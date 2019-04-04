Yachats Lodging - Complete List with Photos: Yachats, Oregon Motels, Places to Stay, Hotels, Accommodations, Vacation Rentals

Updated Weekly

Silver Surf Motel, Yachats. Enjoy six miles of flat sandy beach and an indoor heated pool with hot tub. All rooms are beach front with an exceptional ocean view. A variety of newly remodeled rooms, cottages and suites to accommodate singles, couples and families, some are dog friendly. All rooms feature a private balcony, electric fireplace, flat screen TV, DVD player, and a kitchen with full size refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker and toaster. We offer cable TV, HBO, WIFI and morning coffee hour with fruit, juice and pastries. The cabins sleep as many as six and feature two private bedrooms, full-sized kitchens and living room with a carport. Onsite guest laundry, horseshoe pit, ocean view sitting garden, books, games, complimentary DVD's and BBQ grills. A close drive to Sea Lion Caves, Heceta Head Lighthouse, Cape Perpetua. Next to dramatic, rocky beaches of Yachats. 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com

Pacifica House - Near Yachats. It's dog friendly and it'll sleep up to eight people. Enjoy complimentary wine, a wood fireplace, Queen pillow-top beds with Down comforters and Marquis hot tub. 50' Smart TV in the living room, and every room has access to 30 Mbps wireless - plus each has vaulted ceilings. French doors open to a deck with ocean vistas from each bedroom and living room. The kitchen comes full-featured with espresso machine, coffee machine and grinder. Dive into the over-sized 2 person Jacuzzi tub, there's a neo-angle shower where you can see the ocean. Very welcoming to kids, with a high chair, stroller, porta-crib, books, games and toys. Gas BBQ, 2 picnic tables, deck furniture, children's outdoor toys. Quick walk to seven miles of gorgeous, pristine beaches perfect for bonfires. Summer gives you access to heated outdoor pool, fitness center, and children's activities during the summer. Waldport, Oregon. (Nine miles from Yachats, Oregon). 541-968-0322. Website here.

The Waves House - Close to Yachats. Accommodating 7 guests and Dog-Friendly, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath contemporary home offers expansive ocean views, complimentary wine, wood fireplace, private Marquis hot tub, vaulted ceilings in every room, King pillow-top beds with Down comforters, 30 Mbps wireless from every room, full complement kitchen with espresso machine, coffee machine and grinder, 50' Smart TV in the living room and a cable TV in each bedroom. Especially child-friendly, delight in the convenience of a porta-crib, high chair, stroller, books, games and toys. Gas BBQ, picnic table, deck furniture, children's outdoor toys. Built on the beach access road, The Waves House is just 1.5 blocks up from the 7 mile, flat, sandy beach with fires allowed on the beach! Enjoy Bayshore Beach Club heated outdoor pool, fitness center, pool table, and children's activities during the summer. Waldport, Oregon. (Nine miles from Yachats). 541-968-0322. See Website here.

yahcats vacation rentals, yachats lodgingOregon Beach Vacations in Yachats and Waldport. You'll find over 100 homes available as vacation rentals, not just in Yachats but just south of town, in Florence and in Waldport, as well as in all cities northward. Homes are available in a dizzying array of areas: Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach, as well as Cannon Beach and Seaside. All quite distinctive and carefully selected to be something on the special side. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. 690 SE 39th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Yachats-area Lodging Specials, Availability, Bulletins

Silver Surf Motel - Yachats, overlooking ocean
See site for rate reductions, then call to take advantage of specials (and mention Beach Connection)

Sweet Home Vacation Rentals, Yachats
See code here to get third night free
Sea-Nik Vacation Rentals, Yachats
Stay 2 or more nights and get free night (excludes holdiays, spring break)
Oregon Beach Vacations - Vacation Rentals in Lincoln City, Yachats, Newport, ...
See their deals on their website - they vary greatly
Yachats Inn
Major price drops through May on various rooms and suites
Pacifica House / Waves House - Waldport, Yachats Vacation Rentals
Spring packages, specials


Lodgings Near Yachats - in Newport

Agate Beach Motel. Ten charming beachfront units look outover the waves and Yaquina Head, with a 1940's vintage vibe, but w/ modern amenities. Many pet friendly units. Dining area, complete living rooms, TV/DVD, full kitchens gas range, fridge, microwaves and coffee makers. Down comforters and quilts in each room. Private decks on the ocean, w/ beach access. Carports w/ some rooms;  fire pit in large grassy area for families with picnic tables. Lighted at night. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (25-minute drive from Yachats,, Oregon). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com.

Inn at Nye Beach A 15-min drive from Depoe Bay: Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count lux linens, and oversized showerheads. Fitness room. Jacuzzi suite, various other room options from large to small. Weekly wine social. 729 NW Coast St. Newport (near Depoe Bay). 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals ? all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.
Central #OregonCoast: a stairway to heaven in Lincoln City. Sometimes the jou...
by (@OregonCoastBuzz)
4 Apr 2019 at 4:00pm

Central #OregonCoast: a stairway to heaven in Lincoln City. Sometimes the journey is as engaging as the destination. Or stay at this oceanfront beauty to take in these views. This is the NW 21st access - and a great spot to watch for whales. https://www.beachconnection.net/news/seahorse_oceanfront_lodging_lincoln_city.php … pic.twitter.com/PZ0kLfOByO

N. #OregonCoast Travel Tips: Marvels of Manzanita Area are Many .... A toweri...
by (@OregonCoastBuzz)
3 Apr 2019 at 1:05pm

N. #OregonCoast Travel Tips: Marvels of Manzanita Area are Many .... A towering mountain smothered in mystery, miles and miles of immaculate sand and a really long spit https://www.beachconnection.net/news/marvmanz091815_522.php … pic.twitter.com/CezRneaOc5

#OregonCoast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Jet Upwards, Above $3 ..... Drivers are ...
by (@OregonCoastBuzz)
3 Apr 2019 at 9:20am

#OregonCoast Travel Tips: Gas Prices Jet Upwards, Above $3 ..... Drivers are likely getting sticker shock this week https://www.beachconnection.net/news/gasapril040219.php … pic.twitter.com/88ynjAz58e

Central #OregonCoast: Yachats just after dusk, photo thanks to Instagram's je...
by (@OregonCoastBuzz)
2 Apr 2019 at 5:57pm

Central #OregonCoast: Yachats just after dusk, photo thanks to Instagram's jennifergrahamphotography. More at https://www.beachconnection.net/vtour_yachats.htm … pic.twitter.com/wxv57U7PRx

