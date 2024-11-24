Oregon Coast's 2024 Florence Holiday Festival and Treasure Hunt Begin Soon

Published 11/24/24 at 7:45 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Florence, Oregon) – One little town in Oregon readies itself for a major holiday celebration and a month-long kind of treasure hunt. Smack dab in the middle of the Oregon coast, look for the 2024 Florence Holiday Festival, Saturday, December 7, as well as a few weeks dedicated to finding cool stuff. This year, however, the annual celebration takes a decidedly celluloid turn.

“You know those heartwarming holiday movie scenes about the romance and pageantry of a small town’s holiday festival that end with the whole town caroling around the city’s tree as the mayor lights it up with a countdown, live music, and great fanfare?,” said the Florence Chamber.

This one's going to be like one of those grand ol' flicks. The 2024 Florence Holiday Festival runs from from noon to 7:00 p.m. that day. This year’s theme is “Winter on the Waterfront.” Enjoy live music, warm beverages, a lighted vehicle parade, Santa’s arrival, great holiday season sales, hayrides, caroling, and the Mayor’s Tree Lighting Celebration.

Kick off your romantic holiday season a week earlier with Shop Small Saturday. It's the perfect antidote to Black Friday and a fantastic way to walk off your Thanksgiving feast while supporting local businesses and saving money.

The season to Shop Small in Florence begins with Shop Small Saturday on November 30, 2024. Watch for details about which merchants (nearly all of them) will offer extended hours and special deals. For more information, visit FlorenceChamber.com, email info@FlorenceChamber.com, or call the Chamber’s office at 541-997-3128.

Your holiday adventure starts on December 7 at 11:00 a.m. Head over to Santa’s Workshop at Cross Road Community Church (corner of 9th & Maple) for festive activities and holiday cheer until 2:00 p.m. Enjoy writing letters to Santa, sipping cocoa and cookies, making crafts, and a visit from Santa himself from noon to 1:00 p.m. The event is sponsored by Lofy Construction, Coastal Home Services, and Beach Bum Doggie Resort.

Afterward, become a star in your holiday story by gathering at the Chamber’s 'A Season of Giving' tent at Gazebo Park (corner of Bay & Laurel) for a day of holiday fun and support for local nonprofit and community organizations.

For example, you can be a hero in one of the following storylines:

11:00 a.m. to noon: Habitat for Humanity

Noon to 1:00 p.m.: Helping Hands Coalition

1:00 to 2:00 p.m.: Elks Lodge #1858

2:00 to 3:00 p.m.: Oregon Coast Humane Society’s Photos with Adoptable Pets

3:00 to 4:00 p.m.: First Step Florence’s Transitional Housing

Additionally, warm your heart with a lit balloon giveaway for the kids and those young at heart from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Don't miss the Lighted Vehicle Cruise and Parade through Historic Old Town Florence at 4:00 p.m., featuring the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, followed by hayrides until 7:00 p.m.

Your personal small-town magical holiday movie set on the Oregon coast begins to wrap up: head to the Mayor’s Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Siuslaw River Interpretive Center Park on Bay Street.

Month Long Treasure Hunt in Florence





There are more layers to the town's holiday celebration.

Starting November 29 and continuing through December 24, you can add to your fun with a treasure hunt to find Sami the Sea Lion and Ollie the Otter - plush toys hiding in plain sight at stores, boutiques, galleries, and restaurants all over town. Spot them, tell the merchant, and claim a small treasure, a discount, or a raffle ticket for a drawing. Each participating merchant will have something special.

A map of participating treasure hunt merchants is available from the Chamber.

“Just because your personal heartwarming movie wraps on December 7, doesn’t mean it’s over,” said Mitzi Hathaway, the Florence Chamber’s director of tourism development and the event’s coordinator. “The entire cast is invited to the after party that continues through December 24 when the participating merchants with raffles draw the names of winners who participated in the treasure hunt.”

For more information: Visit FlorenceChamber.com, email info@FlorenceChamber.com or call 541-997-3128.

