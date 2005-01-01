Updated Weekly
Clementine's Bed and Breakfast - Astoria. An engaging historic experience, topped off by fine foods. There's even a vacation rental available next door. A stately Victorian where each room is stylishly decorated in a mix of Asian and European furnishings, with flowers from their private garden. All rooms have private baths, luxury linens and some with fireplaces or Jacuzzi tubs. Views of Columbia River, mountains or city. Guests can meet others in the common area in the afternoon for complimentary beverages. Free wi-fi, cable TV. Large open gourmet kitchen area where breakfast is a multi-course event. Next door is the historic 1852 Job Ross vacation rental, which was used as a Moose Temple lodge and a Mormon church over the decades. Sleeps 4 to 6. Kitchen, many historic amenities, multiple bedrooms, bath. Free parking. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.
Seaside
Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly. All are non-smoking, and some offer seven nights for the price of six. Many homes are beachfront, or within a couple blocks of the beach and in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. You’ll find them in Seaside as well as in atmospheric, upscale Gearhart, including a soaring, modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. Depending on the home, you may find a ping-pong table, fireplaces, a big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, satellite TV, plasma TV, cottages with hot tubs, swimming pool access, luxurious modern beauties or Victorian architecture - and of course, kitchens that are fully equipped. Some come with beach toys and extra sleeping beds. Some pet friendly. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.
City Center Motel. Walking distance to everything in Seaside: beaches, the Promenade, shopping and attractions. Cozy, clean, comfortable and with a budget rate while not sacrificing the niceties. A large amount of amenities: free high speed wireless internet, non-smoking rooms, pet friendly rooms with a fee and access to their indoor heated pool. Each also comes with a microwave, in-room coffee and a flat screen TV. Economy size guest rooms come in different configurations, and kids under 10 stay free. Some units include kitchenettes and there are suites available that can sleep up to six guests. Variety of bed sizes available, depending on room, including king and queen beds. One block from Broadway and two blocks to the beach, the City Center Motel is the ideal motel for those looking for a good night’s sleep on tight budget. 250 1st Ave, Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6377. www.citycenterseaside.com
Coast River Inn at Seaside. You're overlooking the tranquil Necanicum River with a short walk to the beach, the Promenade and even downtown attractions and amenities. A two-story hotel covered in warm, brown tones on the exterior and lush on the inside. Affordable yet pampering, some rooms come with kitchenettes, sofa sleepers, and patios. All have microwaves, coffee maker, fridge, flat screen TV, free wi-fi, air conditioning, desk, bed-side lamps, plush bedding, and more. Rooms vary in size, from king bed rooms and rooms with two queen beds. Two come with kitchenettes, while some have a Jacuzzi. Some have a river view. You'll also find direct dial phones, full bathtubs with shower, electronic locks, and all rooms are 100 percent smoke free. River view rooms include patios with chairs for lounging outside. Close walk to many restaurants, bumper cars. A few minutes from outlet mall, Seaside Aquarium. 800 South Holladay Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-8474. Website here.
Inn
at Seaside.You’ll find it located
in the center of the action and adjacent to the Seaside Convention Center,
making the Inn at Seaside the obvious choice for beach lovers, families
looking for a fun vacation and, of course, conventioneers. Spacious two
bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites are perfect
for families, small groups or traveling couples. Each cheerful, well-appointed
room provides guests with unexpected comfort and convenience. Amenities include: indoor heated swimming pool and spa, in room coffee
service, weekday Oregonian newspaper, deluxe continental buffet breakfast
and guest laundry facilities.
This pet friendly gem is near all the action of Seaside: bumper boats, biking on the promenade, surfing, golf, fishing, crabbing, picnics, volleyball, factory outlet stores, aquatic center, a skate park and the requisite saltwater taffy tasting contest. 800-699-5070. 503-738-9581. 441 Second Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.innatseaside.com
Gilbert Inn Bed & Breakfast. An historic building with Victorian-era influences, the Gilbert was built around the turn of the century by one of Seaside’s founding fathers. An adults only retreat, inside it breathes warmth and history, covered in resplendent polished wood. The rooms pop with bright colors and striking pastels, often accentuated by period furnishings amid all the modern conveniences. There’s even an antique organ in the lobby. Homemade breakfasts made daily. Eleven cozy rooms have private baths, daily housekeeping, free wi-fi, in-room coffee maker, flat screen TV’s and bath robes. A highlight is the sun room surrounded by pristine glass, coming with a shared microwave and refrigerator. An outdoor fire pit rounds out the cuddle-inducing coastal experience. The inn is a mere block from the fun and energy of Broadway, and less than a block to the glorious beaches of Seaside. 341 Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-4142. Gilbert Inn website.
