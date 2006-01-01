Updated Weekly

Cannon Beach, Oregon Lodgings - Hotels, Motels, Vacation Rentals

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Here you will find: upscale lodging, inexpensive, lodging near Cannon Beach, oceanfront, jacuzzi, hot tub rooms, balcony patio, vacation rentals in Arch Cape. See here for changing lodging deals, availability. Check back frequently. This page also features some exclusive lodging listings not found anywhere else.

Beachcomber Vacation Homes. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. There is a wood-burning fireplace to be found, covered porch, a large deck, spiral staircase, top quality appliances and many more. One is in a forest looking out on the ocean. One home is two levels, one of which has a luxury apartment. Another is a whimsical A-frame close to downtown. Some homes sleep as many as eight. Close walk or drive to many of Cannon Beach's fine restaurants, shops, and the unpopulated beaches nearby. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Beachcomber Website here.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. Many of them pet friendly. There are massive, grandiose homes with historic character; brand new, smaller cozy cottages, and even condos near the beach. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. Depending on the rental, you may find such delights as a clawfoot tub, oceanfront townhouse, gas log fireplace, lawns, garden areas, hot tubs, a deck, multiple bedrooms, a solarium with an intense beach view, and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex with a swimming pool, where you may find fireplaces, decks, a sleeping alcove, woodstove and some large suites. Most come fully equipped with kitchens, TV/VCR, DVD, stereos, dishwashers, dryers, etc. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com (Oceanfront vacation rentals, cottages, homes, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, fireplace, outdoor tubs)

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

Schooner’s Cove Inn. You can literally walk out your door and onto the beach. All oceanfront rooms and suites have newly remodeled kitchens, and bathrooms. Take in the ocean air from your own deck, or relax on a beachfront lawn complete with picnic tables and barbecues, where you can dine next to the beach. There’s an oceanfront spa on the premises as well. Rooms have gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, DVD players with DVD rentals, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee and it has laundry facilities for guests. Handicapped access, and AAA diamond rating. Depending on the room, you may find a separate bedroom with a queen bed, living area and hide-a-bed; rooms with a king bed; some rooms host larger groups or families with a bedroom and a semi-private sleeping area. Some units cater to couples and romantic moments at the beach while others host families or multiple guests. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com (Hotel oceanfront, upscale, luxury, balcony/deck, spa)

Tolovana Inn. With breathtaking views of Haystack Rock to the north and the pristine beaches of the Oregon coast just steps away, Tolovana Inn is one of Cannon Beach’s favorite hotels. Spacious oceanfront and ocean view suites, which are complete with a well-equipped kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wireless connectivity, are a perfect setting for adults and families alike. The warmth and comfort of each guest room is ideal for those stormy winter days and coming in after a beach bonfire in front of Tolovana watching the sun slip over the ocean's edge. Guests love the sparkling clarity of Tolovana Inn’s saltwater indoor pool. It uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process, eliminating burning eyes and caustic odor. You’ll want to try our fitness center, relax in the Jacuzzi spa and saunas or truly pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn’s on-site masseuse. Tolovana Inn offers pet-friendly units and is a member of the “Green” Hotel Association. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com (Hotel oceanfront, upscale, luxury, balcony/deck, fireplace, Jacuzzi, indoor pool)

The Wayside Inn. An ocean view hotel located at the South end of Cannon Beach across from Tolovana Park. Enjoy a charming hotel with easy access to miles of sandy beach, and Haystack Rock. Guest’s will enjoy ocean view rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens), flat screen TVs, complimentary Wi-fi, and decks. After a day at the beach you can take a swim in the heated indoor pool, or soak in the spa (pool and spa are under renovation, reopening Fall 2011). The inn has many dog friendly rooms, and each dog receives a special dog basket to use during their stay. The Wayside Inn has an ideal location at the quiet end of Cannon Beach only a mile from downtown. There are wonderful restaurants, and a great coffee shop/bakery within walking distance of the inn. All rooms are non-smoking. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

BeachcombersNW.com. Find vacation rentals on the Oregon and Washington coasts, including Cannon Beach, Seaside, Manzanita, etc. All sorts of homes and getaways: for romantic retreats, families, pet friendly, large groups, oceanfront and ocean view, and hot tubs. The most comprehensive website and search engine for vacation rentals, including rental locator map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results, and much more. BeachcombersNW.com

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Now with an office in Cannon Beach. Well over 100 homes – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. All over north coast: including Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway and more. Also in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. 1235 Hemlock, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com (Oceanfront vacation rentals, cottages, homes, Arch Cape, Cannon Beach, fireplace, outdoor tubs)

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

Lighthouse (Vacation Rental Home in Cannon Beach). Right on the beach and in Midtown, Lighthouse is close to everything you love about this north Oregon coast town. The open floor plan is geared towards family living, including an enormous oceanfront deck and windows, with Haystack Rock in full sight. It's also dog friendly. Featuring two love seats and two easy chairs near a warm gas fireplace, you'll also find a 55'' flat screen TV. This lovely home sleeps 9 guests. Room for eight at the dining table, or bring your meals onto that expansive deck and take in the ocean air as you dine. Other amenities: BBQ, four picnic tables, three bathrooms, four bedrooms, private entrance to beach, full kitchen, dishwasher, TV's in all bedrooms, wi-fi, basic cable, DVD player in all bedrooms. Parking for three vehicles. In the middle of Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. Website here - Book Now.

Arcadia Cottage, Near Cannon Beach. Just south of town, you can stay close to famed Arcadia Beach. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom luxury apartment sits high on a thickly forested hill, coming with its own private drive. It combines the feel of a luxury coastal chalet with the tranquility of a mountain retreat, with the ocean rumbling below and panoramic views of the Pacific from inside and on the patio. Features one queen bed and two twin beds, a large deck, flat screen TV, wifi, cable TV, and a gas barbecue. There's also a washer/dryer in the garage, and a dishwasher in the spacious kitchen. A beautiful dining table sits in full view of the ocean vistas. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and exposed beams lend a spacious feel to the charmingly cozy interior. Comes with two decks, one that looks into the lush forest and wilderness. Just south of Cannon Beach, Oregon. Arcadia Cottage Website Here. - Availability / Book Now. 855-219-4758.

Lodging Near Cannon Beach (Seaside, Manzanita, Nehalem, Rockaway Beach)

Search over 5,500 Pages for Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging..........