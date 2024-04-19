Outstanding Hotels / Places to Stay at Gold Beach: Quirky Gems of S. Oregon Coast

(Gold Beach, Oregon) – Down on the south coast, where gold is actually part of the deal, little Gold Beach boasts a lot more than many may know. Sandwiched between more well-known Port Orford and the grandeur of the Samuel H. Boardman Scenic Corridor, there's a bundle of hidden gems on its natural side as well as its manmade aspects.

The hotels and vacation rentals of Gold Beach are among those clandestine delights. There's a lot of funky little lodgings tucked away in Gold Beach, some of them actually quite off the radar. And they're full of surprises: like the grand motel / hotel complex that has its own lighthouse, or the little vacation rental that's part beach shack and part Airstream trailer.

Sometimes they're more than just funky here: they're downright cool.

The Sunset. Imagine a tiny home fused with a vintage Airstream, all of it overlooking the raging Pacific on the south Oregon coast. It's like a little love shack grew a couple of giant space modules. The Sunset (from hosts Silver Cypress Resort) dares to be strikingly, endearingly different, situated at the southern edges of Nesika Beach and just a short ride outside of Gold Beach. Able to host two, it's one of the more unique romantic getaways on these shores.

Among the highlights: a private deck with a fire pit and a hot tub – and even an outdoor shower to get rid of all that sandy stuff you may accumulate. The quirky spot is part of a bigger property, but this portion is private - a group of little vacation rental homes that are separated by fences. Here, you're allowed access to all sorts of lookout spots along this truly rugged section of coastline You'll also find a small but fairly stocked kitchen to enjoy your own grub – perhaps the catch of the day.

There's free parking, a beach access not far, an indoor fireplace and some lovely interior wood designs that give it a homey feel with a touch of rustic. Wi-fi is aplenty. It's adults only, however, and no laundry facilities.

Nesika Beach is an outstanding hidden spot on this part of the coast, not often tread on but full of natural delights. The Sunset near Gold Beach.





Ocean Front Cottage w/ Hot Tub. Not the fanciest title, but this is a total charmer of a 2-bedroom cottage that overlooks a spectacular bluff near Gold Beach, not far from the village of Nesika and Nesika Beach. Cape Blanco and Humbug Mountain are well within view. There's a lot of details and thought that's gone into this beauty, run by two superhosts on AirBnB. The large flat screen TV comes with an outstanding view of everything through sliding glass doors and that deck, upon which the famed little hot tub sits. Yes, that's right, the view is also from the hot tub.

It includes a fully stocked kitchen, game room, access to workout equipment and even a hammock. There's a desk workspace and USB charging stations, and the place can sleep up to six people. It's a sizable home that is really more than just a cottage, but it has that cozy feel.





You'll have access to the garage, yard and laundry, plus there's Egyptian cotton Bamboo linens, extra pillows and blankets, wi-fi, a game console, game boards, and even a crib.

Shopping is close at Nesika, but there is no beach access directly near the cottage: that's about a mile away. Still, you're a quick shot to Gold Beach and not that far from major south coast attractions like Otter Point and Agate Beach. Ocean Front Cottage w/ Hot Tub near Gold Beach, Oregon.





Seascape Modern (AirBNB). One of those rare finds in a beach town where you're also overlooking the ocean, and the sounds of the waves easily within earshot – yet you're also on a not-so-busy part of Highway 101. Seascape Modern combines ease of access to a main route with a close proximity to the beach. The two-bedroom bungalow hosts four guests and has consistent great reviews. You're a quick drive to shopping, groceries, and even attractions like Prehistoric Gardens. It's a self check-in vacation home, coming complete with a barbecue and a hot tub out on that view-filled deck. There's free parking right there, pets are allowed, and you'll even find a washer / dryer on the premises. Exterior security cameras are a feature as well. Another big plus: plenty of wi-fi and a dedicated work space so you can drag work with you. The kitchen has a multitude of the basics: fridge, microwave, cooking basics (like pots, pans, oil, salt and pepper), dishes and silverware, a freezer, bowls (as well as chopsticks, plates, etc), a dishwasher and stainless steel oven and stove. Gold Beach, Oregon. Seascape Modern

Ireland's Rustic Lodges, Gold Beach. If “wildly soothing” isn't a thing to you, it should be. This woodsy place is like its own little state park, smothered in trees and beachy atmosphere. Right down to the interiors, this varied Gold Beach hotel is part beach cottage and part classy inn. Next to all that is its own RV Park with a lighthouse.

Inside is expansive, vintage knotty pine, often in the ceilings, where they impart a sense of overhanging forest or hidden cottage. Some of it has a log cabin design, some of it is woodsy with sleek, modern touches. The units come in a variety of flavors: beach cottages, condos or large suites – each with distinctive, back-to-nature vibes. Three hot tubs facing the ocean add even more amazing beach repose. There’s a lighthouse in its RV park next door, and the biz is a part of the Gold Beach Inn close by.

Amenities include continental breakfast, flat screen TVs, laundry, refrigerators and microwaves, among many other basics. 29330 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach, Oregon. 541-247-7091. www.irelandsrusticlodges.com/

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

