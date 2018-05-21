Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

More About Beach Safety Guides

Watching Storms Safely on the Oregon Coast Officials get fairly worried when this part of the year comes along, as beach safety is a concern year-round. but even more so when those attractive, monster waves start rolling in and crowds start arriving to watch

Tips for Spotting A Sneaker Wave - in Oregon or Any Other Beach It doesn't take big storms to create wonton ocean surges. Sneaker waves can happen even in somewhat calm conditions

Can You Swim in the Pacific Ocean on the Oregon Coast? While there is no real official stand on this by Oregon tourism or state authorities, the general answer is: yes, sort of - but that doesn't mean you should.

Can I Drive on Oregon Coast Beaches? Rules, Regulations for Cars, Vehicles

Pet Safety Tips for Your Dog on the Oregon Coast

Beach safety is something you have to keep in mind not only for yourself but for your pet as well Places not to go with your dog on the coast, and beaches where they will have fun plenty of fun

Surprising Unknown Rules of the Oregon Coast There's a lot coastal tourism entities haven't told you: beach fires, camping, dogs, running out of gas

Oregon Coast Safety Reminders for Holiday: No Fireworks, Camping on Beaches It turns shooting off fireworks on all Oregon beaches is against the law, and camping on the beaches is prohibited on most of the coast

Oregon Coast Beach Safety from Oregon State Parks and Recreation

Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska

Latest in Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris News - How to Report Tsunami Debris

Dead humpback whale, entangled in crab pot, washes ashore on Washington coast

21 May 2018 at 11:14am

A dead female humpback whale washed up on the Washington coast this weekend ... A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California. Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff?s office boating safety personnel responded ...

Travel Oregon hosts local tourism listening session in Coos Bay

9 May 2018 at 3:27pm

Tourist safety, affordable housing ... within Travel Oregon discussed the program?s budget in regards to the Oregon Coast region which for the 2017-2019 is over $2 million. The funds collected are only to be used toward programs and projects outlined ...

Coast Guard helps five people stranded on boat near Oregon Inlet

12 May 2018 at 11:16pm

Sector North Carolina launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Oregon Inlet to help ... ?Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in distress.?

Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters on disabled boat near Oregon Inlet

13 May 2018 at 4:57am

Crews were able to tow the boat safely back to Oregon Inlet boat ramp in Nags Head ... "Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in distress."

Coast Guard assist 5 boaters stranded near Oregon Inlet

13 May 2018 at 10:04pm

Coast Guard said Sector North Carolina launched a Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Oregon Inlet to assist ... ?Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in ...

Oregon State Police release traffic and safety guidelines

15 May 2018 at 3:28pm

Summer is coming and the Oregon south coast is gearing up for a number of festivals ... In a recent press release, Oregon State Police (OSP) said they are committed to traffic safety through the priority enforcement of the ?Fatal Five? or the acronym ...

Coast Guard to Open Seasonal Stations in Southern Oregon After Dredging

17 May 2018 at 5:46pm

The U.S. Coast Guard said in their latest announcement that they are scheduled to open its two southern Oregon seasonal stations in Bandon ... education and outreach emphasizing boating safety. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers were unable to complete ...

30 and Counting for Coast Radio

16 May 2018 at 3:24am

Another safety tip is for pedestrians to make sure that they achieve ... and is the only locally owned fully-independent traditional media serving the central Oregon coast. KCST 106.9 FM and KCFM 1250 AM, 104.1 FM & 103.1 FM in Mapleton are Florence ...