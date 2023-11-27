Oregon Coast Cyber Monday 2023: Giving the Beach in Swag or a Night's Stay

(Oregon Coast) – When is Cyber Monday at its best even though it's not necessarily online? (Photo Oregon Coast Visitors Association - part of what you can snag online)

When it comes to the Oregon coast – that's when.

This time around, why not give the gift of the beach to those on your nice list. That is a very easy thing you can do on Cyber Monday – or even last-minute shopping. The cool little trick that not many know is that with many Oregon coast hotels, you can give your pal a stay at the beach without even leaving your home. Even cooler: you can do this at the very last minute and the hotel or vacation rental agency will notify your recipient right away. Often this happens via email, or the free night or two are awaiting them at the front desk.

So, theoretically, you can purchase a night at the beach for someone just minutes before arriving at your holiday celebration.

With lodgings, most of them require the gift certificate to be purchased over the phone, but there are some online options as well as coastal swag you can snag via an online shop or two.

Oregon Coast Visitors Association has a righteous little online shop that sells a variety of coastal keepsakes, like patches, stickers, coastal books, beanies, t-shirts and a whole lotta cool stuff you might not expect.

Go to the OCVA site and click on “shop.”





Oregon's Adventure Coast: Charleston, Coos Bay, North Bend have the same deal: a bundle of beachy stuff that is fire. Among them are t-shirts, hoodies, hats, jewelry and coffee mugs. They all feature local Coos Bay-area landmarks and attractions in one way or another.

Giving the gift of lodging: yes Virginia, you can put the coast under the tree for your loved one. Well, a gift certificate for a stay there, anyway.

You can see a larger list of coastal stays, and most of them offer gift certificates in some way, if you call.



Whistling Winds Motel

In Lincoln City, A1 Beach Rentals and its sister property Whistling Winds Motel give you the opportunity to call and purchase a gift certificate over the phone. They can also do it via email. They then mail it to your loved one with a gift card. (503) 232-5984. www.A1beachrentals.com

Also in Lincoln City, the Coho Lodge sells gift certificates online. The oceanfront hotel has stunning views that just don't quit.

Nearby, the Inn at Wecoma also sells them online. The Inn is famous for its reasonable prices and beautiful rooms.





In Newport, their sister property Inn at Nye Beach also has an online purchasing page. This rad oceanfront hotel has an outdoor lighted spa that is amazing.

Westover Inns along the coast all feature gift certificates. You have to call each one to purchase them and have them sent, but it's an easy process.

You'll find the Looking Glass Inn right on the Siletz Bay in the Taft district. Incredible views of storms and how they manage to push such large chunks of driftwood onshore are on display here. 800-843-4940. www.lookingglass-inn.com

The Pelican Shores overlooks a slightly deserted section of Lincoln City and is upscale with not quite that price. 800-705-5505. www.pelicanshores.com





On the D River, look for the classy Shearwater Inn. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com

Also see the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series. Every single beach spot in four towns and deep to curious facts. See:





In Cannon Beach, the group has The Schooner Inn ( (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com) right on the ocean, and in the Tolovana area the Wayside Inn is a modern charmer that's less expensive than many. 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com





Also in Cannon Beach, the historic-yet-modern Tolovana Inn also lets you buy them. Simply phone the front desk and they'll mail them. 800-333-8890.' 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com







