Astoria / Warrenton's Intriguing Inns, Hotels, Lodgings - N. Oregon Coast

Published 02/14/22 at 2:32 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – One of the most enthralling of all Oregon coast towns is bustling and buzzing these days, and yet it's still a bit off-the-beaten path and a slight secret in some aspects. Astoria and Warrenton have skyrocketed in attention in the last twenty years, but not everyone is flooding it like they do Seaside or Cannon Beach just to the south. (Above: Clementine's Bed and Breakfast, Astoria)

The same could be said for its hotels, inns and vacation rentals (yes, rentals here do exist). There are plenty of high-profile new lodging additions to Astoria, but some remain almost hidden beneath the surface. Here's a few from Astoria, Warrenton, Hammond and even Gearhart.

Clementine's Bed and Breakfast - Astoria. Dive headlong into Oregon coast history in one of those intensely engaging Victorians – not very many are publically accessible as a BnB. Inside, it oozes the town's past, accentuated by stylishly-decorated interiors that are a mix of Asian and European, where maybe soothing pastels meet those wrought-iron fixtures outside the windows, and antique beds send home the point. Elaborate designs from ages ago blend with Wi-Fi and other modern conveniences: the seamless melds with the intricate.

Fine foods are a big part of the experience, with luxuriant breakfasts part of the mainstay of your stay. Before COVID, they held foodie cooking classes and undoubtedly will do so again eventually.

Then there's the views: the Columbia River, the city, large ships passing or the mountains. Some suites in the BnB have balconies from which to absorb these sights even better.

There's plenty of free parking and lots of luxury amenities, along with some pretty darned reasonable rates. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.





Historic Moose Lodge Vacation Rentals, Astoria. Once upon a time, this Victorian home was the Moose Lodge in the famed north Oregon coast town, serving up fellowship and a few semi-secret traditions, adding even more rich layers to the history of Astoria. It's definitely one of the oldest buildings in the city, built in the 1850s. From about 1900 to around 1950, it was part of the Fraternal Order of the Moose, and then a Mormon church for a bit. In the ‘90s, part of it was a cafe.

These days, it's actually four vacation rentals set inside one mansion, painstakingly restored within and making for a wondrous mix of the modern and old-timey. Hardwood floors along with its archtectual lines echo the past, but the cheerful décor and skylights bring on the modern age. It's even pet friendly.

The Moose Lodge is located in the National Historic District, a short walk to the Columbia River waterfront and the deep history of the downtown district. There's a large deck out front that provides splendid outdoor seating, allowing you to gaze in wonder at the grand Flavel House Museum just across the street.

Three separate vacation rental exist inside with their own private entrance: Moose Lodge Suites I and II and the Riverview Loft, and then there's a studio-style rental called the Roseville Suites. Occupancy varies, hosting two to six people. All come with kitchens that are well-stocked with the necessities. The larger ones open into a common area, and some suites contain two bedrooms. There are two-night minimums here.

The vacation rentals are all part of the Clementine's Bed and Breakfast establishment and right next door. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.





Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. There are bundles of vacation rental homes near Astoria at Warrenton, Hammond and Gearhart found at Beach House, and well over 60 in their roster between those towns and in Seaside. Many of these north Oregon coast homes are beachfront or within a couple of blocks of the sands, and some are right in and around Fort Stevens. Among the finds are upscale, modern and impressive condos in Gearhart to lakeside lovelies in Warrenton. Depending on the home, you may find a ping-pong table, fireplaces, a big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, satellite TV, plasma TV, cottages with hot tubs, swimming pool access, luxurious modern beauties or Victorian architecture - and of course, kitchens that are fully equipped. Some come with beach toys and extra sleeping beds. Some pet friendly homes are offered. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.

89956 Ocean Dr in Warrenton. An oceanfront beauty in Warrenton, this north Oregon coast vacation rental boasts quite the run of windows so you can see it all, which includes Tillamook Head way to the south and hints of the jetties to the north.

It's part of a gated community that's next to Sunset Beach, and just a short jaunt from Camp Rilea. Here, you'll find three queen beds, four twins and seven bedrooms, able to host as many as 12 people, yet during winter it starts at $195 per night.

The 89956 Ocean Dr home begins this excursion with a soft path through the brush to the ocean, letting you out onto a stunning and pristine beach – and a stretch where it's not very populated. Elk or deer are common sightings in this stretch.

The home comes with two living rooms, each with a flat screen TV, and you'll find gas or wood fireplaces in this exceptional beach pad. A fully-appointed kitchen is attached to a breakfast bar, with the dining room leading right into the two. There's four bathrooms in this sprawling, airy place.

In the garage you'll find gaming fun, such as foosball and a ping-pong table. Upstairs there's a second deck that's like a crows nest, affording more panoramic views of the north Oregon coast. Other amenities: Wi-fi, air hockey, CD player, washer / dryer, private entrance, linens/towels. Rental office in Seaside: call 800-995-2796. Website here - Book direct.

The Historic House in Hammond at 580 Russell. Here's a real bit of Oregon coast history: this stunner was built in 1905 and actually housed officers from Fort Stevens for 50 years – along with their families. There's a basement inside with a “meeting room,” where military officers really did sit and strategize over war efforts and training. With a little imagination, it's easy to slip back 100 years for a bit of mental time travel – with the old parade grounds of Fort Stevens right across the street. Fort Stevens' history museum and so much of its historical aspects are a quick walking distance, with the beach (including the legendary Wreck of the Peter Iredale) a short drive away.

Astoria itself is just east of here, and Seaside a mere 20 minutes or less. Other amusements include a wide screen TV and pool table.

There's 6,000 square feet of this awe-inspiring rental home.

Amenities include: widescreen TV, pool table, free wireless throughout and beautiful wicker furniture gracing the beautiful wrap-around deck. Six bedrooms are found here along with room for six cars. The main floor has one queen bedroom and one full bathroom with a shower. On the second floor, there's three queen bedrooms and one king bedroom with two bathrooms. The attic level has two twins.

This grand ol' home was actually featured on a TV show about ghosts, so it's a little famous. But owners are quick to point out the place is definitely not haunted. Rental office in Seaside: call 800-995-2796. Website here - Book direct.

Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted