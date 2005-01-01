Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Oregon Coast Travel, Vacation Guide, Beach Secrets, Lodging, Rentals, Dining, Entertainment, Events Calendar, Daily Oregon Coast Travel Articles - Oregon Coast Mobile, Smartphone Lodging Listings

Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Oregon Coast Travel, Vacation Guide, Beach Secrets, Lodging, Rentals, Dining, Entertainment, Events Calendar, Daily Oregon Coast Travel Articles, Oregon Coast Lodging and Restaurants, Real Estate, Family Travel, Wine, Day Trips, Pets, Oregon Coast Weather, Oregon Coast Map, Mileage, Timeshare, Oregon Coast Things To Do, Pictures
Search 5,000 pages for Oregon Coast lodging, restaurants, nature, events
.Oregon Coast Travel Updates: Check here for Up to minute Oregon coast weather.....Complete list of Oregon coast tide pools......Oregon Coast Guide for Beginners....Get Oregon Coast Lodging and Restaurant Listings......Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals...Complete guides to Seaside....Cannon Beach

 
Latest Oregon Coast Entertainment, Events, Science and Tourism News

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science

Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events

Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events

Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides

Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events

Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide

An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events

Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

N. Oregon Coast's Manzanita Area: Pelican Survey, Cemetery Cleanup
SOLVE is holding a cleanup of a famed, historic cemetery; help count the pelicans

What You're Missing Out on in May on the Oregon Coast
Two months in particular tend to be woefully neglected on the Oregon coast, and one is happening right now. Weather, science, kids

Clamming News and Seals / Sea Lions on Oregon Coast
Good news for nature lovers on the Oregon coast, if you love clamming or watching the wildlife. Weather

N. Oregon Coast History: Tsunami Tragedy Started Cannon Beach's Sandcastle Fe...
It began in 1964, not long after a tsunami washed out the bridge

The Delights and the Dangers of N. Oregon Coast Elk
When can you see them around Cannon Beach, Seaside and Warrenton? What are the dangers?

Video: Watery Chaos of Oregon Coast's Cook Chasm, Thor's Well
Where marauding, monstrous waves play tricks near Yachats

4.0 Quake Off the Southern Oregon Coast Sunday, No Alerts
The small quake was centered about 120 miles west of Bandon, happening at 7:20 p.m.

Contact, Advertise on BeachConnection.net


Oregon Coast Featured Travel Articles

Oregon Coast Science Experts: What is Sea Foam? Foam in the ocean is just sea bubbles, started off by tiny little phytoplankton that have died and the way their skeletons change the surface tension of the water

rules of the oregon coastSurprising Unknown Rules of the Oregon Coast There's a lot coastal tourism entities haven't told you - and they won't.

All About Oregon Coast Whales, Whale Watching

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

View North Coast Beaches Live - View Central Coast Beaches Live

More to History of Oregon Coast's Peter Iredale Than Just a Shipwreck Its rusted bones are a huge attraction to those visiting Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Washington coast

Surprising Science Factoids About Oregon Coast Weather How many more minutes of daylight on the coast? What's the truth about Oregon coast winters? Suprises abound

Oregon Coast Lighthouses at a Glance A list of Oregon coast lighthouses and some supplemental information

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels; Oceanfront Vacation Rentals

Oregon Coast Road, Traffic Conditions, Updates find road issues -- Oregon Coast Beach Health Safety Alerts or when beach alerts are lifted

Oregon and Oregon Coast Range Wines - Buy Online - from Yamhill County, the Coast Range and Willamette Valley. Have wines sent to your home

Oregon Coast Outdoor Guide - At a Glance Quick reference to hiking, beaches

All About Oregon Coast Geology - Science behind the sights

 

Special Sections

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction


Seaside, Oregon Complete Guide (hidden beaches, parks, Seaside Turnaround, Promenade)


Cannon Beach, Oregon Complete Guide (unpopulated beaches, mysteries, Ecola, Indian Beach)


Lincoln City, Oregon Complete Guide (beach oddities, secret spots, wild sights, lodging nirvana)


Complete Guide to South Beach, Seal Rock, Waldport (hidden beaches, geologic wonders and sand dunes)


Oregon Coast Camping (every campsite on 180 miles of Oregon coast)


All Oregon Coast Tide Pools (where to find them - every single tide pool)


Oregon Coast Map, Mileage Chart & Routes to Coast


Oregon Coast Videos


Oregon Coast Attractions, Spas


Oregon Coast Day Trips, Suggested Itineraries

Oregon Coast Lounges, Bars

Oregon Coast Bed and Breakfasts

Official Oregon Coast Lewis n Clark Guide

Oregon Coast Things to Do

Important Travel Links

Adventure Blog

Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska

Oregon Coast for Kids, Children: Family Attractions, Beaches Guide

Oregon Coast Travel Tips, Advice - the Ultimate Guide
 

 

Oregon Coast Maporegon coast map Cannon Beach, Arch Cape astoria, warrenton Seaside and Gearhart Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach Bay City, Tillamook, Garibaldi, Bayocean Three Capes, Oceanside, Tierra Del Mar, Netarts, Pacific City Neskowin, Lincoln City Depoe Bay Newport Seal Rock, Waldport Yachats, Cape Perpetua Devil's Churn, Bob Creek, Strawberry Hill Heceta Head Lighthouse, Florence

For Oregon Coast Beach Connection RSS News Feeds, click here or below

 


 


