(Depoe Bay, Oregon) - These tiny towns are big on oceanic displays, with craggy, rocky shorelines that make monsters out of the waves here, providing a constant show of tidal drama. Huge breakers consistently slam into the rocks here, exploding into wispy whitecaps of fizzy spray with regularity.

Depoe Bay and Newport - on the central Oregon coast - are a singular delight in the region. Everything here is close together, and most everything is within walking distance, including a variety of curio shops and eateries. Consequently, the vacation rentals in Depoe Bay offer something unique as well: large, comfortable, even ritzy places to stay, luxurious condos, along with smaller charmers - many overlooking Depoe Bay’s distinctive drama.

Here are a few of the vacation rentals available in Depoe Bay, as well as a round up of vacation rental homes nearby, in places like Otter Rock, Lincoln City and Newport.

See here for a larger guide to Newport Lodgings, Hotels - and Depoe Bay Lodging, Hotels, Motels

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos are found in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, including well known resort destinations such as Village at North Pointe and Pacific Winds. One or two-bedroom units sit up against the sands or up high at whale watching vantage points, and often come with features like private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep as many as four. Depending on the condo, other highlights sometimes found include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, I-Pod docking station, books, games and puzzles, covered parking, cable TV, DVD library, massage chair, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414. Depoe Bay Vacation Rentals

Nye Beach Condos & Cottages - Vacation Rentals. Adorable cottages with a somewhat historic vibe to sleek, modern units – all with ocean views or at least a quick beach access. They offer a variety of rentals, ranging from studio condos with one king bed or two queen beds, while the cottages vary in size and configuration. All rentals include kitchen or kitchenettes, flat screen TVs, and full ocean views. Free wi-fi is available in select rentals. All condos come with two queen size beds or a queen bed, triple sheet bedding, fully equipped kitchen, flat screen TV, and a full patio with unobstructed ocean views. The cottages come with quite the atmosphere and cozy fee, often evoking that Oregon coast of old. All of it in Newport’s rich, diverse Nye Beach area and all with 24-hour access to staff at their sister hotel, Inn at Nye Beach. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. Website here.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Literally over 200 homes available as vacation rentals - all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Homes are available in dizzying array of areas: Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families - or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. 690 SE 39th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

A1 Beach Rentals - Lincoln City and Depoe Bay. There are some rentals available in Depoe Bay. With over 25 vacation homes to choose from, they work just grand for large family jaunts all the way down to a getaway lodging for two. This is one breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes. There are ocean view houses - from one to seven bedrooms. The majority are in various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, but there’s enough in Depoe Bay to make for some unforgettable moments and some interesting, engaging choices. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, Oregon. (503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

OceanWatch at Surfland Vacation Rental Home, Newport. They call it “oceanfront done right,” and that is likely apt. Located in South Beach, near the Aquarium and many attractions, as well as right on one of Newport's more pristine beaches. Four-bedroom stunner with two bath, all amidst sweeping ocean views from the kitchen, dining room as well as the living room and at least one bedroom. Fireplace and a big TV screen, while a close beach access a mere few blocks away beckons you to the sands. Two bedrooms are upstairs and two downstairs, while it's even pet friendly so your furry friend can join in the fun. Home is famous for its landscaping. Features include high-speed internet, barbecue, fenced yard, iPod docking stations, dishwasher and full kitchen. Great for large groups. Also comes with on-site laundry, cable TV and binoculars. South Beach (Newport), Oregon. See website for booking or call 800.723.2383.

Vacation Rentals Near Depoe Bay, Newport

Sea Horse Vacation Rentals - Lincoln City are adjacent to the oceanfront motel, and range from vintage cabins for two to four people to a large three-bedroom house that can sleep 10. Some cabins and homes have fireplaces or woodstoves, all have kitchens, and some have partial ocean views. Amenities include cable TV with HBO, DVD players, and free WiFi. Guests in the vacation rentals are welcome to use the motel’s indoor heated pool, outdoor hot tub overlooking the ocean, and daily continental breakfast. Beach access. Affordable rates and no cleaning fees. Pets stay free. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

Pacifica House and Waves House - Waldport. Two custom contemporary vacation homes in Waldport sport awe-inspiring ocean vistas, hot tubs, cathedral ceilings, gas BBQ, Wi Fi and wood fireplaces, along with skylights, maple cabinets, doors with trim, custom armoires, hand-painted tile counters, complimentary wine and window seats overlooking the Pacific waves. Pacifica House hosts eight with three bedrooms, including a see-through neo-angle shower and Jacuzzi tub - both overlooking the ocean. The Waves House accommodates seven guests with two bedrooms, King pillowtop beds including Jacuzzi tub. For the little ones, there is a high chair, porta-crib, stroller, toys, books, games, and videos. After a long day on the seven-mile flat, sandy beach, come in and cozy up around the warm wood fire with a book, game, or movie, or soak in the private hot tub under the stars with only the sound of the crashing surf. Your terrycloth bathrobe awaits you. NW Cunard Street. Waldport, Oregon. 541-968-0322. www.oregoncoastnow.com

