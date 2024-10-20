N. Oregon Coast Beauty on the Beach: Seashore Inn's Latest Revelations, Specials



(Seaside, Oregon) – Along Seaside's bustling beachfront Promenade, where all the cool to kooky action takes place, there's one elder statesman that's been packing them in for decades, all the while keeping up with the times and never appearing weary. Since at least the '70s, one hotel keeps slowly reinventing itself.

Sometimes it really is a case of what's old is new again on the Oregon coast.

And sometimes it's just new to you. Like did you know the correct way to write this hotel's name is “Seashore Inn...on the Beach?” It's not just simply Seashore Inn on the Beach – although no one is grading you.

Recent changes here? Yes, there has been, according to the Seashore Inn's Jeremy Strober. You may have noticed a new look not too long ago.

There are also some sweet specials the Inn is featuring for the season.

“These rooms have been refreshed over the past couple of years to include new flooring, mattresses, linens, case goods, and draperies,” Strober said.

The north Oregon coast icon has 54 hotel rooms, along with a variety of amenities and even frills that keep the stay interesting. There's an indoor pool if that beach weather isn't cooperating, a hot tub and a sauna for more melting off stress. The hotel is even dog friendly – with a fee.

However, a lack of serious expensiveness is one cajoling aspect.

“The Seashore Inn…on the Beach features 37 oceanfront guestrooms and 17 value guestrooms (close to the beach but without the oceanfront price tag),” Strober said.

There is one stunning outdoor patio that's protected from the winds, made of glass so you can see everything - and the Seashore Inn...the Beach's elevator and other aspects accommodate those with accessibility issues.

One of the big features here is that yummy free breakfast in the morning.

“Our lobby and breakfast room has also been refreshed and includes a beautiful wind-protected deck on the oceanfront to enjoy,” he said.

Strober added there are some lovely specials happening right now that make things even cheaper.

Current specials (Sunday through Thursday, based on availability):

Stay two nights, get the second night half off.

Stay three nights, get the third night free.

“There’s lots of fun events coming up in Seaside for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the Christmas holidays,” Strober said.

Taking a deeper look inside the Seashore Inn...on the Beach, there's almost a glowing kind of white in the interiors, with the suites and rooms sleek yet quite comfy. Some have fine woods more prominent, giving them a true vintage, beach cabin feel. Even in some of the more modern rooms you can see older wood panels underneath paint layers, adding their own depth to the atmosphere.

Bedding is dressed up in spry colors, like bright blue. Historic photos throughout show Seaside in former days and bring an authentic experience. Spacious closets are common, and little touches like the intricate, modern lamps in bright colors add spice.





The Seashore Inn...on the Beach is also known for its large kitchenette rooms, with their own private balconies to the ocean world above the scenic, even mesmerizing Prom. They all feature flat panel TVs with cable or complimentary DVDs, wi-fi, a mini fridge, microwave and a full range with an oven. There's counter space galore, cupboards and basic dishes.

They come with a King or Queen Murphy bed, and there are blackout drapes if you need to cut out all that sunlight for awhile.

There's a large range of pricing in there too for various budgets. 60 North Promenade, Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.6368. 888.738.6368. https://www.seashoreinnor.com/

