Oregon Coast Luxury Hotels: the Upscale and the Dreamy

(Oregon Coast) – When wowing is the order of the day on your trip to the Oregon coast and nothing else will do: it’s the luxury accommodations you crave. The high-end amenities, the upscale atmosphere and sophisticated approach – and yet all of it close to or right on the beach. (Above: River Inn at Seaside).

Here’s a small handful of stellar standouts when it comes to Oregon coast luxury hotels, starting with the northern end at Seaside.

It all begins with a plush lobby, and then an intricate ceiling that hovers over a sleek hardwood floor. River Inn at Seaside is one of the north Oregon coast’s standout luxury hotspots, with 48 suites all beautifully appointed and highlighted by balconies with a soothing river atmosphere. In the meantime, you’re only one block from downtown and two or three blocks from the sands. There’s an indoor pool and spa, fitness center, complimentary deluxe breakfast, free wi-fi, free DVD rentals, and each room comes with a microwave, coffee maker and refrigerator.

Some suites have mountain views. The River Inn at Seaside is uniquely recognized for its hallways featuring local Seaside artists throughout the building. Each floor is specially decorated with a local artist from the town. 531 Avenue A, Seaside, Oregon. www.riverinnatseaside.com. 503-717-5744.

One of the truly hidden and yet gleaming gems, Cannon Beach’s Schooner’s Cove Inn has earned itself a AAA diamond rating. Intricate architectural lines imitate a sense of wave action at times, while the exterior’s weathered wood makes for a pleasing retro beachy feel. Everything is oceanfront – and all is decidedly upscale. In fact, you walk out of your door, across a small lawn and onto the beach. You get an oceanfront spa, your own deck or balcony, and rooms come with gas fireplaces, free wi-fi, HBO, in-room gourmet coffee and it has laundry facilities for guests. The beachfront lawn comes complete with picnic tables and barbecues, where you can dine next to the beach. Some units cater to couples and romantic moments at the beach while others host families or multiple guests. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com

At the southern end of Cannon Beach, Tolovana Inn hosts breathtaking views of Haystack a little ways to the north, while the place holds a magnificent place in local history. Oceanfront and ocean view rooms are all spacious, complete with a well-equipped kitchen, cozy fireplace, private balcony, cable television, DVD players and complimentary wireless connectivity.

The sparkling saltwater indoor pool uses a Saline System rather than a chlorination process, eliminating burning eyes and caustic odor. Also cajoling: the fitness center, Jacuzzi spa and saunas, or you can truly pamper yourself with Tolovana Inn's on-site masseuse. Tolovana Inn offers pet-friendly units and is a member of the 'Green' Hotel Association. 800-333-8890. 3400 S. Hemlock Street Cannon Beach, Oregon. www.TolovanaInn.com





Farther down the road, tiny Inn at Manzanita is nestled between coastal pine and spruce, featuring lush grounds and gardens surrounding the entrance way. The atmosphere is at once intoxicating and relaxing. With some child-friendly rooms, each unit has its own unique theme, but almost always layered in a gorgeous polished pine. They also come with breakfast tables and wet-bars, and some have partial ocean views. Is romance in the cards? Champagne and a huge soaker tub augment the cozy fireplace, along with fine robes.

For larger groups, one suite has three bedrooms and a dog kennel. 67 Laneda Avenue. Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-6754 http://innatmanzanita.com

Cruise down the Oregon coast about 50 miles and you have the region’s latest glittering luxury star: Headlands Lodge and Spa. Upscale amenities and features are in literally every corner, where you’re surrounded by the beach, surf, Haystack Rock, and the spectacular Cape Kiwanda headland and dunes. A concierge service meets every need, including stocking your fridge before your arrival.

Jacuzzi tubs in every unit, gourmet kitchens, private balconies with propane grills and numerous hi-tech pleasures abound. Fully furnished rooms have two or three bedrooms. You’ll also find bamboo bedding for comfort and sustainability, luxurious robes, spa-quality soaps and heated tiles on the bathroom floors. Convenient parking spaces and easy access to beach. They also allow pets in some rooms. 33000 Cape Kiwanda Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. https://www.headlandslodge.com/.

