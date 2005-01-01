Updated Weekly

Seaside and Gearhart Lodging: Motels, Hotels, Accommodations, and Vacation Rentals

Check Back Here for Latest Seaside Lodging Deals

Click here for dining and restaurants in Seaside, Oregon

Just North of Seaside - in Astoria

Clementine's Bed and Breakfast - Astoria. An engaging historic experience, topped off by fine foods. There's even a vacation rental available next door. A stately Victorian where each room is stylishly decorated in a mix of Asian and European furnishings, with flowers from their private garden. All rooms have private baths, luxury linens and some with fireplaces or Jacuzzi tubs. Views of Columbia River, mountains or city. Guests can meet others in the common area in the afternoon for complimentary beverages. Free wi-fi, cable TV. Large open gourmet kitchen area where breakfast is a multi-course event. Next door is the historic 1852 Job Ross vacation rental, which was used as a Moose Temple lodge and a Mormon church over the decades. Sleeps 4 to 6. Kitchen, many historic amenities, multiple bedrooms, bath. Free parking. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.

Seaside

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly. All are non-smoking, and some offer seven nights for the price of six. Many homes are beachfront, or within a couple blocks of the beach and in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. You’ll find them in Seaside as well as in atmospheric, upscale Gearhart, including a soaring, modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. Depending on the home, you may find a ping-pong table, fireplaces, a big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, satellite TV, plasma TV, cottages with hot tubs, swimming pool access, luxurious modern beauties or Victorian architecture - and of course, kitchens that are fully equipped. Some come with beach toys and extra sleeping beds. Some pet friendly. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside: beaches, the Promenade, shopping and attractions. Cozy, clean, comfortable and with a budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms with a fee and access to their indoor heated pool. Each also comes with a microwave, in-room coffee and a flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms come in different configurations, and kids under 10 stay free. Some units include kitchenettes and there are suites available that can sleep up to six guests. Variety of bed sizes available, depending on room, including king and queen beds. One block from Broadway and two blocks to the beach, the City Center Motel is the ideal motel for those looking for a good night’s sleep on tight budget. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com

Coast River Inn at Seaside. You're overlooking the tranquil Necanicum River with a short walk to the beach, the Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. A two-story hotel covered in warm, brown tones on the exterior and lush on the inside. Affordable yet pampering, some rooms come with kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, and patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Rooms vary in size, from king bed rooms and rooms with two queen beds. Two come with kitchenettes, while some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. You'll also find direct dial phones, full bathtubs with shower, electronic locks, and all rooms are 100 percent smoke free. River view rooms include patios with chairs for lounging outside. Close walk to many restaurants, bumper cars. A few minutes from outlet mall, Seaside Aquarium. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.



Inn at Seaside.You’ll find it located in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center, making the Inn at Seaside the obvious choice for beach lovers, families looking for a fun vacation and, of course, conventioneers. Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites are perfect for families, small groups or traveling couples. Each cheerful, well-appointed room provides guests with unexpected comfort and convenience. Amenities include: indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in room coffee service, weekday Oregonian newspaper, deluxe continental buffet breakfast and guest laundry facilities.

This pet friendly gem is near all the action of Seaside: bumper boats, biking on the promenade, surfing, golf, fishing, crabbing, picnics, volleyball, factory outlet stores, aquatic center, a skate park and the requisite saltwater taffy tasting contest. 800-699-5070. 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

Gilbert Inn Bed & Breakfast. An historic building with Victorian-era influences, the Gilbert was built around the turn of the century by one of Seaside’s founding fathers. An adults only retreat, inside it breathes warmth and history, covered in resplendent polished wood. The rooms pop with bright colors and striking pastels, often accentuated by period furnishings amid all the modern conveniences. There’s even an antique organ in the lobby. Homemade breakfasts made daily. Eleven cozy rooms have private baths, daily housekeeping, free wi-fi, in-room coffee maker, flat screen TV’s and bath robes. A highlight is the sun room surrounded by pristine glass, coming with a shared microwave and refrigerator. An outdoor fire pit rounds out the cuddle-inducing coastal experience. The inn is a mere block from the fun and energy of Broadway, and less than a block to the glorious beaches of Seaside. 341 Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-4142. Gilbert Inn website.

