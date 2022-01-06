Messages In Arty Bottles Dropped on South Oregon Coast Bring Prizes

Published 06/01/22 at 4:45 AM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Bandon, Oregon) – Ever dreamed of finding a message in a bottle along the Oregon coast? Ever imagined it might be worth something, to boot? (Bottle photos courtesy Bandon Chamber Visitors Center)

One little town on the south Oregon coast is providing just that as of today, June 1. Think the glass floats hidden in other beach towns mixed with that song by The Police – but with some surprises. Now, Bandon has its “Bottle Faeries” who leave decorative, ocean-themed bottles by the sea that come with some goodies.

Message In A Bottle is the title of the new program put on by the Bandon Chamber Visitors Center, where fancy, artisan-crafted bottles get placed carefully along the southern Oregon coast town's sandy shoreline. Inside each there's a treasure of sorts. Every bottle contains an upbeat, beach-themed message, which in turn could get you a prize. Bring in the bottle you find to any participating business in Bandon, and you'll get a set of mini-lights that go inside the bottle and illuminate it for more visual revelations, all created by local artists.

When you find a bottle, register it at the registration page on the Bandon Visitors website. Then you'll be in the pool for a chance at a random prize. You can also call them to register it at 541-347-9616, or in person at the Bandon Chamber Visitors Center, 300 Second Street SE, Old Town Bandon. They are open 7 days a week, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

How to find them? It's too unlike the glass floats that Gold Beach or Lincoln City utilize.

The Chamber said its bottle faeries only hide them during the day and do not come out at night. They will be found somewhere near one of the public beach accesses in Bandon, above the high tideline but below the embankment.

These are left on Bandon beaches wherever and whenever – and it happens every day no matter what the weather is up to.

You'll find your registration number at the bottom of each bottle.

The Chamber also said to be careful with the beach environment and be mindful of coastal flora and fauna – don't go destroying or flattening important plant life.

Once you find your Message In A Bottle, make sure you share a photo of it on social media such as Twitter (@BandonOregon), Instagram (@BandonOregon) or the Bandon Visitor's Facebook. Use the hashtag #BandonMIAB. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW















Bandon photos below courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more









