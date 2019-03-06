Pacific City Vacation Rentals: Oregon Coast Gems You Didn't Know

Published 06/03/2019 at 1:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Pacific City, Oregon) – The good, the fab and the awesome: that’s what’s in store for you at a variety of vacation rental houses in the Pacific City area. Some truly individualistic constructs sit here, often with a regal feel or certainly containing some lovely surprises. There’ a few indie selections, but some hidden gems lurking in the roster of larger vacation rental companies that aren’t talked about much – sort of the unsung heroes of the home away from home market. (See full list of Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals).

Here’s a few suggestions you probably didn’t know:

Idyllic Beach Houses, Tierra Del Mar. Just a few miles north of Pacific City, you’ve entered a hidden beach area and the domain of two absolutely lovely vacation rental homes. Both are pet friendly and sit in the midst of a primitive rainforest. Guardenia House is one block from the beach, featuring hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Floor-to-ceiling picture windows and enormous wrap-around juniper deck. Kids’ bunkhouse, fireplace, and a fab kitchen patio with a barbecue also come in handy. It sleeps nine. The Pier Street House is only a half- block to the beach, with vaulted ceilings, open-floor plan, second-story balcony and natural wood. Dig into the DVD/Blu-Ray library, enjoy the wood stone, the barbecue or the well-equipped full kitchen. There’s also a deck, fenced backyard and a doggy door. Sleeps 10. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com.





Hibiscus Hideaway. Part of Pacific City’s Shorepine Village neighborhood (and collection of vacation rental homes), this colorful and unique house has a variety of intriguing amenities. There’s a loft at the top of the stairs that contains a skylight, and it comes with bikes for kids, a trike scooter and a small bike with training wheels. The large floor plan won’t leave you wanting for space, and a large Jacuzzi in the master bedroom adds more than a little wow to the amenities. You’re just a few minutes from the beach, with a large dune between you and the ocean. Features: two bedrooms, a set of bunks, with a single on top and double below; sleeps eight; fireplace, barbecue. See Hibiscus Hideaway website.





Sea Lion Crossing Vacation Rental, Pacific City. This oceanfront beauty is south of famed Haystack Rock and you can see its top from these large windows. Three bedrooms host up to eight guests, and it comes with its own backyard. Dining room is right next to the living room, and the kitchen is fully equipped with all the modern culinary wonders. Out on the porch, there’s an inviting barbecue for those cajoling Oregon coast nights, complete with outdoor furniture. The first two bedrooms both offer queen size beds, while the third is perfect for kids with a twin trundle bed. Amenities: TV and DVD player, foldout couch, laundry room, board games, movies and books. See Sea Lion Crossing website.

Loon Dune in Pacific City. This whimsical name is an apt introduction to a two-story duplex that hosts three bedrooms and accommodates as many as eight people. A little side trip to a simpler time: it includes VHS tapes and books. However, there is a DVD player as well. An open plan design gives the kitchen, dining room and living area a gigantic, welcoming feel, accentuated by dazzling colors. A large stone fireplace is another jaw-dropping attraction, and mounds of natural light come barreling through enormous windows. The deck and windows all look out into the forested landscape around you, with some views of the nearby beach access. That takes you just a few minutes to the sprawling, soft sands of Pacific City and copious dune grass. It’s even pet friendly. Amenities: refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and cooktop, microwave, coffee maker, toaster; washer/dryer. Loon Dune in Pacific City website – book online – availability.





Beach Lover’s Getaway Vacation Rental, Pacific City. A quick walk to the beach over a unique wooden platform and an outdoor hot tub – what more can you want from an Oregon coast rental hideaway? Gorgeous weathered wood exterior and a cheery, sometimes delightfully arty, angular interior, it also comes with a three-sided gas fireplace from which to chill out during the, well...chilly nights. It’s also pet friendly. A fenced yard means privacy while grilling on the barbecue, and the views of the dunes are amazing. Amenities: sleeps six; two bedrooms, one guest room; plenty of movies you can borrow from Inn at Cape Kiwanda. See Beach Lover’s Getaway website – booking – availability.

More selections:

Oregon Beach Vacations has over 100 homes around the Oregon coast with plenty in the Pacific City / Oceanside area. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Office in Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com.

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Throughout Pacific City with dozens of fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach, and many are pet friendly. There’s also 24-hour customer support. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 3105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. - www.shorepinerentals.com.

Hotels in Three Capes - Where to eat - Three Capes Maps and Virtual Tours







Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted