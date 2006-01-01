Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals - Large List Vacation Rental Homes

(including Pet Friendly Vacation Rentals, Kid Friendly, Oceanfront Vacation Rentals - Some exclusive listings not found anywhere else)





BeachcombersNW.com. It's the single biggest resource for vacation rentals along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, where you can hone in on a rental home that fits any criteria, such as romantic retreats, families, pet friendly houses, large groups, ocean front, ocean views and hot tubs.BeachcombersNW includes a rental locator map, annual events calendar, seasonal specials listings, newsetter sign up, availability request forms, quick & easy rental search results, and much more. Find vacation rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Neskowin, Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, Depoe Bay, Otter Rock, Newport, South Beach, Waldport, Yachats, Heceta Beach, Florence, Dunes City and rentals all the way down to Brookings….as well as Washington towns Moclips, Pacific Beach, Copalis, Ocean Shores, Westport, North Cove, Oysterville, Nahcotta, Ocean Park, Long Beach, Seaview and Ilwaco. Mention BeachConnection.net when inquiring.

Oregon Beach Vacations. Now with an office in Cannon Beach. Well over 200 homes – all quite distinctive and carefully selected to be special. All over north coast: including Astoria, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway and more. Also in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar. Full kitchens, laundry facilities, oceanfront, ocean view, garden view and homes that are studios to elaborate mansions with eight bedrooms are part of their massive catalog. Some stand on secretive, grandiose bluffs in exclusive developments; some are condos or sophisticated homes practically on the beach. Some have hot tubs, and some are pet friendly. Perfect for families – or romantic getaways and special occasions. Large reunions, corporate or group retreats are well catered to. Special guest services like gift baskets, deliveries, even groceries can be arranged. 1235 Hemlock, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Gearhart by the Sea Comfortable and lovely vacation rental condo unit in Gearhart. This ground floor beauty is a quick walk to the beach, across the street from the golf course and restaurants. A partial ocean view gives way to the quiet wonders of the north Oregon coast gem. You have access to indoor pool, hot tub and exercise room (adults only). Unit comes with large flat screen TV, free wi-fi and fireplace with Presto logs. Kitchen features grinder, dishwasher, coffee maker and microwave, while condo site features laundry, vending and ice machines. Big bedroom has queen bed and flat screen TV. Living room comes with queen hide-a-bed, and there's a gas barbecue on the patio. McMenamins entertainment and pub a close walk. Only five minutes to Seaside, 15 minutes to Astoria – including the famed bridge, World War 2 battlements and a famous shipwreck. Rental office in Seaside: Beachhouse, at 800-995-2796. Website here.

Seaside

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly. All are non-smoking, and some offer seven nights for the price of six. Many homes are beachfront, or within a couple blocks of the beach and in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. You’ll find them in Seaside as well as in atmospheric, upscale Gearhart, including a soaring, modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. Depending on the home, you may find a ping-pong table, fireplaces, a big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, satellite TV, plasma TV, cottages with hot tubs, swimming pool access, luxurious modern beauties or Victorian architecture - and of course, kitchens that are fully equipped. Some come with beach toys and extra sleeping beds. Some pet friendly. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com. (Pet friendly, kid friendly, oceanfront)

Cannon Beach

Beachcomber Vacation Homes. Numerous vacation rentals in the Cannon Beach area, including Falcon Cove and Arch Cape. All homes have full kitchens, most with wi-fi, TV's, washer/dryer, and some are oceanfront and/or pet friendly. Depending on the home, you may find amenities and luxuries such as a barbecue, claw foot tub, a ship's ladder, views of the estuary at Cannon Beach, granite counters, vaulted ceilings, skylights, and even a solarium. There is a wood-burning fireplace to be found, covered porch, a large deck, spiral staircase, top quality appliances and many more. One is in a forest looking out on the ocean. One home is two levels, one of which has a luxury apartment. Another is a whimsical A-frame close to downtown. Some homes sleep as many as eight. Close walk or drive to many of Cannon Beach's fine restaurants, shops, and the unpopulated beaches nearby. 115 Sunset Blvd. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 855-219-4758. 503-436-4500. Beachcomber Website here.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. About 60 vacation homes to choose from: ocean view, oceanfront and very close to the beach, all in Cannon Beach or in Arch Cape. There are massive, grand homes with historic character; brand new, smaller cozy cottages, and even condos near the beach. All are either oceanfront or very close. Homes sleep as many as 12. Depending on the rental, you may find such delights as a clawfoot tub, oceanfront townhouse, gas log fireplace, lawns, garden areas, hot tubs, a deck, multiple bedrooms, a solarium with an intense beach view, and maybe even an electric organ. Some homes are in a condo complex with a swimming pool, where you may find fireplaces, decks, a sleeping alcove, woodstove and some large suites. Quite a few homes are pet friendly. Most come fully equipped with kitchens, TV/VCR, DVD, stereos, dishwashers, dryers, etc. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. You’ll find homes around Manzanita, along the Nehalem River, in the secretive Falcon Cove that’s a ways south of Cannon Beach, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, and down to Cape Meares. Homes and styles are extremely varied, as are the list of amenities: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Depending on the home, you may find laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, wet bars, barbecues, garages, crab cookers, and maybe even a fire pit or a home with a boat moorage or a sauna. Some have fun features like ping-pong, foosball, Playstation, poker/blackjack tables, books, kids’ toys and close access to river kayaking. TV/DVD, stereos and cable TV or satellite are found in many. Plenty are ocean view, but also numerous mountain views available. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge - Vacation Rentals. There are some stunning vacation rentals just outside of Manzanita - in Wheeler, sitting right on the stunning, pristine Nehalem Bay. Some larger suites at the Wheeler on the Bay Lodge also serve as vacation rentals, including at least one upstairs that has incredible bay views. These can be utilized as longer term vacation rentals; extended stays in a cozy hideaway, or just anyone wanting to kick it on the coast for a bit longer than usual. They are luxury rooms, spacious and come with numerous amenities. Perfect for families or just romantic vacations. They come with fireplaces, microwave, fridge, TV with DVD player, free movie rentals and coffee maker (coffee, tea, hot chocolate, apple cider). Some suites include hot tub spas, with in-room massages available. Highway 101, 580 Marine, Wheeler, Oregon. 503-368-5858. 800-469-3204. Wheeler on the Bay Lodge Site Some pet friendly vacation rentals.

Meredith Lodging in Manzanita. More than 70 homes allow you a place to call home on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or up on mysterious Neahkahnie Mountain with its fantastic views and legends of buried treasure. They are perfect for an intimate getaway or for large groups. Large, modern homes or classic beach cottages with character may have features like hardwood floors, small apartments with separate entry, light knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings, skylights or lots of windows, or perhaps a landscaped yard. Amenities could include: rock fireplace, large deck complete with a hot tub, breakfast bar, woodstove, Jacuzzi tub, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, free DSL, games and books and even a swing set for children. Some pet friendly with a fee. Full kitchens and other features like DVD players, TV, washer, dryer, etc. Pay for six nights, get the seventh night free. Office in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2955 or 1-800-224-7660. Web Site Here

Sunset Vacation Rentals. About 70 homes to choose from in north Oregon coast hotspots like Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove. These beauties sleep anywhere from two to 20 and many are pet friendly. Find cozy bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; beach funk to cutting edge design. Homes overlook the beach from on high, are right on the beachfront, or just a short walk away. One house is cedar on the outside with log cabin on the inside, another is perched on the mountain, one has a guest cottage, while another has a babbling brook. Homes come with varied amenities. You may find: vintage appliances, knotty pine walls, a bunkhouse for kids, an executive office, homes close to the golf course or state park, a soaker tub, rock fireplace, woodstove, wet bar, game room, stone slab fireplace, garden, DSL, wrap around decks, yards or views of a wilderness area. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

The Houses on Manzanita Beach. Unique vacation homes all located on the beautiful seven-mile beach with creative designer touches, in the quiet, forested haven of Manzanita. All are oceanfront and ocean view, with some pet friendly; great for large groups. Modern designs with a historic beauty. From three bedrooms and three baths up to seven bedrooms and five baths. Each one includes modern kitchens, internet, TV, phone, a gas grill and fireplace, decks, washer, dryer and dishwasher. Extras vary depending on home, but you may find: a grassy yard for the kids, designer bathrooms, ping pong table, a pool table, wood burning fireplace, private sliding door from bedroom to deck, European fixtures, fanciful Pratt & Larson custom tile, radiant floor heating, covered parking, dining area for 20. One home has views all the way to Rockaway, while another was once owned by the Reed family (of Reed College fame). Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website here

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.

Oceanside - Netarts - Tillamook - Bay City

Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay. A very unique set of vacation rentals that is not only extremely eco-friendly but does so with tiny homes (each 385 sq ft). Set in a secluded woodsy area near Tillamook Bay, it's a bit of a natural playground as well, with its own Disc Golf course, other lawn games, fire pit and even a dog bath. Features a complimentary breakfast each morning. Pet friendly. Each home is individually decorated with flair, with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Amenities include: flat screen TV, DVD player, locally-made furniture, cooking utensils, full-sized shower, private wi-fi, private deck that includes a barbecue, outdoor seating, ceiling fan and more. They come with three queen beds and lots of closet space. The park-like setting has its own private garden. The emphasis is on stopping to smell the roses. 7860 Warren Street. Bay City, Oregon. (503) 805-5526. http://shelterednook.com

Oceanfront Rentals in Oceanside. This charming rental home contains three bedrooms and a deck with a monster of a view, right on the beach of clandestine Oceanside. You'll find two baths with pedestal sinks, oversized soaking tub in the master bedroom, wood burning fireplace with wood provided, as well as an electric forced air furnace. Each bed has down comforters as well as electric blankets for those chilly but hypnotizing coastal winters. Washer and dryer available for guests. A fully-equipped chef’s kitchen for any of your cooking whims includes Jenn-Air range, disposal, dishwasher, microwave and more. A large deck lets you watch your kids play in the sand from the cottage, also featuring a gas barbecue. Also, enjoy TV with cable, DVD/VHF and wi-fi. It’s a nicely furnished oceanfront home - perfect retreat for family vacations or romantic get-away weekends. Oceanside, Oregon. See website and contact info here.

Idyllic Beach Houses. Off the beaten track - due west of Portland - in Tierra del Mar. Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes with quick, easy access to long, quiet, sandy beaches. Both offer free WiFi, DVD, and eclectic libraries of books, DVDs, and board games. Guardenia Street House: Quiet and secluded, nestled at the edge of forest. One block from beach. Extensively remodeled: Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Stunning view into native hemlock and Sitka spruce woods through floor-to-ceiling picture windows and enormous wrap-around juniper deck. Kids’ Bunkhouse, newly built with skylight and decorated with kids in mind, adjoins kitchen patio. Spacious, fully equipped kitchen. Fireplace; BBQ. Sleeps 9. Pier Street House: Only half-block to beach and just 1-1/2 blocks from Guardenia House. Vaulted ceilings, open-floor plan, second-story balcony, natural wood. DVD/Blu-Ray. Wood stove, BBQ. Well-equipped full kitchen. Deck, fenced backyard, doggy door. Sleeps 10. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com

Rental Homes in Cape Meares - Tillamook Bay. Two vacation rental homes in the extremely secluded village of Cape Meares, next to the headland (courtesy Beach Break Vacation Rentals). One has three levels, multiple decks and large picture windows to the ocean. Large enough for family reunions or business retreats, it has four bedrooms. Other amenities include a gas barbecue and mountain views, plus it's close to a wooden, two-mile hike to the Octopus Tree and the lighthouse. The other home is also large and luxurious with multiple levels and quite close to the ocean. Three bedrooms accommodate 10 people. It comes with a gas grill and barbecue, a hot tub/Jacuzzi, fireplace and some pets are ok. A five-minute walk gets you to the beach, while Tillamook Bay is just a few minutes walk the other direction. There is large, overstuffed furniture and a gathering table for eight. Wi-fi and cable TV. Cape Meares, Oregon. See Beach Break Vacation Rentals. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623.

