cannon Beach. Well
over 100 homes – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to
be special. All over north coast: including Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway
and more. Also in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe
Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City,
Tierra Del Mar. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view,
garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight
bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose
bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes
practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly.
Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions.
Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special
guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged.
1235 Hemlock, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com (Oceanfront vacation rentals, cottages, homes, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, fireplace, outdoor tubs)
Lighthouse (Vacation Rental Home in Cannon Beach). Right on the beach and in Midtown, Lighthouse is close to everything you love about this north Oregon coast town. The open floor plan is geared towards family living, including an enormous oceanfront deck and windows, with Haystack Rock in full sight. It's also dog friendly. Featuring two love seats and two easy chairs near a warm gas fireplace, you'll also find a 55'' flat screen TV. This lovely home sleeps 9 guests. Room for eight at the dining table, or bring your meals onto that expansive deck and take in the ocean air as you dine. Other amenities: BBQ, four picnic tables, three bathrooms, four bedrooms, private entrance to beach, full kitchen, dishwasher, TV's in all bedrooms, wi-fi, basic cable, DVD player in all bedrooms. Parking for three vehicles. In the middle of Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. Website here - Book Now.
Arcadia Cottage, Near Cannon Beach. Just south of town, you can stay close to famed Arcadia Beach. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom luxury apartment sits high on a thickly forested hill, coming with its own private drive. It combines the feel of a luxury coastal chalet with the tranquility of a mountain retreat, with the ocean rumbling below and panoramic views of the Pacific from inside and on the patio. Features one queen bed and two twin beds, a large deck, flat screen TV, wifi, cable TV, and a gas barbecue. There's also a washer/dryer in the garage, and a dishwasher in the spacious kitchen. A beautiful dining table sits in full view of the ocean vistas. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and exposed beams lend a spacious feel to the charmingly cozy interior. Comes with two decks, one that looks into the lush forest and wilderness. Just south of Cannon Beach, Oregon. Arcadia Cottage Website Here. - Availability / Book Now. 855-219-4758.
Lodging Near Cannon Beach (Seaside, Manzanita, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach)
Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Cozy bungalows to large homes with vaulted ceilings – beach funk to cutting edge. Huge array of amenities, such as vintage appliances, woodstove, DSL, wraparound deck, fireplace, soaker tub or wet bar and more – depending on home. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.
Inn at Seaside. It’s located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center, making this beauty an obvious choice for beach lovers, families looking for a fun vacation and for conventioneers. There are cheerful, spacious, two bedroom suites or double queen-bedded rooms - perfect for families, small groups or couples, all providing comfort and convenience. You’ll find an indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in-room coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper and a deluxe continental buffet breakfast. Pet friendly. 800-699-5070 • 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside - close to Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com
Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Homes in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Extremely varied styles: Large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. May find large decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, barbecues, crab cookers, fire pit or home w/ boat moorage or a sauna. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. 20-min drive from Cannon Beach. www.beach-break.com
Coast River Inn at Seaside. Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, short walk to beach, Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. Some kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. Full bathtubs w. shower, electronic locks. Patios have chairs for outdoor lounging. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.
San Dune Inn, Manzanita. Extremely clean, fun little lodging Just blocks from the beach, San Dune Inn is a cuddly pet- and family-friendly beauty that boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. Immaculate rooms - great sense of fun and quirkiness. Free wi-fi. There are also free movies. Small pet fee. www.sanduneinn.com. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita - close to Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-368-5163. READ FULL STORY HERE
Seashore Inn. Oceanfront hotel right on Seaside's Promenade. Beautifully outfitted at affordable prices. Complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool, hot tub, saunafitness room. Some units pillow-top mattresses. Some pet friendly, with a fee. Coin-operated guest laundry service, coffee available in lobby, free parking, everything just steps away from Broadway and Seaside's major attractions. Elevator, rooms for guests w/ accessibility needs. Some business facilities available as well. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. www.seashoreinnor.com/
Ocean Inn. Located on the beach, eight beautifully appointed condo-like units and two smaller kitchenette units.Some w/ one bedroom, full kitchen, full bath, wood stoves, decks facing the ocean. Others on second floor, ocean view, full kitchen. One has a large Jacuzzi tub. Six w/ kitchens and ocean views. One is ADA compliant. Some units are pet friendly. Gourmet, locally brewed coffee and cookies in the lobby, Comfort Sleeper couches by American Leather, and 32-inch flat screen TV's – plus WiFi. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.
Meredith Lodging in Manzanita. More than 70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie. Large, modern homes or classic beach cottages w/ character may have hardwood floors, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens and other features. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night free. Office in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2955 or 1-800-224-7660.. Web Site Here
Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking; some offer specials. Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart, including modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped. Seaside - close to Cannon Beach. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.
Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina. Front door access to kayaking, fishing on your own private dock. Each unit uniquely decorated. Affordable family-oriented rooms to luxurious, cozy rooms for romantic getaways. All come with fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites w/ hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon - 20 mins to Cannon Beach. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com
Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Only one block from 6 mile Manzanita Beach, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear, with modern conveniences. Smoke-free with some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Each room is individually decorated and includes; Serta pillow-top queen mattresses, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, coffee maker., LCD TV & DVD player. Hi-speed wireless & lots of movies. Cozy atmosphere and private hidden garden. Family owned since 1946. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001, www.spindrift-inn.com.
The Inn at Manzanita. Lush grounds and gardens, and just 150 feet from beach. Unique themed rooms w/ breakfast tables, wet-bars (w/ fridge), and some partial ocean views. Romantic getaway: champagne, huge soaker tub, private fireplace. All rooms include: two-person jetted spa, terry robes, coffee, tea and hot chocolate; cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player, hair dryer. Some have kitchens, living room areas, some child friendly. Penthouse w/ outdoor dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com
City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside. Cozy, clean, comfortable with budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms w/ fee and indoor heated pool. Each comes with a microwave, in-room coffee, flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms. Kids under 10 stay free. Queen beds, king beds; some kitchenettes. Double room units sleep up to six. 250 1st Ave, ( In Seaside, five minutes from Cannon Beach, Oregon). 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com
The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes on the beach, all oceanfront, ocean view. Some pet friendly; great for large groups. Each w/ modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill, fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. You may find: grassy yard for kids, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. In Manzanita, 20 minutes from Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.
River Inn at Seaside - close to Cannon Beach. Along the Necanicum River, soothing river views or mountain views. Each room or suite with free wi-fi, microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon.. 503-717-5744. www.riverinnatseaside.com
Hillcrest Inn. Hints of vintage w. modern spark, all within earshot of waves. Rooms host two to six, to cottages that accommodate 16. Some pet rooms. Free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna; some rooms kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages 2 bdrms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two. Some may include Jacuzzi tub. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com
Tradewinds
Motel, Rockaway Beach. Expansive ocean views, close proximity
to golfing, fishing tours and quick access to seven miles of pristine
beaches. For families, couples or large groups. Some rooms are pet friendly.
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room
phones with data ports. Oceanfronts all have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed,
kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and a private deck. Some oceanfront units
come w/out kitchens. Both sleep up to four people. Lavish rooms, yet some
still perfect for those on a budget. Has an elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi
suite that has two bedrooms. For bigger accommodations for family reunions
or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create
two-room and three-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503)
355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com
