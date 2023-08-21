Three Distinctive, Unique Places to Spend the Night in Pacific City – N. Oregon Coast

Published 08/21/23 at 5:34 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Pacific City, Oregon) – The little burgh of Pacific City just got a bit more interesting. (Above: Neskowin North)

Here on this part of the north Oregon coast, the cape is king, clearly. Cape Kiwanda, that is. But there's more to it. Sometimes the vacation rentals can stand out as much as the wilderness amenities – the manmade features.

Close to all that rugged nature, vast seascapes and even hidden areas, you'll find three homes that have something different to offer. One is Neskowin, one is in a somewhat remote part of Pacific City, and the other in the middle of it all.

Heron's Perch, is a unique construct in Pacific City, located about a mile south of town. It has a shape typical of Tillamook County farmstead barns, but this one has grand, sweeping designs done in wood and almost futuristic lines. Something akin to A-frame curves inhabit the top tier of the building, but with detailed accents that almost feel historic Americana. The exterior is appropriately woodsy and rustic in appearance, with an old barn shape clearly evident in the main building, perfect because Heron's Perch sits in a wooded area.

Heron's Perch is aptly named since it's up on high, overlooking the treetops and this lovely, rather isolated chunk of Oregon coast.

The whole building is rather ingeniously compacted and arranged, with the bottom floor and top floor fully in view of each other. It's up here where bedrooms not only look out on the splendor of where the Nestucca meets the ocean but the bottom levels do so as well.

With three bedrooms and then some, it sleeps eight people. It accepts pets with a fee. There's a sizable kitchen, coffee maker, cable TV, dryer, wi-fi, a microwave and a whole lot more. Through Kiwanda Coastal Propertires, Oregon. 503-965-7212. Heron's Perch

Last year, a true hottie popped up in the region. At sleepy little Neskowin, just where the central Oregon coast becomes the north coast, one magnificent vacation rental hit the circuit: Neskowin North, found through Kiwanda Coastal Properties. Hosting seven and even allowing one or two dogs, along with an outdoor hot tub and patio facing the sunset, it's a much-loved gem, according to Kiwanda Coastal Properties owner Nicole Twigg.

“It's very pretty. People love it because it's one level and has a hot tub,” Twigg told Oregon Coast Beach Connection. “The new owners have basically re-furnished it. New beds, new everything. The kitchen is gourmet.”

Neskowin North is behind a quiet, gated area, with these enormous windows looking out at the drama or the soothing calm of Oregon coast wave action. Cozy yet with a wide open layout, there's a wood stove to enjoy those breakers and sunset, or hangout on that patio with a little fire pit.

The dining room and kitchen are blended seamlessly into one large room. Ultra-modern appliances give way to a breakfast bar. The décor is sleek but elegant with plenty of innovative touches, and there's a garage that comes with a charging station. You can even bring your doggos.





Tiny Neskowin is a quick drive from Pacific City – mere minutes, actually. It's also about 20 minutes from all the action of Lincoln City. The big draw here is all the unpopulated sands, where Proposal Rock and the mysterious ghost forest get a lot of attention, but this northern part of Neskowin is a deserted little paradise. Through Kiwanda Coastal Propertires, Oregon. 503-965-7212. Neskowin North

Then there's Top O' the Dune right in Pacific City. The sprawling gem has immense, 180-degree windows right on the beach, with Kiwanda and Haystack in full sight and the northern edges of Pacific City's sands to the left. There are five bedrooms and some 4,000 square feet in all, with a big gourmet kitchen and a whole floor downstairs full of family room stuff. You're also able to step right on the beach.

Top O' the Dune hosts ten, and there's a garage, barbecue out on that huge patio, and a whole three levels to wander around in. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7212. Top O' the Dune

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