Pacific City - Neskowin

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Overlooking the beach, surf, Haystack Rock, and the spectacular Cape Kiwanda headland and dunes: it's beachfront luxury as a vacation rental. The views are matched by the level of attention in the details. Upscale cottages have completely fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom units. There are gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, remote controlled gas fireplaces, private balconies that have propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit. Concierge service meets every need, including stocking your fridge before your arrival. Hi-tech pleasures abound, like flat-panel, high-density televisions, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with high speed internet and Xbox 360 game stations. You’ll also find bamboo bedding for comfort and sustainability, luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Throughout Pacific City with dozens of fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach. many are pet friendly, so pack up the whole family for the most relaxing beach retreat yet. Can sleep four to 14 people per home. From 5,000 sq-ft custom home to a simple two bedroom beach house. Enjoy two miles of paved walking and biking paths which lead directly to the beach or to Pelican Brewery. Take a walk up a dune ramp for private beach access in one neighborhood. Every home has gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Some Jacuzzi tubs, hot tubs, and ocean views. Some have access to a clubhouse with fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. Family reunions, weddings or just a quiet weekend at the beach. 24-hour customer support. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 3105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. - www.shorepinerentals.com

Beach Wood's Cottage – Pacific City. Amidst the beachgrass and semi-dune landscape of a beautiful community within town, you're a short walk to the wide open beaches. An ocean view from this sizable home allows you to see Haystack Rock. A large floor plan gives way to three bedrooms, a loft and two bathrooms, accentuated by white walls with wood trim. An enclosed balcony offers even better views of the ocean and Cape Kiwanda. There's a large deck running around the side, featuring a gas barbecue and a sliding glass door. Patio chairs are in abundance to take in all the beachy glory. Window seats offer awesome views during storm seasons or simply to hide from the elements. The loft also features a private area with a sofa, work desk and more ocean and sky. No pets and no smoking allowed. Part of Shorepine Rentals, so you also have access to the clubhouse, which includes a fitness center. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. You can also book online - Beach Wood's Cottage.

Lincoln City

A1 Beach Rentals. It's perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two. With over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from, A1 Beach Rentals has it all. They have a breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses - from one to seven bedrooms. Many homes are in the quiet Road's End district of Lincoln City, but others you'll find in other sections of town, overlooking the beach, many with private beach access, some close to the casino, as well as one that has a view of the beach and of D Lake, while another is in Depoe Bay. Enjoy a world of luxury, relaxation and fun possibilities.

Depending on your selection, you'll find homes with interesting and varied amenities like a rock fireplace, outdoor hot tub, a secret loft for kids, beamed ceilings, gazebo, oceanview decks, a detached cigar house, BBQ and game room, among many others. Some are historic charmers that date to the 20's and 30's - one was even a lookout for U-Boats in World War II. A-1 Beach Rentals, Lincoln City, Oregon (office in Portland). (503) 232-5984. www.a1beachrentals.com

Keystone Vacation Rentals. Right on the ocean, luxurious condos in both Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, including legendary condo complexes Village at North Pointe and Pacific Winds. Units come with one or two bedrooms, and are either on the beach or on a high vantage perfect for whale watching. Most feature private hot tubs, wi-fi internet, access to indoor pools and even a 19-seat theater. Most sleep as many as four. Depending on the condo, other highlights sometimes found include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, I-Pod docking station, books, games and puzzles, covered parking, cable TV, DVD library, massage chair, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414. www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Sea Horse Vacation Rentals are adjacent to the oceanfront motel, and range from vintage cabins for two to four people to a large three-bedroom house that can sleep 10. Some cabins and homes have fireplaces or woodstoves, all have kitchens, and some have partial ocean views. Amenities include cable TV, DVD players, and free WiFi. Guests in the vacation rentals are welcome to use the motel's indoor heated pool, outdoor hot tub overlooking the ocean. Beach access. Affordable rates and no cleaning fees. Pets stay free. 2039 NW Harbor Drive, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