Hillcrest Inn. Hints of a vintage Oregon coast with a modern spark, all within earshot of the waves. From rooms that host two to six, all the way up to cottages that accommodate 16. Highlights include some dog-friendly rooms, free wi-fi, outdoor barbecue, in-room coffee, movies, a laundry area, sauna ? and some rooms with kitchens, spa or fireplaces. Some cottages with two bedrooms. Mini-suites have one bedroom, kitchenette, microwave and gas log fireplace. Cozy romantic spa rooms for two include two-person jetted spa. Some units sleep four and may include Jacuzzi tub. Family rooms sleep three to six and have full kitchen. The Hillcrest House sleeps 16, has six bedrooms, full kitchen, 2.5 baths, wood fireplace. Perfect for large groups. One block from the beach, steps away from downtown, major attractions, the Prom. 118 North Columbia. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 738-6273. www.seasidehillcrest.com
Inn at the Prom. Right on the Prom and one of the few truly oceanfront lodgings in Seaside, this historic beauty has a regal feel surrounding it. Part beach cottage and part upscale hotel (but without the high price), it’s a grand mansion that sits just feet from the sands of Seaside and a quick walk to all its major attractions. All rooms come with a jetted tub for two, fireplace, kitchens, presidential style pillow-top beds, flatscreen TVs, and free wi-fi. There’s a free DVD collection in the office, ice and soda machine, and you have access to beach toys and beach chairs for frolicking in the sand. Rooms sleep two to six. Full kitchens have stainless steel appliances. You’ll find a barbecue outside as well. Some rooms have a private patio. Large suites available for bigger families. 341 S Prom. Seaside, Oregon. 800-507-2714. Inn at the Prom Website Here.
River Inn at Seaside. Seaside's newest hotel, sitting along the soothing Necanicum River. You're one block to downtown and all its dining, attractions and shops, and only two blocks to the famed sandy beaches. 48 rooms and suites, all beautifully done, are highlighted by balconies with stunning river views. Among the features: indoor pool and spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room comes with a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator. Rooms are available as: one bedroom suites with two queen beds or a king bed and mountain view; or single-room units with king or queen beds. Some have mountain and river views and private balconies. Rooms sleep from three to six, depending on configuration. The River Inn at Seaside is uniquely recognized for its hallways featuring local Seaside Artists’ throughout the building. Each floor is specially decorated with a local artist from Seaside, Oregon. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. www.riverinnatseaside.com. 503-717-5744
Seashore Inn. A hotel right on Seaside's Promenade with a downright ocean vista view. 53 beautifully outfitted beachfront hotel rooms boasting a host of amenities – all at affordable prices. You'll find a complimentary light continental breakfast, heated indoor pool and all oceanfront rooms. There is also a hot tub and sauna and a fitness room. Some units come with pillow-top mattresses. Designated rooms are pet friendly, with a fee, so bring along the dog. The front desk is open until 10 pm. There is a coin-operated guest laundry service, coffee available in lobby, free parking, and everything is just steps away from Broadway and Seaside's major attractions. You'll find an elevator, rooms for guests with accessibility needs, free local phone complimentary newspapers in the lobby. Some business facilities available as well, including photocopy and fax. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. http://www.seashoreinnor.com/
BeachcombersNW.com. Plenty of Lodging and Vacation Rentals in Seaside, as well as on the Oregon and Washington Coasts. Perfect for Romantic Retreats, Families, some Pet Friendly, Large Groups, Ocean Front and Ocean View. Even Hot Tubs. It's the most comprehensive website and search engine for vacation rentals on the Oregon coast and Washington coast. Find a rental locator map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results, and much more.Besides lodging and vacation rentals in Seaside, find rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings….as well as Washington towns Moclips, Pacific Beach, Copalis, Ocean Shores, Westport, North Cove, Oysterville, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco. Plenty of options for lodging and rentals in Seaside. www.beachcombersNW.com
Oregon Beach Vacations Now with an office in Seaside. Well over 100 homes – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. All over north coast: including Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway and more. Also in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. Office in Seaside,, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. 60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape. There are massive, grandiose homes with historic character; brand new, smaller cozy cottages, and even condos near the beach. All oceanfront or very close. Sleep as many as 12. Highlights include garden areas, clawfoot tub, hot tubs, oceanfront townhouse, gas log fireplace, lawns, a deck, multiple bedrooms, a solarium with an intense beach view and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex w/ swimming pool. Some pet friendly. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach (near Seaside,Oregon). 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com
Beachcomber Vacation Homes, near Seaside. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. Some homes sleep as many as eight. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach (6 miles from Seaside,, Oregon). 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Website.