Hillcrest Inn. Hints of a vintage Oregon coast with a modern spark, all within earshot of the waves. From rooms that host two to six, all the way up to cottages that accommodate 16. Highlights include some dog-friendly rooms, free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna ? and some rooms with kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages with two bedrooms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two include two-person jetted spa. Some units sleep four and may include Jacuzzi tub. Family rooms sleep three to six and have full kitchen. The Hillcrest House sleeps 16, has six bedrooms, full kitchen, 2.5 baths, wood fireplace. Perfect for large groups. One block from the beach, steps away from downtown, major attractions, the Prom. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com

Inn at the Prom. Right on the Prom and one of the few truly oceanfront lodgings in Seaside, this historic beauty has a regal feel surrounding it. Part beach cottage and part upscale hotel (but without the high price), it’s a grand mansion that sits just feet from the sands of Seaside and a quick walk to all its major attractions. All rooms come with a jetted tub for two, fireplace, kitchens, presidential style pillow-top beds, flatscreen TVs, and free wi-fi. There’s a free DVD collection in the office, ice and soda machine, and you have access to beach toys and beach chairs for frolicking in the sand. Rooms sleep two to six. Full kitchens have stainless steel appliances. You’ll find a barbecue outside as well. Some rooms have a private patio. Large suites available for bigger families. 341 S Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 800-507-2714. Inn at the Prom Website Here.

River Inn at Seaside. Seaside's newest hotel, sitting along the soothing Necanicum River. You're one block to downtown and all its dining, attractions and shops, and only two blocks to the famed sandy beaches. 48 rooms and suites, all beautifully done, are highlighted by balconies with stunning river views. Among the features: indoor pool and spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room comes with a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Rooms are available as: one bedroom suites with two queen beds or a king bed and mountain view; or single-room units with king or queen beds. Some have mountain and river views and private balconies. Rooms sleep from three to six, depending on configuration. The River Inn at Seaside is uniquely recognized for its hallways featuring local Seaside Artists’ throughout the building. Each floor is specially decorated with a local artist from Seaside, Oregon. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. www.riverinnatseaside.com. 503-717-5744

Seashore Inn. A hotel right on Seaside's Promenade with a downright ocean vista view. 53 beautifully outfitted beachfront hotel rooms boasting a host of amenities – all at affordable prices. You'll find a complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool and all oceanfront rooms. There is also a hot tub and sauna and a fitness room. Some units come with pillow-top mattresses. Designated rooms are pet friendly, with a fee, so bring along the dog. The front desk is open until 10 pm. There is a coin-operated guest laundry service, coffee available in lobby, free parking, and everything is just steps away from Broadway and Seaside's major attractions. You'll find an elevator, rooms for guests with accessibility needs, free local phone complimentary newspapers in the lobby. Some business facilities available as well, including photocopy and fax. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. http://www.seashoreinnor.com/

BeachcombersNW.com. Plenty of Lodging and Vacation Rentals in Seaside, as well as on the Oregon and Washington Coasts. Perfect for Romantic Retreats, Families, some Pet Friendly, Large Groups, Ocean Front and Ocean View. Even Hot Tubs. It's the most comprehensive website and search engine for vacation rentals on the Oregon coast and Washington coast. Find a rental locator map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results, and much more.Besides lodging and vacation rentals in Seaside, find rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings….as well as Washington towns Moclips, Pacific Beach, Copalis, Ocean Shores, Westport, North Cove, Oysterville, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco. Plenty of options for lodging and rentals in Seaside. www.beachcombersNW.com

Oregon Beach Vacations Now with an office in Seaside. Well over 100 homes – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. All over north coast: including Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway and more. Also in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. Office in Seaside,, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

Lodgings Near Seaside (Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Arch Cape, Astoria) (Cannon Beach Lodging here)

Search over 6,000 Pages for Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging - Oregon coast subjects, articles or lodging...