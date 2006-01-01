Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Various Mornings (low tides). Haystack Rock Awareness Program. Weather and tide permitting, staffers can be found on the beach throughout the year and on most low-tide mornings. Bird stations and spotting scopes, display tanks with microscopes, brochures and naturalists/interpreters. On the beach, by Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-8060.

60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape. Massive, grandiose homes with historic character to brand new; even condos near beach. All oceanfront or very close. Sleep as many as 12. Highlights include garden areas, clawfoot tub, hot tubs, decks, a solarium and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex w/ swimming pool. Some pet friendly.

Every Day: Seaside Aquarium. Open every day of the week. Feed seals, see all manner of sea life. Seaside Aquarium. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideaquarium.com 503-738-6211.

April 11 – 22. 12 Days of Earth Day in Cannon Beach, happening, all over town. This multi-faceted celebration will offer numerous environmentally-focused opportunities for community members and visitors. One of the highlights is the festivities in honor of tufted puffins returning to Haystack Rock. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-8060, www.TwelveDaysofEarthDay.com.

April 18. Listening to the Land: Life in the Intertidal Zone. A talk with Melissa Keyser, Program Coordinator at the Haystack Rock Awareness Program. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Public Library. 1131 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. necanicumwatershed.org. 503-717-1458.

April 20 – 21. Seaside Music Fest. A variety of premier original live music for visitors and locals alike. Includes The Shivas, Speaker Minds, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Candace and Bitchin’, Y La Bamba, 1939 Ensemble, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Abronia, Rilla and Boone Howard. $15 - $25. Seaside Elk’s Lodge. 324 Avenue A. Seaside, Oregon. https://www.musicfestseaside.com/. (503) 717-1914.

April 20 – 22. ACBL American Regional Bridge Tournament. The American Contract Bridge League is the North American organization of duplicate bridge players. ACBL members compete in tournaments and duplicate bridge clubs. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. acbld20.org. (503) 738-8585.

April 20. Lunch in the Loft with Tabitha Blankenbiller. Author of Eats of Eden at Beach Books. Eats of Eden is a trip into the memory, into the stomach, and into the heart of every woman. $25 includes catered lunch and signed copy of the book. 12 p.m. RSVP to 503-738-3500. Beach Books. 616 Broadway. Seaside, Oregon. beachbooks37.com.

April 20 and 21. Coaster Theatre Presents: Noises Off. A farce about putting on a farce, provides comedic insight in the onstage and backstage challenges of opening a show involving highly improbable events, misunderstandings and mistaken identities. 3 p.m. $20 - $25. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 180 N Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-1242. coastertheatre.com.

April 26. History and Hops: Public Baths to Aquarium. Keith Chandler, Seaside Aquarium manager, will share tales of its 94-year storied past – from construction through conversion and development into a well-regarded marine life showcase. Those attending Seaside Museum’s History & Hops event will meet seal Tubby, Jr. and 25-pound lobster, Victor as well as a cast of other marine characters. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. seasidebrewery.com

May 19. Spring Downtown Wine Walk. Over twenty participating wineries will sell unopened bottles, allowing visitors to take home their favorite new find. Most of the wineries charge a small tasting fee, making it an inexpensive way to experience new wines and also see what downtown Seaside has to offer. The event will also include live music in several venues, complimentary appetizers, and a prize drawing. 1 p.m. $15. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-1914. seasidedowntown.com.

April 22. PAC Stars of Tomorrow Spanish Opera. University of Oregon Student Opera Ensemble: Stars of Tomorrow! “Olé! A Celebration of Spanish Lyric Opera and Zarzuelas.” These young singers will present a range of operas, zarzuelas, and songs from the Spanish lyric stage. Free - suggested donation: $10. 3 p.m. Clatsop Community College Performing Arts Center. 16th and Franklin in Astoria, Oregon. cascadiaconcertopera.org.

April 27 – 29. Astoria / Warrenton Crab, Seafood and Wine Festival. Dozens of food and wine vendors. Big roster of entertainment includes: Aram, singer-songwriter, producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist; Tony Smiley; Jessa Campbell. Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center on Highway 202 about 4 miles from the junction of Highway 101 in Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriacrabfest.com.

April 26. Oregon Brass Quintet. The Oregon Brass Quintet has been in residence at the University of Oregon since the early 1970’s. Comprised of the brass faculty members from the UO School of Music and Dance, the OBQ promotes brass chamber music in its region through clinics, educational programs, and recitals. 7 p.m. The Liberty Theatre. Astoria, Oregon. www.libertyastoria.org.

April 28. Who Was York? Screening and Lecture. Videographer and executive director of the Astoria International Film Festival, Ron Craig shows and discusses his documentary Who Was York – about the black member of Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery. 2 p.m. Free. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum. 115 SE Lake St. Ilwaco, Washington (just north of Astoria). columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

 

 

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

