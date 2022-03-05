A Little 'Hideaway' in Rockaway Beach Melds Oregon Coast Rustic with Fancy

Published 05/03/22 at 5:25 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Sometimes the really engaging body of water on the Oregon coast isn't quite the ocean. Like along Lake Lytle in Rockaway Beach, with its occasional bouts of mistiness, evoking Excalibur at times, creating a swirling, gauzy haze that's as soothing as it is mysterious. Where laidback fishing expeditions are king and funky watercraft send slight ripples into the stillness, and the wetland nearby emits all sorts of quietly savage sounds.

After all, this is a spot where it's legendary that a pair of bald eagles may be watching you.

Meanwhile, the long, thin strip of Rockaway Beach's varied business district and its seven miles of rather pristine beach are just blocks away. It's not impossible to hear those waves from this other aquatic domain.

Lake Lytle's Spring Creek plays host to these little to bigger wonders, and plopped near the waters edge is a wee vacation rental cabin that's as rustic as it is fancy. Coral Hideaway, hosted by Beach Break Vacation Rentals, is in a unique spot in the north Oregon coast town that's sheltered from the northern winds and back just far enough that in summer those typical marine layers don't always reach here, and your chances of getting a warmer touch of the season are greater. This is even more so in spring and the legendary Second Summer of September and October.

As Beach Break puts it, it's a “hidden gem nestled in the warm hug of cattails and willows,” and it's surrounded by the heavy green and lush forest that borders the lake in this inner part of Rockaway Beach. Hidden, indeed, and certainly a gem: on the outside that woodsy, brown-shingled look that's typical of the Oregon coast, and in its interior it's a sleek, classy affair – with a touch of the futuristic.

Coral Hideaway has three bedrooms and sleeps ten people. The idea of soaring ceilings is taken to new heights, with the main room abruptly shooting upwards, ultra-modern furnishings and the inviting warmth of a pellet stove and its mesmerizing flame. Streaming services are provided, so you can keep up with Man Who Fell to Earth or the final season of Better Call Saul.

There's a kids bedroom with some extra safety measures in mind, and the open space concept allows for entertaining yourselves in various places but still together. Massive windows open up to the sunlight and and the lush greens outside.

Coral Hideaway's wraparound deck lets you take in all this nature preserve-like setting, and the firepit in the back can keep you outdoors after dark, enjoying the immense starfields that can happen above on Rockaway Beach nights.

The place is also pet friendly – but check with the Beach Break office first.

In this spot, not far from intriguing Twin Rocks itself, you're equal distance between Manzanita and the cheese and ice cream capitol of Tillamook. From here, the charter fishing adventures of Garibaldi or crabbing in Tillamook Bay are a quick drive.

The best time of year to check this area out is September and October, when the entire Oregon coast is at its warmest. By early October, the crowds thin out considerably but the weather often stays lovely. Waves can seriously mellow out, and if you're lucky and you'll encounter one of those wowing days when the tideline is more like a lake. This only happens in Second Summer.

If nothing else, there is the enchanting lake itself.

See the Coral Hideaway website. 503-368-3865 or 503-812-2185.

