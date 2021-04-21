Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

North Coast Food Trail Expands to Edge of NW Oregon

Published 04/21/21 at 5:06 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

North Coast Food Trail Expands to Edge of NW Oregon

(Tillamook, Oregon) – Already an expansive way to chow down as you’re touring the Oregon coast, the North Coast Food Trail is getting ready to get bigger.

Some 100 or more miles of foodstuffs, drinks and culinary-themed adventures await with Visit Tillamook Coast’s North Coast Food Trail, which starts at the southern edges of the Tillamook County line at Neskowin and runs up through Cannon Beach, Seaside and now Astoria.

“We added 10 members in Astoria, so we have a true north coast food trail now,” said Nan Devlin, executive director of Visit Tillamook Coast.

Those will be announced soon.

Some things are shifting around, however, as the trail had previously dived into one spot in Lincoln City and another in Depoe Bay. There is a Central Coast Food Trail coming, so those will be a part of that someday.

It’s not just restaurants making up this tour for the tummy: a huge array of food-oriented firms are featured. You’ll find farms, farmers’ markets, breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, butchers, guided tours and experiences, lodgings and retail stores. Participants are denoted on the North Coast Food Trail website, and maps are handed at participating businesses throughout the region. There is also physical signage.

You’ll find them in Neskowin, Pacific City, Netarts, Tillamook, Bay City, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Nehalem and Manzanita in Tillamook County. Cannon Beach was part of the original tour when it started in 2018, and since Seaside has hopped on. Now Astoria is readying with more stops.

“Seaside has long been known as a great beach destination on Oregon's north coast, but what you'll find surprising is that it has become a culinary destination as well,” Devlin said.

A host of new participants in others towns will soon be announced on the Food Trail website sometime as well, Devlin said.

One famed and cajoling participant is a small resort of vacation rentals called Sheltered Nook at Tillamook Bay.

Returning for more of the tour are McGregor's Whiskey Bar locations in Manzanita and the newly-expanded spot in Cannon Beach.

Devlin said some places had dropped out and a few have been staying closed due to COVID-19. It’s likely when things normalize you’ll see an even larger North Coast Food Trail.

One of the more engaging aspects of the trail is the “foraging” section, where – under some circumstances – you can grab your grub from the forests or bays. Kelly’s Brighton Marina just north of Rockaway Beach, and the Tillamook Forest Center along Highway 6 provide definitive experiences of being able to find your own foodstuffs. Kelly’s lets you catch your own crab and other seafoods, while the Tillamook Forest Center provides foraging classes in the woods.

For more information on the North Coast Food Trail, visit www.northcoastfoodtrail.com. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

