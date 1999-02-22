LINCOLN CITY Travel, Virtual Tour: Beaches, Attractions and Inland 101 - Pictures, Photos of Lincoln City, Neskowin: Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Blog - Lincoln City Map, Milepost Guide

Virtual tour of Lincoln City, on the Oregon Coast, including Neskowin and Cascade Head

Beginning at Highway 101 just south of Tillamook, through the "Corridor of Mystery," Neskowin, Cascade Head and Lincoln City beaches, mileposts, landmarks

Road's End State Rec Site - Northern Lincoln City, Hidden - Grace Hammond - D River - Nelscott - Siletz Bay, Taft

Updated Monthly

Countryscape Near Tillamook Just outside Tillamook you'll find plenty of pastoral coast range scenes - Near MP 90

  

Winema Beach Near Lincoln City sweeping cliffs, dense forest and occasional glimpses of the ocean from high spots - Near MP 94

  

Winema Beach Hidden Spot an intriguing mixture of a clandestine beach spot

  

Winema Beach Rocky Features More oddball features pop up between the rocky blob and the cliff face - Near MP 94

Winema Beach More oddball features pop up between the rocky blob and the cliff face

  

Winema Beach Big Blob More oddball features pop up between the rocky blob and the cliff face

  

Winema Beach, Nestucca Bay After about a mile or so, the beach ends abruptly at the southern end of Nestucca Bay - Near MP 94

  

Corridor of Mystery Viewpoint Just a tad bit south of MP 94 sits Winema Wayfinding Point, where you can stop and take in the sprawling vista of beach and sea - Near MP 94

Neskowin Entrance At MP 98, the picturesque and engaging village of Neskowin - Near MP 98

  

Neskowin Hidden Features From the parking lot it's a short walk to the beach and its slightly unusual dark grains of sand

  

Neskowin- Hole in Proposal Rock Explore the base of Proposal Rock, and you'll find intriguing little features abound - Near MP 98

  

Neskowin: Big Calm Beach Sands uninturrupted from the bottom of Cascade Head to the edge of the Nestucca Ba

Neskowin Ghost Forest Stump - 2,000-year-old wonder of geology - Near MP 98

  

Neskowin Ghost Forest They look somewhat like old, ragged pilings leftover from something manmade

  

Neskowin Secret Acceses Northern beach accesses of Neskowin and more secrets

  

Neskowin Secret Beach Coarser grains of sand, seashells abound

More Neskowin Secrets In the distance, Cascade Head is encased in mist

  

Cascade Head - Take Three Rocks Road to one of the major trailheads - Near MP 99

  

Road's End Paradise Wizard Rock, other wonders of the cliffs; legends of the cave - Near MP 111

  

Road's End State Rec Site Sand and driftwood make for inspirations for all sorts of beachy creations

Road's End State Park - The hidden Oregon coast cove, intriguing surf

  

Road's End Landmarks, Beaches, Structures Unobstructed views at the north end of Lincoln City - Near MP 111

  


Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City One deliciously, extremely clandestine beach access at the northern end of town

  
Hidden Spot in NW Lincoln City Along the way, there's another tunnel-like path


More Lincoln City Hidden Spot You exit the entrance to a bundle of large rocks and a stream running into the sand - Near MP 112		  
Hidden Access in NW Lincoln City More beachy fun abounds at this insanely pretty place		  
Tour Another Hidden Access At the end of 40th lies a tiny beach access - Near MP 113		  
Lincoln City - Beach at End of NW 40th You'll find some rather dramatic rock structures poking out of the sand - Near MP 112


Lincoln City Beaches at End of NW 40th Picturesque moments at this crystalline, pristine beach		  
Grace Hammond Access Slight secret, with a memorial to pets		  

Clifftop Drive The road in this part of Lincoln City rises, extraordinary views

  

Lincoln City Landmarks - the Subtle Central Oregon Coast Lincoln City didn't exist before 1964

