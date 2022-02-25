An Oregon Coast Inn / Rental With Killer Views, Deep Depoe Bay Vibes

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – As morning breaks, from here to the horizon a new set of colors is splashed onto the ocean. At first a faint blue to the night sky is revealed, the stars go out, replaced by pinks, reds and eventually a deep shade of blue. Perhaps there's clouds out above the ever-deepening blue of the ocean, perhaps there aren't and you've gotten lucky with one of those seamless skies along the Oregon coast.

You're slowly waking up inside rather distinctive surroundings, watching the ocean waves come to life and become fully illuminated. It's Depoe Bay, and you're in a rather striking vacation rental and condo-like charmer called Snuggle Inn, a clever moniker for a lodging that goes well beyond that cutesy title with its vibrant amenities and soaring qualities. From here, as morning comes, from your bedroom you can see that little basalt arm reaching out into the open waters, slowly lit up by the rising sun until it's bathed in orange and then bright sunshine. If conditions are anything but dead calm around Depoe Bay, you'll see it smacked and battered by rather dramatic waves.





This is one of those moments you won't forget at Depoe Bay's Snuggle Inn, a two-story building with two vacation rentals set inside, both available from Keystone Vacation Rentals (503-443-1414). Keystone, though newer to the scene than some (well it's around ten years old or so), has become well-renowned in that world, and it provides plenty of other vacation rentals in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. Yet this one is a highlight at a firm already full of resplendent places to stay around the central Oregon coast.

Snuggle Inn comes in a somewhat older-looking package with its exterior, a kind of old-school Oregon coast vibe with a touch of '70s historic. Yet inside – where there's Snuggle Inn Second Floor and Snuggle Inn Top Floor – the white-finish walls and sleek designs impart a new world rather than an older one, where upscale meets ocean drama and hints of luxury mix with the downhome vibe of an old fishing port.

Both are condominiums with quite the flair, and both accommodate four people each, with both having two bedrooms. You'll find cozy gas fireplaces at Snuggle Inn Second Floor and Snuggle Inn Top Floor, with plenty of space. Living rooms here sizable, kitchens are fully stocked and rather large, and you get two bathrooms in each condo as well.

Yet the view is the real star here, and the large picture windows open up all that horizon to you, including the ever-present possibilities of lots of whale sightings. Depoe Bay, after all, is known for being the whale watching capitol of the Oregon coast, and for good reason. They really do have more whales in this area than just about anywhere else, because of the plentiful food sources just offshore. So you get more “resident” whales than other places, and the result is a much higher number of whale sightings.

This is for the whole year – not just the migrations. But come later spring, around April or May, your chances of spotting orcas also greatly increase. They're in the area trying to chomp on baby gray whales during their big migration. There's few things more spectacular than seeing a pair of killer whales zooming around offshore at high speed, sometimes flying up out of the water as they chase prey.



Whales in Depoe Bay / courtesy Oregon State Parks

Not that this is guaranteed, of course. It's just a greater possibility.

These are far from the only views you'll find at either Snuggle Inn. You have a practically birds-eye view of the spouting horn at Depoe Bay, and the rugged outlines of South Point in the distance, where more waves crash with reckless delight as well.

Storms here are also a stunner: pair any Oregon coast spot with heavy wave action and rocky cliffs and you have a recipe for oceanic monsters.





Other amenities found at Snuggle Inn: private ocean balcony, a blender, coffee maker, cooking utensils, dishwasher, microwave and more in the kitchen area. For the rest of the homes: there's the gas fireplaces, hair dryers, ironing boards, local phone calls, washer/dryer, wi-fi. In Depoe Bay. (503) 443-1414. Depoe Bay Vacation Rentals

