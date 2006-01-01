Lincoln City Events April, May Calendar - Central Oregon Coast

Updated Weekly

Every Thursday-Sunday. Walking tour: A Walk Back in Time. Take a tour of Lincoln City’s historic Taft District via the North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 1:30 p.m. 4907 U.S. Hwy 101 Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614. www.northlincolncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Every Sunday. Indoor Farmers & Crafters Market at the Lincoln City Cultural Center. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

Ongoing: Live Music and Karaoke at Snug Harbor Bar and Grill. Something musical almost every night of the week. Times differ. Call for schedule. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-4976.

Every Saturday. Book Sale at the Driftwood Public Library. Proceeds benefit library programs. Second floor, 10 a.m. 801 SW Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-9400.

April 14. Beachcombing Clinic. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. The clinics are free. 1 p.m. Meet at the SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City. 541-996-1274. Website.

April 14. Bird Walk at Alder Island Loop Trail. At Siletz National Wildlife Refuge with the Lincoln City Audubon Society. This brand new one-mile trail loops through riparion and wetland habitat along the Siletz River. Meet in the parking lot at the south end of the Siletz River bridge. Easy walk. No prior birding experience required, binoculars and guidebooks provided. 9 a.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720. Website.

April 14. Saturday Morning Matinee: Follow the Fleet (1936). A Navy sailor tries to rekindle a romance with the woman he loves while on liberty in San Francisco. Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers star. 11 a.m. $2. Bijou Theatre. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

April 14. Solo Pianist David Nevue. An award-winning, internationally recognized pianist, composer and recording artist and his most recent album went to #1 on Amazon.com’s “Hot New Releases” music sales charts. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website.

April 14. Hands-On Pasta Class. Join Chef Pati and Culinary Manager, Donna Riani, for this spring inspired pasta class. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

April 14. Laser Tag. Ready, set, laser tag! Laser tag is back at the Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m., welcome to all ages. Join for an afternoon filled with running, jumping and avoiding lasers. $10 per person. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

April 18. Pipedance Celtic Music & Dance. Free family event as part of Community Days in Lincoln City. 6 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-2277.

April 19. Dive-In Movie Night, in the pool at the Community Center. Bring your favorite air mattress, inner tube or deck chair, then sit back and relax in the pool or on the deck while you watch Deep on the Jumbotron. Admission is free as part of Lincoln City Community Days. 6:30 p.m. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131.

April 19. Berkley Hart live. Jeff Berkley and Calman Hart join forces for an acoustic duo with natural humor and poignant, delicately crafted original songs. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.

April 20 – 22. Great Oregon Coast Garage Sale. Nearly 100 garage sales throughout the Lincoln City area. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-3070. Website.

April 20 – 21. Charlie Daniels Band live. 8 p.m. Tickets: $25-$40. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

April 21 – 22. Special Glass Drop in Celebration of Earth Day. 15 Glass Earth floats will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. Website.

April 21. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. Noon. NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. Website.

April 21. Saturday Morning Matinee: Scarlet Street (1945). A lonely and ordinary man succumbs to vice and then murder. A Film Noir classic with Edward G. Robinson and Joan Bennett. Directed by Fritz Lang. 100% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. 11 a.m. $2. Bijou Theatre. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.



April 21. Central Coast Chorale at the Movies live. Help the Central Coast Chorale celebrate its 20th year, at this fundraising concert with music from the movies. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



April 21. Hands-On Greek Class. Get hands-on in the kitchen with this hearty and classic Greek menu. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

April 22. Fish Tales: Traditions & Challenges of Seafood in Oregon with Jennifer Burns Bright. How does that crab get from the ocean to our table, and what’s the true cost of cheap salmon at the grocery store? Free conversation sponsored by Oregon Humanities. 3 p.m. Driftwood Public Library. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1242.

April 25. Caribbean Fish Taco Demo Class. A tropical one-hour demo and learn how to make delicious fish tacos. Everyone will have 2 fish tacos and a glass of wine or beer. $24 per person. 6 p.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

April 26 – 28. Undertow Comedy Festival in Lincoln City. Featuring Ron Funches, Laurie Kilmartin, Jeff Dye, Shane Mauss, Ron Lynch, and many more. Over 25 hilarious comedians from across the country will perform for you in three of Lincoln City’s beautiful, historic buildings. UndertowComedy.com. Chinook Winds Casino. Lincoln City, Oregon.

April 26. José Antonio Rodrîguez live. One of the foremost flamenco guitarists living today, José Antonio Rodrîguez is a composer, teacher and performer of international renown, with a long list of records, films and festivals to his credit. 7 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.



April 27. Beachcombing Clinic. Unearth treasures from the sand and sea. Learn how to hunt for agates, gemstones, fossils, jasper and petrified wood from a local expert. The clinics are free. 1 p.m. SW 33rd Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. Website.

April 27 – 28. Comedy on the Coast. Hosted by Nigel Larson, featuring Don McInery and headliner Ty Barnett. No host bar. Doors open at 7 for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $15. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-MAIN ACT (888-624-6228).

April 28. Bird Walk at Spring Lake Trail. No prior birding experience required, binoculars and guidebooks available. 9 a.m. Lincoln City Audubon Society. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720. Website.

April 28. Saturday Morning Matinee: A Cause for Alarm (1951). A husband slipping into dementia from an illness suspects his loving wife and doctor are plotting to kill him. Loretta Young and Barry Sullivan star. 11 a.m. $2. Bijou Theatre. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-8255.

April 28. Oregon Regional MATE (Marine Advanced Technology Education) ROV Competition. Middle school, high school and college students will compete using underwater robots, know as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), which they designed and built. Lincoln City Community Center. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-2131. Website.

May 5. Culture, Of Course! Lincoln City Cultural Center presents the 4th annual benefit dinner and auction. Times TBD. Enjoy four delicious courses of gourmet cuisine, plus a silent auction, live auction and a 50/50 raffle. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website.

May 5. Tide Pool Clinic. Explore the beach and learn about the colorful creatures that inhabit rocky intertidal pools from a local expert. The clinics are free and no registration is required. 11 a.m. NW 15th Street Beach Access in Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. Website.

May 5. Hands-On Mexican Cooking Class. For Cinco de Mayo learn how to make empanadas, quesadillas, tortillas and more. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

May 6. Lincoln City Farmers & Crafters Market. All items are hand-made or home grown by the seller. This outdoor market runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. Website.

May 10 – June 2. Borderline Crazies. A rustic cabin at Lake Tahoe has been double-booked. Before they can determine who stays and who goes, a snowstorm closes the roads and an axe murderer is on the loose. Doors open at 7, play begins at 7:30 p.m. Theatre West. Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-5663.

May 11, 12. Tesla. Tesla’s music is often referred to as heavy metal, but is better described as blues metal. 8 p.m. Chinook Winds Casino Resort. Lincoln City, Oregon. 888-624-6228.

May 12 – 13. Special Glass Drop in Celebration of Mother’s Day. An extra 100 glass art pieces will be hidden along the 7-1/2 miles of public beach in Lincoln City, from the Roads End area to Siletz Bay. Throughout Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274.

May 12. Bird Walk with the Lincoln City Audubon Society. Easy/moderate walk through forest, wetlands and coastline. Meet at the west end of West Devil’s Lake Road. No prior birding experience required, binoculars and guidebooks available. 9 a.m. Villages at Cascade Head. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-992-9720. Website.

May 12. Tea Party at the Connie Hansen Garden. There will be two seatings, first at 11 a.m., and a second at 3 p.m. This will be High Tea with savories, desserts, music, games and prizes. $25/person. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-6338.

May 12. Hands-On Sichuan Cooking Class. Get hands-on in the kitchen and learn to make delicious Asian food. $75 per person. 11 a.m. Lincoln City Culinary Center. Hwy 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125. Website.

May 12. Obo Addy Legacy Project. This African performance group offers culturally authentic music and dance. Come and enjoy delicious treats, no-host wine and a silent auction full of enticing goods and services, all in support of the St. James Santiago School. Lincoln City Cultural Center. Highway 101, Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994.





