Coos Bay / Charleston / North Bend-Area Hotel Highlights: Dreamy S. Oregon Coast Inns, Motels, Rentals

Published 7/12/24 at 7:05 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – You could call it the other tri-city area of the Northwest – well, southwestern Oregon, anyway. Or maybe it's the “TRY” city area: a place where you can try just about anything beachy.

The Coos Bay area that includes Charleston and North Bend is one engaging total package of south Oregon coast fun 'n frolic, where you can can go from calm to raucous in seconds flat between the chill beaches and the high-energy dunes action. And there's everything in between, like clamming, wine tasting, hiking the wilds of its secluded beaches or forests, to encounters with the past like the Steve Prefontaine legacies (where the famed runner grew up) or the old World War II radar bunker.

It's enough to make you tired just thinking about all those many forms of relaxation.

So where to lay your head at night? Coos Bay / Charleston / North Bend hotels, motels, and inns have some remarkable choices, like the forest-bound find with a dreamy Tolkien feel, or the little bayside wonder that goes back a ways and is quite inexpensive.

Mermaid's Cove Retreat, Coos Bay / Charleston. It's a spacious coastal retreat nestled along the southern Oregon coast - a haven where bay and ocean vistas open up with serious splendor. Secluded, accessible through a gated entrance, it's also a sizable home. Spend the evenings soaking in a luxurious hot tub under star-studded skies, digging the crackling fire pit casting a warm glow, or that inviting fireplace within its walls.

Step inside to find an open floor plan that encourages relaxation. Lovely, even stunning interiors of sleek whites, spry to bold colors and wood floors cover this place. The kitchen, well-equipped and ready for culinary adventures, boasts premium appliances, including an espresso machine for your morning ritual.

Outside, sitting areas await along with beautifully landscaped surroundings. With three bedrooms accommodating up to five guests, and 2.5 baths for added convenience, it's a coastal sanctuary. Amenities include: kitchen, wi-fi, free parking, hot tub, TV, washer / dryer, AC and exercise equipment.

It's at the southern edge of the Coos Bay area, just about in Charleston. All of it is a quick jaunt to major attractions like Shore Acres State Park and Sunset Bay. Shore Acres has the largest wave action in the entire state in winter, and a major holiday lights installment that nearly puts Vegas to shame, while Sunset Bay contains some of the most interesting, intricate rock structures on the entire coastline. Mermaid's Cove Retreat, Coos Bay / Charleston.





Bayview Cottage at North Bend. Two bedrooms allow four guests in a beautiful waterfront property with an eye-popping fire pit. Inside, the fully equipped kitchen awaits - stocked with spices, bakeware, and an array of kitchen appliances for both gourmet meals and quick snacks. Each of the three beds features memory foam and snug bedding, promising restful nights.

Bayview Cottage offers more than just comfort; it can also be rented alongside Bayview House - a larger neighboring home that accommodates four guests. All that is perfect for larger parties or families seeking their own space. Through large picture windows, you’ll witness the sunsets that grace the North Bend area.

As for amenities, Smart televisions with cable, high-speed wifi, a washer and dryer, toiletries, and an assortment of books, puzzles, toys, and games create quite a stay. Bayview Cottage at North Bend





Below the Falls Lodge, Coos Bay. One of the more curious and whimsical vacation rentals on the entire coast, this one is nestled in the forest and right on Glenn Creek in the Coos Bay area, very close to Silver and Golden Falls. A soaring wooden structure, it has designs that evoke Middle Earth, and indeed there's a hobbit-style front door with inner workings from the 1800s.

There's much about it that entails a connection to nature. The kitchen is adorned with labradorite granite counters - a luxurious touch for food enthusiasts. Each upstairs bedroom features a hanging bed positioned beneath three 8-foot skylights. Stargazing is prime here.

There's an ancient juniper tree spiral staircase: an architectural marvel crafted from an 800-year-old juniper tree. Inside, massive beams and rustic rafters frame the living areas. These sturdy elements lend much to the atmospher. After a day of adventures, unwind in the private sauna, and there's a romantic wood stove. It is also a renowned green home built with sustainable materials, many of which were milled on the spot. That includes the myrtlewood floors.

Gather around the dining room table with a stream view, which seats eight. From the kitchen, chat with friends and family in the living room. The open layout fosters connection. Downstairs, discover a CD changer, TV, DVD player, and even a VHS machine. Beside the wood stove, you’ll find two inviting chairs and a futon couch with a reading lamp - a nook for every mood. Below the Falls Lodge, Coos Bay







Edgewater Inn, Coos Bay. Where the bay view never grows tiresome and tranquility reigns, it's one of Coos Bay's favorites for decades. This inviting retreat offers a range of room styles, all surprisingly affordable. Suites come with fully equipped kitchens, cozy fireplaces, or even spa units for ultimate relaxation. And don’t miss the subtle historic ambiance — it adds an extra layer of charm. Guests also find thoughtful amenities like an airport shuttle and a hearty breakfast, along with the quite the lobby. Close drive to Shore Acres, Cape Arago, Mingus Park, and other nearby towns such as Bandon, Port Orford or Langlois. 390 Broadway Ave, Winchester Bay, Oregon. 800-233-0423 or 541-267-0423. www.winchesterbayinn.com

Photo courtesy Oregon's Adventure Coast

