NW 26th St. Access at Lincoln City: a Little Oregon Coast Treasure

Published 03/26/2019 at 8:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – A long, long staircase, gobs of sand, hints of tidepool life, a sense of seclusion, and a handful of moody structures: this is one Oregon coast beach access you probably don't know of. The NW 26th access in Lincoln City has a few unique features, and it’s a bit of a treasure hunt to find.

Thus comes the remote nature of the place, where you’re apt to find yourself away from the crazed crowds a little more than other spots in Lincoln City.

Your first hint at finding it is – you guessed it – it sits at the bottom of NW 26th St. However, that’s not always as easy as it sounds. Sure, the fastest way is taking that street westward to its end, but it’s not the most obvious street while you’re driving Highway 101. Missing it is even easier, which then that means a somewhat meandering route through neighborhood roads.

Once there, the high stone high walls will be the most striking. It gives the place a medieval castle vibe just a little. You’ll find bike racks, a restroom and a picnic bench for a culinary experience by the waves.



It’s that forever stairway that’s the really remarkable feature, however. It takes you down some 40 feet – which translates to a lot of steps – but it’s worth it. Once down there, you’ll encounter the concrete remnant of another stairway: a slight sense of old ruins. Something happened here that destroyed the old one, and it fires up the imagination trying to figure out why. Likely another testament to the power of nature.





A handful of rocks sit around the tideline to the south where some tidepool life exists at times. It’s all on a beach that’s quite broad under most conditions, and thus safe. Occasionally, you’ll find the storm surges treading too close to the stairway, so don’t go down there when this happens.

At the NW 26th spot, nighttime can be truly engaging. You’re high up on the cliff, so those fishing boats in the distance make the scene even more memorable. During those daylight hours, that top viewpoint is a good spot for looking for whales, although the hillside does block most of the view from the south.

Here, you’re a few blocks from the nearest access in Lincoln City. The next one north is the Grace Hammond access at 35th St. (about ten blocks away). Just south of the NW 26th beach entrance is NW 21st St., where you’ll find yet another, long staircase – even longer than this one. However, there’s a platform in the middle of the descent downwards, providing a little rest for the weary (especially on that gnarly way back up).

That NW 21st access holds another Oregon coast treasure: Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. The access lies right in the middle of the complex’s three parts: two buildings of hotel rooms and that engaging outdoor spa on either side, then its somewhat historic vacation rental buildings just behind the access.







You get breathtaking, high panoramic views of Lincoln City’s renowned beach and Cascade Head from the Seahorse’s oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites and newly built romantic suites. They’re also got a heated indoor pool with an outstanding ocean view next to the oceanfront spa. The facility is ideally situated for whale watching. Romantic fireplaces, private decks and in-room spas are available in select rooms.

An interesting tale behind the Sea Horse: part of it was torn up by a freak tornado that touched down briefly one dark winter night in the early 2010s. They were forced to tear down that building and replaced it with the shiny new one you now see immediately north of the beach access. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon. (800) 662-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com. More photos of the spot below:

Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted