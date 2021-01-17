South Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodges: A Sampling of Spectacular

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – Where the rocky spires and blob-like structures inhabit the beaches in great abundance, and intricate beaches lie along winding stretches of Highway 101, the south Oregon coast is a different animal. It’s more remote and certainly less populated than the northern half.

So it’s no surprise its lodgings and vacation rentals would have a different character as well: a kind of rugged individualism. Moreover, they’re astoundingly inexpensive compared to up north.

Here’s a few spectacular south Oregon coast lodgings at a glance, going from north to south.

Winchester Bay Inn. Not far from the expansive beaches and right on the Salmon Harbor, the Winchester Bay Inn is a slightly old school motor lodge with a nifty spiral-like staircase on the exterior. Unpretentious and yet quaint, rooms are extraordinarily inexpensive. Aside from the close proximity to all the fun of the area and a whopping 50 rooms, there are RV spaces available. 390 Broadway Ave, Winchester Bay, Oregon. 800-233-0423 or 541-267-0423. www.winchesterbayinn.com





Itty Bitty Inn, North Bend. A true delightful curiosity on the southern Oregon coast, the Itty Bitty Inn is a colorful yet cozy little place, where uniqueness rules the day. It’s vintage-meets-modern quirky: among the finds are the Star Trek room, old school bikes, record players and a rebuilt Atari system from long ago. You can borrow a growler and snag some craft brews from across the street. Tesla stations are available for charging your electric vehicle. There are five rooms: these include a 1960s Tiki theme, a 1950s Americana-vibed room, and a ‘70s disco theme. Then there’s that amazing Trek room, complete with all sorts of props and a true feel of being aboard the origional Enterprise.

It’s close to the casino, and all the beaches and dunes of your Coos Bay-area dreams are a short drive away. 1504 Sherman Ave, North Bend, Oregon. (541) 756-6398 Itty Bitty Inn website.

Edgewater Inn, Coos Bay. A wondrous, soothing view of the bay that just won’t quit: Edgewater Inn is a calming experience. Various room styles, all at fairly low prices, include suites that offer you kitchens, fireplaces or even spa units. There’s a slight historic atmosphere that will also charm. A huge array of courtesy features such as an airport shuttle, breakfast and quite a lobby. 275 E Johnson Ave. Coos Bay, Oregon. (541) 267-0423. 800-233-0423. Edgewater Inn website.





Coquille Point Vacation Rentals, Bandon. Two vacation rentals reside here that overlook stunning Coquille Point and all its legendary rock structures, including famed Face Rock. Check out the wild, winter storms create massive whitecaps or take in the calmer moments and walk the beach itself. The Sandpiper Suite and the Puffin both offer up sumptuous wood floors, three bedrooms and 1,400 square feet of beachy magnificence. Through Table Rock Motel. 840 Beach Loop Dr SW. Bandon, Oregon. http://www.tablerockmotel.com/vacation/index.html. 1-541-347-2700 or 1-800-457-9141





Sunset Oceanfront Lodging, Bandon. Check into oceanfront glory with Bandon’s famed beaches directly below. Some units are ocean view but most come with private decks or patios, letting you soak in all the ocean atmosphere. Here, you go from historic to towering modern buildings, all with a variety of amenities for different budgets. Bring the mutt, too. 1865 Beach Loop Drive. Bandon, Oregon. (541) 347-2453 https://www.sunsetmotel.com/





Castaway By the Sea Hotel, Port Orford. Perched on a bluff overlooking the restless waters of Port Orford, next to Port Orford Heads State Park, the ocean views are priceless. Rooms come in the townhouse with kitchenette variety, standard king room and deluxe, among other inviting flavors. They’re all pet friendly. There are rooms for the single traveler or couples, up to larger suites with two stories. Fridge, microswave, cable TV and coffeemaker come standard in all, but larger units boast kitchenettes with stocked utensils or maybe private porches. Some have panoramic views of not just the ocean but the dock as well; some sleep up to eight people. Townhouse units are expansive with a quaint spiral staircase getting you upstairs, giving it all a maritime / lighthouse vibe.

Meanwhile, every view is a knockout: from watching whales and the sun glisten off the waves to the fury of winter storms knocking against the sea stacks. 545 5th Street. Port Orford, Oregon. 541-332-4502. https://www.castawaybythesea.com/

Ireland's Rustic Lodges, Gold Beach. In a wooded stretch right on the beach that feels like its own little state park, Ireland's Rustic Lodges truly puts the emphasis on rustic. Especially the interiors, with expansive, vintage knotty pine, often in the ceilings, they impart a sense of overhanging forest or hidden cottage. Some of it has a log cabin design, some of it is woodsy with sleek, modern touches. The units come in a variety of flavors: beach cottages, condos or large suites – each with distinctive, back-to-nature vibes. Three hot tubs facing the ocean add even more amazing beach repose. There’s a lighthouse in its RV park next door, and the biz is a part of the Gold Beach Inn close by.

Amenities include continental breakfast, flat screen TVs, laundry, refrigerators and microwaves, among many other basics. 29330 Ellensburg Ave, Gold Beach, Oregon. 541-247-7091. www.irelandsrusticlodges.com/





Pacific Reef Resort, Gold Beach. Here’s an intriguing combo: oceanfront rooms at a hotel and a motel, vacation rentals and beachfront condos – all with an outdoor light show at night. This is unique Pacific Reef Resort, right up against the darker sands of Gold Beach (thus the possibilities of actual gold bits), and all within earshot of those inimitable waves. Rooms are modern yet with a touch of the antique, sometimes evoking the ‘40s or ‘50s as well as current décor trends. It’s downhome yet chic in other moments. Whites and striking blues inhabit some of the walls, to maybe a time-travel-ish wallpaper in other units.

Luxury condos have two stories and come with private patios overlooking the ocean. The isolated beach cottage is a gem right up against the wave action. There’s a penthouse with an enormous ocean view, and the motel rooms bring back the motor lodge vibe of the mid century. Extremely inexpensive with some summer rates starting under $150.

Then there’s that cool amphitheater on a manicured lawn, where light shows or flicks are played to the delight of many. 29362 Ellensburg Hwy 101. Gold Beach, Oregon. 541-247-6658. http://www.pacificreefresort.com/