Across the street is Headlands’ older sibling, the decidedly upscale Inn at Cape Kiwanda, which started Pacific City down its prosperous path two decades ago. All 35 deluxe guest rooms feature private balconies with beautiful views of the Pacific Ocean and Haystack Rock from private decks. Each contains cozy gas fireplaces, plush pillow-top beds with feather pillows, plus many other top-of-the-line amenities and electronics. Jacuzzi suites and larger suites host two bedrooms. Downstairs is a gourmet coffee shop to jump-start your morning. 33105 Cape Kiwanda Dr. Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001 www.InnAtCapeKiwanda.com





Here’s a unique idea: luxury camping. At Pacific City’s Hart’s Camp, vintage Airstreams have an upscale build with high-end amenities you’d find at a hotel. It’s part Americana dream and part simply dreamy. Each comes with flat screen TV's, cable, DVD players, plush pillows and fine linens and towels. Full bathrooms and indoor showers, plus each manicured grassy space has an outdoor shower covered in living plants. Other features: fire pits, wi-fi, outdoor gas grill, Adirondack chairs and bikes to borrow, and high-end dishes for entertaining. All just east of the Inn at Cape Kiwanda. Off Brooten Road, Pacific City, Oregon. 888-965-7001. See the Hart’s Camp website here.

Coho Oceanfront Lodge in Lincoln City is one of those stellar examples that are a bit off the beaten path. Understated yet thoroughly upscale in a boutique hotel kind of way, it’s at once homey yet regal. All is oceanfront and all is absolutely stunning, sitting high above the surf (which is then lit up at night). A pleasant sun deck with firepits for enjoying the incoming chill at dusk is one highlight; in-room massages don’t skimp on the pampering, either. You’ll find a heated indoor pool, sauna, hot tub, fitness center, and Wii or PS3 game systems in the kids suites. Concierge service is exemplary and there’s a shuttle to the casino several times a day. 1635 Northwest Harbor Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 800 848 7006. www.thecoholodge.com.





Also on the beachfront in Lincoln City, the Shearwater Inn offers a legendary finery that also lets you bring along your four-legged friend. Truly spacious rooms are graced by dreamy interior designs and accouterments, and many have panoramic ocean views. Some suites have full kitchens, while others boast king beds and hide-a-beds. Famously delicious breakfasts are delivered to your room each morning, and in the evening relax at the hosted wine social. You’re right up against the famed D River access and privy to great rockhounding or sometimes dramatic storms. 120 NW Inlet Court. Lincoln City, Oregon.(541) 994-4121. 800-869-8069. www.theshearwaterinn.com









Inn at Spanish Head is the original upscale hotel of the Oregon coast, the only resort built into a cliff right on the beach. Ten stories of glorious views are topped by the penthouse and upscale restaurant above it all. Accommodations range from bedrooms to studios to one-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Hotel amenities include wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and a year-round heated swimming pool. A game room for the kids gives way to easy beach access. Then the hotel also boasts sizable meeting and wedding facilities. 4009 SW Highway 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-800-452-8127 or 541-996-2161. www.spanishhead.com





Farther south on the central Oregon coast, at Newport’s historic Nye Beach area, the Inn at Nye Beach presents nods to the area’s past and to a nearly-decadent level of finery in the future. Its most outstanding feature is the outdoor Infinity spa with a panoramic ocean view, where the blend between spa and ocean is at times seamless and it looks as if you’re floating in warm ocean water. Next to that is a stunning sundeck to enjoy it all on dry land. Full balconies, numerous pampering features in its packages and massage menu, breakfast room service, high thread count luxury linens, and oversized showerheads are just a few of the other amenities. There's also a fitness room and board game rentals. Look for the weekly wine social to top off this experience, as well as home baked cookies. 729 NW Coast St. Newport, Oregon. 541.265.2477. 800.480.2477. www.innatnyebeach.com.

For luxury vacation rentals along the coastline, see the Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals page: all these listings have a selection of high-end homes in their roster.