Oregon Coast Blog Posts


Vote for Your Favorite Oregon Coast Lodging - Or Favorite Lodging Photo Here
Yachats lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Oceanside lodging, Pacific City lodging, Manzanita lodging, Rockaway Beach lodging, Wheeler lodging, Depoe Bay lodging

Beach Travel Tips: Inspired and Distinctive Places to Stay on Oregon Coast
Yachats lodging, Newport lodging, Lincoln City lodging, Seaside lodging, Cannon Beach lodging, Oceanside lodging, Pacific City lodging, Manzanita lodging, Rockaway Beach lodging, Wheeler lodging, Depoe Bay lodging

Latest Manzanita, Oregon News - Updates, Local and Travel News
Latest local and travel news from Manzanita, Oregon coast: Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem, Nehalem Bay. Updates, alerts, weather, travel info

Cannon Beach, N. Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates
The latest local news out of Cannon Beach on the north Oregon coast, including travel news as well

Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Lodging, Hotel, Motel, Rental News
Now with news updates for Lincoln City lodging, on the central Oregon coast. Lincoln City vacation rentals news, kids, Lincoln City places to stay articles

See the Latest Cannon Beach Lodging Deals, Specials, Discounts
The latest discounts and deals out of Cannon Beach, on the N. Oregon coast. Check back frequently

Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates
Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates, Lincoln City Travel news, various news from around the Lincoln City area

Oregon Coast Fall, Autumn Preview
A look at fall, autumn fun for kids, families and college students, and couples and singles

Oregon Coast Whales - Guide to Whale Watching; Whale News
Whale Sighting numbers, whale news from the Oregon coast

Oregon Coast Lodging Listings for Mobile: IPhones, Android, Smartphones
Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Tillamook Bay, Rockaway Beach, Wheeler, Oceanside, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Waldport, Yachats, Florence.
 

Oregon Coast Beach Safety - articles, news, updates, deep details

Tsunami Debris News from Oregon Coast - How to Report Debris

Oregon Coast Frequently Asked Questions

 



Oregon Coast Travel News
Daily updated travel, entertainment, camping & science from the oregon coast

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Astoria - at the northernmost tip of Oregon
Astoria - photos, pictures
Where the Columbia meets the Pacific, Land of Lewis & Clark and loads of atmosphere & history
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside photos, pictures
The Promenade, Tillamook Head, family fun & broad, sandy beaches
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach photos, pictures
A mysterious lighthouse, upscale yet earthy, a huge monolith, fine eateries & an art mecca
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler
Manzanita's beaches, Nehalem and Wheeler's quirky beauty; laid back Rockaway
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay
Garibaldi, Barview, Bay City, Tillamook & an oceanfront ghost town
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop photos, pictures - Oceanside, Pacific City
The hidden secret of the coast: Cape Meares, a l ighthouse, Oceanside, Netarts and Pacific City
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Photos of Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery
Miles & miles of unbroken beaches, Cascade Head, Neskowin and manmade attractions
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay photos, pictures
A spouting horn downtown, freaky hidden cliffs and whales, whales, whales
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport in photos, pictures
Time-tripping Nye Beach, a bustling bayfront, marine science-central and two lighthouses
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Pristine, even secretive sands and wild geologic landmarks
Yachats
Yachats in photos, pictures
Constantly dramatic wave action, a mix of the rugged & upscale
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County
25 miles of deserted beaches & oodles of wonders
Florence - on the central Oregon coast
Florence
A lighthouse, ancient bayfront and miles and miles of fluffy dunes



For Unusual Travel, see Travel Paranormal

For Oregon News, see Daily News Oregon .com

For Travel Deals, Attractions and Destinations in Oregon, National or International, see OregonTravelDaily.com

For Portland, Oregon Restaurants, see Portland Restaurant Dining.com

Contact, Advertise on BeachConnection.net

 

 

Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Oregon Coast Travel, Vacation Guide, Beach Secrets, Lodging, Rentals, Dining, Entertainment, Events Calendar, Daily Oregon Coast Travel Articles, Oregon Coast Lodging and Restaurants, Real Estate, Family Travel, Wine, Day Trips, Pets, Oregon Coast Weather, Oregon Coast Map, Mileage, Timeshare, Oregon Coast Things To Do, Pictures Oregon Coast Mobile, Smartphone Lodging Listings

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Over 65 between Seaside and Warrenton; some pet friendly. All non-smoking; some offer specials. Many beachfront, or within a couple blocks of beach, in lovely, quiet neighborhoods. In Seaside as well as Gearhart, including modern condo overlooking Gearhart’s pristine beaches, or lakefront lovelies near Warrenton. May find ping-pong table, fireplaces, big yard, patios, barbecues, balconies and decks with stunning views, hot tubs, swimming pool access. Kitchens fully equipped.

Pacific City, Oregon

Follow us on

Find us on Google+





 

 

 

WHAT'S INSIDE OREGON COAST BEACH CONNECTION?

BeachConnection.net publishes travel information about the area between Astoria and Florence (180 miles of coastline).

It's your single source of travel & entertainment on the upper half of the Oregon Coast - for beaches, lodging listings, vacation rentals, maps, dining, travel news, events, families/kids, entertainment, wine, real estate, hotels, pets & timeshares

Oregon Coast BeachConnection.net covers: Astoria, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Toledo, Waldport, Yachats, Florence - and the coast range.

All Contents Copyright © BeachConnection.net

No material may be reproduced anywhere without the express written consent of BeachConnection.net (click here to add daily updated coast travel news to your site)

Contact/Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
or email andre' hagestedt at

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

eXTReMe Tracker