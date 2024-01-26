Some of the Best of Bandon Hotels, Lodgings, Vacation Rentals, South Oregon Coast

(Bandon, Oregon) – Where a giant head greets visitors on the beach, to tufted puffins hanging out in places barely in view; where a famed boardwalk leads you to copious seafood legends, to a vast stretch of sands with caves and a labyrinth of rocky spires. Bandon's contributions to what is legendary on the Oregon coast are multi-layered and diverse, like a massive buffet that you at some point realize can't fully be sampled in one sitting. With Bandon, it cannot be all done in one day. (Above: Dunes House at Bandon)

So you're going to want to spend the night in Bandon.

All About the View – two vacation rentals in Bandon. Standing tall over Coquille Point, you get an eyeful of wild surf and wildlife, as well as those jagged islands a little ways out to sea. It's a mesmerizingly-beautiful place when it's calm and full of exploration possibilities. Yet when Oregon coast storms come barreling in, this place provides an eyeful.

It's all part of a luxury town home condo with 1800 square feet of ocean-view glory. Both units have three bedrooms, all of which have ocean-facing windows, but the best view comes from the living room / kitchen space. Two and half bathrooms, a two-person whirlpool and granite to marble tile are some of the sweet details found at this expansive bit of Bandon. There's also a gas fireplace to cozy up to, a balcony looking out over the ocean and a gas BBQ. A decent-sized movie library comes with the TV/DVD system, and there's a garage that takes two cars.

All About The View can host six people, and you can combine the two units for a larger bunch. See the All About the View North contacts and phone / email. See the All About the View South contacts and phone / email.







The Dunes House at Bandon. Set a bit back at the foredune, this beauty is about on the beach as you can get here. It's a quick walk through the high grass to the sands, with the ever-present sound of the sea lilting and lulling. You're on the edge at this high vantage point – which also means you're not far from the bay at the Coquille River. In fact, you can easily see the lighthouse from here.

This southern Oregon coast beauty sleeps ten folks, so it's perfect for that large group getaway.

Straight out to sea are rock structure monuments like Table Rock, with Howling Dog not far away. Raging or serene, you've got a front row seat. In fact, The Dunes at Bandon has quite the balcony from which to take it all in. Panoramic views are the rule from the big room that combines the dining room and the living room.

Outside it's a slightly retro house, while inside there are beautiful soft whites and hardwood floors that evoke the old Oregon coast. It's a spry décor with lots of light, and there's even binoculars to help you spot the natural wonders, including whales and maybe tufted puffins in the spring.

It comes with a blender, full-sized fridge and a complete kitchen. There's a barbecue out there and plenty of high-speed internet to keep you connected to the world. See Dunes House at Bandon contact / booking.





Pacific Panorama. When they incorporate “panorama” into the name, they're not kidding. Great, big windows open up wide to the sea vistas here, including glass sliding doors from two of the bedrooms that lead out onto the deck. The view and the quick beach access are nothing short of a scenic smack in the eye.

All of it is on one floor, except a cozy little loft with its own views. Soft off-whites give way to wooden accents and plenty of modern vibes, featuring grand and comfy furniture throughout. The living room blends in with the dining room, living room and kitchen, with five bedrooms accommodating 12 people. This is the spot to be for a south Oregon coast family reunion or big group getaway. There's a family room in another section of the home, boasting a TV, mini-fridge, microwave and more. You'll find a giant 55' HDTV with plenty of Wi-Fi and even a barbecue.

All this is a quick drive to famed golf opportunities of the Bandon area, and there's even an All You Can Play In A Day special they host with some interesting freebies. Contact the vacation rental biz for full info.





A Home on the Range. Right next to Bandon Crossings golf course, the green is essentially in this stately, grand home's backyard. A dazzling historic vibe at times, the house features arches and beautiful glass doors in some parts. With 5 bedrooms, this stunner can take as many as 16 people. For an additional charge, you can bring in larger gatherings up to 50, for reunions or other special occasions. It's a ways inland and not on the beach, but it has a mansion feel that is jaw-dropping.

The large farm-style kitchen is enormous and a great gathering spot all its own. Throughout there are awesome views of the golf course, and you'll even find a barbecue. A family / game room has not only a foosball table but outstanding forested views. Large wooden beams in the ceiling and intricate iron work-like designs on railings really bring out the classic history feel, along with some antique-like furnishings. The whole décor deftly blends an old-school upscale slant with modern features, creating a truly unique home.

It's a short drive to the beach and an even shorter trip to all the much-loved amenities of Bandon, including its eateries. Home on the Range contact / booking.





Sunset Oceanfront Lodging, Bandon. Check into oceanfront glory with Bandon’s famed beaches directly below. Some units are ocean view but most come with private decks or patios, letting you soak in all the ocean atmosphere. Here, you go from historic to towering modern buildings, all with a variety of amenities for different budgets. Bring the mutt, too. 1865 Beach Loop Drive. Bandon, Oregon. (541) 347-2453 https://www.sunsetmotel.com/

