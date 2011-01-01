

Wandering Cannon Beach, Oregon: Indian Beach and Its Crevices Some may know this Oregon coast hotspot as where two famous movies were filmed: Goonies and the first Twilight flick

Fun and Odd Coastal Science: Phenomenon of Ocean Burps - Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Nature Tips Beachcombers will spot a brownish mass of wood and grassy matter from afar, but up close is a small treasure chest of natural oddities

Recent Pleasures of Cannon Beach, Oregon: Wowing Photos That last run of summer that brought tons of warm weather deep into October carried with it some extraordinary sights around Cannon Beach

Arresting Views of Indian Beach, Ecola, at Cannon Beach - Cannon Beach's Ecola State Park and its Indian Beach are a major attraction for the Oregon coast, with bundles of hiking, surfing and beachcombing all around you. Even its history stretches back to some events that were a game-changer for the entire United States some 200 years ago.

Astounding Sights and Sounds Between Cannon Beach and Manzanita For those intrepid explorers of the Oregon coast it's a goldmine of fantastic sights and discoveries. Just s. of Cannon Beach: It's one of those hidden spots the locals really don't like to talk about, and for a variety of good reasons. It's actually a fairly dangerous Oregon coast beach to wander about half the time, not to mention it's essentially a neighborhood with no real parking to cater to visitors.

What a Difference Seasons Make on Oregon Coast Hug Point, on the north Oregon coast – just south of Cannon Beach – could well be the poster child for Oregon coast geologic oddities. It also tends to show off just how dramatically that beaches can change over the course of the year, when sand levels rise and fall.

2011 on the Oregon Coast: Year's Most Stunning Photos from Cannon Beach, Arch Cape More than usual seemed to take place in the Cannon Beach and Arch Cape area over the year, certainly in the natural world, when it came to the wacky sand levels much of the coast encountered over the summer. Not all the wild stuff happened on the beach itself, however. One of the biggest reactions any photo received this last year was of the thick sea of stars above Ecola State Park and above the actual ocean.

Like Day and Night on Oregon Coast: Shades of Cannon Beach It's amazing the different faces sported by the north Oregon coast destination spot of Cannon Beach. From season to season, the same beach will look drastically different. Sand levels rise and fall, things wash up that weren't there before, and sometimes something familiar is even taken away. At other times, however, if you really want a visual shocker, check out the differences between night and day. A spectacular case in point can be found at Ecola State Park, a major photographic hotspot for a century, and a stopping point for the famed Lewis & Clark expedition 100 years before that. Above, at the end of the day, the place glows in a variety of shades of reds and violets, accentuated by that landmark tree.

Oregon Coast Dining Moment: Fultano's in Cannon Beach This Fultano's is part of a small chain in Oregon of the same name, but this one is rather individualistic in its approach

Oregon Coast Hotspot Near Cannon Beach Has a Different Face Arcadia State Park sits a bit between the famed village and the tinier town of Arch Cape

Nocturnal Oregon Coast: Exploring Another Side to Cannon Beach Startling sights take shape at night around this north Oregon coast icon of a little town

A Look at the Crazy Things Oregon Coast Sand Levels Can Do It happens every year, without fail, but with varying intensity. Each winter storm season, Oregon coast beaches get scoured of sand by all that wave action, and sand levels drop. Then, as storm season passes and the waves and weather mellow out, this dynamic brings in more sand to the beaches, replenishing them. Some of the fascinating changes happen around Cannon Beach.