|Silver Surf Motel, Yachats.Flat sandy, beaches, indoor heated pool with hot tub. All beachfront. Newly remodeled rooms, cottages and suites; some dog friendly. All w/ private balcony, fireplace, flat screen TV, DVD, kitchen, refrigerator, stove, microwave, coffee maker, toaster. Cable TV, HBO, WIFI. Cabins sleep six, two private bedrooms, full-sized kitchens and living room w/ carport. Onsite guest laundry, ocean view sitting garden. 3767 N Hwy 101, Yachats, Oregon. 1-541-547-3175 or 1-800-281-5723 www.silversurf-motel.com
|Oregon
Beach Vacations. Literally
over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all quite
distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them
in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe
Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin,
Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet
friendly. Office in Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com
|Pacifica House / Waves House, Waldport. Two contemporary vacation rental homes in Waldport. The Waves House sleeps 7 guests; 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, comp wine, high speed wifi, 50” Smart TV, dog privileges, expansive views of the ocean, wood fireplace, cathedral ceilings, and a private hot tub under the stars with an ocean view. Especially child-friendly features. Pacifica House sleeps 8, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Jacuzzi tub. 7-mile flat sandy beach, pool in summer. (30 mins from Depoe Bay, Oregon) Waldport. 541-968-0322. Website here.
Near Yachats: Yaquina Lighthouse Home. Spacious vacation rental close Yaquina Head Lighthouse, hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical fun. 4 bedrooms, gas fireplace, gaming system, cable TV, 2.5 baths, a ping pong table, air hockey, wi fi, oceanfront. Washer/dryer, microwave, stove top and a dishwasher. One room w/ pirate theme; a den/library, kitchen, breakfast room. Jetted tub. Sunroom perfect for winter whale watching. In Newport, Oregon (private neighborhood). Through Oregon Beach Vacations. (800)723-2383. Website Here.