Moonbreaker Vacation Rental, Lincoln City. Moonbreaker is a romantic Cape Cod-style home of two-storied splendor and its own private stairs to the sand. You'll find it on the beach at Lincoln City's peaceful yet dramatic Roads End area, where even whale watching is a good possibility. Large windows and decks bring spectacular sunsets straight to you. The fun begins with a slated entryway opening to marble floors, featuring high ceilings and luxurious, comfortable furnishings. Sleeps four people. Full baths. There's a jetted tub for two, four-post bed, big screen TV, a master bedroom and second roomy queen bedroom. Completely furnished with linens and towels, as well as a starter kit of paper products. Other amenities: living gas fireplace, ironing board, washer / dryer, wi-fi, linens, coffee maker, cookware, dishwasher, full kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, stove. Entertainment systems include cable TV, CD player, DVD player - plus very close to casino and the golf course. At northern end of Lincoln City, Oregon. See website here. Call (503) 232-5984.

Depoe Bay - Newport

Keystone Vacation Rentals.Luxury oceanfront condos are found in Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, including well known condos such as Village at North Pointe and Pacific Winds. One or two-bedroom units sit up against the sands or up high at whale watching vantage points, and often come with features like private hot tubs, wi-fi, access to indoor pools and even a theater. Most sleep as many as four. Depending on the condo, other highlights sometimes found include gourmet kitchens, river rock fireplace, plasma TV, washers and dryers, fitness center, pool table, beach patio, BBQ, I-Pod docking station, books, games and puzzles, covered parking, cable TV, DVD library, massage chair, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Some have access to a conference room. Depoe Bay and Lincoln City. (503) 443-1414). www.KeystoneVacationsOregon.com

Whale Pointe Resort. All oceanfront luxury oceanfront units that allow access to a variety of amenities from the resort - all with balconies/patios. Family fun for all ages with three pools, three spas, tennis court, sport court, video rentals, arcade games, ping pong, pool table, two fitness rooms, children’s playground, a gift shop and more. Whales can be seen aplenty from your big window to the waves. Condos vary, but may include cable TV, VCR/DVD player, stereo with CD player, gas fireplace, gas barbecue, washer and dryer, telephone, iron and ironing board, hairdryer, sleeper sofa, jetted tub and high-speed internet access (fee applies). Some are studios (two in a queen bed), some are two-bedroom (sleeps six) or three bedroom (sleeps eight). All units have balconies/patios. Discounted specials available. Highway 101, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 866-997-7224. 503-697-7224. www.frsvacationrentals.com

An Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous, Depoe Bay. Two oceanfront suites as a romantic getaway. Both vacation rentals right on the ocean with a million dollar view of whales and waves - sitting only 50 feet above the Pacific. You get a private suite with its own private deck, each with its own private outdoor entrance. You'll have a large outdoor deck / garden area to yourself with a wood fire pit and Adirondack chairs. They even supply the wood and makings for s'mores. Offering a Vacation Rental package or a Bed and Breakfast Package: you choose. Suites come with elegant antiques, gas fireplace, fridge, microwave, toaster, coffee maker, WiFi, cozy robes, satellite TV, DVD, and binoculars to watch the whales. A large selection of DVD's. Gas fireplace, queen bed. The suites have a bathroom with pebblestone floors and cedar ceilings. 147 N. Highway 101. Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-765-3455. Ocean Paradise Whales Rendezvous Website.

OceanWatch at Surfland Vacation Rental Home, Newport. They call it “oceanfront done right,” and that is likely apt. Located in South Beach, near the Aquarium and many attractions, as well as right on one of Newport's more pristine beaches. Four-bedroom stunner with two bath, all amidst sweeping ocean views from the kitchen, dining room as well as the living room and at least one bedroom. Fireplace and a big TV screen, while a close beach access a mere few blocks away beckons you to the sands. Two bedrooms are upstairs and two downstairs, while it's even pet friendly so your furry friend can join in the fun. Home is famous for its landscaping. Features include high-speed internet, barbecue, fenced yard, iPod docking stations, dishwasher and full kitchen. Great for large groups. Also comes with on-site laundry, cable TV and binoculars. South Beach (Newport), Oregon. See website for booking or call 800.723.2383.

