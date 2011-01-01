Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, vacation rentals, dining, news, events and more Newport, Oregon Hotels, Lodging, Motels

Newport, Oregon Restaurants, Dining

NEWPORT, OREGON VIRTUAL TOUR - Pictures, Photos, Map of Newport, Nye Beach, including Milepost Guides

Newport, Oregon collage

From North to South, Beginning at Beverly Beach State Park, Detailed Visitor Information
Hundreds of Oregon Coast Pictures - A Guide to Newport Beaches, Lighthouses, Bayfront

See Yaquina Bay Lighthouse, Yaquina Head Lighthouse, Nye Beach, Beverly Beach, Agate Beach, Deco District, Historic Bayfront, Newport Docks, Moolack Beach - to map of Newport, Oregon

Updated Monthly

Beverly Beach Views, just North of Newport

Beverly Beach Views, just North of Newport The entrance to this popular state park and campground north of Newport is on the east side of the highway - At MP 134

  

Views of Beverly Beach Sands of N. Newport looking south towards Moolack Beach, Newport and the long stretch of headland known as Yaquina Head

  

Beverly Beach near Newport

Moolack Beach Looking North, Forested Path Just north of Newport, Moolack Beach is one of those subtle wonders - At MP 135

  

near Newport - Moolack Beach mysteries

Moolack Beach (and Mysteries) Look a bit closer and you’ll find oddities embedded in the gray, rather soft rock

Odd rock at Moolack near Newport

Moolack Beach Odd Rock Oddities embedded in the gray, rather soft rock at the bottom of the cliffs - between Newport and Otter Rock - At MP 134

  

Moolack Beach cliffs near Newport

Moolack Beach Cliffs - a variety of interesting remnants of the past sitting in the cliffs here at Moolack Beach, just n. of Newport

  

Newport Beaches

Newport Beaches and Flock of Strange Birds - Parking for Moolack is found on the west side of the highway, high above the beach

  

Yaquina Head, Newport

Yaquina Head Natural Outstanding Area - a general overview of the Newport landmark - At MP 137

Yaquina Head, Newport

Yaquina Head Center - The visitor's center and dramatic views of the Newport headland

  

Views at Yaquina Head, Newport

Yaquina Head Views of Agate Beach - Surreal, noisy black polished stone beach and views of the northern beaches of Newport

  

Yaquina Head, Newport Secret Beach

Yaquina Head Secret Beach - And viewpoints and platforms - At MP 137

  

Yaquina Head Rocky Delights

Yaquina Rocky Delights, Views - Quarry Cove and other aspects of the Newport headland

Looking down on Yaquina Head, Newport

Looking Down Yaquina Head, Newport - A look at hidden spots on Newport's Yaquina Head

  

Quarry Cove Yaquina Head, Newport

Yaquina Head Quarry Cove - These days, one of its more popular features is the former intertidal area

  

Yaquina Head Lighthouse

Yaquina Head Lighthouse - This one - Oregon's oldest and tallest - first lit up in 1873

  

Salal Hill

Yaquina Head Salal Hill - More facts about the lighthouse and Salal Hill - At MP 137

Lore of the Lighthouse at Yaquina Head

HIstory, Lore of Lighthouse at Yaquina - History, tales of hauntings and debunkings at the lighthouse

  

Yaquina Head Secret Beach, Newport

Yaquina Head Secret: Cobble Beach - A noisy beach with, black polished stones is accessed via a long staircase

  

Birding at Yaquina Head

Yaquina Head Birding Spots - photos of dramatic viewpoints, rocks and birding areas

  

Yaquina Head and Cove

Yaquina Head and Cove - More scenes from the north side of Yaquina Head - At MP 137

Yaquina Head Surfing Spot

Yaquina Head Surfing Spot - Here, back in the 90's, someone had constructed a seating area - Just past MP 138

  

Agate Beach and Yaquina Head

Agate Beach and Yaquina Head - Here is the memorial to composer Ernest Bloch; also documentation on the tsunami dock from Japan - Just past MP 138