Tolovana Inn. Spacious oceanfront and ocean view suites, complete w/ full kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wireless connectivity. Saltwater indoor pool uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process. You’ll want to try our fitness center, relax in the Jacuzzi spa and saunas or truly pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn’s on-site masseuse. Tolovana Inn offers pet-friendly units and is a member of the “Green” Hotel Association. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com
Schooner’s Cove Inn. Walk out your door and onto the beach. All oceanfront rooms and suites w/ remodeled kitchens and bathrooms. Your own deck, plus beachfront lawn w/ picnic tables and barbecues. Oceanfront spa on premises. Rooms have gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, DVD players with DVD rentals, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee, laundry facilities for guests. Handicapped access, and AAA diamond rating. Some w/ separate bedrooms, living area and hide-a-beds. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach - just miles from Seaside, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com
Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Extremely varied styles: Large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Find them in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. May find large decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, barbecues, crab cookers, fire pit or home w/ boat moorage or a sauna. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. 30-min drive from Seaside. www.beach-break.com
San Dune Inn, Manzanita. Just blocks from the beach, this cuddly little pet- and family friendly charmer boasts a host of complimentary fun stuff like beach games, beach chairs and bikes for carousing around town on, among other things. There are also free movies. Immaculate rooms - sense of fun and quirkiness as well. Small pet fee. Each room immaculate. Large collection of VHS movies. www.sanduneinn.com. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita.(30 mins from Seaside, Oregon). 503-368-5163. READ FULL STORY HERE
Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway Beach. Expansive ocean views, close proximity to golfing, fishing tours and quick access to seven miles of pristine beaches. For families, couples or large groups. Some rooms are pet friendly. All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones with data ports. Oceanfronts all have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and a private deck. Some oceanfront units come w/out kitchens. Both sleep up to four people. Lavish rooms, yet some still perfect for those on a budget. Has an elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite that has two bedrooms. For bigger accommodations for family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. 523 N. Pacific St., Rockaway Beach. (503) 355-2112 - 1-800-824-0938. www.tradewinds-motel.com
Ocean Inn. Ten beautifully appointed units against the beach. Spacious rooms with high ceilings, mix of wood and brick. Four apartments are one-bedroom, full kitchen units. Four have full kitchens, ocean views. Two units are suites: one w/ ocean view, one handicap equipped. Some pet friendly. Each unit TV/VCR, microwave, futon couches. Other amenities may include oceanside decks, wood stoves, Jacuzzi baths, dishwasher and a garage or carport. 32 Laneda Ave. Manzanita (30 mins from Seaside, Oregon). 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.
Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Cozy bungalows to large homes with vaulted ceilings – beach funk to cutting edge. Huge array of amenities, such as vintage appliances, woodstove, DSL, wraparound deck, fireplace, soaker tub or wet bar and more – depending on home. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita (30 mins from Seaside, Oregon) 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.
The Wayside Inn. Close to downtown and ocean view. At the south end of Cannon Beach, in the Tolovana area. Rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, small kitchens (many with ovens), flat screen TVs, complimentary Wi-fi, and decks. Heated indoor pool, or soak in the spa. The inn has many pet friendly rooms, and each dog receives a special dog basket to use during their stay. All rooms non-smoking. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach (10 mins from Seaside, Oregon) 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com
Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina. Front door access to kayaking, fishing on your own private dock. Each unit uniquely decorated. Affordable family-oriented rooms to luxurious, cozy rooms for romantic getaways. All come with fireplace, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites w/ hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. Wheeler on the Bay Lodge website.
Blue Gull Inn, near Seaside. They call it an “un-motel” experience, hacienda-themed wonder. Complete with a Spanish-style fountain. Some of these come with a Jacuzzi tub, jetted tub or fireplace. Amenities: DVD players, free wi-fi, flat screen TV’s, DVD library, onsite coin-operated laundry and beach toys. Enjoy a spa cottage with full kitchen or a smaller guest room with a kitchen, along with a backdoor straight to the beach. There’s a barbecue onsite as well. Romance and birthday packages available. Some Jacuzzi tub, kitchens or fireplace. 632 S Hemlock Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-559-0893. Blue Gull Inn website.
Spindrift Inn, Manzanita. Only one block from 6 mile Manzanita Beach, Spindrift Inn retains the quaint charm of yesteryear, with modern conveniences. Smoke-free with some pet friendly rooms and kitchenettes. Each room is individually decorated and includes; Serta pillow-top queen mattresses, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, coffee maker., LCD TV & DVD player. Hi-speed wireless & lots of movies. Cozy atmosphere and private hidden garden. Family owned since 1946. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001, www.spindrift-inn.com.
Inn at Haystack Rock, near Seaside 3 blocks from downtown, only a block from beach. Garden courtyard with a Spanish-style fountain. Private patios, barbecue area, free wi-fi, flatscreen TV with DVD player, large, complimentary DVD library. Depending upon room: jacuzzi tubs, fireplaces, full kitchen or snack kitchen, queen beds, and even a sofa. Some host two or three, one hosts 6. 487 S. Hemlock. Cannon Beach (10 mins from Seaside). 800-559-0893. Inn at Haystack Rock website here.
The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes on the beach, all oceanfront, ocean view. Some pet friendly; great for large groups. Each w/ modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill, fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. You may find: grassy yard for kids, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here.
