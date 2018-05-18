Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, Oregon Coast
Newport Seafood and Wine Festival, Oregon Coast

More Visitor Information about Newport Seafood and Wine Fest

- Purchase Tickets to SWF, about ticket cost click here

- Lodging options for Newport Seafood Wine Festival include beachfront, Agate Beach, South Beach, just inland on Highway 101 and in Nye Beach. If you did not make reservations ahead of time, you will need to find lodging in nearby towns such as Depoe Bay lodging, Yachats lodging or Lincoln City lodging.

- Public transportation is available for the Seafood and Wine Festival. There are numerous shuttle buses and various cab companies in town. Click here for a listing of bus schedules.

- See the Shuttle Map for the Festival

- See a map of Newport

- See Oregon Coast Road and Traffic Conditions for the Coast Range and Highway 101.

- Free WiFi at the festival. Parking is available but limited.

- Newport, Oregon Weather
 

 

Newport, Oregon Bridge Cam


Newport, Oregon Cam, from OSU (Yaquina Head)

 

Hatfield Marine Science Center Web Cam

 

 

Find full Newport Seafood and Wine Festival at its website www.seafoodandwine.com

It is held at the South Beach Marina in Newport, on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, on the central Oregon coast.

800.262.7844

Latest FB Posts and Updates from Newport Seafood and Wine Festival

 

News from Newport Seafood and Wine Festival


[CaRP] Can't open remote newsfeed [404].


[CaRP] Can't open remote newsfeed [404].
No matter where you ride your bike in Newport, you?re sure to have a great ti...
by (@TravelNewport)
18 May 2018 at 9:05am

No matter where you ride your bike in Newport, you’re sure to have a great time #newportoregon #discovernewport #travelnewport https://goo.gl/fyUJA7 


A very special visitor was spotted in Yaquina Bay! https://www.facebook.com/...
by (@TravelNewport)
12 May 2018 at 9:51am

A very special visitor was spotted in Yaquina Bay! https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1912993655379860&id=239517099394199 …


Bring your mom to the coast for Mother?s Day! #newportoregon #discovernewport...
by (@TravelNewport)
11 May 2018 at 11:57am

Bring your mom to the coast for Mother’s Day! #newportoregon #discovernewport #travelnewport https://goo.gl/f5txzG 


 

 

 

More Newport, Oregon Visitor Information at the Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map
 
Back to Newport, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map

Oregon Coast Lodging, Hotels

Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining

Newport, Oregon Hotels, Lodging, Motels

Newport, Oregon Restaurants, Dining

  

Newport, Oregon Weather

Newport, Depoe Bay Events

Oregon Coast Events

Oregon Coast Travel News

Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals

  

Oregon Coast Attractions, Spas

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact BeachConnection.net

 

 

 