  

Agate Beach Day and night views, Newport

Agate Beach Day and night views, Newport - Agate Beach, with its mushy dunes and long expanse of sand on either side

  

Agate Beach Dunes

Agate Beach Dunes - drive down Ocean View Dr. to get to Agate Beach; directions and map to Agate Beach

Remnants of Jump-Off Joe

Remnants of Jump-Off Joe - an intriguing bit of Newport history - Just past MP 140

  

The Story Behind Jump-Off Joe, History

The Story Behind Jump-Off Joe - More to the story - Just past MP 140

  

Jump-Off Joe - In 1994, the current Jump-Off Joe lost its arch

Jump-Off Joe - In 1994, the current Jump-Off Joe lost its arch

  

Newport's Jump-Off Joe Castle-like ruins

Newport's Jump-Off Joe - Castle-like ruins on the coast

Jump-Off Joe and Nye Beach

Jump-Off Joe and Nye Beach - Views, photos from Nye Beach

  

Nye Beach Turnaround, Views

Nye Beach Turnaround, Views - Travel information about the Newport district - At MP 141

  

Nye Beach Turnaround Art Chairs

Nye Beach Turnaround Art Chairs - unique structures found in Newport's Nye Beach

  

Nye Beach Turnaround, Landmark of Newport

Nye Beach Turnaround, Landmark of Newport - photos of the Turnaround - At MP 141

High Tide at Turnaround

High Tide at Turnaround - Normally, the tide is far away, creating a broad, sandy beach

  

Nye Beach Arches, Honeymoon Capitol

Nye Beach Arches, Honeymoon Capitol - some great walking hand-in-hand on the beach opportunities - At MP 141

  

Nye Beach History, Architecture

Nye Beach History, Architecture - Nye Beach has retained its Victorian era charm and vibe

  

Surreal Sunset

Nye Beach and Surreal Sunset - tiny streets overlooking the beach

Interesting Artifacts of Nye Beach

Interesting Artifacts of Nye Beach - about the Newport district's feel and atmosphere

  

Nye Beach Funky - Fascinating and quirky history

Nye Beach Funky - Fascinating and quirky history - At MP 141

  

Nighttime Nye Beach photographs

Strange Nighttime Nye Beach - the area's beauty in unsusual photos

  

Storm in Nye Beach

Storm in Nye Beach - storm surges and other weather phenomenon

Park in Newport

Don Davis Memorial Park - whale bone sculptures, awesome views

  

Don Davis Memorial Park, Attractions

Don Davis Memorial Park, Attractions - beautiful bluffs, stairway to beach

  

Nye Beach Scenes

Nye Beach Scenes - various photos of Nye Beach

  

Nye Beach Cliffs, near the Vietnam Memorial

Nye Beach Cliffs, near the Vietnam Memorial

Nye Beach Beach Photos - Newport Landmarks

Nye Beach Beach Photos - Newport Landmarks - more visitor information

  

Explore Nye Beach Beaches - Stream at Nye Beach

Explore Nye Beach Beaches - Stream at Nye Beach - At MP 141

  

Nye Beach Pier - the rocky structure in photos, pictures

Nye Beach Pier - the rocky structure in photos, pictures

  

Yaquina Bay Lighthouse

Yaquina Bay Lighthouse - about the other lighthouse, history and more

Yaquina Bay Park and stunning overlooks

Yaquina Bay Park and stunning overlooks

  

Overlooking Yaquina Bay and Its Park

Overlooking Yaquina Bay and Its Park

  

Photos of Yaquina Bay Bridge - Another Conde B. McCullogh masterpiece, the bridge spans some 3,220 feet - Appx MP 143

  

Yaquina Bay Docks - a harbor full of boats

Yaquina Bay Docks - a harbor full of boats


Yaquina Bay, Newport

Yaquina Bay Tour Boats - the largest commercial fishing fleet in Oregon

  

