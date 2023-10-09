Oregon to Washington Coast BeachCast (Oregon Coast Beach Connection Podcasts)

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 09/10/23 at 3:27 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

EPISODE 1

Oregon to Washington Coast BeachCast - episode 1: Intro to Oregon Coast Beach Connection; 3 Really Cool Things 43 mins

An Intro to Oregon Coast Beach Connection, the publication. Three Really Cool Things Happening Now: humpback whales (maybe), Second Summer, Really High Sand Levels. This brings us to brief visits to Bandon, Gold Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Oceanside, Astoria, Long Beach Peninsula, Newport's Cobble Beach, Horsfall Beach near Coos Bay (and a fab shipwreck), Seaside, and how beaches change. A freaky feeding frenzy – other astounding sights, finds. How and why the beaches will be very different right now with some unusual access. How and why the weather is at its nicest on the Washington and Oregon coasts through Oct., and what might you find for hotel prices.

 

 

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

