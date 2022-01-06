Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes

Published 06/01/22 at 4:45 AM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Winter's enticing specials now
In Lincoln City:
Major winter specials now
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials this season
In Newport:
Look for many specials
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now
In Yachats, Florence
Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center)

One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1. Think the glass floats hidden in other beach towns mixed with that song by The Police – but with some surprises. Now, Bandon has its “Bottle Faeries” who leave decorative, ocean-themed bottles by the sea that come with some goodies.

Message In A Bottle is the title of the new program put on by the Bandon Chamber Visitors Center, where fancy, artisan-crafted bottles get placed carefully along the southern Oregon coast town's sandy shoreline. Inside each there's a treasure of sorts. Every bottle contains an upbeat, beach-themed message, which in turn could get you a prize. Bring in the bottle you find to any participating business in Bandon, and you'll get a set of mini-lights that go inside the bottle and illuminate it for more visual revelations, all created by local artists.

When you find a bottle, register it at the registration page on the Bandon Visitors website. Then you'll be in the pool for a chance at a random prize. You can also call them to register it at 541-347-9616, or in person at the Bandon Chamber Visitors Center, 300 Second Street SE, Old Town Bandon. They are open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to find them? It's too unlike the glass floats that Gold Beach or Lincoln City utilize.

The Chamber said its bottle faeries only hide them during the day and do not come out at night. They will be found somewhere near one of the public beach accesses in Bandon, above the high tideline but below the embankment.

These are left on Bandon beaches wherever and whenever – and it happens every day no matter what the weather is up to.

You'll find your registration number at the bottom of each bottle.

The Chamber also said to be careful with the beach environment and be mindful of coastal flora and fauna – don't go destroying or flattening important plant life.

Once you find your Message In A Bottle, make sure you share a photo of it on social media such as Twitter (@BandonOregon), Instagram (@BandonOregon) or the Bandon Visitor's Facebook. Use the hashtag #BandonMIAB. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

Oregon Coast Hotels for this event - South Coast Hotels - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours


MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Bandon photos below courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Wild 'n Wacky Maker of Monsters in One Oregon Coast Burgh
In Depoe Bay, gargantuan waves that are the cause of constant spectacle
Washington Coast Free State Park Days June 11, 12 and 19
A handful of coast parks require a Discover Pass or a $10 fee
Effervescent Juneteenth Festival Returns to S. Oregon Coast's Coos Bay
June 18 - 19 brings food, music, fun, education and history. Coos Bay events
Cape Kiwanda's Wilder Sides in Images: Killer Oregon Coast Sights
Comparatively small headland that is a land loaded with finds, even sounds
Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes
Bandon has its Bottle Faeries who leave decorative, ocean-themed bottles. South coast events
Surreal Science, Oddities Found Between Florence and Yachats on Central Orego...
Mysterious steps embedded in rock, log that pierces a rocky blob, faces and holes in things
Mysterious, Even Mystical at One N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach
200 feet below the cliff, where a whole other world resides. Travel tips
N. Oregon Coast's Tenor Guitar Gathering in Astoria Highlighted by Trolley Si...
Tenor Guitar Gathering settles in again on June 3 - 4. Astoria events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted