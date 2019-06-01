Lodging in Depoe Bay, Oregon - Depoe Bay Motels, Hotels, Vacation Rentals, Accommodations - Large Lodging List with Photos

Updated Daily

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Featuring Some Exclusive Depoe Bay Listings Not Found Anywhere Else. This section of the central Oregon coast is often overlooked, with people zooming through to get to much larger Lincoln City or Newport. But its unusual atmosphere of constant oceanic drama will make for big regrets if you don’t check out this tiny town full of fascinating, basalt wonders and an always engaging tidal show. (Also see the Depoe Bay and Newport Vacation Rentals page)

Inn at Arch Rock, Depoe Bay, Oregon. Located on a bluff above the Pacific Ocean. The Inn features 19 units ranging from charming, cozy rooms for two, to spacious, lovely two-bedroom suites for up to seven guests. Each room has its own unique decor and 18 of the 19 units have breathtaking ocean views. Some units are pet friendly, have fireplaces, and all are Wi-Fi accessible. Penthouse sleeps up to seven, and has 2 large viewing decks and Jacuzzi. All have cable TV and DVD players, with free movies in the lobby. There are also puzzles and indoor and outdoor games. Fresh coffee and continental breakfast everyday from 7 -10 a.m. Access to a private beach, whale watching, storm watching, fishing, shopping and restaurants nearby. Less than half hour drive to Lincoln City or attractions like the Aquarium. 70 NW Sunset Street. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-2560 or 800-767-1835 www.innatarchrock.com

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Luxury oceanfront condos are found in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, including well known resort destinations such as Village at North Pointe and Pacific Winds. One or two-bedroom units sit up against the sands or up high at whale watching vantage points, and often come with features like private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep as many as four. Depending on the condo, other highlights sometimes found include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, I-Pod docking station, books, games and puzzles, covered parking, cable TV, DVD library, massage chair, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414. Depoe Bay Vacation Rentals

An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, Depoe Bay. Two oceanfront suites as a romantic getaway. Both right on the ocean with a million dollar view of whales and waves – sitting only 50 feet above the Pacific. You get a private suite with its own private deck, each with its own private outdoor entrance. You'll have a large outdoor deck / garden area to yourself with a wood fire pit and Adirondack chairs. They even supply the wood and makings for s'mores. They offer a Vacation Rental package or a Bed and Breakfast Package: you choose. Suites come with elegant antiques, gas fireplace, fridge, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, WiFi, cozy robes, satellite TV, DVD, and binoculars to watch the whales. A large selection of DVD's. Gas fireplace, queen bed. The suites have a bathroom with pebblestone floors and cedar ceilings. 147 N. Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous Website.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Homes are available in dizzying array of areas: Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. 690 SE 39th Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

BeachCombersNW.com It's the single biggest resource for vacation rentals along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, where you can hone in on a rental home that fits any criteria, such as romantic retreats, families, pet friendly houses, large groups, ocean front, ocean views and hot tubs. BeachcombersNW includes a rental locator map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results, and much more. Find vacation rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings….as well as Washington towns Moclips, Pacific Beach, Copalis, Ocean Shores, Westport, North Cove, Oysterville, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco.

Prince of Whales Vacation Rental Condo. A gorgeous vacation rental overlooking the waves and rocky grandeur of Depoe Bay. New kitchen, bathrooms, and furniture throughout the entire condo. An open living room and kitchen have full ocean views, perfect for whale watching. River rock fireplace and flat screen TV, a jetted tub, gas fireplace, wi-fi, DVD player, cable TV and one king bed and one queen bed. Completely furnished with linens and towels, as well as a starter kit of paper products. Free WiFi. Beach club house with pool, spa, game room, and theater room which seats up to 19 people. Sleeps a total of four. Close drive to Newport or Lincoln City, and big attractions like Glass Blowing Studio, Hatfield Marine Science Center or Oregon Coast Aquarium. North end of Depoe Bay, Highway 101. Website here (through A1 Vacation Rentals). (503)-232-5984.

Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach Lodging Specials, Availability, Bulletins A1 Beach Rentals - in Lincoln City and Depoe Bay

Lodgings Near Depoe Bay (in Newport and Lincoln City)

Agate Beach Motel. 10 beachfront units looking over the waves and Yaquina Head; 1940's vintage motel w/ modern amenities. Many pet friendly units. Full living rooms, TV/DVD, dining area, full kitchens gas range, fridge, microwaves and coffee makers. Down comforters and quilts in each room. Private decks face the ocean, w/ beach access. Carports w/ some rooms; fire pit in large grassy area for families with picnic tables. Lighted at night. 175 NW Gilbert Way. Newport, Oregon (15-minute drive from Depoe Bay). 541-265-8746. www.agatebeachmotel.com

The Shearwater Inn, Hotel - Lodging near Pacific City. Upscale hotel, wonderful ocean views. Spacious rooms and suites, gas fireplaces, decks, easy beach access, outdoor hot tub, many dog friendly rooms. Many w/ panoramic ocean views. Flat Screen TVs, DVD Players, wireless, and some suites have full kitchens. Some have king beds, hide-a-beds. All w/ coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave and a hair dryer, Complimentary continental breakfast, hosted wine social. Just blocks from the Outlet Center, Cultural Center, and a short five-minute drive to the casino. About three miles from Taft and Siletz Bay. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

A1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City. With over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from, They work just grand for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two. This one breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes. There are ocean view houses – from one to seven bedrooms. Almost all are in various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-(503)-232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com.

Inn at Wecoma. Recent major renovation. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker; lavish, free hot breakfast. Large grand suite. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, free wi-fi, 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly. 945 NW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-8981 www.innatwecoma.com

Coho Oceanfront Lodge. Overlooking the Pacific; upscale, luxury hotel w/ some pet friendly. Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool, in-room massage, wifi, fitness room. Studios w/ balcony, deluxe suites for small families, couples. Suites designed for kids; big suites for larger families up to eight; fireplace suites too. Luxury suites available. Free continental breakfast. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. Every room is beachfront and comes as a suite or studio-suite and has a full-size kitchen and balcony or patio. Some gas fireplaces, all have DVD Players w/ movies. There's a heated indoor pool, a spa, and this fabulous beach is lit at night. Rooms sleep anywhere from two, four to six - including deluxe fireplace suites. Gift cards are available all year. 171 S.W. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com.

Inn at Spanish Head. Nothing but oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Accommodations range from bedrooms to studios to one-bedroom suites w/ microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Hotel amenities include wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and a year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. It’s also perfect for an inspirational retreat, with a full-service conference and meeting rooms. They have an on-site wedding planner, and a variety of packages. Near the south end of Lincoln City at 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com

Whistling Winds Motel, Lincoln City. Nestled quietly in a Lincoln City residential neighborhood, w/ hefty dose of historic charm and a sense woodsy yet modern chic. Fifteen romantic units; spectacular weekend with that special someone or the whole family. Some rooms are pet friendly. Indulge in the fireplace suite, or rooms featuring vaulted ceilings, warm rich wood and walls, Jacuzzis, hand built river rock fireplace or a fully equipped kitchen. It's vintage at its best and most enduring. 866-384-9346 3264 NW Jetty Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. www.whistlingwindsmotel.com

Inn at Lincoln City. Right on the famed D River with ocean views, and just a block from the beach. Elegant guest rooms, some w/ views and whirlpool tubs. Copious complimentary breakfast in morning, free wi-fi, a business center, accessible elevator, a sizable DVD library, pets allowed and a 24-hour lobby. Lakeside fire pit. Plenty of parking, and there’s an indoor spa. All rooms come with coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, flat screen TV, hair dryer, air conditioning. 100 percent smoke free. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here.

