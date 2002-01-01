Yachats, Florence April, May Calendar, Central Oregon Coast

Every First Thursday of the Month – Yachats Big Band, at the Yachats Commons. Couples, families and singles are invited to dance to the Big Band Classics of Glen Miller, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and others. Alcohol- and smoke-free; light refreshments. 7 – 9 p.m. $5 donation for adults, kids free. Yachats Commons, at 441 N. Coast Hwy 101 (between 4th and 5th on Hwy 101) Yachats, Oregon. 541-265-2514.

Wine Tasting at The Wine Place, each Saturday. For a complete wine tasting schedule call (541) 547-5275.

Third Thursday of Each Month. Yachats Movie Night. Free movies. Yachats Commons Auditorium, W 4th & Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

First Tuesday of Each Month. Yachats Scrabble Night. Bring your own Scrabble board if you have one, although not necessary. 5:30-7 p.m. Yachats Public Library. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Day. Cape Perpetua Visitor Center. Features nature films, roving interpreters and summertime naturalist led walks and talks. The walks depart from the Visitors Center for old-growth coastal rain forest or for marine gardens. Walk with a Ranger every Monday at noon. Center hours: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily, May – Sept. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily Mar, Apr, Oct. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri-Tues, Nov – Feb. Just south of Yachats, Oregon. (541) 547-3289.

Every Saturday, Sunday, Monday, 7 am to 9 am. Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center, S end of the Waldport Bridge. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2002.

Every Monday. Walk with a Ranger every Monday at noon. Retired chief park ranger and interpretive naturalist Michael Noack will lead a leisurely 30- to 60-minute hike along easy-to-moderate trails. Attending the hikes is free, but a day-use fee or recreation pass is required within the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area. For more information, call Visitor Center staff at 541-547-3289.

Every Third Sunday. Open Mic Night: music, poetry, prose, performance - held from 7 pm to 9 pm. Green Salmon Coffee & Tea. 220 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon.

May 5. Oregon Coast Gravel Epic. Coastal mountains ride east of Waldport and Yachats. Offering riders seeking an unvarnished challenge a full day of adventure in the Siuslaw National Forest on the central Oregon Coast. The ride showcases the raw beauty of ancient Siuslaw National Forest scenery and rural coastal communities. This is one of the crown jewels of the Oregon Triple Crown Series of premier and challenging racing and recreational riding events. 9:30 a.m. Waldport, Oregon. (541) 225-7946.

May 26. Memorial Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. Yachats Ladies Club pie socials are famous for their astounding variety of delicious pies. Each slice is a generous 6th of a pie and costs $4. Add a scoop of ice cream for an additional $1. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Come early for the best selection and before the pie is gone. 11 a.m. Yachats Ladies Clubhouse, W 3rd & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

May 27. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. All you can eat pancakes with scrambled eggs, choice of sausage or ham, milk, tea or coffee. Suggested donation $7. All proceeds go to support local nonprofit organizations. 7:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

June 1 – 3. Second Annual Yachats Pride Festival. Three-day event, adding a food court, beer garden, and hang-out area that will be open all day Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Dance and Cabaret kicks off events on Friday at 6 p.m., featuring DJ’s. Unveiling of Disco Whale. Transgender Tea Party, food, beer / wine, Gay Bingo Extravaganza, dance party with live music on Saturday, Pride Puppy Parade, Pride Hike, performance by Cris Williamson. Most events are free. See Website here. Yachats Commons. 441 Highway 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3182.

June 2. National Trails Day. Cape Perpetua Scenic Area will be offering guided hikes. You may also enjoy self-guided hikes on miles of trails in our area. For downloadable maps and updates visit HikeBikePaddle.org. Cape Perpetua. Just south of Yachats, Oregon.







Florence



April 27 – 28. FlorenceFest 2018. Seven national-caliber jazz acts will complement 12 Oregon wineries and an invitational juried art show and sale to lure aficionados of discerning tastes. 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Pre-event tickets are $20 for Friday, $25 for Saturday, and a two-day pass is $40. Bossa PDX and the Paula Byrne Quartet. Saturday’s shows start at noon and feature the Michael Anderson Trio, Bossanaire, and the Gerry Rempel Jazz Syndicate. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince Street

Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3128. http://florencefestoregon.com/.

April 28. Bird Walk at Waite Ranch. At the last bird count, 57 species were identified in just three hours. Jim Regali and Alan Contreras will be your ornithology guides for the walk. Waite Ranch is about 3 miles from Florence, just east of the Cushman Bridge between Hwy. 126 and the Siuslaw River. 9 a.m. 6920 Highway 126. Florence, Oregon. 541-345-2799 ext 110. www.mckenzieriver.org/events/list/bird-walk-waite-ranch/

May 5. The Reunion Beatles – Fantasy Tribute. The rock and roll reunion of all time: the concert that never was. In this show, John, Paul, George & Ringo are back together and celebrating with a concert that features their most memorable songs and solo hits. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon. www.eventcenter.org.

May 6. The Jazz Kings – “You Asked for It.” The Jazz King concerts close in the spring with YOU ASKED FOR IT! - a program of The Jazz Kings very best, which we'll design with you, our patrons. Tickets are $25. 2 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon. www.eventcenter.org.

May 11. C.R.O.W. Spring Dance Showcase. Dancers of all ages will take the stage as C.R.O.W. presents a mixed genre Spring Dance Showcase. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon. www.eventcenter.org.



May 12. Oregon Dunes Triathlon. The race begins with the swim course in beautiful Woahink Lake. The bicycle course traverses the winding roads with challenging inclines found in the rural Oregon coastal forests. Finally, after runners make their way through natural forestlands, the course culminates at the top of one of Oregon’s unique sand dunes. 6 a.m. Woahink State Park. Canary Road, Dunes City, Oregon. 541-997-3338.

May 16 – 20. Rhododendron Festival. The spectacular display of hundreds of Rhododendrons takes place at the Florence Events Center. You will also enjoy the family-focused parade, Street Vendor Fair, Car Show, 5K run and the Carnival with rides, games and a few surprises. Throughout Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3128. www.florencechamber.com.

May 24. Vivace. A modern and thrilling combination of four unique and exceptional pop and classical singers. Their stirring combination of powerful voices come together to create a sound that is exclusively their own. With a rich and diverse repertoire ranging from pop, to arias, to their own self-written material, Vivace undoubtedly puts a fresh new take on the classical and modern music of today. Pre-concert talk at 6:15. Tickets are $32 (adult) and $10 (for those 18 and under). 7 p.m. Florence Events Center, 715 Quince Street. Florence, Oregon. www.eventcenter.org.

