Two Stellar Oregon Coast Winter Views at Cannon Beach Include One Sizzling Special

Two Stellar Oregon Coast Winter Views at Cannon Beach Include One Sizzling Deal

Published 12/05/23 a 6:45 p.m.

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two lodging gems in Cannon Beach and one exceptionally inexpensive special: two north Oregon coast hotels are a bit of a winter wonderland right now for different reasons. One is a beautifully upscale construct that's right on the sands, and providing a prime spot for watching storms – even waves coming right up to the edge of the grounds and its seawall. The other is almost right on the beach and practically giving away rooms on some nights.

Winter's lack of crowds works well in your favor on the shoreline these days. Both are also fab spots to catch the king tides coming up in December and January.

Overlooking the beaches of the Tolovana area, the Wayside Inn is actually looking out on one of two of the original villages that eventually became Cannon Beach. Tolovana was its own separate community for a little while.

Now, it's one of the outstanding examples of a pet friendly hotel in Cannon Beach, as well as a being a bit easier on the budget. It is, by all accounts, extremely dog friendly, something a lot of customers there point out online. They do, after all, have special gift baskets for pups that include towels, a bowl and a treat.





All rooms are facing the ocean, and though it's not exactly right on the beach, you get most of that full effect. The waves are lilting from here, singing you to sleep. Whatever it's up to you get a great view of that, and this includes those famed Oregon coast storms in winter, where breakers can reach right up to the embankment of the parking lot.

It's quite spectacular here.





The Wayside Inn has a rather coveted heated indoor pool, as well as a hot tub.

Then there's the close proximity to famed spots like the Warren House Pub, two little markets and of course a lot of beach. It's also a quick walk to the grandeur of Haystack Rock and its Needles, perhaps Oregon's most famous resident.



This is how powerful storms are at the Tolovana area

The upper floors have balconies while there's patios on the ground floor. All of them make for great viewing of not just the water but also the bunnies that dot this place.

The Wayside Inn is also running a rather enticing special until the first of February. Weekdays are extraordinarily cheap.

“Two Night Special – Stay 2 nights or more Sunday – Thursday in an ocean-view Two Queen Studio for $89 per night. Available 1/26/23 – 2/1/24, excluding holiday school breaks. The rate is for two people and can’t be combined with other discounts. Book online at www.thewayside-inn.com or call 503-436-1577.”

3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

A little ways up the road in the north Oregon coast town, there's Schooner’s Cove Inn, the sister hotel to Wayside Inn. This slightly regal beauty is right off 3rd St. and sits directly on the ocean. Interesting and intricate A-frame-like shapes and slanted angles are a design highlight here, with those showing on the landward side of the building.

Out front, facing the ocean, the place lights up with the sunset's glow.

Most rooms are oceanfront – and so is the onsite spa, which is surrounded by rustic wood but shows off a stunning view. One of the big highlights is the beachfront lawn that comes complete with lounging chairs, picnic tables and barbecues. This allows for all sorts of entertaining repose during the warmer seasons, but the seawall in front of the lawn can create a show if the winter waves are particularly, rigorously unruly.

Keep an eye on that stream emptying out at sea right here. You're just yards away from where major American (and Oregon coast) history took place. Lewis & Clark, along with Sacagewea and a few others, made the strenuous trek to this spot to check out a beached whale and trade for parts of it with the local natives. This took place in 1806.

Schooner’s Cove is an upscale hotel that caters to romancing couples as well as provides larger rooms to host groups. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com. .

