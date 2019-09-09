Vacation Rentals in Cannon Beach You've Never Heard Of, Nearby Oregon Coast Hotspots

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Finding a place to stay in Cannon Beach is an art all its own, filled with wonders and yet possible wrong turns, if you don’t find exactly what you’re looking for. The north Oregon coast legend has no shortage of amazing options, and among them are the vacation rentals that abound throughout town. These are a bit hidden below the surface; harder to find and sift through than the simpler, more obvious motel options.

In that spirit, here are a handful of amazing rentals you’ve never heard of – and a look at the beaches near them.

Tolovana #3. An extravagant two-story townhouse unit in Cannon Beach’s atmospheric Tolovana area, across the street from the famed beach and park. Covered in a gorgeous pine interior, you get a peaceful and quiet setting just off the beaten path from the crowds. It’s pet friendly, and it comes with a carport. An interesting find: complimentary neon vests for those nighttime walks. Leading out from the master bedroom is a private balcony with a gas grill. Smart TV’s, cable and Netflix possibilities abound, and more than one fireplace rounds out the beachy atmosphere.

Amenities: sleeps up to ten, includes two bunk beds, three bath, washer/dryer, board games, professional dog hose to clean off your sandy beastie.Tolovana #3 site - book now. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383.

Ocean Chateau. So much of Cannon Beach sprawls out before you in this elegant and warm beauty, filled with bright color accents everywhere and views of the waves of this legendary section of beach that don’t seem to end. It’s light and airy in many ways, starting with the grand stairway that greets you as you first walk in. A unique design that accentuates the natural light coming in is coupled with overstuffed furniture and a gas fireplace to solidify the coziness of it all. A large living room and dining room lead to a deck with an outdoor hot tub so you can absorb the ocean air, whether it’s sunny, stormy or a crystal clear coastal night. It’s located in midtown, amid a bevy of fine food options and close beaches full of wonder. Amenities include four bedrooms, laundry room, TV with DVD / VCR, private deck, cable TV, bunk bed, wi-fi, gas barbecue and more. Ocean Chateau site - See availability. 855-219-4758.



About This Cannon Beach Stretch: Midtown features the big access to Haystack Rock, but fun hidden accesses lurk in the city streets to the north and to the south of the big rock.





Wells Beach House. It’s classic oceanfront but a bit of history as well. From the front entrance you see a charming, apparently smallish beach cottage surrounded by lush foliage, but inside it opens up into wave after wave of beautiful architecture that’s been around for decades. You’re also a quick walk to downtown. A sizable and classic living room shares the stunning ocean views with the open dining area. There’s a deck in the corner of the backyard, right up against the sands of Cannon Beach. It’s also pet friendly. Amenities: three king beds, full kitchen, dishwasher, gas grill, washer/dyer, wifi, more. Wells Beach House Site - See availability. 866-436-0940. 503-436-0940

Sea Bright (Vacation Home). Five bedrooms and one ocean – you’re up against the beach in this dazzler (so exclusive it has limited availability along with strict city rules limiting its rental times). A soaring ceiling that hosts massive windows opening up the view is just the beginning. This one comes with three bathrooms, a fireplace, a patio that is practically on the beach, and it sleeps 12. Fine polished wood dominates the décor, while that incredible beach view and the manicured lawn are the main feature through the glass. A fireplace lets you enjoy all that even more in a cozy way in winter. You’ve got direct beach access from here as well, and downtown is a mere couple of blocks away. It’s pet friendly, too. There are three queens and seven twin beds. Amenities include TV with basic cable, firewood, washer/dryer, large kitchen and a gas barbecue grill. Sea Bright Site - See availability. 866-436-0940. 503-436-0940

Falcon Getaway. Beautifully detailed ceiling and wall accents and a host of other decorative details are just some of the highlights here, but mostly it’s that view. This isn’t any usual lookout over the north Oregon coast waters: this is stunningly wild, unique and rather clandestine Arch Cape, a chunk of unpopulated shoreline between Cannon Beach and Manzanita. You get a covered carport and there’s a beautiful little lawn leading up to the front. Great views come from the living room, dining room and kitchen, and there’s an actual fireplace to dig deeper into this beachy experience. Two bedrooms host as many as six people, and it comes with a large deck where you can host a dinner party in the great outdoors and ocean air. Amenities of this oceanfront lovely include a king bed, pyramid bunk bed and an airbed; TV, cable / DVD, gas grill on the deck, washer/dryer, full kitchen and more. Falcon Getaway Site - See availability. 866-436-0940. 503-436-0940

About This Oregon Coast Beach: You’re a few miles south of Cannon Beach proper here, a place nicknamed “Magic Rocks Beach” for the odd noises the piles of stones make here. Most times of the year there isn’t much to the beach: it’s a small stretch between access and tideline. In summer, it really opens up and you can sometimes access the far southern cliff wall and see fossils embedded there.





Arcadia Cottage, Near Cannon Beach. Just south of town, you can stay close to famed Arcadia Beach. This two-bedroom, one-bathroom luxury apartment sits high on a thickly forested hill, coming with its own private drive. It combines the feel of a luxury coastal chalet with the tranquility of a mountain retreat, with the ocean rumbling below and panoramic views of the Pacific from inside and on the patio. Features one queen bed and two twin beds, a large deck, flat screen TV, wifi, cable TV, and a gas barbecue. There's also a washer/dryer in the garage, and a dishwasher in the spacious kitchen. A beautiful dining table sits in full view of the ocean vistas. Vaulted ceilings, skylights and exposed beams lend a spacious feel to the charmingly cozysterior. Comes with two decks, one that looks into the lush forest and wilderness. Just south of Cannon Beach, Oregon. Arcadia Cottage Website Here. - Availability / Book Now. 855-219-4758.

About This Beach: Arcadia Beach (less than four miles south of Cannon Beach) is a state park with plenty to offer, no matter the time of year. If the tides are too wild and dangerous, there’s a viewpoint just above it to still enjoy the sights. During summer’s extremely high sand level events, the beach expands greatly and you can even walk beyond the main rock structure, Lion Rock.

Close by is Hug Point, one of the most incredible spots on the entire Oregon coast. A waterfall, a funky old, abandoned road carved out of the rock and much more occupy this amazing place.





Cove Beach Lodge. Again at the secretive and utterly amazing Falcon Cove area, this soaring oceanfront, craftsman-style home opens up the stunning vistas, overlooking the surf and unique sights of this very different beach. This mansion clocks in at 4,000 square feet and features four bedroom, hosting up to 14 people. Vaulted cedar ceilings and soaring windows to match leave very little ocean to the imagination. A stone fireplace rounds out that cozy atmosphere, especially for those raucous Oregon coast days and nights. Amenities include fully stocked kitchen with all sorts of gourmet gadgets, a buffet island, large outdoor deck, 50-inch HDTV, ping pong table, a campfire area in the backyard, washer/dryer, gas barbecue and more. Cove Beach Lodge Site - Availability / Book Now. 855-219-4758.

