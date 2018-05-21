Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

Oregon Coast Beach Safety Articles, Updates

See If Any Beach Health Alerts

 

Back to Oregon Coast

 

 
Beach Safety Guides, News Updates from Oregon Coast Beach Connection - Health Alerts
  • Other Advisories from Oregon Beaches
Video: Watery Chaos of Oregon Coast's Cook Chasm, Thor's Well
Where marauding, monstrous waves play tricks near Yachats

An Array of Sudden, Wild Beach Finds on N. Oregon Coast: the 'Ocean Burp'
A massive debris field of wild, weird and fun stuff from the deep called an ocean burp. Sciences

Oregon Coast Safety: Helpful Tricks to Spotting Sneaker Waves
Strangely, there is a little trick to spotting them. Weather

Curious Near Cannon Beach: What Causes This Odd Wave Action on N. Oregon Coast?
Just south of Cannon Beach, at Silver Point, there may be a sea monster. Science, geology, Manzanita, Silver Point

High Wind Warning Tonight for Oregon Coast; Angry Seas All Week
Gusts up to 65 mph in the morning, then near 20-ft seas on and off. Weather

Oregon Coast Officials: Stay Away from Seal Pups, You Might Kill Them; Video
With the busy spring break weeks comes a warning from officials. Sciences

State Officials Send Safety, Warning Reminders for Oregon Coast; Video
State Parks is sending out reminders about beach safety

Odd and Unknown Facts of Gearhart, Oregon Coast Part I: Bad Film, Culinary He...
Historical aspects of the place, the weird side of nature here, and even one warning. Seaside, Cannon Beach

Oregon Coast Wonders, Video: When Lincoln City Glows
Sunset reflecting off a beachy object or the waves, or when it's coloring the landscape. Kids, Road's End

Oregon Coast Warning Video: Watch Dumb Folk Do What Not to Do on Beaches
The idea of not turning your back on the ocean is not enough. Travel tips, safety

High Winds and Waves for Oregon Coast This Weekend, Flooding Possible
Waves around 20 feet high for the weekend and some of next week

UPDATE: New High Wind Warning for Oregon Coast, More Beach Hazards
High wind watch for Sat through Sunday morning, with gusts up to 60 mph possible

New Oregon Coast Warnings: Stay off Beaches for Entire Weekend
High surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion

 

 

 


 
Beach Safety Guides, News Updates and Archives from Around the Oregon Coast

More About Beach Safety Guides

Watching Storms Safely on the Oregon Coast Officials get fairly worried when this part of the year comes along, as beach safety is a concern year-round. but even more so when those attractive, monster waves start rolling in and crowds start arriving to watch

Tips for Spotting A Sneaker Wave - in Oregon or Any Other Beach It doesn't take big storms to create wonton ocean surges. Sneaker waves can happen even in somewhat calm conditions

Can You Swim in the Pacific Ocean on the Oregon Coast? While there is no real official stand on this by Oregon tourism or state authorities, the general answer is: yes, sort of - but that doesn't mean you should.

Can I Drive on Oregon Coast Beaches? Rules, Regulations for Cars, Vehicles

Pet Safety Tips for Your Dog on the Oregon Coast
Beach safety is something you have to keep in mind not only for yourself but for your pet as well Places not to go with your dog on the coast, and beaches where they will have fun plenty of fun

Surprising Unknown Rules of the Oregon Coast There's a lot coastal tourism entities haven't told you: beach fires, camping, dogs, running out of gas

Oregon Coast Safety Reminders for Holiday: No Fireworks, Camping on Beaches It turns shooting off fireworks on all Oregon beaches is against the law, and camping on the beaches is prohibited on most of the coast

Oregon Coast Beach Safety from Oregon State Parks and Recreation

Live Earthquake, Tsunami Updates from Oregon Coast, Washington. B.C., California, Alaska

Oregon Coast Weather - latest warnings, advisories

Latest in Oregon Coast Tsunami Debris News - How to Report Tsunami Debris

 

Dead humpback whale, entangled in crab pot, washes ashore on Washington coast
21 May 2018 at 11:14am
A dead female humpback whale washed up on the Washington coast this weekend ... A University of Oregon student was found dead at a campground in northern California. Cal-Fire personnel and Shasta County sheriff?s office boating safety personnel responded ...

Travel Oregon hosts local tourism listening session in Coos Bay
9 May 2018 at 3:27pm
Tourist safety, affordable housing ... within Travel Oregon discussed the program?s budget in regards to the Oregon Coast region which for the 2017-2019 is over $2 million. The funds collected are only to be used toward programs and projects outlined ...

Coast Guard helps five people stranded on boat near Oregon Inlet
12 May 2018 at 11:16pm
Sector North Carolina launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Oregon Inlet to help ... ?Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in distress.?

Coast Guard rescues 5 boaters on disabled boat near Oregon Inlet
13 May 2018 at 4:57am
Crews were able to tow the boat safely back to Oregon Inlet boat ramp in Nags Head ... "Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in distress."

Coast Guard assist 5 boaters stranded near Oregon Inlet
13 May 2018 at 10:04pm
Coast Guard said Sector North Carolina launched a Motor Lifeboat crew from Station Oregon Inlet to assist ... ?Utilizing the appropriate safety gear and staying in contact with the Coast Guard are two of the most important actions to take when in ...

Oregon State Police release traffic and safety guidelines
15 May 2018 at 3:28pm
Summer is coming and the Oregon south coast is gearing up for a number of festivals ... In a recent press release, Oregon State Police (OSP) said they are committed to traffic safety through the priority enforcement of the ?Fatal Five? or the acronym ...

Coast Guard to Open Seasonal Stations in Southern Oregon After Dredging
17 May 2018 at 5:46pm
The U.S. Coast Guard said in their latest announcement that they are scheduled to open its two southern Oregon seasonal stations in Bandon ... education and outreach emphasizing boating safety. The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers were unable to complete ...

30 and Counting for Coast Radio
16 May 2018 at 3:24am
Another safety tip is for pedestrians to make sure that they achieve ... and is the only locally owned fully-independent traditional media serving the central Oregon coast. KCST 106.9 FM and KCFM 1250 AM, 104.1 FM & 103.1 FM in Mapleton are Florence ...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow us on

Find us on Google+

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Oregon Coast Bed and Breakfasts / B&Bs

Oregon Coast Restaurant, Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather
Seaside Weather
Cannon Beach
Manzanita
Nehalem Bay / Wheeler
Rockaway
Oceanside/Tillamook
Pacific City
Lincoln City
Depoe Bay Weather
Newport
Yachats
Florence

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access,
Seaside, Oregon Complete Guide
Cannon Beach Complete Guide
Three Capes Complete Guide
Lincoln City Complete Guide
Waldport, Seal Rock Guide

Oregon Coast Travel News

Guide to Oregon Coast Whales

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Oregon Coast Camping

 

 

 

 