Manzanita Hotels, Lodging - Massive List of Oregon Coast Stunners, Many Unknown

Published 06/27/2018

(Manzanita, Oregon) – Ever wanted to find the perfect place to stay in Manzanita? This part of the north Oregon coast offers a whole lot you probably didn’t know about in the way of hotels, motels and vacation rentals. Many options are pet friendly, lots of hotels and motels come with kitchens, there’s at least one stunning surprise of a BnB in there, and you’ll find a huge, dizzying array of rental homes.

The Houses on Manzanita Beach features a handful of unique, even fanciful vacation rental homes. Graced with designer touches, they are all oceanfront and all in the midst of the lush forest that surrounds the town. One has views all the way to Rockaway Beach while another was owned by the Reed family of Reed College fame. Some have grassy yards, maybe a ping pong table, wood burning fireplace and even European fixtures, depending on the home. You may also find radiant floor heating or a dining area that seats 20. Manzanita, Oregon. (503) 354-4287. Website.

A fun fact: some dazzling, even unusual color schemes come with one home. You have to see it to believe it.





Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC has their office in Nehalem but holds sway over a huge swath of the Oregon coast with homes all around Manzanita, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach and all the way down to Cape Meares and as far as near Cannon Beach. The list is extremely varied, as are the amenities: large homes to small, romantic cottages; oceanfront townhomes to unique charmers. Features you may find include laundry facilities, stereos, fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen with gas range, large decks, back decks, wet bars, barbecues, garages, indoor or outdoor hot tubs, Jacuzzis, crab cookers. Some have fire pits and there are even some with a sauna or boat moorage. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. Website.

Fun fact: some on the lake in Rockaway Beach and even a houseboat or two.





The Inn at Manzanita is a cozy, forested charmer, tucked away behind a stand of trees and surrounded by a beautiful garden. With some partial ocean views, it's a bit like being on your own island at times. A mere 150 feet from the beach, it’s a romantic getaway that comes with huge soaker tubs, fireplace, champagne, a private garage with a dog kennel, all in the midst of lush, forested surroundings. What was originally an adult retreat is now open to kids and families. Rooms come with a distinctly different theme. Some have decks and all have two-person jetted spas. You’ll find breakfast tables, wet-bars that contain a fridge, and a host of other features that pamper and impress. There are kitchen units available, it’s pet friendly, and you get terry robes, coffee, hot chocolate, tea and more. Amenities: cable TV, DVD player, VCR, CD player and hair dryer; plasma TV. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com.





Manzanita’s Ocean Inn is one of the few hotels right on the ocean, where numerous sublimely-appointed units have a condo feel, many with kitchens or kitchenettes. Depending on the unit, you may get decks facing the ocean, a wood stove, a Jacuzzi bath and more. Pristine wood graces each room, some with knotty pine and others just as a pleasant finishing touch. Comfort Sleeper couches by American Leather, and 32-inch flat screen TV's are part of the deal. All have one kind of ocean view or another. Gourmet goodies in the lobby and strong wi-fi throughout. One wheelchair-friendly upstairs unit as well. Amenities: cable TV, pet friendly, bio-friendly, microwaves, guest laundry. 2 Laneda Ave. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7701. 866-368-7701. www.oceaninnatmanzanita.com.

A curious fun fact about Ocean Inn: They have an awesome webcam should you want to check out the Oregon coast while at home.

Spindrift Inn is a mere block away from Manzanita’s extensive beaches – you can easily hear the waves. A mesmerizing sense of history is here in this elder statesman while still armed with a compliment of modern conveniences. It’s cozy and charming, coming with pet friendly options and kitchenettes. Each room is individually decorated and includes pillow-top mattresses, soft cotton sheets, adorable quilted comforters, microwave, mini-fridge, LCD TV, DVD player, and coffee maker. Guests have access to complimentary hi-speed wireless internet and a large collection of DVD movies. It also comes with an historic little vacation rental cottage. 114 Laneda Avenue, Manzanita, Oregon. Toll-free (877) 368-1001. www.spindrift-inn.com.

Sunset Vacation Rentals has scores of homes around the Nehalem Bay area, including Manzanita, the Neah-Kah-Nie development area, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach and the secretive Falcon Cove by Short Sands. Plenty of pet friendly options and homes host anywhere from two to 20 folks. Small bungalows for an intimate getaway to larger homes with cathedral ceilings; or beach funk to cutting edge design. Fun finds: guest cottages with some, a babbling brook with another, log cabin homes, cedar exterior, other surprises. General amenities: some pet friendly, TV’s, cable, decks, kitchens, woodstoves, wet bars, game rooms, fireplaces. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

The San Dune Inn is a longtime charmer of Manzanita, with plenty of quirky to upscale touches – all just blocks from the beach. Atmospheric, soothing colors – often in darker pastels – cover the walls of this immaculate place. It’s exceptionally kid and pet friendly, treating families and their pets to glorious little details like beach chairs, beach games, dog towels and treats and a host of other complimentary stuff. Check out the stunning garden in the back with an umbrella for cover, plus a whimsical little fountain and a spot where faeries may dwell. Kitchen units as well. Amenities: widescreen TV’s and electric fireplaces, linens washed with special attention to those with allergies, cable and wi-fi in all rooms. 428 Dorcas Lane, Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-5163. Website here.

Wander into the ethereal at the Zen Garden Bed and Breakfast, where fine food is accompanied by two large units overlooking the sands of southern Manzanita and the state park. An outdoor soaking tub is a highlight, but the apex is the actual Zen garden within sight and sound of the waves. Breakfast is served in the bistro, with a menu that changes daily and uses fresh, local organic eggs and produce. Amenities: queen bed, wi-fi, TV’s, spacious living room. 8910 Glenesslin Lane. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6697. http://zengardenbedandbreakfast.com.

Meredith Lodging in Manzanita is host to more than 70 vacation rental homes. A huge array of features that include exceptional finds such as hardwood floors, homes with small apartments with their own entry, skylights, huge windows on the ocean, knotty wood walls, open beam ceilings and plenty of oceanfront options. Massive and soaring, modern homes to classic beach cottages dot the landscape of this north Oregon coast haven and the selection at Meredith, where you can be right on the beach, up on the hills of Neahkahnie Mountain or near the famed golf course of Manzanita.

Features you may find include a landscaped yard, gas BBQ, large living spaces, reading nooks, breakfast bar, woodstove, DSL, books and games, a rock fireplace or two, large decks with ocean or forest views, and perhaps even a swing set for the kiddies. There are pet friendly possibilities too. Amenities for homes include: DVD players, TV, washer, dryer, and full kitchens, among many others. 541-996-2955 or 1-800-224-7660. Website here.





Oregon Beach Vacations oversees dozens of homes in the area around Manzanita, including the Three Capes area, Tillamook Bay, Nehalem Bay, Rockaway Beach up to Cannon Beach. Massive homes to stunning, smaller charmers, many pet friendly and including hot amenities like full kitchens, garages, oceanfront homes, and more. 1-800-723-2383. Website.

The Blue Pearl is a vacation rental home in Manzanita with a distinctive architecture on the top floor, where lines come together into a series of stunning skylights and angles over one bed. It’s augmented by a half window that creates a dazzling shower of light. There’s a spa tub under a gable, a wrap-around deck and warm blonde wood everywhere. Amenities: TV, kitchen, washer/dryer. See full site. 541-996-2955 or 1-800-224-7660.