Hatfield Marine Science Center
Attraction: Hatfield Marine Science Center, Facts, News, Events, Web Cams and Article Archives

  

Yaquina Bay, Fresh Crab

Yaquina Bay, Fresh Crab (& other attractions) - Find South Beach State Park just past MP 143

  
Newport Chamber, Visitors Center, Oregon Coast - About the Chamber, News and Updates

Agate Beach Motel. Ten beachfront units overlooking Yaquina Head and this secluded beach; 1940's vintage motel w/ modern amenities. Many pet friendly units. Full living rooms, TV/DVD, dining area, full kitchens gas range, fridge, microwaves and coffee makers. Down comforters and quilts in each room. Private decks face the ocean, w/ beach access. Carports w/ some rooms;  fire pit in large grassy area for families with picnic tables. Lighted at night. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon. 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com.

 

Inn at Nye Beach. Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count lux linens, and oversized showerheads. Fitness room. Jacuzzi suite, various other room options from large to small. Weekly wine social. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

 

Yaquina Lighthouse Home. Spacious vacation rental close Yaquina Head Lighthouse, hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical fun. 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace, gaming system, cable TV, 2.5 baths, a ping pong table, air hockey, wi fi, oceanfront. Washer/dryer, microwave, stove top and a dishwasher. One room w/ pirate theme; a den/library, kitchen, breakfast room. Jetted tub. Sunroom perfect for winter whale watching. In Newport, Oregon (private neighborhood). Through Oregon Beach Vacations. (800)723-2383. Website Here.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find a few in Newportand Nye Beach, as well as in Yachats, Waldport, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and even Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly. Some pet friendly. Office in Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
 

Map of Newport, Oregon Coast

Newport, Oregon map
View Larger Map

Newport, Oregon News Updates: Local Newport, Oregon News, Travel News

 

Click here for Newport Vacation Rentals

Click here for Newport, Oregon Lodging

  


On the Seaside Promenade, in Seaside


More from Newport, Oregon

 Newport, Oregon News Updates: Local Newport, Oregon News, Travel News

Roundup of Oregon Coast Whale Numbers from Summer ...... at Manzanita, Cape Meares near Oceanside, some of the higher areas of Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Nye Beach or Yaquina Head in Newport,

Big Weather Change Coming for Portland, Washington and Coast ......For Oregon coast towns like Cannon Beach, Seaside, Astoria, Lincoln City, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Tillamook, Depoe Bay, Newport,

Searching for Ghosts on Oregon's Coastline ..... In Newport, don't look to the lighthouses there for scary presences – as those legends have been debunked long ago. But restaurant Bay 839

Newport, Depoe Bay Preview for October ......(Newport, Oregon) – If you like octopuses, you'll love October in Newport. ... the central Oregon coast towns of Newport and Depoe Bay as well

Glimpses of an Oregon Coast Classic: Yaquina Head Lighthouse in Newport The Yaquina Head Lighthouse first sparked to life in 1873, and the keeper's quarters was built that year as well. Those were demolished in 1984, but the BLM – which manages Yaquina Head – allows you to amble up the 114 steps to the top

A Half-Circle of Serious Fun: Seal Rock, on the Central Oregon Coast As you first meander down the walkway from the Seal Rock parking lot, you'll initially be greeted by this rather awe-inspiring sight. Distance between Newport, Waldport and Seal Rock

Oregon Coast in 2011: Most Memorable Photos from Newport, Depoe Bay 2011 found a horde of unbelievable moments caught on camera in and around Depoe Bay and Newport

 

  



Oregon Coast Lodging, Hotels

Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining

Newport, Oregon Hotels, Lodging, Motels

Newport, Oregon Restaurants, Dining

  

Newport, Oregon Weather

Newport, Depoe Bay Events

Oregon Coast Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals

  

Oregon Coast Attractions, Spas

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact BeachConnection.net

Newport, Oregon Video

 

Follow us on

 

 

 

 

 