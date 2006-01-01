Updated Weekly

The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. It’s beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach, surf, Haystack Rock, and the spectacular Cape Kiwanda headland and dunes. Upscale cottages come as fully furnished, two- or three-bedroom units. There are gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances, remote controlled gas fireplaces, private balconies that have propane grills and Jacuzzi tubs in every unit. Concierge service meets every need, including stocking your fridge before your arrival. Hi-tech pleasures abound, like flat-panel, high-density televisions, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, along with high speed internet and Xbox 360 game stations. You’ll also find bamboo bedding for comfort and sustainability, luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. The views are matched by the level of attention in the details. Some pet friendly. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. www.kiwandacottages.com

The Inn at Cape Kiwanda. All 35 deluxe guest rooms feature private balconies with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and Haystack Rock, and plenty of ocean view decks. Rooms have cozy gas fireplaces, plush pillow-top beds with feather pillows, CD players, flat-screen LCD TVs, DVD players, plus many other top-of-the-line amenities. Pet friendly. There is a complimentary DVD library, Wi-Fi and Aveda bath amenities, refrigerators, microwaves and more. There are Jacuzzi suites and larger suites with two bedrooms. Inn at Cape Kiwanda offers a small meeting venue with an amazing view. For larger groups, the restaurant, Pelican Pub & Brewery, features beach front event space. Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. there is a hosted Manager's Welcome Reception in the living room, by the fire. Located off the beaten path in Pacific City, on the 3 Capes Scenic Route. Stimulus Espresso Café offering gourmet coffee and fresh pastries. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com



Sandlake Country Inn. Relaxation and romance are the keys at this cozy B&B secret, hidden away in a country setting, along the Three Capes Scenic Loop, approximately one mile from the ocean and just ten minutes from Pacific City. It’s the first certified green B&B on the Oregon coast: this historic landmark was even built from salvaged bridge timbers in 1894 from the shipwrecked Struan. It’s like a small luxury hotel, with sumptuous amenities such as double Jacuzzi spa tubs, fireplaces, bubble baths, soaps, lotions and robes, along with a large selection of movies and wi-fi. Enjoy a private deck and a four-course breakfast delivered to your door. The Rose Garden room is a cozy elegant space with a new luxurious king-sized Eurotop canopied bed. The Timbers Suite features a rustic décor, the timbers from the shipwrecked Struan and a wooden canopy king bed. The upper floor Starlight Suite is an extra large suite, and the romantic Cottage sits by a babbling brook. 8505 Galloway Rd.Cloverdale, Oregon. www.sandlakecountryinn.com. 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745.

Shorepine Vacation Rentals Throughout Pacific City with dozens of fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach. many are pet friendly, so pack up the whole family for the most relaxing beach retreat yet. Can sleep four to 14 people per home. From 5,000 sq-ft custom home to a simple two bedroom beach house. Enjoy two miles of paved walking and biking paths which lead directly to the beach or to Pelican Brewery. Take a walk up a dune ramp for private beach access in one neighborhood. Every home has gas or wood fireplace, bikes and helmets in the garage, cable TV, and free movie rentals. Some Jacuzzi tubs, hot tubs, and ocean views. Some have access to a clubhouse with fully equipped fitness room, pool table and entertainment center. Family reunions, weddings or just a quiet weekend at the beach. 24-hour customer support. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 3105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. - www.shorepinerentals.com

Idyllic Beach Houses. Off the beaten track - due west of Portland - in Tierra del Mar. Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes with quick, easy access to long, quiet, sandy beaches. Both offer free WiFi, DVD, and eclectic libraries of books, DVDs, and board games. Guardenia Street House: Quiet and secluded, nestled at the edge of forest. One block from beach. Extensively remodeled: Hardwood interiors, skylights, vaulted ceilings. Stunning view into native hemlock and Sitka spruce woods through floor-to-ceiling picture windows and enormous wrap-around juniper deck. Kids’ Bunkhouse, newly built with skylight and decorated with kids in mind, adjoins kitchen patio. Spacious, fully equipped kitchen. Fireplace; BBQ. Sleeps 9. Pier Street House: Only half-block to beach and just 1-1/2 blocks from Guardenia House. Vaulted ceilings, open-floor plan, second-story balcony, natural wood. DVD/Blu-Ray. Wood stove, BBQ. Well-equipped full kitchen. Deck, fenced backyard, doggy door. Sleeps 10. Tierra Del Mar, Oregon (5 miles north of Pacific City). 503-662-5420. Details at www.IdyllicBeachHouse.com

Hart's Camp, Pacific City. Luxury camping, no effort required. Vintage Airstreams refurbished with an upscale build create a new kind of luxury camping, containing all the high-end amenities you'd find at a fine hotel. Some pet friendly. Each comes with flat screen TV's, cable, DVD players, plush pillows and fine linens and towels. Full bathrooms and indoor showers, plus each manicured grassy space has an outdoor shower covered in living plants. The park also has communal shower and restroom facilities. Each Airstream comes with kitchens, fridge / freezer, coffee maker, plenty of utensils, and high-end dishes for entertaining. Other features: fire pits, wi-fi, outdoor gas grill, Adirondack chairs and bikes to borrow. Some spaces have a gate that can be combined with others to accommodate large groups. Perfect for small family reunions, other small gatherings. All just east of the Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-5776. Hart's Camp Website here.