Prince of Whales Vacation Rental Condo. A gorgeous vacation rental overlooking the waves and rocky grandeur of Depoe Bay. New kitchen, bathrooms, and furniture throughout the entire condo. An open living room and kitchen have full ocean views, perfect for whale watching. River rock fireplace and flat screen TV, a jetted tub, gas fireplace, wi-fi, DVD player, cable TV and one king bed and one queen bed. Completely furnished with linens and towels, as well as a starter kit of paper products. Free WiFi. Beach club house with pool, spa, game room, and theater room which seats up to 19 people. Sleeps a total of four. Close drive to Newport or Lincoln City, and big attractions like Glass Blowing Studio, Hatfield Marine Science Center or Oregon Coast Aquarium. North end of Depoe Bay, Highway 101. Website here (through A1 Vacation Rentals). (503)-232-5984.

Yachats - Waldport - Florence

The Waves House - Waldport. Accommodating 7 guests and Dog-Friendly, this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath contemporary home offers expansive ocean views, complimentary wine, wood fireplace, private Marquis hot tub, vaulted ceilings in every room, King pillow-top beds with Down comforters, 30 Mbps wireless from every room, full complement kitchen with espresso machine, coffee machine and grinder, 50' Smart TV in the living room and a cable TV in each bedroom. Especially child-friendly, delight in the convenience of a porta-crib, high chair, stroller, books, games and toys. Gas BBQ, picnic table, deck furniture, children's outdoor toys. Built on the beach access road, The Waves House is just 1.5 blocks up from the 7 mile, flat, sandy beach with fires allowed on the beach! Enjoy Bayshore Beach Club heated outdoor pool, fitness center, pool table, and children's activities during the summer. Waldport, Oregon. 541-968-0322. See Website here.

In Waldport: Pacifica House. It's dog friendly and it'll sleep up to eight people. You'll find enormous ocean views from this contemporary vacation rental home, which is a mere block and a half from the beach. Comes with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy complimentary wine, a wood fireplace, Queen pillow-top beds with Down comforters and Marquis hot tub. Living room has a 50' Smart TV, every room has access to 30 Mbps wireless - and all have vaulted ceilings. French doors open to a deck with ocean vistas from each bedroom and living room. The kitchen comes full-featured with espresso machine, coffee machine and grinder. Dive into the over-sized 2 person Jacuzzi tub, there's a neo-angle shower where you can see the ocean. Very welcoming to kids, with a high chair, stroller, porta-crib, books, games and toys. Gas BBQ, 2 picnic tables, deck furniture, children's outdoor toys. Quick walk to seven miles of gorgeous, pristine beaches perfect for bonfires. Summer gives you access to heated outdoor pool, fitness center, and children's activities during the summer. Waldport, Oregon. 541-968-0322. Website here.



Heceta Beach Vacation Cottage - Florence. Close to glorious Heceta Beach and its pristine sands, this cozy, comfy self-contained vacation rental guest suite near it all in Florence. It is at once for the discerning taste but the budget-conscious as well, an enchanting and unique 405 square feet of cedar-shingle accommodations that come with a hot tub, free secure wi-fi and a boutique feel - with the owner living on property for better service. Romantic as well as rustic, it can hold no more than two people. The suite also hosts a covered courtyard and a private area for the hot tub. There is a full kitchenette that comes with a microwave, toaster oven, electric skillet, crock-pot, blender, 12 cup coffee maker, bagel toaster, Brita water filter; and a table for two. Large storage for luggage, queen bed with sleep memory foam, electric pot-bellied stove, Roku for Internet streaming TV and more. No smoking, pets or children. Minimum age 28. Just north of Florence, Oregon. 650-575-9151. Website here.

