Secret Trail in NW Lincoln City

Lincoln City, Oregon Coast Virtual Tour, Inland 101, Neskowin, Corridor of Mystery

In a town where the beaches are all easily accessed and usually quite populated, there are virtually no hidden spots. But there is one deliciously, extremely clandestine beach access at the northern end of town - even if it doesn't necessarily guarantee you'll find yourself alone on this stretch of sand.

Continue exploring to find out where this is.

Other Lincoln City Fun Facts: the town did not exist before 1964, when it was a series of small towns near each other. It's actually comprised of seven villages.