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. 15 mins from Depoe Bay. Dig deep into breathtaking, high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites and fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, this sparkling clean landmark features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free casino shuttle and HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing and restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent’s room. Some very attractive rates lurk here.1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon.(Close to Depoe Bay, Oregon). 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

Looking Glass Inn. In Taft District, across from Siletz Bay. Cape Cod-style inn, close to shopping, bay and famous restaurants. Whirlpool suites, one bedroom deluxe suites, two-bedroom fireplace suites or a suite w/ living area and two bedrooms. Many w/ beautiful bay and ocean views and spacious layouts. Whirlpool tubs, gas fireplaces, kitchens and some rooms with decks. Complimentary continental breakfast, wi-fi. Some pet friendly. 861 SW 51st Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon (12 miles from Depoe Bay). 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

Pelican Shores Inn. Every room has a fabulous view. Newly renovated suites - some w/ oceanfront patios or gas fireplaces - feature free Wi-Fi, DVD players, and kitchens. King studios w/ sliding glass doors to oceanfront patios at lawn level. One-bedroom oceanfront suites include a separate bedroom and kitchen. Other suites w/ two bedrooms, living area, two bathrooms and more. Stunning heated indoor pool, complimentary continental breakfast, DVD’s for rent, guest laundry, and barbecues. 2645 NW Inlet Ave. Lincoln City (a few miles from Depoe Bay, Oregon) 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com

Inn at Nye Beach. A 15-min drive from Depoe Bay: Stunning views of Nye Beach, ocean. Breakfast room service, direct beach access, full balconies, an elevator (and wheelchair accessible) and complimentary on-site parking. Sundeck, fireplaces and Earth-friendly products. Each room gourmet teas and coffee, DVD (and rentals), microwave and mini-fridge, high thread count lux linens, and oversized showerheads. Fitness room. Jacuzzi suite, various other room options from large to small. Weekly wine social. 729 NW Coast St. Newport (near Depoe Bay). 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com

Ocean Terrace Condominiums. Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean. Some rooms sleep as many as six. Sliding glass doors allow you to step outside. Each suite contains separate bedroom, full kitchen, TV in the living room and each bedroom, DVD player. Each decorated in unique way, you may find: hardwood floors, wi-fi, library ceiling, fine cabinetry, books and games, pillow top beds, massaging shower head, an office area, sleeper sofas, cable TV. 4229 SW Beach Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon (A few miles from Depoe Bay). (541) 996-3623. www.oceanterrace.com



Ester Lee Motel. - close to Depoe Bay. Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages. Motel units sleep from two to four people; some full kitchens. All motel units w/ gas fireplaces. Some cottages w. full kitchen, or one or two bedrooms. Some cottages pet friendly. Most units free wi-fi, fireplaces; coffee, TV and DVD. Large library of over 300 DVDs, plus books in the lobby. One Jacuzzi cottage. Paved path to beach. 3803 S.W. Hwy. 101, Lincoln City (20 mins from Depoe Bay, Oregon). 541-996-3606. www.esterlee.com/

Various Newport Vacation Rentals. Huge variety of homes, condos and townhouses around Newport, including oceanfront, some pet friendly and some in coveted Nye Beach. Large homes to medium-sized homes; many are luxury properties with a huge array of amenities. Some oceanfront decks. You may find: granite counters, fine quality cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, game rooms, wood burning or gas fireplace, sliding glass door to the deck, and many more surprises. Around Newport, Oregon. Website here. (800)723-2383.

Pacifica House / Waves House, Waldport. Two contemporary vacation rental homes in Waldport. The Waves House sleeps 7 guests; 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, comp wine, high speed wifi, 50” Smart TV, dog privileges, expansive views of the ocean, wood fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and a private hot tub under the stars with an ocean view. Especially child-friendly features. Pacifica House sleeps 8, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Jacuzzi tub. 7-mile flat sandy beach, pool in summer. (30 mins from Depoe Bay, Oregon) Waldport. 541-968-0322. Website here.