Long, Long Stairways Some of the more striking accesses is at the bottom of NW 21st and NW 26th - Near MP 113

  

Ramp at NW 15th Vehicles are allowed on the beach here

  

Ramp at NW 15th (and ghost) Silly moments of trying to fake the paranormal

  

D River Wayside: Shortest in the World? What really happened with Guiness Book of World Records - Near MP 115


D River Wayside View Point, Giant Kites - Sightseeing before and after dark - Near MP 115

  
D River Wayside Sandy Beach The big attraction at D River is, of course, the beach		  

Shopping Near D River A whole horde of shops lurk along 101 in Lincoln City - Near MP 115

  

SW 11th Access, Canyon Drive Park Take SW 11th to the west until it dead-ends next to Canyon Drive Park


Nelscott Area Tour You’ll find one of the more prominent beach accesses of the area

  


Nelscott District and Beaches To the south you’ll find some fun rock structures for climbing

  
Sands and Sights Nelscott Area Humans aren't the only ones enjoying sunsets in Lincoln City		  

Just Above Siletz Bay There's a secret viewpoint lying along the northern edge of the Taft neighborhood

Siletz Bay Strange Features Driftwood of all shapes and sizes is a staple here - Near MP 118

  


Taft and Siletz Bay, Seals and Wildlife Abundance of seals, other intriguing finds on the beach

  
Taft and Siletz Bay Information kiosks and other facilities are found here - Near MP 118		  

End of the Bay Josephine Young Park is one seriously unknown park

Blog Posts from Lincoln City, Oregon, Travel Info

Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates Lincoln City, Central Oregon Coast - Latest Local News, Updates, Lincoln City Travel news, various news from around the Lincoln City area

Lincoln City, Oregon Vacation Guide, Central Coast Sightseeing Suggestions A good seven miles of pristine sands and a variety of attractions make Lincoln City a powerhouse vacation destination for the central Oregon coast

Take the Virtual Tour of Lincoln City on the Central Oregon Coast Extreme Details of Lincoln City Sights, Travel Info and Hundreds of Lincoln City Photos

Recent Delights Out of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Recent photographic posts from Lincoln City, some of which were taken earlier this month - including Siletz Bay at night, major beach foam, ethereal Taft, Nelscott District and stormy waves.

Cajoling Colors and Beauty of Siletz Bay, Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Lincoln City's Siletz Bay is a tourism magnet on the Oregon coast, and for good reason. The centerpoint to the town's Taft district, it's a calm bit of watery repose when the rest of the waves just around the corner can be raging and wild.

Photo Essay: Delicious Little Secrets of Lincoln City, Oregon Coast It's difficult to find yourself completely alone - but some places are a bit out of the way and increase your chances of being the sole soul taking a stroll.

Lincoln City's Road's End Neighborhood - a Photo Exploration The Road's End district of Lincoln City is where the road does indeed end - and so do the city limits

Lincoln City, Oregon Explorations: Photos of Lulling Sands and Waves The central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City always shows its prettiest sides, no matter the conditions or weather

Lincoln City, Oregon: A Quick Exploration Wander this part of the central Oregon coast just briefly and you'll quickly become amazed by the pristine quality of its beaches. Lincoln City has about seven miles of it, and in spite of constantly well-traveled state – it's like the highest draw on the Oregon coast – it remains remarkably pure and clean

Exploring the Central Oregon Coast: Different Ways to Look at Lincoln City So much Lincoln City, so little time. The central Oregon coast hotspot is seven miles of pristine beaches and quite the magnet for all kinds of fun. A huge variety of other attractions than the sand make it so, but really it's the beaches that are the real star of this show. Nature is ultimately what matters here, and there are some amazing things to see if you take the time to check it out in some not-so-usual ways.

Lincoln City's Road's End Beaches Full of Surprises The Road's End area of Lincoln City is at the very northern edge of town, jutting right up against the headland that often gets mistaken for Cascade Head

 

  


