Lincoln City's Coho Oceanfront Lodge Continues Pushing Boundaries on Oregon Coast

Published 11/03/22 at 6:29 PM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – From soaring ocean views and a secret park, to some innovative and almost eyebrow-raising special guest packages, one hotel on the central Oregon coast has a lot more going on than what is seen from the outside. (Above: courtesy photo)

Lincoln City's The Coho Oceanfront Lodge pops up with a stately, grand presence as you meander down Harbor Avenue, closing in the NW 15th St. ramp and tidepool area. Boom – there's this rather large, imposing figure; a set of buildings, each sizable on its own, bunched together and maybe even resembling an octopus stretched out. It's a lovely, modern facade, one that gets even better as you close in on the brick-lined portions of the complex.

From here, you enter the Coho's plush lobby and your stay begins. In most cases, that means an oceanfront room (there are some that aren't completely wide open but still have views).

A night in this renowned Oregon coast hotel comes with plenty of perks – a kind of upscale without the full price tag. It has, however, recently expanded on those fun little details.

In the last two years, a fair amount of remodeling has been done, again using reclaimed materials with the Earth in mind.

Rob Lee, president and owner of VIP Hospitality Group, talked about the newest additions.

“A recent renovation in 2020 brought with it a spacious new lobby, enhanced fire pit area, new oceanfront Sunset Suites, and a remodeled breakfast area,” Lee told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

Lee said much more of the property is now wheelchair friendly, with the elevator being 100% accessible.





It also continues to be very pet friendly, as evidenced by this adorable shot of @lunapowderpuff, which went quite viral last year – and rightly so.

Also new in recent months is the Beer Tasting Package. There have always been a host of fab packages here (look up the Celebration Package or the Kids package that comes with a kite), but this one deserves a toast. There are few things more Oregon-esque than craft-brewed beers, and so the Coho has partnered with regional brewers to create a carefully-selected flight of beer, charcuterie yumminess and their own glasses. It's $59, and it includes four regional craft beers with tasting notes, a beer paddle that includes glasses, a deluxe charcuterie tray including meats, cheeses, olives, etc., and an extended noon check out (perhaps in case of a hangover?)

The rooms here are starkly beautiful in themselves, where oranges and wood tones meet the soft whites of sleek walls. They lead the eye to those ocean panoramas, where you're looking down on the beach next to the town's main tidepool area. It's striking no matter the weather: when the sun shines at the right angles you're seeing deep blues in those seas. Come storm season, the area outside your balcony (or patio) puts on one helluva show.

Among the amenities is free wi-fi throughout the building, flat screen HDTVs, and other aspects that can be singular to your wishes.

Major pleasantries here include those big fire pits outside, a steam room, indoor pool (a bit legendary on the central Oregon coast), and an exercise room.

One of the Coho's loveliest parts is actually open to everyone – in the form of a secret park. A decade ago, the Lee family donated money and labor towards the building of Oceanview Walk Park, a tiny clifftop viewpoint right next to the hotel. It's actually part of Lincoln City's parks department. There, a large, circular feature embedded in the concrete gives the place an engaging look, as if there's some secret meaning there (think the National Treasure movies). It is one of Lincoln City's best little viewing spots, great for looking for whales and intensely beautiful and atmospheric at night. For more pro photogs, it's an awesome spot to set up a tripod and shoot the area at night.

1635 Northwest Harbor Ave, Lincoln City, Oregon. 1.541.994.3684. 1.800.848.7006. Coho Oceanfront Lodge site MORE PHOTOS BELOW

MORE PHOTOS BELOW























