Oregon to Washington Coast BeachCast (Oregon Coast Beach Connection Podcasts)

Published 09/10/23 at 3:27 a.m.
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff
EPISODE 1
Oregon to Washington Coast BeachCast - episode 1: Intro to Oregon Coast Beach Connection; 3 Really Cool Things 43 mins
An Intro to Oregon Coast Beach Connection, the publication. Three Really Cool Things Happening Now: humpback whales (maybe), Second Summer, Really High Sand Levels. This brings us to brief visits to Bandon, Gold Beach, Arch Cape, Manzanita, Oceanside, Astoria, Long Beach Peninsula, Newport's Cobble Beach, Horsfall Beach near Coos Bay (and a fab shipwreck), Seaside, and how beaches change. A freaky feeding frenzy – other astounding sights, finds. How and why the beaches will be very different right now with some unusual access. How and why the weather is at its nicest on the Washington and Oregon coasts through Oct., and what might you find for hotel prices.