Beach Wood's Cottage – Pacific City. Amidst the beachgrass and semi-dune landscape of a beautiful community within town, you're a short walk to the wide open beaches. An ocean view from this sizable home allows you to see Haystack Rock. A large floor plan gives way to three bedrooms, a loft and two bathrooms, accentuated by white walls with wood trim. An enclosed balcony offers even better views of the ocean and Cape Kiwanda. There's a large deck running around the side, featuring a gas barbecue and a sliding glass door. Patio chairs are in abundance to take in all the beachy glory. Window seats offer awesome views during storm seasons or simply to hide from the elements. The loft also features a private area with a sofa, work desk and more ocean and sky. No pets and no smoking allowed. Part of Shorepine Rentals, so you also have access to the clubhouse, which includes a fitness center. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. You can also book online - Beach Wood's Cottage.

Rental Homes in Cape Meares - Tillamook Bay.Two vacation rental homes in the extremely secluded village of Cape Meares, next to the headland (courtesy Beach Break Vacation Rentals). One has three levels, multiple decks and large picture windows to the ocean. Large enough for family reunions or business retreats, it has four bedrooms. Other amenities include a gas barbecue and mountain views, plus it's close to a wooden, two-mile hike to the Octopus Tree and the lighthouse. The other home is also large and luxurious with multiple levels and quite close to the ocean. Three bedrooms accommodate 10 people. It comes with a gas grill and barbecue, a hot tub/Jacuzzi, fireplace and some pets are ok. A five-minute walk gets you to the beach, while Tillamook Bay is just a few minutes walk the other direction. There is large, overstuffed furniture and a gathering table for eight. Wi-fi and cable TV. Cape Meares, Oregon. See Beach Break Vacation Rentals. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623.

Oceanfront Cottages, Oceanside. This charming rental home contains three bedrooms and a deck with a monster of a view, right on the beach of clandestine Oceanside. You'll find two baths with pedestal sinks, oversized soaking tub in the master bedroom, wood burning fireplace with wood provided, as well as an electric forced air furnace. Each bed has down comforters as well as electric blankets for those chilly but hypnotizing coastal winters. Washer and dryer available for guests. A fully-equipped chef’s kitchen for any of your cooking whims includes Jenn-Air range, disposal, dishwasher, microwave and more. A large deck lets you watch your kids play in the sand from the cottage, also featuring a gas barbecue. Also, enjoy TV with cable, DVD/VHF and wi-fi. It’s a nicely furnished oceanfront home - perfect retreat for family vacations or romantic get-away weekends. Oceanside, Oregon. See website and contact info here.

A stunning aerial view of Neskowin can be had from one of the homes from Oregon Beach Vacations

Oregon Beach Vacations. You’ll find a few in Pacific City as well as around Neskowin – some big, luxurious ones with some dazzling amenities. There are a few oceanfront beauties, including one Pacific City that’s a stunning cabin of modern design. There’s quite a few in Neskowin, most of which are close to the ocean. There’s even some in wistful, clandestine Tierra Del Mar. Altogether, Oregon Beach Vacations has well over 100 homes to choose from as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar, Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Cannon Beach, Seaside and now Astoria. Some pet friendly. Offices in Cannon Beach and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Neskowin Creek RV Resort. Be one with nature from your RV. A quiet retreat nestled in a coastal valley, coming with an indoor pool, hot tub, exercise room (which includes satellite TV), and more. They offer tennis, horseshoes, shuffleboard, basketball and catch and release fishing, along with a state of the art playground for the little ones. An on-site laundry facility is also there. Restrooms and the pool have recently been remodeled – all of this behind a secure access gate. There is full wi-fi and good cell reception for most carriers. They have satellite TV systems available, cable TV at the full sites and 50/30 amp service, plus sewer and water. Nearby are major trails through the National Forest and prominent attractions such as Neskowin, Pacific City and Cascade Head. A short drive to the casino in Lincoln City, golfing, outlet mall and of course, a short walk to the beach. 50500 South Highway 101. Neskowin, Oregon. 503-392-3355. www.neskowincreekrv.com

