Newport Chamber, Visitors Center, Oregon Coast - About the Chamber, News and Updates

One of Forbes' Best-In-State Financial Advisors to Hold Alzheimer's Awareness...

8 May 2018 at 11:00pm

Julia works with the Rotarians to end sex trafficking, host career days at the local high school, and several other community projects. She is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce for Newport, Oregon and writes a financial column for the Newport News ...

Pods of killer whales arrive on Oregon coast

6 May 2013 at 12:51pm

Orcas have arrived on the Oregon coast, but scientists say these are not the ... whale are much greater on days with less turbulent waves. You can also call the Newport Chamber for advice on whales in the area: 1-800-262-7844. The city of Dallas passed ...

Newport Symphony Orchestra to perform three times this weekend; Ensemble of O...

21 Mar 2018 at 10:00pm

The Newport concert tickets are $29.25 to $44.95 or $10.90 for students (­newportsymphony.org). Ensemble of Oregon to channel Italy The Ensemble of Oregon, Oregon?s premiere professional vocal and instrumental chamber ensemble, will present ?Lent in ...

PHS musicians cruise to the coast, others head to state

4 May 2018 at 4:05pm

The workshop is sponsored by several Newport businesses and Oregon community orchestras ... competed April 27 at the state Chamber Music Competition. And Cassidy Welch, mezzo-soprano voice; Shawn (Glae) Bird, tenor voice; and Jacob Gau, baritone voice ...

At the beach, life changes for the better

18 Jul 2008 at 7:00pm

Those memories resurfaced as I drew near Oregon's coast with my wife and two children one ... Other information:Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, 541-265-8801, newportchamber.org. Pedestrian tunnels let visitors walk seemingly among the fish, and ...

Loretta Macpherson

20 Dec 2014 at 8:01am

Loretta Macpherson of Sisters, Oregon formerly of Newport ... She belonged to many clubs in Newport; she was President of the Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Newport Rotary Club, twice nominated for Woman of the Year as well as co-master of ceremonies ...

Around Town: Blessing of the Waves in Huntington Beach will be Sunday

6 Sep 2017 at 10:40pm

?Green? lifestyle and disaster preparedness are focus of Newport event The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce and the city of ... She most recently worked for the city of San Clemente. The Oregon State University alumna also is a speaker and an author ...

