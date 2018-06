NW 40th, Lincoln City Beach Access

At the end of 40th lies a tiny beach access between two sections of a large hotel. The beach, like all of Lincoln City's, is one big stretch of sand and loose sandstone cliffs.

Along this section, you'll find some rather dramatic rock structures poking out of the sand, which create interesting wave action near the tide line.