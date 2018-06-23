Pacific City, Oregon's Best: Hotels, Lodgings, Rental Surprises of the Coast

(Pacific City, Oregon) – That soaring dune of the north Oregon coast landmark known as Cape Kiwanda and its rugged, jagged features: that’s in some ways just the beginning of the striking features of Pacific City. This once sleepy hamlet has exploded in the last two decades to not only become a force of nature (when it comes to the natural features), but a place where cushy, plush and vibrant civilization are just steps away from the wild sands.

Some of the hotels, motels and rentals of Pacific City contain a few serious surprises, with amenities and fun features you can’t find anywhere else. (Above: Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa).

Among the best of Pacific City:





The Cottages at Cape Kiwanda has now fused with the achingly beautiful Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa, making a part hotel experience and part vacation rental experience. Oceanfront condo-like units create a luxury rental with a serious flair. You’re overlooking Haystack Rock and the dunes of Cape Kiwanda, all coming with gourmet kitchens, private balconies, Xbox 360 game station and plenty of high tech features. Free parking and great wi-fi. Amenities include: heated tiles on the bathroom floors, flat-panel, high-density televisions, stereos, CD/DVD, cable and Ipod ports, propane grills and more. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. See link for more photos, features.





A calming and cozy place, Sandlake Country Inn oozes romance and an ethereal sense of time travel. This 100-year-old home was actually partially constructed from the timbers of a shipwreck. You’re about a mile from the ocean here, a quick jaunt to the Sandlake rec area and it’s massive dunes. It’s the first BnB on the Oregon coast to be certified green. In many ways it’s like a small hotel, with a beautifully decorated interior along with Jacuzzi spa tubs, fireplaces and all sort of luxury attractions. Amenities: four-course breakfast served at your door, a array of movies, an extra large suite, a Eurotop canopied bed and more. 8505 Galloway Rd.Cloverdale, Oregon. Click here for further info. 877-726-3525. 503-965-6745.

Pacific City’s star hotel, the Inn at Cape Kiwanda, started it all a couple decades ago, helping to create the north Oregon coast hotspot we all know and love. Big, deluxe guest rooms look out over the Pacific, coming with gas fireplaces for those cold or raucous stormy beach nights. It’s very pet friendly, and some suites come with two bedrooms. That engaging beach is literally across the street, so you can climb that wild, untamed dune you’ve been eyeing from your lodging. Amenities: free wi-fi, plush pillow top beds, flat-screen TV’s, feather pillows, and a gourmet coffee shop directly below. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. Website for full details.

In the tiny, off-the-beaten-track tract of sand known as Tierra Del Mar, Idyllic Beach Houses is home to two engaging, independently-owned vacation rentals. One is the Guardenia House and the other is called the Pier House. Both are located in the lush forest of Hemlock and Sitka Spruce that graces this slightly mysterious section of beach just north of Pacific City, just as the Three Capes Tour really gets going. Hardwood floors, an enormous wrap-around juniper deck, a kids’ bunkhouse, and floor-to-ceiling windows are just some of what they bring to the game. You’ll also find vaulted ceilings, a second floor balcony, a wood stove and a barbecue. Amenities include fireplaces, major kitchen euphoria and they sleep nine to 10 people.

It’s all just five miles north or Pacific City in Tierra Del Mar. 503-662-5420 or see the website. See full article: The Idyllic Beach Houses of Tierra Del Mar, N. Oregon Coast In the midst of all this is an indie vacation rental biz called Idyllic Beach House





Even better than a hotel room in Pacific City is sometimes your own massive vacation rental. Shorepine Vacation Rentals has dozens of these soaring homes through this Oregon coast burgh of note, accommodating up to 14 people sometimes. So many pet friendly options as well, where you’ll find massive custom homes to simple beach houses loaded with memorable charm. Amenities: gas or wood fireplaces, some Jacuzzi tubs, some with access to a clubhouse, full kitchens and wedding or reunion facilities close by. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. 3105 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. Website





Have you ever wanted to do the camping thing on the Oregon coast – but in a ritzy way? Hart's Camp – part of the Inn at Kiwanda group – allows you to do just that. Here, you get a vintage Airstream that’s tricked out to the max with high-end amenities. So pet friendly and so inviting, you even get your manicured grassy area complete with an outdoor grill. See the website for the full amenities and luxurious features. All just east of the Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-5776. Catch the entire story here.

For other lodging options see the Three Capes Hotels, Lodgings section, including goodies for Oceanside, Tillamook Bay and Cape Meares.

