804 Trail Crazed Storm Waves

The power of the Pacific is more evident on this part of the central Oregon coast than anywhere else, with Yachats being primarily rocky ledges that dare the waves to come at them. And come at them, they do. Add stormy conditions to the mix and you have magnificent, even frightening watery pyrotechnics.

Yachats' 804 Trail is full of spots where the waves go bonkers just about anytime, but when storms come they provide the most drama.

This, of course, calls for closer attention to beach safety. Stay far back and clear of these ledges during stormy moments, but even in calmer conditions they should be approached with caution.



