Rockaway Beach Hotels, Lodgings - Stunning N. Coast Inns and Rentals

Published 07/02/2018 at 12:52 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – If the sweeping seven miles of beach and the mesmerizing visage of Twin Rocks aren't enough, the places to stay in the north Oregon coast hotspot of Rockaway Beach are the clinchers. Some fab hotels and motels dot the landscape here, along with the huge array of inviting vacation rentals that stretch as far as the eye can see – though you may not know you’re looking at them.

Here, you'll also find some exclusive lodging listings you won't find anywhere else.

A sleek and immaculate addition to Rockaway Beach, the Tradewinds Motel (pictured at top) is not only oceanfront but it’s perfect for large groups as many rooms are constructed so they can inter-connect. This quaint beauty is not only affordable but full of splendor, with most rooms overlooking the sands of Rockaway Beach and bunches of wondrous sights. Twin Rocks is in the distance, and here it begins to take on an interesting new shape because of the angle. Some rooms allow pets, and the oceanfront units all have private decks. Larger rooms sleep up to four people. Some types host as many as six.

Amenities at this north Oregon coast legend include: TV’s, VCR’s, in-room phones, firelog fireplace, fridge, coffee makers, high speed wi-fi, and data ports. There’s also a deluxe suite with a Jacuzzi. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com.





You may not know this, but Rockaway Beach may have its own little lighthouse. The Lighthouse is another stunner on this part of the north Oregon coast. Capable of hosting up to ten, this rental home features a barbecue, telescope, binoculars and more – all inside a beautiful exterior with angles that resemble a beaconed sentinel at times. It’s even pet friendly, which allows for the extended family, whatever the species. Amenities: fireplace, outdoor furniture, outdoor grill, DVD movies, cable TV. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. The Lighthouse website here.





Expansive views of the ocean and Twin Rocks are the order of the day at the Twin Coho in Rockaway Beach. This massive vacation home is two stories full of wonders, which includes a dramatic interior design. Four bedrooms sleeping as many as ten guests, along with a large deck make for endless oceanic viewing, whether it’s storms or cajoling sunsets. There’s a full picnic bench on the deck, a lawn and close beach access with its own stairway. You’ll find a king size bed, a queen, another queen, and two twin beds. Amenities: a jacuzzi bath / shower, wi-fi, DVD’s, binoculars, board games and a charcoal grill. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. Twin Coho website here.

The Sea Mist vacation rental in Rockaway Beach not only features outstanding ocean views but there’s a baby grand piano in full sight of the sea. Imagine the inspiration that is the result. There’s a large open area where the dining room, kitchen and living room all meet, surrounded by huge windows and accented by a fireplace. Those angled wood panels in the ceiling bring it an especially potent maritime vibe. There’s even a guest room alongside the master bedroom, and it accepts dogs. All of it is a short walk to the sands, and a close drive to places like Lake Lytle, Garibaldi or the Nehalem Bay.

Amenities: barbecue grill, outdoor shower, wood stove, wi-fi, washer/dryer, and a full entertainment system. AC in the summer. Rockaway Beach, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. Sea Mist website here.





Beach Break Vacation Rentals in Rockaway Beach. With an office in Nehalem, they have scores of homes all over the area, with about a dozen in Rockaway Beach alone. But you’ll also find plenty up the road and just south, including all the way down to Cape Meares and as far north as close to Cannon Beach. In Rockaway, there are plenty of oceanfront options, but also some where you get the best of both worlds: right on Lake Lytle but within blocks of the beach. There are even some houseboat rentals.

Homes, styles and amenities are extremely varied, but plenty are dog friendly. Great kitchens abound, and things like decks, outdoor grills, entertainment systems and are aplenty. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com.





Near Rockaway Beach in Wheeler: there’s Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina. A kind of motel with hotel features, but on the water. This jaw-dropping north Oregon coast historical spot gives you front door access to kayaking, fishing and your own private dock. Each unit is uniquely decorated, with some right up on the peaceful, stunning Nehalem Bay. A variety of room sizes and suites, some with larger decks or hot tub spas.

There’s a larger unit that can be used as a sort of rental for slightly longer stays. Amenities: free movies; free kayak use on stays over two nights, fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). In-room massages available. 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. www.wheeleronthebay.com.

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted