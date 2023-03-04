Yachats' Adobe Resort: Legacy Oregon Coast Biz, Once a Motel, Shifts Again with New Changes

Published 04/03/23 at 6:15 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – All at once, it smacks of something new, maybe even slightly futuristic, and of something old. Perched on a low overlook above the raging surf of Yachats, the Adobe Resort offers glimpses of its past at times while staying firmly rooted in modern architecture and approaches that deftly shift with the times. It's old school Oregon coast meets sleek and cool right now. (Above: courtesy photo, using a wide angle lens, which exaggerates the shapes)

This all makes sense, considering the place started in the 1950s, and recently came under new ownership as Fusion Lodging scooped it up last year. You look at those wood walls in the rooms and it's a vintage glimpse into how these legacy hotels were designed back in the day. Yet as earthy as they are, there's a definite contemporary vibe to the interiors, designs that take you straight into the Internet and selfie age.

That's by no means an accident. The Adobe Resort, one of the most well-known of hotels for decades, is slowly morphing again. According to general manager Anthony Muirhead, even though some of the big changes that Fusion Lodging brought in last year started happening back then, there's more big moves that are ongoing.



Adobe Resort in the early 2000s, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection

One of the Oregon coast's bigger name resorts is going to get an even bigger name.

“There are a lot of things happening at the Adobe,” Muirhead told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “We are renovating the existing rooms and giving them a fresh design and furniture package. I believe our guests will love the updates while still retaining the warmth and charm of the property.”

Indeed, that warmth is part of its legacy – and that legacy goes back quite a ways. Various regular visitors have told Oregon Coast Beach Connection over the years this has been their go-to spot for years, actually decades. Many of have talked about going there since the '70s.

Some old, historic photographs of the place recently came to light. In the black and white shot, an aerial shows the hotel in 1959. The Adobe stands alone in a wilderness there, up against the crazed ocean. There is no 804 Trail (which the Adobe Resort currently gazes at). No other buildings are around for maybe almost a mile. It was called the Adobe Motel back then, and of course it has a whole different shape than now.





Skip ahead to 1993, and there's this infrared color shot from ODFW. The building configuration is (mostly) the way it is these days. It seems big changes are its modus operandi, thus keeping with the times.

Muirhead explains:

“The Pfannmuller family purchased the property in 1976 and the original building still exists to this day,” he said. “They expanded off the building but did not demolish the existing building. The biggest expansion happened in 2002 when the south wing was built and the indoor pool.”





There is something even more unique coming to the central Oregon coast's iconic hotel, though for now it's a secret. Muirhead said Fusion will release more on that in the future.

“There are plans in development for the open space on the property,” Muirhead said. “This will be a combination of additional lodging as well as recreation options to really enhance the feeling that you are at a resort.”

Before any of that happens, however, studies are being done on this stretch, looking at any archaeological issues or wildlife / wetland impacts.

Back to the here and now, the restaurant there – the longtime fave Adobe Restaurant and Lounge – really had to brave some headwinds when it came to a very unwelcome trend in recent years.

“The restaurant is finding its footing coming out of the pandemic and the labor crisis,” Muirhead said. “The changes that are noticed there are a direct result of navigating those challenges and inflation.”



Oregon Coast Beach Connection

However, without a doubt this eatery has one of the most incredible views along the entire Oregon coast. In fact, it's the only ocean dining in Yachats.

This stunning view also goes for the rooms. There's never a bad day looking out over these unruly waters. There are a lot of different kinds of units here as well, including some gloriously luxurious ones, and even really large or smaller apartment-style rooms that are basically like a vacation rental. Adobe Resort is full of such surprises.

One of the best of all: it's pet friendly. So yeah, you can take your fur baby along. There's a whole, rather large list of other amenities. They also have outstanding wedding and event services with that delicious view - and there's one helluva web cam on their site. 1555 HWY 101 N, Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3141. Adobe website.

Hotels in Yachats - Where to eat - Yachats Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW













More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted