Reedsport / Winchester Hotels, Rentals You Didn't Know: South Oregon Coast Secrets

(Reedsport, Oregon) – As the coastline has firmly turned into massive piles of sand, and the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area is dominating the scenery, charming little Reedsport and the wilds of Winchester Bay come into view. It's here where there's a wondrous old lighthouse dominating one beach, and the rugged Umpqua River scurries its way westward and collides with the sea. A main street that was refurbished in recent years and some hidden but major history: it was in this area where Oregon's first recorded shipwreck happened. (Photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts)

Reedsport and Winchester Bay also have their culinary delights, often in the downhome seafood realm. Even better: catch your own along the bay or out in these magnificent ocean waters. The area is a boater's paradise.

Yet where to stay in Reedsport? Hotels and vacation rentals do abound here, but you may want to get a glimpse of a few Reedsport lodgings not very well known.

Ridgeway Hideaway – a full apartment in Reedsport. This sleek, bright white little beach pad accepts as many as two guests with one bedroom, and features a full kitchen. That means your catch of the day can be prepared that evening.

It's all a quick shot to everything in this quaint south Oregon coast town, only about 73 miles from Roseburg. You're a short walk to the golf course, and close to Winchester Bay with all its crabbing, fishing and boating recreation. There's room in the driveway to park your ATV trailer or boat.

The interior of the Ridgeway Hideaway shines brightly with copious sunlight let into the living space – a rather large one, at that. The feel is upscale yet cozy, with a distinct shine to it, absolutely alive with light when the sun comes in. Wooden trim on household features brings it a classic vibe, and the beach themes and ocean colors are welcoming and upbeat. There's an electric fireplace to warm your bones after a brisk day on the south Oregon coast, or perfect for those chilly nights while chillin' with a good flick. There is, however, an outdoor patio with grill so you can soak even more south coast vibes.

Plenty of pillows and extra blankets are found in the bedroom with that king bed, and there's high-speed wi-fi to keep up with the world outside. Other amenities include a portable air conditioner and a dedicated workspace. See the Ridgeway Hideaway site.





Harbor View Cozy Cottage. A wondrously old school bit of south Oregon coast, it's a small home that can sleep up to six people. It is just like it says: a full harbor view. Here, you're right on Winchester Bay overlooking all the action and those engaging vessels chugging by. Soak in the sunsets in full glory - and the fact there's an adorable and sizable sunroom here does much for that aspect. The west-facing window looks right out onto the bay. On top of it, dig deep into the coastal vibes with the nautical themes throughout.

There's a sizable fenced yard here, and lots of free parking.

Inside, there's a unique loft that can serve as one bedroom – as can the living room. Foldout beds or air beds make that possible. Then there's the main bedroom with lots of lovely touches. They do accept pets but with fees. A kitchen makes culinary seafood magic possible, and there's wi-fi and even AC.

It's all close to the crabbing dock, those dunes of the south coast and the many amenities of Winchester Bay and Reedsport. See Harbor View Cozy Cottage





Coastal Shenanigans! A peppy and charming, sizable vacation rental in Reedsport. Fishing the Umpqua River? This is your mother ship. Hitting the dunes for some ATV action, or wandering the ocean shoreline like at Ziolkuski Beach? This is the central hub for you. All of it is quite close, with Florence even just a mere 30 minutes away.

Free onsite parking and on the street mean there's room for your boat or other rigs. There's even towels in the garage to wipe your boat down. Pets are accepted. Bunk beds for kids and the place is exceptionally clean and cozy.

You'll find a kitchen, washer / dryer, wi-fi and a patio with room for fun. See Coastal Shenanigans!

Also see the Lakeside, Oregon cabin known as Exquisite Lake Views. A 3-bedroom beauty right on the lake not far from the south coast, it can host six people. Stunning, upscale and innovative designs are paired with incredible views. It's a luxury cabin with a modern mindset in a bucolic setting. See Exquisite Lake Views.

